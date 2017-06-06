Star: ‘Gaslight bully’ Taylor Swift thinks her enemies are using her for publicity

Personally, I love the saltiness of Taylor Swift fans. As much as I would like to believe that they are all sh-t talking tween girls, I know that many of Tay’s most ride-or-die fans are actual adults. Adults who cannot see through her Wholesome Victim facade. She’s not a Wholesome Victim. She is Darth Susan (name credit: Very Smart Brothas). We already talked about Us Weekly’s story, wherein “sources” claimed that Taylor Swift would not be responding to Katy Perry’s recent Swish-Swish-ing salvos in their War of Pettiness. Us Weekly said that Tay “wants no part” of Katy’s drama, because apparently Katy is full of drama when she responds, two years later, to Taylor’s melodramatic Bad Blood onslaught. Well, Star Magazine has their own story about the reignition of the War of Pettiness, and man, is this sh-t funny.

Although Taylor Swift has yet to publicly respond to Katy Perry, friend of Taylor say she’s livid and refusing to bury the hatchet.

“That is SO not going to happen,” a friend of Taylor explained. “Taylor believes that Katy is using their rivalry for press, just like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian did.”

Petty is par for the course, admit those in Taylor’s inner circle.

“She has been like this since high school. She is sort of a gaslight bully, playing the victim when in fact she is the one likes making others look bad, instead of having a private conversation with them,” a close friend divulges. “And as Taylor became better known, she became super paranoid that everyone wants to ruin her and exploit her, but it’s all about her ego. Taylor will never let this go.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

Yes, I’m basically writing about this because I LOVE the term “gaslight bully.” That describes Taylor perfectly. And even though I’m sure many Snake Fans will say “meh, it’s just Star Mag,” come on. Taylor’s got an album coming out this year. She’ll be giving interviews to Rolling Stone, Vogue and/or Vanity Fair. And in those interviews, she’ll totally say that Kim and Kanye used her for publicity. She’ll totally argue that Katy is using her for publicity. THAT IS HOW SHE THINKS.

73 Responses to “Star: ‘Gaslight bully’ Taylor Swift thinks her enemies are using her for publicity”

  1. Becky says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I’m noticing how in a lot of pap photos Taylor is looking straight at the camera, mostly “look at me aren’t I the bees knees” kind of way.

    She’s not happy unless she’s the centre of attention and playing the victim. Classic Narcissist.

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Lol. This woman is almost 30 years old.

    Reply
    • Lyssa says:
      June 6, 2017 at 8:18 am

      Jesus! She’s almost 30 years old and still acting like a catty 13 year old?? I’m so sick of Taylor Swift.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 6, 2017 at 8:59 am

      I swear – for every level headed person who became a star relatively young – there are about 30 others with severe arrested development.

      I’m about TS’s age. I can’t even imagine having so many grudges and stories about every detail of my love life. To be fair, I married a guy who I started dating in 9th grade… and the stories would likely consist of “Erinn and husband get takeout AGAIN – when will this healthy eating claim take effect?” or “Erinn and husband have burned through too many episodes of izombie on netflix – currently in heated battle over custody of the remote. Will it be Grace and Frankie next, or Master of None next?”.

      And I mean – it’s not like I don’t have grudges. In fact, I have many. But I act like an adult when I’m forced to be around those bozos. If I was rich and surrounded by ‘yes men’ I’d probably run their car over with a tank or something, then just hand them the money for a new car and a non-disclosure agreement. She’s really not even utilizing the grudges properly.

      Reply
      • Lyssa says:
        June 6, 2017 at 11:21 am

        See, I think the yes men allow for certain negative aspects of their existing personality to blossom because they are insulated from societal norms. I think TS was always a crazy, catty ball of neediness. The yes men probably were just like, “It is entirely reasonable to move right next door to the Kennedy Compound/his mom/etc after dating him for a month! You’re investing in real estate…”

      • Sophia's Side eye says:
        June 6, 2017 at 11:38 am

        I heart this entire post, Erinn. 👏🏼

      • Llamas says:
        June 6, 2017 at 3:11 pm

        Hell, i turn 21 soon and if my life was as dramatic and petty as hers is I’d go nuts. Not to humble brag but at my high school the girls loved to start tons of drama with the guys, they’d write fake lists ranking themselves and then blame it on the guys, they’d start random fights with the guys, they’d cheat on their boyfriends and then play victim, etc etc; well I was one of like 2 girls the guys liked and it was because I avoided the drama like a plague, and i was 17 and had this figured out! I thought my HS peers were too old to act like that, let alone an almost 28 year old!

    • QueenB says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:38 am

      More like SAD! Taylor is an almost 30 year old woman who is internationally succesful. Yet she is like this…god damn.

      Reply
  3. grabbyhands says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Wow, she is laying the groundwork early. Maybe the “I want this relationship to be super private” narrative isn’t rolling out the way she envisioned and this is the next plan of attack to get sympathy and attention.

    Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Well they nailed it. She’s a bully and she has been this way since high school (I have too much personal knowledge about her high school crazy). Poor victim Taylor must be nice to be thin white and blonde so you can get away with being an awful person.
    Also has her bff been eliminated from the squad? I’ve heard rumors bjg seriously where is Kloss?

    Reply
  5. Dtab says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I just cant with her already…and the actual onslaught of Taylor-centric press has not even fully started yet.

    Reply
  6. Beth says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Her eyes/eye makeup creep me out.

    Reply
  7. LeedaBird says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Even if they are…so what? Why is she allowed to use other celebrities for promo (guess which boyfriend this song is about!!) and they can’t use her? She used to literally leave secret messages in her song explanations so her fans could figure out who she wrote it about.

    Reply
  8. RBC says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Meanwhile as Taylor is complaining about her “enemies” are using her for publicity ,she is also watching her bank balance/investments increase. She should be paying her enemies for all this publicity. It all comes down to money

    Reply
  9. Fresh2death says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Katy and Kanye did try to use “beefs” with Taylor to desperately hang on to relevance. And they are both on their way to the dust heap with their failing careers. Taylor wins, suck on that.

    Reply
  10. ElleBee says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:29 am

    We knew this about her though didn’t we? I think it will be a little harder this time around for her to play the victim. Kim and Calvin Harris got the ball rolling and her image did take a hit

    Reply
  11. spidey says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:30 am

    POT. KETTLE. BLACK?

    Reply
  12. teacakes says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:34 am

    “enemies are using her for publicity”, while she did her latest attempt at attention-grabbing via “new couple pics” rollout on the weekend of One Love Manchester?

    Reply
  13. Mel says:
    June 6, 2017 at 8:52 am

    She’s not wrong. But I would argue that they’re all co-dependent at this point…”oh what a tangled web we weave…”

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      June 6, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      Co-dependent … I disagree. That has nothing to do with this.

      All the artists are individuals and in recent days, Katy Perry joined Arianna and others for the Manchester benefit following the horrific bombing. None of those artists are co-dependent. They are each individually successful yet joined together without drama precisely because they are independent professionals.

      Taylor is a snake and it’s a relief to see this clarity breaking through the public conversation. She’s quite a toxic trouble maker within her profession. Web weaving indeed. Leaving her to it will make for a weak web hopefully. Or at least, leaving her to her own kind so we don’t have to be dragged into her painful messes. I want to enjoy artists creations, not have this manipulative toxicity dominating music.

      Reply
  14. Keaton says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:02 am

    LOL I love having Taylor back in the headlines. Her petty borderline sociopathic beefs are endlessly amusing and seem so… quaint in the age of Trump. It’s like a silly respite from the hell our country is going through due to that scumbag.

    Reply
    • WeAreAllMadeOfStars says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:06 am

      Really? Like Kindergartens socking each other out in an age of dysfunctional families, I see it as a sign of the apocalypse for the functioning of future generations. Hahaha no seriously.

      Reply
      • Keaton says:
        June 6, 2017 at 11:33 am

        Haha fair point @WeAreAllMadeOfStars
        I don’t know how to explain it. I just find Taylor’s issues so dumb and silly that it’s like a distraction from the really bad stuff we’re dealing with now due to Trump. That’s probably not a good thing but being constant riled up due to Trump and what he’s doing to our country is exhausting and depressing.

  15. seesittellsit says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Talk about a past mistress at pulling the wool over the public’s eye! Anyone ever read that story “The Purloined Letter”? Hide it in plain sight, no one will see it . . . that’s Swiftie.

    Reply
  16. Kate says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:19 am

    That lame ass “singer” is really lucky she is a well-connected, conventionally attractive, thin, white woman because it’s the only reason she gets away with her sexist lyrics, her racist media strategy, her borderline stalkerish behavior and her general lack of discernable talent.

    Reply
  17. SBS says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:36 am

    I didn’t know Star was a reputable source now.

    Reply
  18. Radley says:
    June 6, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I don’t believe most of her relationships are real, friendship or romantic. I think she’s incredibly self-involved and manipulative and is more concerned about how things look than how they actually are. A very hollow existence. If she could go away for five years or so and get her head together, that’d be great.

    Reply
  19. Madly says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Of course she will, everything will be everyone else’s fault when she was the one who started with the drama. Girl is not nearly as smart as she thinks she is and it makes for comedy for the rest of us.

    Reply
  20. cindy says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Doesn’t being in “love” distract her from this crap? I am seriously asking.

    Reply
  21. detritus says:
    June 6, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Its really easy to call out others when they use the tactics you are intimately familiar with.

    Reply
  22. Guest says:
    June 6, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Last year I thought she was pregnant because she met Hiddles mom and then someone on here told me that this pap walking with nieces and parents of her boyfriends would be normal. Well said. CB was right lol she does this all the time.

    Reply
  23. Rebecca says:
    June 6, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    How can someone who is well known for writing negative songs about other people say someone else is doing it to her for the publicity? Her most popular music is about her ex boyfriends and how mean they were to her. That’s how she makes her money.

    This is a case of a person surrounding herself by “Yes” people. She is just not able to see herself clearly at all.

    Reply
  24. loveotterly says:
    June 6, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I do love her music and I’m excited for her album but ‘gaslight bully’ is so on point. I’m mentally applying it to people in my personal life. so accurate!

    Reply
  25. dobbs says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    this means one thing, planned high resolution PAP shots of Tay and her bland-ass boyfriend.

    Reply
  26. Ana says:
    June 6, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    I often wonder if Taylor Swift is really a master of manipulation that always twists things deliberately to put herself in the victim role or if she’s actually deluded herself to believe she is always the victim (because you know there are a lot of people like that). It’s a pity though that she’s reached this point, she used to be a very talented songwriter before she decided to become a celebrity. That being said, Katy Perry is also a master of using whatever she can to create publicity for herself, so I put them in the same boat.

    Reply
  27. Lana 234 says:
    June 6, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Neither Kanye nor Katie need Taylor for publicity. Kim and Kanye called her out for being a two faced person. As for Katie yes it is petty to continue this she but Taylor would’ve done the same thing. she has an album coming out and there are going to be songs on it about Tom and Calvin. How both of them tried to use her blah blah blah. I don’t know why people still think she is sweet and innocent.

    Reply

