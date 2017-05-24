Star: Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara live together but he’s probably cheating

In January, just before the Golden Globes, we heard a very strange rumor: Rooney Mara had broken up with her long-time boyfriend Charlie McDowell and there was probably some overlap between the end of that relationship and the start of something with Joaquin Phoenix. Rooney and Joaquin have known each other for several years, but last year they were cast together in Mary Magdalene – she played Mary M. and he played Jesus, I sh-t you not – and apparently they fell in love/lust on the set. It seemed like an odd pairing to me. It still seems like an odd pairing to me! She’s the kind of person who describes herself as “aloof.” Joaquin is the kind of person who describes himself as “Frequency McGuilmarrow Hobgoblin Persnickity” Well, now Star Magazine claims that Rooney and Joaquin have moved in together, but Joaquin is probably fooling around on her.
‘Mary Magdalene’ costars Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix may have moved in together after four months of dating, but a source suspects the actor, 42, is still seeing other girls behind Rooney’s back!
“Joaquin is a hippie who doesn’t believe in monogamy. He wouldn’t think twice about sleeping with someone else when they’re apart,” the insider tells Star. “Rooney would be devastated if she found out though. The fact that she relocated to LA to be Joaquin shows how invested she is in this, but it’s only going to end in tears.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
Is Joaquin a hippie who doesn’t believe in monogamy? Or is he a douchebag who doesn’t believe in monogamy? There’s a difference, in my mind. A hippie who doesn’t believe in monogamy will say it upfront, no sneaking around, just “this is who am I, this is what I believe.” A douchebag who doesn’t believe in monogamy is just a guy who loves to cheat and mess around and be a douchebag. Of course, it’s also possible that we haven’t heard much about Rooney and Joaquin because they are completely and totally loved up. Who knows?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I think they seem perfect for each other, both quirky, super talented and even sort of have a similar brooding mysterious look.
Totally agree – they look happy too
I agree. They are perfect for each other in my eyes.
I like them together too.
lol at that top picture where she’s giving him the side eye.
He comes across as someone barely on this side of sanity.
He’s an odd bird, I’ve always gotten the impression he may suffer from mental illness…….seems beyond eccentric or quirky.
She didn’t relocate to LA to be with him. She’s lived there for years. He looks like someone who doesn’t wash properly.
Oh God yes, he looks like “the shampoo that flows off my head technically cleans my whole body” type, yuck!
Only in Hollywood would anyone look at that couple and think he’s the one caling the shots.
Lol so true
Such a weird pairing.
Given Joaquin’s upbringing, I’d lean more towards the ‘hippie’ side than anything (although he may be a douche as well).
Perhaps Rooney is fully aware of his stance on monogamy, and shares his opinion on it.
Or, he may not be cheating at all…this did come from Star, after all.
And considering how their relationship started, yes, there are going to be rumors of infidelity. But why does it have to be Joaquin. We have seen that she is not above cheating herself.
I used to have a massive crush on him but my god, he seems exhausting. I don’t even know why, he just does. Anyone who would participate in the god-awful mockumentary … no. Still a fantastic actor but as a person, I don’t know. He also looks a really hard 42, the years of alcoholism clearly left a mark.
I had a HUGE crush on him during the Inventing the Abbots-Gladiator years, but he really let himself go and now I wouldn’t tough it with a ten foot pole. Sucks, because you can see the handsome man in there (he has the same genes as River, after all), but he legit just doesn’t take care of himself. If a woman let herself go that bad, she wouldn’t have a job anywhere in HW.
I used to love him sooooo much. But rough living hasn’t been kind. And I agree with LMN, he DOES seem exhausting.
They seem like a potentially good match though.
They look like brother and sister. Or father and daughter. Definitely look related.
A hippy who doesn’t do monogamy is like, its ok girl, go get yours, i don’t think the human creature is made for monogamy in the long haul and women tend to get bored sexually earlier.
a douche who doesn’t do monogamy is like, men have sperms and those sperms are low energy to create and therefor i have this indelible urge to stick my ween in EVERYTHING! ps. don’t you dare go get yours because garble garble biological imperative twisted nonsense.
I say Joaquin is more douche than not. I judge him by his Affleck friends.
hilarious and totally righteous post!
All I got from reading all this is that I love Rooney’s eye makeup in the last picture.
Who says that she isnt fooling around too?
Yes. I am tired of this word ‘cheating’. Maybe, just maybe, she is calling the shots here? Thanks USA for giving the world this concept of cheating. Moral Majority your legacy lives on.
