Star: ‘Gaslight bully’ Taylor Swift thinks her enemies are using her for publicity

Personally, I love the saltiness of Taylor Swift fans. As much as I would like to believe that they are all sh-t talking tween girls, I know that many of Tay’s most ride-or-die fans are actual adults. Adults who cannot see through her Wholesome Victim facade. She’s not a Wholesome Victim. She is Darth Susan (name credit: Very Smart Brothas). We already talked about Us Weekly’s story, wherein “sources” claimed that Taylor Swift would not be responding to Katy Perry’s recent Swish-Swish-ing salvos in their War of Pettiness. Us Weekly said that Tay “wants no part” of Katy’s drama, because apparently Katy is full of drama when she responds, two years later, to Taylor’s melodramatic Bad Blood onslaught. Well, Star Magazine has their own story about the reignition of the War of Pettiness, and man, is this sh-t funny.
Although Taylor Swift has yet to publicly respond to Katy Perry, friend of Taylor say she’s livid and refusing to bury the hatchet.
“That is SO not going to happen,” a friend of Taylor explained. “Taylor believes that Katy is using their rivalry for press, just like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian did.”
Petty is par for the course, admit those in Taylor’s inner circle.
“She has been like this since high school. She is sort of a gaslight bully, playing the victim when in fact she is the one likes making others look bad, instead of having a private conversation with them,” a close friend divulges. “And as Taylor became better known, she became super paranoid that everyone wants to ruin her and exploit her, but it’s all about her ego. Taylor will never let this go.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
Yes, I’m basically writing about this because I LOVE the term “gaslight bully.” That describes Taylor perfectly. And even though I’m sure many Snake Fans will say “meh, it’s just Star Mag,” come on. Taylor’s got an album coming out this year. She’ll be giving interviews to Rolling Stone, Vogue and/or Vanity Fair. And in those interviews, she’ll totally say that Kim and Kanye used her for publicity. She’ll totally argue that Katy is using her for publicity. THAT IS HOW SHE THINKS.
I’m noticing how in a lot of pap photos Taylor is looking straight at the camera, mostly “look at me aren’t I the bees knees” kind of way.
She’s not happy unless she’s the centre of attention and playing the victim. Classic Narcissist.
If she keeps up her behavior yes she will be called a narcissistic.
Thats by no means the weirdest thing she does around paps. Her backwards walking is freaking me out:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xncbG7cL-cU
How does she not realise this makes her look like a psychopath?
Lol. This woman is almost 30 years old.
Jesus! She’s almost 30 years old and still acting like a catty 13 year old?? I’m so sick of Taylor Swift.
I swear – for every level headed person who became a star relatively young – there are about 30 others with severe arrested development.
I’m about TS’s age. I can’t even imagine having so many grudges and stories about every detail of my love life. To be fair, I married a guy who I started dating in 9th grade… and the stories would likely consist of “Erinn and husband get takeout AGAIN – when will this healthy eating claim take effect?” or “Erinn and husband have burned through too many episodes of izombie on netflix – currently in heated battle over custody of the remote. Will it be Grace and Frankie next, or Master of None next?”.
And I mean – it’s not like I don’t have grudges. In fact, I have many. But I act like an adult when I’m forced to be around those bozos. If I was rich and surrounded by ‘yes men’ I’d probably run their car over with a tank or something, then just hand them the money for a new car and a non-disclosure agreement. She’s really not even utilizing the grudges properly.
See, I think the yes men allow for certain negative aspects of their existing personality to blossom because they are insulated from societal norms. I think TS was always a crazy, catty ball of neediness. The yes men probably were just like, “It is entirely reasonable to move right next door to the Kennedy Compound/his mom/etc after dating him for a month! You’re investing in real estate…”
I heart this entire post, Erinn. 👏🏼
Hell, i turn 21 soon and if my life was as dramatic and petty as hers is I’d go nuts. Not to humble brag but at my high school the girls loved to start tons of drama with the guys, they’d write fake lists ranking themselves and then blame it on the guys, they’d start random fights with the guys, they’d cheat on their boyfriends and then play victim, etc etc; well I was one of like 2 girls the guys liked and it was because I avoided the drama like a plague, and i was 17 and had this figured out! I thought my HS peers were too old to act like that, let alone an almost 28 year old!
More like SAD! Taylor is an almost 30 year old woman who is internationally succesful. Yet she is like this…god damn.
Wow, she is laying the groundwork early. Maybe the “I want this relationship to be super private” narrative isn’t rolling out the way she envisioned and this is the next plan of attack to get sympathy and attention.
Well they nailed it. She’s a bully and she has been this way since high school (I have too much personal knowledge about her high school crazy). Poor victim Taylor must be nice to be thin white and blonde so you can get away with being an awful person.
Also has her bff been eliminated from the squad? I’ve heard rumors bjg seriously where is Kloss?
“I have too much personal knowledge about her high school crazy”
Spill that tea!!
TELL US!!
Come on now, you can’t drop that and leave no details! Spill please!
Let’s just say there’s a reason I believe the real estate stalking. It’s the same thing she did in high school just in a different way. If she liked a guy or dated him it took a while for her to let go. A long time.
Interesting. And very believable considering she went off at Katy Perry at least partially (and by her own admission) because Katy dared to date a guy Taylor broke up with THREE YEARS previously.
I thought it was all about John Mayer. No? The relationship seemed to sour while Katy and John were together.
Wasn’t she homeschooled?
I know quite a few people that went to school with her and lived in the same area she did in her teen years.
Kloss is pretending to be a boy named Joe Alywn currently.
Seriously funny, Browniecakes. Laugh out loud funny.
I just cant with her already…and the actual onslaught of Taylor-centric press has not even fully started yet.
Seriously! This is just the beginning of the publicity for her album, and I’m already so over it.
Her eyes/eye makeup creep me out.
Even if they are…so what? Why is she allowed to use other celebrities for promo (guess which boyfriend this song is about!!) and they can’t use her? She used to literally leave secret messages in her song explanations so her fans could figure out who she wrote it about.
Don’t you know? Different rules apply to TayTay! She can give it but can’t take it. Classic.
It’s projection. She uses others to get attention, and so she thinks everyone else is like her. IMO it also shows that she has no time for anyone who she can’t use. 🐍
Meanwhile as Taylor is complaining about her “enemies” are using her for publicity ,she is also watching her bank balance/investments increase. She should be paying her enemies for all this publicity. It all comes down to money
Katy and Kanye did try to use “beefs” with Taylor to desperately hang on to relevance. And they are both on their way to the dust heap with their failing careers. Taylor wins, suck on that.
Huh? You kid, right?
They all use each other. Taylor needs the drama as much as Kanye and Katy do. Everyone is talking about them and that sells. She was winning before, but now it seems she overplayed her hand. People call out the perpetual victim shtick she used. It worked well for all involved for a while, but now she is the one who will burn for once. Seems like the public is totally over this feud in general. No one payed really well and it is far from clear that Taylor’s new album will be a hit. Bigger stars had flops. Let’s see how she deals with that.
This. This thing that used to be exclusively from the rap world has trickled into petty pop. They are all making bank off of this stuff. This is Taylor’s point of diminishing returns, just like all her friends whose best work seems to be behind them. Perhaps one day they will publicly pretend to bury the hatchet in the realization that this is what the public really wants for their comebacks.
It wasn’t exclusively in the rap world. Pop did the same. Though it was usually the record companies and it wasn’t that childish. Beatles vs Rolling Stones, Christina Arguilera vs Britney Spears, Oasis vs Blur.
Not sure if Katy and Taylor will bury the hatchet though. They seem to childish and too involved in this. They take this feuding far too serious and the people are tired.
Hi Taylor.
Actually @Fresh2death, they all looked like childish twats. Can’t stand the lot of them.
Katy and Kanye responded to Taylor trying to ruin their rep. I say they have every right to fire back.
Llamas, do you ever wonder why Katy was mocking Britney and mental illnesses? Did she see it as a way to keep her name in the news?
I don’t like any of them, but Kanye and Katy have both only had one single “beef” (and with someone who comes across as a straight up vindictive sociopath) which makes it come across less as PR and more as understandable pushing back.
Taylor has constant “beefs” which either mean she’s incapable of relying on her music for attention and has to plot constant PR stunts, or she is genuinely a sociopath.
We knew this about her though didn’t we? I think it will be a little harder this time around for her to play the victim. Kim and Calvin Harris got the ball rolling and her image did take a hit
POT. KETTLE. BLACK?
Hello, been sending many good wishes and prayers to the UK.
Thank you my dear, much appreciated. Which is more than can be said for the comments of that idiotic Trump fellow on the subject!
Check out AtlantaFilming on twitter. Exposed her to have called the paps for the balcony pics.
“enemies are using her for publicity”, while she did her latest attempt at attention-grabbing via “new couple pics” rollout on the weekend of One Love Manchester?
And notice how TS didn’t show up to take part? Like she didn’t show up during the US election? Foul creature. We see your bs, TS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
P.s.Thanks Kaiser for the link to VerySmartBrothas – that was a genius article!
@LooperFor – the not taking part in the concert is fine, I get that it isn’t possible for everyone.
But I really side-eyed her leaking her latest showmance the very weekend of the concert, and please nobody try to tell me she doesn’t know/have control over how that happens. Tiddles proved otherwise.
She’s not wrong. But I would argue that they’re all co-dependent at this point…”oh what a tangled web we weave…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the artists are individuals and in recent days, Katy Perry joined Arianna and others for the Manchester benefit following the horrific bombing. None of those artists are co-dependent. They are each individually successful yet joined together without drama precisely because they are independent professionals.
Taylor is a snake and it’s a relief to see this clarity breaking through the public conversation. She’s quite a toxic trouble maker within her profession. Web weaving indeed. Leaving her to it will make for a weak web hopefully. Or at least, leaving her to her own kind so we don’t have to be dragged into her painful messes. I want to enjoy artists creations, not have this manipulative toxicity dominating music.
LOL I love having Taylor back in the headlines. Her petty borderline sociopathic beefs are endlessly amusing and seem so… quaint in the age of Trump. It’s like a silly respite from the hell our country is going through due to that scumbag.
Really? Like Kindergartens socking each other out in an age of dysfunctional families, I see it as a sign of the apocalypse for the functioning of future generations. Hahaha no seriously.
Haha fair point @WeAreAllMadeOfStars
I don’t know how to explain it. I just find Taylor’s issues so dumb and silly that it’s like a distraction from the really bad stuff we’re dealing with now due to Trump. That’s probably not a good thing but being constant riled up due to Trump and what he’s doing to our country is exhausting and depressing.
Talk about a past mistress at pulling the wool over the public’s eye! Anyone ever read that story “The Purloined Letter”? Hide it in plain sight, no one will see it . . . that’s Swiftie.
That lame ass “singer” is really lucky she is a well-connected, conventionally attractive, thin, white woman because it’s the only reason she gets away with her sexist lyrics, her racist media strategy, her borderline stalkerish behavior and her general lack of discernable talent.
I didn’t know Star was a reputable source now.
I don’t believe most of her relationships are real, friendship or romantic. I think she’s incredibly self-involved and manipulative and is more concerned about how things look than how they actually are. A very hollow existence. If she could go away for five years or so and get her head together, that’d be great.
…JUST 5 years? How about permanently?🐍
Of course she will, everything will be everyone else’s fault when she was the one who started with the drama. Girl is not nearly as smart as she thinks she is and it makes for comedy for the rest of us.
Doesn’t being in “love” distract her from this crap? I am seriously asking.
No, being in love is part of that crap for her. It’s just another part of her PR or we wouldn’t get daily updates from her team.
I don’t think Taylor is gay, but its this kind of stuff that makes me wonder. Why is she so preoccupied with Katy? its strange.
Its really easy to call out others when they use the tactics you are intimately familiar with.
This. 100% projection.
She wrote the book on it…….
Last year I thought she was pregnant because she met Hiddles mom and then someone on here told me that this pap walking with nieces and parents of her boyfriends would be normal. Well said. CB was right lol she does this all the time.
She certainly is *ahem* consistent with her boyfriend roll-outs, I’ll say that for her.
How can someone who is well known for writing negative songs about other people say someone else is doing it to her for the publicity? Her most popular music is about her ex boyfriends and how mean they were to her. That’s how she makes her money.
This is a case of a person surrounding herself by “Yes” people. She is just not able to see herself clearly at all.
I do love her music and I’m excited for her album but ‘gaslight bully’ is so on point. I’m mentally applying it to people in my personal life. so accurate!
this means one thing, planned high resolution PAP shots of Tay and her bland-ass boyfriend.
I often wonder if Taylor Swift is really a master of manipulation that always twists things deliberately to put herself in the victim role or if she’s actually deluded herself to believe she is always the victim (because you know there are a lot of people like that). It’s a pity though that she’s reached this point, she used to be a very talented songwriter before she decided to become a celebrity. That being said, Katy Perry is also a master of using whatever she can to create publicity for herself, so I put them in the same boat.
Neither Kanye nor Katie need Taylor for publicity. Kim and Kanye called her out for being a two faced person. As for Katie yes it is petty to continue this she but Taylor would’ve done the same thing. she has an album coming out and there are going to be songs on it about Tom and Calvin. How both of them tried to use her blah blah blah. I don’t know why people still think she is sweet and innocent.
