Us Weekly: Suddenly, Taylor Swift ‘wants no part’ of Katy Perry’s drama

Katy Perry is currently promoting her new album, Witness, her first since Taylor Swift devoted “Bad Blood” to their war of pop-star attrition. Taylor accused Katy (without naming her) of trying to destroy her tour by hiring some of Swifty’s back-up dancers. The backup dancers always said that their #1 friend/employer was Katy Perry and Katy ended up confirming the backup dancers’ stories. While all of this sh-t went down years ago, Katy is taking a page out of the Swifty Playbook: write a mean song (“Swish Swish”) about your nemesis and hype the years-old drama.
In a head-to-head matchup, Taylor is usually pretty careful to keep her fingerprints off the most damaging stuff, lest someone drop some receipts of Taylor being a two-faced Snake Emoji. Katy, on the other hand, doesn’t do subtle. She’s been talking about the Swift drama directly, and for that, I respect Katy. Katy keeps her pettiness out in the open, for the world to see. Taylor hides her petty and then acts like a victim when anyone tries to call her out. So imagine my eyeroll when I read this:
Katy Perry is ready to wipe away her bad blood with Taylor Swift. During a May 22 appearance on CBS host James Corden’s latest Carpool Karaoke segment, the 32-year-old said she would drop the years-long feud if Swift, 27, reached out.
“There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really, like, she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry said of the 10-time Grammy winner on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special. Explaining that the dispute began with a conflict over three backup dancers (Swift previously told Rolling Stone she “tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me” and attempted to “sabotage an entire arena tour,”) Perry claimed, “I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it?’”
The next day, Perry told the hosts of the SiriusXM Morning Mash Up that she would “absolutely” answer a FaceTime from Swift: “I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal.”
But a Swift insider doesn’t expect Swift to reach out and make nice now that Perry has released “Swish Swish,” a response to Swift’s 2014 anthem, “Bad Blood.” A source notes that in the lyrics Perry insinuates she wants Swift in a casket and says she’s tired and needs to retire. Another pal says Swift is just sick of the drama. “She honestly wants no part of this, that’s why she avoids talking about it,” says the friend. “She doesn’t want to engage.”
Taylor is That Guy. That Guy who talks sh-t constantly about the bro who isn’t there, and when the bro comes by and is like “IS THERE A PROBLEM?” and bro gets in That Guy’s face, directly, suddenly That Guy is like, “Why are you being so mean to me, bro? Why are you all about the drama??” If Taylor honestly wanted no part of this, then why did we have to spend a whole year watching Taylor collect friends to her clique/squad just to “prove” that she’s more popular than Katy? Really, the question is: why is Taylor Swift so f–king shady?
She did the same thing after Summer of Snakes 2k16. She was all “I want no part of this narrative (even though I used it for sales and took advantage of a racist trope to pretend Kanye was crazy again)”
Taylor is all talk until someone is ready to take her out and all the sudden she’s “over it”. A true snake for real
You’ve said it all.
Right? She has made a career our of selling ‘drama’ with various celebrities/victims, and now she doesn’t want any part of it? Oooookaaaayy
And this is why I rate TS lower than KK and KW. Yeah the latter are VILE and KK is talentless but they are transparent. They’re the wolves you see coming. All of these parties are so fame hungry and desperate to control the narrative but at least you know what you have with people like KK and KW, you know what they’re about no matter how hard they try to pretend they’re not which is why they’re so amusing in their stupidity.
TS? She is truly the wolf in sheep’s clothing. She’s sneaky, passive-aggressive, narcissistic and just as petty as the rest of them but she’ll never admit to it. No, instead of putting Kanye in his place by using feminism (his misogyny is the worst!) and sticking up for other women and actually pointing out truths about his behavior towards her and other women, she prefers positioning herself as a defenseless white victim of his black crazy maleness. She claims she’s a feminist but would never stick up for all the other (black/brown) women he hurt. And she does that because she knows, history and present society will find only her important and take her side due who she is: a privileged stereotypical white blond thin woman. All the while, she’s making big USD creating these narratives she claims not to be part of?
She is something else. if I was famous I would not want to be part of her squad because god knows what she does to you once you cross her. Probably one of the most power- and money hungry famous woman who abuses that power to always benefit herself and exempt herself from any blame or guilt thus you know she remains exactly the same. I don’t feel sorry for anybody who associates with her since, 2010.
As for Perry, her career is going fast nowhere and Dr Luke was clearly the person who sustained her fame, she’s nothing without him. This ‘feud’ is going nowhere because TS has fans of all ages (just like Adele), has youth appeal and a non-offensive image. Perry is not as savvy or popular as her and it’s embarrassing she only now tries to respond musically. Too late. She should ditch this era and rethink her career tbh.
this does explain why here relationships end up turning into ash guys just get sick of her shit, it is no surprise her newest boyfriend is a nobody D-listers and it so “private” as in she is only dating this guy in our minds.
I wouldn’t either. She would stab you in the back in a heartbeat. I don’t trust the evil I cannot see and I really dislike sneaky people pretending to be nice. I prefer being up front.
Like KP said…beware of a regina george in sheep’s clothing. That’s exactly who she is
Katy Perry is not my fave but to say she’s nothing without that horrible man dr Luke is unnecessary. If anything the fact that he’s no longer involved in her music, makes me feel better about her.
Like everyone apart from a few choice names they all need producers and co-writers to help them shape and sell the music. Katy, riri, Taylor and Harry styles they all have 5-6 cowriters and the help of super producers like max Martin, Jeff bhasker, stargate etc to stay on top.
Also most singers have a certain amount of time where everything they put out sells.The same thing happened to gaga. It might happen to Taylor too.
@Pilar: I only mentioned that because Ms. Purposeful Vote For Hillary But Not A Feminist Pop hasn’t been vocal about the Kesha lawsuit. Without Dr Luke, she is not as successful as she used to be so she’s the one who should really ‘retire’ instead of imploring another way more successful pop star to.
She’s also only about herself and now that she’s flopping and showing what a one-trick pony she is she is trying to drag TS who is light years above her? The fact that KP can hire any producer she wants but can’t manage to produce hits anymore, says enough. Of course other pop girls do it, most singers/performers have at least 5 if not a dozen producers on their team, but that doesn’t guarantee a hit. It has to be just right and the image has to fit/evolve. Although KP probably has aging against her but then Madonna kept evolving well into her 40s and only went on decline in her 50s so KP does not have any noteworthy longevity. KP mocked Britney Spears but even Spears has longevity despite all her issues. Her last album was great, KP was on decline not even a decade into her career yet she’s dragging an iconic popstar like Spears for dealing with something she cannot control (mental health). KP does not get my sympathy.
I don’t get that she’s using a trope. He was just somewhat rud once, he interrupted her. There were gay rumours for a long time. She’s never accused him of being violent or hitting on her romantically. Its a petty fight, how does that connect with a racist trope of a scary strong angry man. His more angry rants were not about Taylor. I don’t think she had implied he is “crazy” but there are many stories about his possible mental illness, which not too uncommon for celebs.
Black men are often stereotyped as threatening, plus there’s a long history of white women falsely accusing black men of crimes or just even acting badly against them, which often resulted in the black man being hurt or killed (see e.g. Emmett Till). When Kim K released the audio showing that Taylor lied about Kanye, Taylor’s response was essentially “I want no part in this narrative, I did nothing wrong, and I feel threatened because he’s so obsessed with me!”
Kanye was wrong 100% in how he acted in 2009. Obama even called him a asshole for it. So I don’t know how she was being racist or playing into tropes, when Kanye basically ruined her moment by saying someone else deserved her reward.
That was not in anyway on Taylor.
And just so people won’t say that I’m a “snake fan” or “some salty white person”, I’ve never heard a Taylor Swift song and I’m a 27 year old black woman.
What happened after that was all on Swift, but Kanye was wrong and would have been wrong no matter what skin color or how big or tall he was.
This is not about 2009. Kanye hugely payed for it, apologized about it and Taylor and him publicly made peace about it. And then she blindsided him with lies using blatant dog whistles. This is about 2016 and her despicable attitude. And here, you can be sure apologies will never happen.
Ohdear, absolutely! I know about the sordid unjust history. “I want no part of it” from TS is slightly disingenuous. Did she say that he threatened her though? He probably did seem obsessed (wasn’t following it back then) because that’s how he seemed with amber rose, jay z, whoever he’s angry with/ slighted by. He comes off as obsessive about many things (of which many he is right to be angry and frustrated about!) but not at all violent or threatening (or rapey). Thus I don’t understand the connection to the trope that’s often mentioned here. Did she ever say she was frightened? They never dated , they are colleagues, he interrupted her speech.
@fiorucci: Here’s the statement she/her handlers gave to People following Kim K’s playing the tape:
Since 2009, when Kanye West stormed the stage and ripped the microphone out of Taylor’s hand, he has been trying to rewrite history; one that includes President Obama calling him a jackass because of his actions,” says the Swift source. “For seven years, Kanye has continued to attack Taylor, attempting to incite hatred for her at his live shows and on social media, even going so far as portraying her naked in his most recent music video. His obsession with and harassment of Taylor over the last seven years is unhealthy and if he were not a celebrity, he would be considered a stalker. (http://www.celebitchy.com/495701/team_kanye_taylor_swift_is_a_liar_nothing_she_says_will_change_the_truth/)
The trope is not race but mental illness. That is, if you have one, you’re automatically “crazy,” and your word is never to be fully trusted again.
I’m not talking 2009. I thought Kanye was an a$$ for that. I’m talking after they buried the hatchet and made good (after she used this feud for publicity) the song he did came out. Then all of the sudden Kanye was using her and taking credit for her success (her words in a speech). The trope is a fragile white women being taken advantage of by the scary black man. The same one that made Lena entitled to OBJ attention and then criticism when he paid her NO mind. These are the narratives she uses to her advantage and its again peak white feminism. Add the “kanye is crazy” narrative and taylor absolutely knew what she was doing.
Perpetual victim.
@Nicole – +1
I’ll add, given the benefits ongoing for Manchester, Taylor sure picked a bad time to pull this. Taylor is the only artist not doing anything for Manchester, meanwhile Katy is on board and out there, with other artists, just as she was during the election.
If Trump can be President, that means Katy can continue to have her career and be out there doing her thing imo.
There’s what like….10 artists doing the benefit concert? Taylor Swift is hardly the only person not taking part. Besides, she probably wasnt asked.
And she did tweet out support like many other artists when it happend.
I can’t stand either of them but if Katy’s latest singles are anything to go by she’s the one that needs to retire.
Yeah, the real story is how these two mediocre nothingburgers can generate so much press.
Annnddd I’m officially adopting ‘nothingburgers’ into my insult rotation.
Totally agree! That song is so bad. Both of them are so annoying. I find Katy more annoying, though, because she’s 32 going on 12.
And Taylor is 27 going on 8, so what’s the difference really? Most people are married and picking up their kids from the daycare center after work by that age too.
“If either of Katys and Taylors singles are anything to go by, they need to retire.” FTFY
Stupid bubble gum pop with nary a vocal talent in sight that fills the airwaves and dulls childrens minds. Katy atleast appears to have a fun personality, that other one is not just a terrible musician but a sneaky snake.
Lol good point the “retire” line is now funny due to Katy having her first less successful album!
LOL
I agree.
They are both lame, but Katy releasing her response 3 YEARS after Taylor’s single is weak. I am embarrassed for her. The fact that it isn’t doing well as a single must make it even worse.
To be fair , Taylor hasn’t talked about this in three years has she? Katy needs to shut up.
Because Taylor has had nothing to promote. She only brings the drama when she needs to be in the headlines. Hence why she never has a boyfriend unless she’s promoting something. Let’s not pretend we didn’t have to watch for a year Taylor talking about this “backstabbing friend”, or create a video with all of her super famous friends about the very song she created for the drama. And the song wasn’t any better than Swish Swish.
Thank you.
so are we going to ignore, that KP also only brings it up because she needs to be in the headlines and promote her flop of an album?
Her latest album won’t even come out for another week. The funeral party is a wee bit premature.
None of that excuses a 3 year delay on a response. That is just lame.
It’d look better for Katy if she never responded and was the bigger person than to attempt to stoop to Taylor’s level. The only way releasing a response after 3 years would be a good idea, is if the response was a huge hit. It is not, so she looks like she tried to punch back and failed.
It’s so strange that Katy is suddenly talking about this now, just as her latest album is tanking and her purposeful pop gimmick failed to make waves. She’s using the feud to generate publicity just as Taylor did. That’s fine, it’s her line of business after all and Taylor is no innocent , but let’s not start talking about girl power when you’re using a girl fight for media attention.
Yeah, but to be fair, the only reason we know anything about it is because Taylor told the world about it in Rolling Stone.
Technically, Katy did. Taylor said a blind item, Katy outed herself.
That defence is kind of bull— in my opinion. Taylor brought it up of her own volition, without being asked, and made sure to give enough info so we’d all know it was about KP. The fact that TS hides behind blind items and saying sh-t without actually saying sh-t isn’t something to be proud of. Like, Congrats on *technically* not having said KPs name. I’m sure that technical victory means a lot when the whole world is calling you a snake.
actually she was asked, she explained all her songs to RS
Yes, and she didn’t technically say “Style” was about Harry Styles either 🙄
It definitely didn’t seem that way to me reading the article, but maybe so. Even if they asked her specifically about Bad Blood, she chose to give up the feud with KP, so again, that’s a technicality imo.
No, she just released a song and video about it.
taylor swift milked it for all it was worth when her album is out – why shouldn’t katy perry get a crack at it?
This. And at least her part in “using the feud to generate publicity” is standing her ground and telling the child who started it to back off and not drag her into her bull. Fair play in my book.
When it comes to friendships I think both are immature but Perry is worse. She’s older and has a more problematic history with other females, imo. Taylor treated Camilla Belle like trash but then decided keeping a rotating but stable squad was better for her image.
Don’t know much about Katy Perry, what other women does she have problems with? Also, I feel like if both people are over the age of 25 “older” is irrelevant.
THIS. Everyone is killing it in the comments today. 32 is too old to act like a twelve year old but 27 isn’t? How old are the people making these types of comments?
She made fun of Britney for having the mental breakdown that caused her to shave her head
I was neutral on KP until she was ignorant about Britney. Now I dislike her.
Taylor swift has a mental problem. She’s clearly a sociopath.
No…no she’s not, Katy’s just bringing up a three year old issue for attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about a mental problem or sociopathy, but I’ll never understand why she likes being the victim so much. It can’t feel that good when people feel sorry for you, can it? I’d be mortified.
I think it’s part of the Cinderella-complex thing Swift promotes. She’s the abused orphan who makes music with the birds and is just waiting for her prince to come. Her inherent nobility is shown through grand acts of charity (no shade, there, the money she donates is real and necessary) and by how put-together she dresses, even on her not-intending-to-be-photographed (Ha!) free time.
maybe it’s less an emotional preference than to do with record sales… everyone has a brand. And the slick ones have a story arch with their career.
Thing is though, she could be well respected as an artist, you know? She writes, plays instruments, can move between genres – yet she keeps returning to the pity-me narrative. I’m just nonplussed by her, in general.
Sociopath? No, she’s narcissistic and has entitlement issues as well.
I think Taylor is a narcissist, she presents classic NPD symptoms.
She doesn’t present as a sociopath to this QUALIFIED mental health professional.
Thank you for the voice of reason.
Riiiiight. Ok Swifty.
She hadn’t said a word yet has she?
Her people and “sources” or whatever. Total Swifty move to be petty and confrontational and then not technically “say” anything when the tables have turned.
Do entire lyrics sheets and Rolling Stone interviews not count as words to you for some reason?
What does her hair color have to do with this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is not how it is done. You sign up for a tour, but CA is an “at will” state, meaning the employee can leave/be fired without cause.
A tour would never hire a dancer that is intending to drop out at a moments notice. If they get injured, family emergency, etc. they can be replaced. But at the start of the tour, there is a lot of work that goes into getting everyone visas, trained and insured. Sometimes insurers want to see the show performed with all performers before they grant coverage. It is an incredibly complicated machine, and dropping out just before the start of a tour is INCREDIBLY unprofessional and not the norm. Legally, they might have had the ability, but it was not professional.
I’m on no one’s team, but being as objective as I can, I believe Katy, and I think she’s right. This isn’t even about the music, it never was. You can be a decent singer/songwriter AND still have bad attitude and a victim complex (Taylor).
Uh huh sure she wants no part of it. Until she writes an annoying jingle over it and then she’ll be all about that drama. Taylor Swift is such a phony.
This will be the plot for Feud 2080…and we will be here bitching about how at least in Old School Hollywood two ladies knew how to properly hate and sabotate each other in public. Those were times.
that picture really accentuates taylor swift’s plastic surgery. at the very least she’s gotten boobs and had her eyes done.
Well Taylor hasn’t said words out of HER mouth about Katy in years. So I get you hate Taylor (I dislike her alot) but this is old, and I feel like Katy doesn’t even care about Swift, she’s just trying to use it to sell music.
Just like Taylor does, but I find it odd that in 2017 your talking about someone who hasn’t mentioned you at all.
I’m sorry, but I’m not about to go with the petty and immature “she started it..She’s this and that” because I’m too old for that.
They are as well.
Let it go. I’m also not about to promote or cheer on two women fighting. It’s stupid.
‘Taylor is That Guy. That Guy who talks sh-t constantly about the bro who isn’t there, and when the bro comes by and is like “IS THERE A PROBLEM?” and bro gets in That Guy’s face, directly, suddenly That Guy is like, “Why are you being so mean to me, bro? Why are you all about the drama??’
Or maybe she’s just the girl that does that, this whole website is based on shit talking online, so don’t act women don’t do this more than men.
….
PEOPLE do this all the time. It’s not a male or female exclusive thing.
The real question, to me, is why is TS so freaking desperate?
TS has been silent for months. Hell, at that age I still engaged drama and then swiftly regretted it. The true test will be when she is promoting her new album. *shrugs* I will at the very least give her a chance to mature even if she is late doing so.
KP has every right to use the drama to promote her album. But using the theme of female unity and love = world healing while doing so is rather vomit inducing.
She’s been silent because Kim K destroyed her image last summer on top of that embarrassing fling with Tom H. She’s not silent because she’s matured. She’s the same person she was at 15 and its was never cute to me but now its pathetic
She was supposed to take a break but got overconfident and kept her name in the media even going on a ‘Love tour’ for a relationship that might had some overlaps with her only significant long-term relationship. It was a strange and indulgent move. Even the first date was described in detail! The fact that KK made her slither away for months on end just shows how she was shook about the backlash LOL. And now she’s back with ‘omg I’m so private that’s why I’m only talking about my new BF now’. Bitch bye, she’s about to promote something again and summer’s a coming, she needs attention…She has not changed. This girl will remain the same because it works for her and she never gets properly checked.
Don’t like somebody? Don’t support them in any way, shape or form. Got a problem with Katy or Taylor? Don’t buy what they are shilling.
HA, you are making way too much sense on here.
I don’t care about their feud, I’m only interested in their music and TS is still writing really catchy songs whereas KP – not so much.
Maybe but it’s been quite awhile. Ironically enough I was at the airport this past weekend and overheard a gaggle (so many teen girls in one place😳 my teen son was thrilled) talking about TS, her ‘squad’, KK and KP. Quite a few of them were just over the manufactured drama. While I think that they are bitter towards one another I don’t think either needs to continue this craziness. When 14-17 yr olds, who thrive on drama for the most part, are over it maybe it’s time to move on.
I am not defending TS’s past behavior but I am watching and waiting to see how she conducts herself in the next few months.
Oops this was supposed to be under my previous post.
Eh. The first one to drop this is the smart one. It was always a dumb scandal. Katy could have had the power play by disengaging. Now it’s in Taylor’s court, and she’d be wise to do the same, especially since Katy’s track isn’t getting a ton of airplay.
Hisssss, Tay, hissssssssssssss. You don’t get to wash your hands of the sh-t you’ve started. Publicly.
LoL, the Swifties are out in full force today. Hate to burst your bubbles, babes, but Taylor is more likely to threaten to sue you than she is to actually acknowledge your existence.
They are both too old for this kind of drama have enough success, wealth to just move on and let it go.
All i take away from this is “.. when women unite, the world will heal.”
What does this mean? What a bunch of nonsense. The world is complicated Katie.
Since no one else mentioned it, I will. The quote above regarding “caskets” is lame when Taylor swift’s music video is about an army of women going in to fight the bad brunette meanie (with guns) same thing, no? Now she plays the victim, I’m sick of her game. And she can donate money to charity and ask for it not to be shared publicly, plenty of people do that Louis Tomlinson for one, but it helps her persona so she won’t do that. She can do zero talking herself because she has mouth pieces everywhere
It’s weird to see Taylor’s old face. She looks so different.
Both are immature for sure. But I dont see how Taylor is “worse” considering she never actually confirmed who the song was about. (And plenty of other artists thoughout the years have written blind item songs). And besides writing the song, and doing the promotion for the song when it came out she doesnt continue to keep talking about it. Katy is the one who keeps dragging the feud back into spotlight time and time again.
The answer to all things Taylor Swift: covert narcissism and gaslighting.
Or maybe we can hope that Swift grew the h*ll up and Katy is ready to grow up too – because “when women unite, the world is going to heal.”
I can’t wait till all her closeted boyfriends come out. Truly be the match to light the liar fire.
The whole thing is silly and I can’t even be bothered to take sides. I like both of their music, some of it, and if they wanna beef they can beef, but really. They’re just stupid songs. Wake me up if there’s a cage fight LOL
To all the swifties who are all “but it took her 3 years and Katy is older so she should know better”, I say MEH. Taylor used the feud to make money. Why can’t Katy do the same thing? All these feuds are marketing ploys just like the poor little rich girl done wrong by all these pretend boyfriends. Now her paid exes are out using her to promote their various projects. Good on them. If she uses them to make money and promote her work, then why can’t other people?
I don’t care about either of these twits, but I will say that I am enjoying the hell out of the fact that all of the snake’s petty wars that she started are coming out to roost at the same time.
Harry shows her up with dropping her name and having his own blind item song and his album is a hit.
Katy shows her up by burying the boyfriend roll-out with her recap on what is actually going on in their feud.
KK shows her up by acting all over snapchatgate and snake who.
Tom H’s latest film was a hit and he got her more attention (both good and bad) than her joe nobody. He is looking better every stage of her boyfriend roll-out.
And no one is buying that she wants privacy in her personal life like she is trying to claim.
Maybe she should take another year off before trying to roll-out new music.
