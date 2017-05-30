“Bad Southern accents are the real stars of ‘Logan Lucky’” links

Logan Lucky looks… weird. Channing Tatum’s got an authentic Southern accent, but hearing the other actors do those accents is pretty rough. [LaineyGossip]

Jaden Smith claimed the Four Seasons spiked his pancakes with cheese. [Dlisted]

Katy Perry, what in the world are you wearing? [Go Fug Yourself]

Julia Roberts’ latest movie looks like a Lifetime movie. [Pajiba]

Vicente Fox continues to troll Donald Trump. [OMG Blog]

Even I watched a little bit of The Bachelorette last night. [Buzzfeed]

I really like Priyanka Chopra’s beach coverup. [Moe Jackson]

More of Rita Ora’s struggling Cannes fashion. [Celebslam]

TJ Miller is leaving Silicon Valley?! [The Blemish]

Eva Green kissed her female costar at Cannes. [Popoholic]

LuAnn D’Agostino thinks a conspiracy is afoot. [Reality Tea]