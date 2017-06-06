Star: ‘Gaslight bully’ Taylor Swift thinks her enemies are using her for publicity

Personally, I love the saltiness of Taylor Swift fans. As much as I would like to believe that they are all sh-t talking tween girls, I know that many of Tay’s most ride-or-die fans are actual adults. Adults who cannot see through her Wholesome Victim facade. She’s not a Wholesome Victim. She is Darth Susan (name credit: Very Smart Brothas). We already talked about Us Weekly’s story, wherein “sources” claimed that Taylor Swift would not be responding to Katy Perry’s recent Swish-Swish-ing salvos in their War of Pettiness. Us Weekly said that Tay “wants no part” of Katy’s drama, because apparently Katy is full of drama when she responds, two years later, to Taylor’s melodramatic Bad Blood onslaught. Well, Star Magazine has their own story about the reignition of the War of Pettiness, and man, is this sh-t funny.

Although Taylor Swift has yet to publicly respond to Katy Perry, friend of Taylor say she’s livid and refusing to bury the hatchet. “That is SO not going to happen,” a friend of Taylor explained. “Taylor believes that Katy is using their rivalry for press, just like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian did.” Petty is par for the course, admit those in Taylor’s inner circle. “She has been like this since high school. She is sort of a gaslight bully, playing the victim when in fact she is the one likes making others look bad, instead of having a private conversation with them,” a close friend divulges. “And as Taylor became better known, she became super paranoid that everyone wants to ruin her and exploit her, but it’s all about her ego. Taylor will never let this go.”

[From Star Magazine, print edition]

Yes, I’m basically writing about this because I LOVE the term “gaslight bully.” That describes Taylor perfectly. And even though I’m sure many Snake Fans will say “meh, it’s just Star Mag,” come on. Taylor’s got an album coming out this year. She’ll be giving interviews to Rolling Stone, Vogue and/or Vanity Fair. And in those interviews, she’ll totally say that Kim and Kanye used her for publicity. She’ll totally argue that Katy is using her for publicity. THAT IS HOW SHE THINKS.