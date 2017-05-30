“Bad Southern accents are the real stars of ‘Logan Lucky’” links
  • May 30, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Logan Lucky looks… weird. Channing Tatum’s got an authentic Southern accent, but hearing the other actors do those accents is pretty rough. [LaineyGossip]
Jaden Smith claimed the Four Seasons spiked his pancakes with cheese. [Dlisted]
Katy Perry, what in the world are you wearing? [Go Fug Yourself]
Julia Roberts’ latest movie looks like a Lifetime movie. [Pajiba]
Vicente Fox continues to troll Donald Trump. [OMG Blog]
Even I watched a little bit of The Bachelorette last night. [Buzzfeed]
I really like Priyanka Chopra’s beach coverup. [Moe Jackson]
More of Rita Ora’s struggling Cannes fashion. [Celebslam]
TJ Miller is leaving Silicon Valley?! [The Blemish]
Eva Green kissed her female costar at Cannes. [Popoholic]
LuAnn D’Agostino thinks a conspiracy is afoot. [Reality Tea]

Into Film Awards 2017

 

11 Responses to ““Bad Southern accents are the real stars of ‘Logan Lucky’” links”

  1. Pandy says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    I think Lucky Logan looks like fun, hopefully. And what’s up with that Jaden Smith story? Here’s what I’m reading. Entitled BRAT. Couldn’t be bothered to read the menu I guess! Or is unable to read the menu …

    Smith didn’t go into much detail with his allegations, but a source told E! News that the actor had attempted to extend his stay at the hotel after spending several days there, but the hotel was booked.

    The restaurant attached to the Four Seasons in Toronto serves “lemon ricotta hotcakes,” which is a menu option available at several of the hotel’s locations.

    Reply
    • Jay (the Canadian one) says:
      May 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

      There is so much wrong with that Jaden Smith story (or maybe so much wrong with Jaden Smith?). Aside from not knowing ricotta is cheese (since it’s right there on the menu), his objection was because he’s vegan, but pancakes also have eggs and milk in them so how would pancakes be a choice for him even if they didn’t have cheese? (I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he asked them for no whipped cream, which they normally come with, but honestly I’m not sure he even has that level of reasoning.)

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 30, 2017 at 2:12 pm

      I’ve had those pancakes and they’re fantastic

      Reply
    • pinetree13 says:
      May 30, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      Sounds like a complete brat. I picture the scene with the girl from Willy Wonka stomping about wanting her way. It pains me that he is so arrogant when most of us cannot even afford to eat or stay at the Four Seasons and here he is WHINING about something so stupid.

      Also that show has so many hot actors that I’m intrigued ha ha

      Reply
  2. Mel M says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I’m really excited about Wonder.

    Why is that Jaden Smith story even news?

    Reply
  3. MelB says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Can confirm. Those accents suck.

    Now I know how English people feel when Americans put on the faux accent.

    But I feel this way anytime I watch a “southern” based movie/TV show. True Blood, omg.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      May 30, 2017 at 1:50 pm

      Agree. And many people have no idea how different regional accents are throughout the South. I am from Georgia, lived in Virginia for decades. Even within states, there are vast differences.

      Reply
      • diamondRottweiler says:
        May 30, 2017 at 3:08 pm

        This. This exactly. I think for folks up north, the South is just one big Hee Haw episode. But the different regional and class accents are delightfully various and immense. Which is one of the big reasons watching All The King’s Men was impossible for me (having lived in the South for 12 years now). Jude Law played Jack Burden with some version of a Mississippi Bubba accent, when the character is supposed to be an educated, louche, old money Louisiana, prep school boy. Disappointing as I was really looking forward to LL. Boooooo.

  4. DesertReal says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Julia Roberts last 20 movies looked like lifetime movies.

    Reply
  5. L says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    Yay! You tell that orange turd what’s up Vicente Fox lol 👏🏼

    Reply
  6. Pansy says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    They sound like the Savannah Murder Mystery episode of The Office
    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jkM8hQESrP0

    Reply

