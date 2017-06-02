Gwyneth Paltrow: I get criticized more because I’m ‘considered attractive’

Gwyneth Paltrow covers the latest issue of The Edit and the photos are actually rather pretty. I get so tired of the styling Gwyneth chooses for herself, so it’s nice to see her styled in low-key beachy vibes. It doesn’t even look like she’s wearing much makeup. The secret, it seems, to Gwyneth’s fountain of youth is simply “going with a slightly darker blonde and not doing a flattened center part.” As for the interview… it’s Classic Gwyneth, really. Enjoy.

Her divorce from Chris Martin: “I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s— at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship? What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

The “conscious uncoupling” thing. “People are coming around. I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets s— at first, but then later people say, ‘Hey, maybe that’s a good idea.’ I don’t mind.”

The criticism she receives: “It’s got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, ‘Stay in your lane.’ Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive … I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.”

Milking every opportunity: “I’ve had an extraordinary life, where things have happened in a huge way – huge success, huge joy, huge pain, huge loss. And the reason I feel happy today is because I’ve milked the f—– out of every opportunity. I haven’t made one mistake that I haven’t used as a stepping stone to get somewhere else. I’m ruthless when it comes to using the hard things.”

Her kids: “My kids can handle [fame]. They know their lives are extraordinary. And girls today are allowed to be anything; they’re self-possessed, confident, they like themselves. In Apple’s peer group, I don’t see the insecurity I saw at that age.”

Her infamous cleanses: “I can’t be on a cleanse all the time… I did one for seven weeks last year and it was awful. My first meal of the day is normally lunch; I keep it light on carbs so my energy levels don’t peak and valley through the day. At home, I loosen the reins: a glass of wine, maybe a baguette dripping in cheese, some fries. […] On vacation, I eat what I want—and there’s no exercising, either.”