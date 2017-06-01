Donald Trump will return the seized compounds to his Russian handlers

I told you guys that this was going to be a hellish week. I was not wrong. Emperor Baby Fists found his phone and started tweeting nonsense again. The drip-drip-drip of Russian-flavored scandal is still happening. Women are increasingly being regarded as sub-human by powerful men. And I guess we don’t need the Paris Climate Accord anymore. So, here are some of the stories going around this morning:

The Russian compounds. Immediately after the election, the Obama administration moved in on Russian agents of chaos, throwing several Russian agents, diplomats and spies out of America and taking possession of their American “compounds,” the mansions where they plotted their crimes. The Trump administration plans to give those compounds back to Russia.

Jeff Sessions is super-forgetful. In my mind, Jeff Sessions is a cross between Scarlett O’Hara and Foghorn Leghorn. In my mind, he’s always about to hold his Gasping Kerchief to his mouth in astonishment, especially since he keeps getting caught up in all of these dreadful lies and perjury! WELL I DO DECLARE! As it turns out, Bubba Sessions had another secret meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak which Sessions never reported. Perjurers gonna perjure.

The Swamp Is Always Welcome. Remember how the emperor made such a BFD about how he was going to drain the swamp, and no one in his administration was going to be some Washington insider with a history of lobbying? Hilarious. It’s hilarious that people believed him. The White House has granted “ethics waivers” to 17 new appointees because of their history of lobbying and shady, insidery dealings.

What the hell is happening with the UK elections?? Seriously, I thought Theresa May had this in the bag? But now Labour is within just a few points of being dead even in the polls. Very interesting. I’m not even going to try to figure out what this means for Hard Brexit and Great Britain in general.

Vladimir Putin speaks. Putin said, regarding his state-sponsored hacking, that “we don’t engage in that at the state level.” He also said: “no hackers can influence election campaigns in any country of Europe, Asia or America.” And if you don’t believe him, he will poison your coffee or have you shot in the street.