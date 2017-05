Rooney Mara came to Cannes just to support her boyfriend, Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix arrived late to the Cannes Film Festival. By that I mean that he missed most of the biggest parties and events, as his latest film (You Were Never Really Here) premiered on one of the last days of Cannes. Joaquin played the game a bit, which is nice – he walked the red carpet, he did the photocall, he looked like he had recently showered, and there was no reporting about Joaquin copping an attitude. It seems like Joaquin may be all grown up? Or maybe he’s just in love. As it turns out, Joaquin brought his girlfriend to Cannes. Rooney Mara and Joaquin have been dating for maybe six months or so, and this felt like their big “debut.” Rooney had no reason to be in Cannes, other than supporting her boyfriend. And despite the fact we’ve heard some sketchy stories about Joaquin, they really do seem loved up.

Joaquin brought Rooney to the awards ceremony on the last night of Cannes. I’ve always thought that the award-winners get a call ahead of time, informing them that they should show up because they’ve won something. But Joaquin didn’t a call, because he was apparently shocked when his name was called for the Best Actor prize. This is what happened:

Joaquin Phoenix’s total shock at being named Best Actor may go down as the cutest, most genuine moment at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. To be fair, the awards ceremony is super-confusing for an English speaker. In Phoenix’s case, all he heard were a bunch of words in French with his name buried in the middle. But as the audience applauded and the camera panned over him, ready to follow him down the aisle to the stage, Phoenix just sat there. And sat there. And then finally turned to his girlfriend, Rooney Mara, and mouthed, “Do I have to go up there?” We’re assuming Rooney told him he did, because he eventually made it up there to get his golden-leaf prize for Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, in which Phoenix plays an ex-military vigilante-for-hire who rescues young girls from child sex rings with a hammer as his only weapon… The last film to play in competition, YWNRH had premiered at 10 p.m. the night before the awards, and we’d seen Joaquin nuzzling Rooney’s neck as they headed home around 2 a.m. Chances are the guy was mad tired. “This was totally unexpected, as you can see from my shoes,” he said onstage, gesturing at the Converse sneakers he’d worn with his tuxedo to the most fancy event of a very fancy festival. “I don’t wear leather and my shoes were sent home on the plane!” Later at a press conference, an unusually chipper and charming Phoenix admitted he hadn’t even thought anyone would like the film. “Before I came here, I told my girlfriend it was going to be a really good experience because I was going to get crushed and that would be really humbling. I thought it would be great to know what it’s like to be unanimously disliked. That was my expectation coming here, so this is, um, better.” And as for why he didn’t go up right away, he explained, French protocol is confusing, and there were a bunch of people standing up around him at the same time they announced his name, so he just couldn’t figure out what was going on. “I thought it would be really f–ked up if I went up onstage and they were like, ‘No, no you don’t have to go up.’ It sounds naive to say it now. Like, of course you go up.” At least by the end of the press conference, he seemed a little more prepared to soak in the adulation. He took pictures with anyone who asked, and seemed genuinely sad when the moderator cut off questions. And he seemed proud, in the end, of what he’d done up there. As he asked the room, “Did you like my shoes?”

People Magazine also says that Joaquin and Rooney were “talking to one another nonstop” during the awards ceremony and “Then they went for their car and he’s holding her hand like it was unconscious. Like it fits. They seem a totally natural and easy couple.” Who would have ever thought that Rooney “Aloof” Mara would end up holding hands with Joaquin Phoenix at Cannes? And that he would call her his “girlfriend” in a press conference? Is anyone else like “whoa, I can’t honestly believe we’re talking about these two particular people”?