Star: Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara live together but he’s probably cheating

In January, just before the Golden Globes, we heard a very strange rumor: Rooney Mara had broken up with her long-time boyfriend Charlie McDowell and there was probably some overlap between the end of that relationship and the start of something with Joaquin Phoenix. Rooney and Joaquin have known each other for several years, but last year they were cast together in Mary Magdalene – she played Mary M. and he played Jesus, I sh-t you not – and apparently they fell in love/lust on the set. It seemed like an odd pairing to me. It still seems like an odd pairing to me! She’s the kind of person who describes herself as “aloof.” Joaquin is the kind of person who describes himself as “Frequency McGuilmarrow Hobgoblin Persnickity” Well, now Star Magazine claims that Rooney and Joaquin have moved in together, but Joaquin is probably fooling around on her.

‘Mary Magdalene’ costars Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix may have moved in together after four months of dating, but a source suspects the actor, 42, is still seeing other girls behind Rooney’s back! “Joaquin is a hippie who doesn’t believe in monogamy. He wouldn’t think twice about sleeping with someone else when they’re apart,” the insider tells Star. “Rooney would be devastated if she found out though. The fact that she relocated to LA to be Joaquin shows how invested she is in this, but it’s only going to end in tears.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

Is Joaquin a hippie who doesn’t believe in monogamy? Or is he a douchebag who doesn’t believe in monogamy? There’s a difference, in my mind. A hippie who doesn’t believe in monogamy will say it upfront, no sneaking around, just “this is who am I, this is what I believe.” A douchebag who doesn’t believe in monogamy is just a guy who loves to cheat and mess around and be a douchebag. Of course, it’s also possible that we haven’t heard much about Rooney and Joaquin because they are completely and totally loved up. Who knows?