Gwyneth Paltrow: I get criticized more because I’m ‘considered attractive’

Gwyneth Paltrow covers the latest issue of The Edit and the photos are actually rather pretty. I get so tired of the styling Gwyneth chooses for herself, so it’s nice to see her styled in low-key beachy vibes. It doesn’t even look like she’s wearing much makeup. The secret, it seems, to Gwyneth’s fountain of youth is simply “going with a slightly darker blonde and not doing a flattened center part.” As for the interview… it’s Classic Gwyneth, really. Enjoy.
Her divorce from Chris Martin: “I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s— at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship? What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life.”
The “conscious uncoupling” thing. “People are coming around. I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets s— at first, but then later people say, ‘Hey, maybe that’s a good idea.’ I don’t mind.”
The criticism she receives: “It’s got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, ‘Stay in your lane.’ Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive … I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.”
Milking every opportunity: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, where things have happened in a huge way – huge success, huge joy, huge pain, huge loss. And the reason I feel happy today is because I’ve milked the f—– out of every opportunity. I haven’t made one mistake that I haven’t used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else. I’m ruthless when it comes to using the hard things.”
Her kids: “My kids can handle [fame]. They know their lives are extraordinary. And girls today are allowed to be anything; they’re self-possessed, confident, they like themselves. In Apple’s peer group, I don’t see the insecurity I saw at that age.”
Her infamous cleanses: “I can’t be on a cleanse all the time… I did one for seven weeks last year and it was awful. My first meal of the day is normally lunch; I keep it light on carbs so my energy levels don’t peak and valley through the day. At home, I loosen the reins: a glass of wine, maybe a baguette dripping in cheese, some fries. […] On vacation, I eat what I want—and there’s no exercising, either.”
I’ll give Gwyneth one thing: I do think part of the reason she was initially criticized for Goop was a “stay in your lane” mentality. Like, people thought it was ridiculous that Gwyneth was trying to be some kind of lifestyle guru. And women do get that kind of criticism more than men. A man can be a multi-hyphenate and be celebrated for that. A woman is told to stay in her lane and don’t overreach. That being said, Goop is awful and it deserves to be criticized and no, it’s not because she’s “considered attractive.”
As for Gwyneth “milking the f–k out of every opportunity” – yes, the world is your oyster if you’re a well-connected blonde mediocrity.
Photos courtesy of The Edit.
No. You’re peddling junk BS. So I’ll criticize it
This x 100000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
Also, she should try being unattractive and see how that works out… you’re either invisible or openly derided. Not an apologist for Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer, but they spout similar flavours of privileged nonsense as Goop and there is NO WAY she receives the same level of flack they do simply because she checks enough boxes of conventional beauty.
Kinda like that week tried to be poor, only we’d have to hear the harrowing tale of how she barely made it past Wednesday without mascara.
Either way women are screwed… i don’t really like her but i have nothing against her. Women should be less harsh to judge other women…
@Ellec: You’re probably right that looks (mostly size- neither of them are beauties, but they’re not ugly either. Lena has pretty eyes) probably play a part in criticism that Lena and Amy get. But I think the two main reasons why they get harsher criticism than Gwenyth Paltrow are:
1.) They’re regularly open about feminist issues and identifying as feminists. MRAs/conservatives/Alt-righters target more openly liberal women like Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, etc. in a way that they don’t target Gwenyth Paltrow and Taylor Swift as much. I never see them bitch about Paltrow (yes, I keep track of those alt-losers) and the only time it’s happened with Taylor is about her sex life/relationship history. But plenty of them have no problems with her.
2.) Lena and Amy have both had issues with racism over the years. That gets them criticism from the left.
To me Gwenyth Paltrow isn’t any prettier than Lena or Amy though. They’re all average-looking normal folks.
She’s so extra lol Always so over the top. Girl, you get criticized because you peddle crap and are unnecessarily pretentious. Please, give it a rest.
And full of sh!t!! No way do I believe she’s eating bread, cheese & fries. Please.
Yeah, I read these quotes from her yesterday and was hoping they would be on CB today lol.
She lost a jade egg up her own 22 yr old stripper ass a long time ago, and she’s been looking for it ever since.
Stop selling people your snake oil and go be attractive somewhere else.
“Go be attractive somewhere else.” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
I don’t even consider her attractive, if it makes her feel better.
her skin is so damaged, she looks years older than she actually is. maybe she could do something about that, instead of steaming her vag.
Isn’t she a smoker? Smoking also ruins your skin.
Nope, it’s sun damage. Her chest is fried.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/06/01/10/40FD81B400000578-4560862-image-a-2_1496310399519.jpg
I think it’s both sun and smoking. Her hair is fried too.
Her skin and hair have looked fried in every picture for about 10 years now. Every pic, even the ones where she is doing red carpet events, fried and dried.
She does smoke, yes.
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-cuz6WDSKjRs/U_cgqgKlpQI/AAAAAAAAAN4/Hvpe0NjGrCk/s1600/gwyneth-paltrow-smoking.jpg
No, girl, it’s your elitist drivel that drives us around the bend and back again.
Insufferable cluelessness, thy name is Gwyneth.
Something nice: the photos are pretty.
Something real: goop is an obnoxious, pretentious asshat who peddles ridiculous sometimes dangerous bullsh*t to other asshats.
And she’s not that attractive
Stop with the don’t hate me because I’m beautiful shit. People criticize you because you’re an idiot and your products are shady.
No lie, I accidentally read the name of the Edit on the cover as The Idiot for a second, and it made me smile.
That’s exactly it, “don’t hate me because I’m beautiful” – she’s been like that since she came out of the gate (thanks to NEPOTISM). Spoiled brat.
Exactly, that’s what I thought of too … the L’Oreal hair colour ad, right?
It was a Pantene prov ad
CAME out when I was in high school. A classic. Kelly LeBroc “don’t hate me bc I’m beautiful. Pantene prov”
I was hoping you’d post the photo in a yellow bikini top… either way, this is a PSA: use sunscreen, people.
Yea, she has admitted in interviews she doesn’t always use it…and it looks it! Hope she’s being more sensible with her kid’s skin! I’m like a crazy sunblock lady with my family (we live in S. CA).
LMAO the woman is nuts. People criticize you because you’re an annoying tryhard dear
Listen, we shouldn’t be so hard on her.
Goop will accept fact based criticism. It’s not her fault the only stuff she gets is based on jealousy for her looks, not fact.
That “stay in your lane” comment reminded me of the time she did NOT stay in her lane but instead drove her scooter out in front of a school bus that then nearly hit her and her daughter (who was riding on the back of the scooter): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNccFOfRurM
Well, I mean … it was a BUS. Full of PEASANTS. Who probably eat cheese from a CAN, Emma.
She talks exactly like someone who desperately wants to be loved and admired by everyone….and is realizing she really isn’t. Sorry GOOP, suck it up, I’m sure your mommy will put your dumb ideas on her refrigerator.
Truth. Ugly women get all the breaks…
Goop must be moving on to yoga again, it’s been awhile since her head was this far up her ass.
That reminds me of when Kathy Burke replied to Helena Bonham Carter after she complained how hard it was to be pretty and posh.
Short and effective.
I enjoy Burke vs C*nt as the title.
http://www.thepoke.co.uk/2016/10/27/kathy-burke-wonderful-response-helena-bonham-carter-letters-page-time/
Kathy Burke wins!
This has made my day!
Hahaha….that was amazing. If there was an internet back then, Kathy would have won it.
Delusional is what she is.
I am so tired of her trying to peddle an eating disorder as a healthy “cleanse.”
Thankyou, going on a 7 week cleanse isn’t healthy for anyone.
These comments have me screaming 😭 Y’all covered it all
I know, this thread is hilarious.
Here’s an old lady – calling ‘Brava!” (and clapping with joy!)
In the real world of women, we sum one another up, but that summation is not a mere product of your vanity.
She redefines the humblebrag this chick does. Everything she says is a really transparently lame attempt to bignote herself.
In Australia we call this being ‘up yourself’. I can just imagine Gwyneth being at a barbie in Australia and someone would just outright say to her “Darl ya bloody full of yaself. You need to be taken down a peg or two darl!”
Seriously…she is completely insufferable.
I am from NZ and I echo you. For what it’s worth, I think she has absolutely fked her acting career. Oscar at 26 and then … contrast Winslet (don’t love her either just sayin)
Well.. she never said she was attractive, she is though I think .
No girl, people don’t like you because you’re a self absorbed, self righteous, tone deaf know it all.
No, you’re criticized for pushing unfounded and sometimes medically unsafe snake oil remedies. Those of us with eyes and brains that work don’t follow your garbage advice because we don’t want leather skin and straw hair like you.
“I’m not saying I’m attractive, I’m saying you think I’m attractive.” Oh, Gwennie never change.
I’m glad she’s set the record straight about how hard it is for attractive folks. Us unsuccessful, unattractive women have had it easy for far too long!
Um no. Not attractive.
Sure Jan
Ahem, *ORGANIC, CAGE FREE, NON GMO, SUSTAINABLY FARMED, GLUTEN FREE, SNAKE OIL DE MER*
fixed it for you all 😉 no offense to gf peeps. Or healthy eaters. I’m currently pescatarian, slowly going to vegan, so do understand the appeal. However, unlike GwynnieP, it’s not a badge of “look at how much better and above it all I am, peasants.”
With everything going on this world, I cannot handle Gwyneth BS. Honey, your crystals and essential oils will not save us.
Pic 2, she is sucking that tummy in for dear life! 😂
Has she really had such huge pain and huge loss? Of course the passing of a loved one, her father, is difficult but right after her divorce if not during her marriage she was already seeing someone new so it’s not like she grieved that one too hard. What other than that was such a huge loss and pain?? Her life seems to have been blessed in almost every way with some minor bumps in the road but also the best (most expensive) resources to help her overcome any stressors. But I do agree that she is very good at going after what she wants and maybe that’s why it’s been so easy for G.
I’m sorry her father died but she was an adult when it happened. My husband lost his parents when he was 8, it threw his entire life into upheaval. She’s a princess.
She was only told to stay in her lane because once she swerved out of it, she clearly was speeding head on into a semi.
She is rightly criticized for being an out of touch elitist who peddles snake oil and other scams. Pity because I liked her in the 90s.
She just doesn’t bother me the way she does some people. And I think she looks good in these pics.
I will say that some of her comments about divorce kind of irritate me, just as a common person that knows a lot of other common people. Divorce is far easier when you are beautiful and filthy rich. It’s a lot easier to be the bigger person when you aren’t worried about how you are going to keep the lights on because you don’t have a lot of resources. The financial problems that divorce can cause make a lot of people angry and bitter. And I can understand that.
I am not usually one to point something like that out… It doesn’t bother me that some people are very wealthy … But come on, it’s way easier for her to take the high road about divorce than it would be for most of the people I know.
Great point, and I think it really makes it that much clearer how she could be doing something of value with her money, her time, and her “platform,” rather than constantly shilling the vanity project that is her daily life.
No, Gwyneth, it’s because you’re smug and you follow every stupid, unhealthy physical fad possible.
Although props on your salad with the carrot ginger dressing. That stuff is bananas delicious.
Of course she believes she is attractive. She wants it and really believes she is. And she takes some criticism seriously, it seems she changed her hair color from that ugly yellow to something sort of flattering (at least in the pics).
Well bless her heart. And her magical vagina eggs.
I think she needs a good shampoo.
Well, she believes that yelling at water makes it feel bad about itself, so maybe it really, REALLY hates having shampoo in it.
A little reality thrown in here. I am 62, with four children, and I tried the vagina eggs because I thought they might create a washable barrier that sort of pressario might. My experiments yielded his: Poise is the the only company that sells impressa (brand name) – that is a bladder support that goes in your vagina – so you can laugh, and cry, and cough, without a leak. I am going to my OBGYN, instead of trying it figure it out by myself. Gwyneth’s eggs are way overpriced and do nothing more than to help men have better orgasms. There’s nothing wrong with that – but I don’t put eggs up my vagina because I already know how my vagina works – or I don’t care.
As far as soaps – do not use them, except under your arms or between you legs – but for a mere second! You must soak your body in salts, a splash of vinegar and coconut oil I always put in a few tablespoons of powdered milk. I may be old, but my skin is very pretty. I share my beauty secrets and it doesn’t cost anyone a thing. It is so wonderful thing, our skin, and sheets, and touching.
it irks me that she wants to take credit for a civilized divorce, like it is her invention. There have been couples way before her, that had a friendly divorce and just did not thing it necessary giving it a pretentious name.
Everything she has done, someone before her has done. They just didn’t necessarily blab about it the way she does,
At least this time she didn’t get her mother to spread the “you’re all just a bunch of jelly biznatches!” message. Progress.
Oh My F*cking Gwyneth, I just saw someone on the da internets refer to her as “the Joan Crawford of the kitchen.” LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
Gwen, like you I enjoy a nice glass of wine. Well, probably not ‘like you’ because you make the f&$ of every opportunity and you’re so attractive. But anyway, thought you should know, you are the last person I would like to enjoy a glass of wine with, mmmk? Ugh!
She looks nice and healthy in the magazine photos.
She is pretty and I like that cover. I don’t hate Gwyneth and would love to have a glass of wine with her, it would be highly entertaining. She is out of touch with us peasants but I don’t see her elitism as fake, she truly is clueless, and for some reason I’m fine with it. I love her mom and her dad seemed like a good guy, maybe that’s why I’m so apologetic about Gwyneth.
“..the world is your oyster if you’re a well-connected blonde mediocrity.”
Yaaas, Kaiser, THIS IS EVERYTHING.
That line was brilliant, Kaiser!
@Paltrow
You get criticized for the vain-ness and shallowness of the things you say and promote. Right to free speech. Don’t pretend to be a martyr. Be a grown up and own what you say and do and sell.
No, it’s because you stick jade eggs up your hoo-ha and charge $400 for dinner napkins.
she’s criticized because she’s obnoxious and lacks self awareness. and don’t get me started on attractive people and how they are treated. if anything, they are criticized LESS, at least according to scientific studies. I’ve seen nothing supporting the BS she’s spouting here.
Gosh she is annoying but she looks very pretty in the photoshoot. This is the best she’s looked in years IMO
I don’t find G attractive and everything she says is garbage, but I will say that I have seen a friend deal with a lot of BS on account of being very attractive (again, I’m not giving G any credit for this, but I’m referring to cases of strikingly beautiful people). Some people assume that any of my friend’s career success must be due to her looks (when she’s actually heard at times that she wasn’t going to be hired because a ‘hot’ woman would be a distraction).
I’ve also had other women ask me why I’m friends with her and call her a bitch (she’s actually one of the nicest people I know, and the women saying this have never even spoken to her).
I think attractiveness can trigger insecurity and nastiness in a lot of people.
I don’t think anybody argues that being good looking is going to make others question that person’s intelligence or ethic, specially in certain fields where there’s a stereotype that intelligent people also have to be ugly.
But, Gwyneth can’t use that as an excuse for obvious reasons.
It’s like when she said she had a “strippers’ ass”, which is not only horribly aggressive towards women who work in a dehumanizing and an exploitative environment, but also delusional.
@A: You’re not wrong. Different times when topics like misogyny, victim-blaming, and sex-positivity have been brought up, I’ve seen people try to dismiss or derail the conversation or trivialize the issue just because the person who was the subject of the conversation or who brought it up happened to be a woman who was attractive, or even just had a feature or two that’s considered conventionally attractive (like being of child-baring age, or being under a size 10, or not having any scars or health problems). As if those problems should just be quietly accepted as normal and ok so long as a woman is considered more fuckable than another or something. I don’t think conventionally attractive women have it harder than women who aren’t though, there are just some parts of misogyny one type of woman might have to deal with more than the other. One gets more body-shaming and being ignored in her celebrity career, while the other is more likely to be targeted with ‘fucked her way to the top/ was passed around to be raped by old men in the industry for money and fame’ rumors in her celebrity career by people who dislike or are tired of her, or have her intelligence and political beliefs dismissed.
But Paltrow doesn’t seem to be talking about any of that. Her comments just come across as an “I have it harder than other famous women because of my beauty.”
It’s got to be so hard to be rich, white, pretty, and famous. Poor thing. I’m weeping for her.
How can she breathe with her head so far up her own ass?
At least she can always be thankful that she will never get called out for her modesty!
No, Gwynnie, you’re not. I know daddy & his best buddy Spielberg have told you you are precious and lovely and smart and a great actress…but no. They just got you jobs. See also: Tori Spelling.
I’m wondering if she has always been like this. or if it started later. I actually used to like her. Then she had this turn right after she got with Chris Martin and they moved to England. She started with that snottiness more. She thinks she is attractive because of where she lives, who she is friends with and that her picture is taken. She got famous and noticed because of some of the men she has been with. I don’t think she looks actually bad on the cover. her skin looks terrible; but other than that she looks fresh and carefree. Even her hair looks better. But the Sun damage is too noticeable. I wonder if she thought we would think they were freckles
Dear Gwyneth, you get criticized more because you are considered annoying!
Libras in general get hated on a lot.
Everything about her is unattractive. Looks and personality. She’s average at best.
So her first gig was acting. Then her second was peddling overpriced nonsense. The third? Whining in the media about people calling her on said nonsense. Enough.
Her hair looks nice in the photos though. Less fried and a more natural color.
“In Apple’s peer group, I don’t see the insecurity I saw at that age.”
Some insecurity is good and integral to being human, whether you’re male or female. The extreme is hubris, narcissism, and egocentrism.
