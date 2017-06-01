Us Weekly: Suddenly, Taylor Swift ‘wants no part’ of Katy Perry’s drama

Katy Perry is currently promoting her new album, Witness, her first since Taylor Swift devoted “Bad Blood” to their war of pop-star attrition. Taylor accused Katy (without naming her) of trying to destroy her tour by hiring some of Swifty’s back-up dancers. The backup dancers always said that their #1 friend/employer was Katy Perry and Katy ended up confirming the backup dancers’ stories. While all of this sh-t went down years ago, Katy is taking a page out of the Swifty Playbook: write a mean song (“Swish Swish”) about your nemesis and hype the years-old drama.

In a head-to-head matchup, Taylor is usually pretty careful to keep her fingerprints off the most damaging stuff, lest someone drop some receipts of Taylor being a two-faced Snake Emoji. Katy, on the other hand, doesn’t do subtle. She’s been talking about the Swift drama directly, and for that, I respect Katy. Katy keeps her pettiness out in the open, for the world to see. Taylor hides her petty and then acts like a victim when anyone tries to call her out. So imagine my eyeroll when I read this:

Katy Perry is ready to wipe away her bad blood with Taylor Swift. During a May 22 appearance on CBS host James Corden’s latest Carpool Karaoke segment, the 32-year-old said she would drop the years-long feud if Swift, 27, reached out.

“There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really, like, she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry said of the 10-time Grammy winner on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special. Explaining that the dispute began with a conflict over three backup dancers (Swift previously told Rolling Stone she “tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me” and attempted to “sabotage an entire arena tour,”) Perry claimed, “I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it?’”

The next day, Perry told the hosts of the SiriusXM Morning Mash Up that she would “absolutely” answer a FaceTime from Swift: “I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal.”

But a Swift insider doesn’t expect Swift to reach out and make nice now that Perry has released “Swish Swish,” a response to Swift’s 2014 anthem, “Bad Blood.” A source notes that in the lyrics Perry insinuates she wants Swift in a casket and says she’s tired and needs to retire. Another pal says Swift is just sick of the drama. “She honestly wants no part of this, that’s why she avoids talking about it,” says the friend. “She doesn’t want to engage.”

[From Us Weekly]

Taylor is That Guy. That Guy who talks sh-t constantly about the bro who isn’t there, and when the bro comes by and is like “IS THERE A PROBLEM?” and bro gets in That Guy’s face, directly, suddenly That Guy is like, “Why are you being so mean to me, bro? Why are you all about the drama??” If Taylor honestly wanted no part of this, then why did we have to spend a whole year watching Taylor collect friends to her clique/squad just to “prove” that she’s more popular than Katy? Really, the question is: why is Taylor Swift so f–king shady?

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

100 Responses to “Us Weekly: Suddenly, Taylor Swift ‘wants no part’ of Katy Perry’s drama”

  1. Nicole says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:43 am

    She did the same thing after Summer of Snakes 2k16. She was all “I want no part of this narrative (even though I used it for sales and took advantage of a racist trope to pretend Kanye was crazy again)”
    Taylor is all talk until someone is ready to take her out and all the sudden she’s “over it”. A true snake for real

    Reply
    • Babs says:
      June 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

      You’ve said it all.

      Reply
    • Clare says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

      Right? She has made a career our of selling ‘drama’ with various celebrities/victims, and now she doesn’t want any part of it? Oooookaaaayy

      Reply
    • Artemis says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:05 am

      And this is why I rate TS lower than KK and KW. Yeah the latter are VILE and KK is talentless but they are transparent. They’re the wolves you see coming. All of these parties are so fame hungry and desperate to control the narrative but at least you know what you have with people like KK and KW, you know what they’re about no matter how hard they try to pretend they’re not which is why they’re so amusing in their stupidity.

      TS? She is truly the wolf in sheep’s clothing. She’s sneaky, passive-aggressive, narcissistic and just as petty as the rest of them but she’ll never admit to it. No, instead of putting Kanye in his place by using feminism (his misogyny is the worst!) and sticking up for other women and actually pointing out truths about his behavior towards her and other women, she prefers positioning herself as a defenseless white victim of his black crazy maleness. She claims she’s a feminist but would never stick up for all the other (black/brown) women he hurt. And she does that because she knows, history and present society will find only her important and take her side due who she is: a privileged stereotypical white blond thin woman. All the while, she’s making big USD creating these narratives she claims not to be part of?

      She is something else. if I was famous I would not want to be part of her squad because god knows what she does to you once you cross her. Probably one of the most power- and money hungry famous woman who abuses that power to always benefit herself and exempt herself from any blame or guilt thus you know she remains exactly the same. I don’t feel sorry for anybody who associates with her since, 2010.

      As for Perry, her career is going fast nowhere and Dr Luke was clearly the person who sustained her fame, she’s nothing without him. This ‘feud’ is going nowhere because TS has fans of all ages (just like Adele), has youth appeal and a non-offensive image. Perry is not as savvy or popular as her and it’s embarrassing she only now tries to respond musically. Too late. She should ditch this era and rethink her career tbh.

      Reply
      • dobbs says:
        June 1, 2017 at 9:23 am

        this does explain why here relationships end up turning into ash guys just get sick of her shit, it is no surprise her newest boyfriend is a nobody D-listers and it so “private” as in she is only dating this guy in our minds.

      • Nicole says:
        June 1, 2017 at 10:26 am

        I wouldn’t either. She would stab you in the back in a heartbeat. I don’t trust the evil I cannot see and I really dislike sneaky people pretending to be nice. I prefer being up front.
        Like KP said…beware of a regina george in sheep’s clothing. That’s exactly who she is

      • Pilar says:
        June 1, 2017 at 11:43 am

        Katy Perry is not my fave but to say she’s nothing without that horrible man dr Luke is unnecessary. If anything the fact that he’s no longer involved in her music, makes me feel better about her.
        Like everyone apart from a few choice names they all need producers and co-writers to help them shape and sell the music. Katy, riri, Taylor and Harry styles they all have 5-6 cowriters and the help of super producers like max Martin, Jeff bhasker, stargate etc to stay on top.
        Also most singers have a certain amount of time where everything they put out sells.The same thing happened to gaga. It might happen to Taylor too.

      • Artemis says:
        June 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        @Pilar: I only mentioned that because Ms. Purposeful Vote For Hillary But Not A Feminist Pop hasn’t been vocal about the Kesha lawsuit. Without Dr Luke, she is not as successful as she used to be so she’s the one who should really ‘retire’ instead of imploring another way more successful pop star to.

        She’s also only about herself and now that she’s flopping and showing what a one-trick pony she is she is trying to drag TS who is light years above her? The fact that KP can hire any producer she wants but can’t manage to produce hits anymore, says enough. Of course other pop girls do it, most singers/performers have at least 5 if not a dozen producers on their team, but that doesn’t guarantee a hit. It has to be just right and the image has to fit/evolve. Although KP probably has aging against her but then Madonna kept evolving well into her 40s and only went on decline in her 50s so KP does not have any noteworthy longevity. KP mocked Britney Spears but even Spears has longevity despite all her issues. Her last album was great, KP was on decline not even a decade into her career yet she’s dragging an iconic popstar like Spears for dealing with something she cannot control (mental health). KP does not get my sympathy.

    • fiorucci says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:17 am

      I don’t get that she’s using a trope. He was just somewhat rud once, he interrupted her. There were gay rumours for a long time. She’s never accused him of being violent or hitting on her romantically. Its a petty fight, how does that connect with a racist trope of a scary strong angry man. His more angry rants were not about Taylor. I don’t think she had implied he is “crazy” but there are many stories about his possible mental illness, which not too uncommon for celebs.

      Reply
      • OhDear says:
        June 1, 2017 at 9:30 am

        Black men are often stereotyped as threatening, plus there’s a long history of white women falsely accusing black men of crimes or just even acting badly against them, which often resulted in the black man being hurt or killed (see e.g. Emmett Till). When Kim K released the audio showing that Taylor lied about Kanye, Taylor’s response was essentially “I want no part in this narrative, I did nothing wrong, and I feel threatened because he’s so obsessed with me!”

      • Wowsa says:
        June 1, 2017 at 9:35 am

        Kanye was wrong 100% in how he acted in 2009. Obama even called him a asshole for it. So I don’t know how she was being racist or playing into tropes, when Kanye basically ruined her moment by saying someone else deserved her reward.
        That was not in anyway on Taylor.
        And just so people won’t say that I’m a “snake fan” or “some salty white person”, I’ve never heard a Taylor Swift song and I’m a 27 year old black woman.
        What happened after that was all on Swift, but Kanye was wrong and would have been wrong no matter what skin color or how big or tall he was.

      • Babs says:
        June 1, 2017 at 9:40 am

        This is not about 2009. Kanye hugely payed for it, apologized about it and Taylor and him publicly made peace about it. And then she blindsided him with lies using blatant dog whistles. This is about 2016 and her despicable attitude. And here, you can be sure apologies will never happen.

      • fiorucci says:
        June 1, 2017 at 9:54 am

        Ohdear, absolutely! I know about the sordid unjust history. “I want no part of it” from TS is slightly disingenuous. Did she say that he threatened her though? He probably did seem obsessed (wasn’t following it back then) because that’s how he seemed with amber rose, jay z, whoever he’s angry with/ slighted by. He comes off as obsessive about many things (of which many he is right to be angry and frustrated about!) but not at all violent or threatening (or rapey). Thus I don’t understand the connection to the trope that’s often mentioned here. Did she ever say she was frightened? They never dated , they are colleagues, he interrupted her speech.

      • OhDear says:
        June 1, 2017 at 10:07 am

        @fiorucci: Here’s the statement she/her handlers gave to People following Kim K’s playing the tape:

        Since 2009, when Kanye West stormed the stage and ripped the microphone out of Taylor’s hand, he has been trying to rewrite history; one that includes President Obama calling him a jackass because of his actions,” says the Swift source. “For seven years, Kanye has continued to attack Taylor, attempting to incite hatred for her at his live shows and on social media, even going so far as portraying her naked in his most recent music video. His obsession with and harassment of Taylor over the last seven years is unhealthy and if he were not a celebrity, he would be considered a stalker. (http://www.celebitchy.com/495701/team_kanye_taylor_swift_is_a_liar_nothing_she_says_will_change_the_truth/)

      • betsyh says:
        June 1, 2017 at 10:12 am

        The trope is not race but mental illness. That is, if you have one, you’re automatically “crazy,” and your word is never to be fully trusted again.

      • Nicole says:
        June 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

        I’m not talking 2009. I thought Kanye was an a$$ for that. I’m talking after they buried the hatchet and made good (after she used this feud for publicity) the song he did came out. Then all of the sudden Kanye was using her and taking credit for her success (her words in a speech). The trope is a fragile white women being taken advantage of by the scary black man. The same one that made Lena entitled to OBJ attention and then criticism when he paid her NO mind. These are the narratives she uses to her advantage and its again peak white feminism. Add the “kanye is crazy” narrative and taylor absolutely knew what she was doing.

    • KB says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:45 am

      Perpetual victim.

      Reply
    • Carrie says:
      June 1, 2017 at 11:50 am

      @Nicole – +1

      I’ll add, given the benefits ongoing for Manchester, Taylor sure picked a bad time to pull this. Taylor is the only artist not doing anything for Manchester, meanwhile Katy is on board and out there, with other artists, just as she was during the election.

      If Trump can be President, that means Katy can continue to have her career and be out there doing her thing imo.

      Reply
      • Marianne says:
        June 1, 2017 at 2:53 pm

        There’s what like….10 artists doing the benefit concert? Taylor Swift is hardly the only person not taking part. Besides, she probably wasnt asked.

        And she did tweet out support like many other artists when it happend.

  2. Honest B says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I can’t stand either of them but if Katy’s latest singles are anything to go by she’s the one that needs to retire.

    Reply
  3. Phaedra says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    To be fair , Taylor hasn’t talked about this in three years has she? Katy needs to shut up.

    Reply
  4. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:54 am

    When it comes to friendships I think both are immature but Perry is worse. She’s older and has a more problematic history with other females, imo. Taylor treated Camilla Belle like trash but then decided keeping a rotating but stable squad was better for her image.

    Reply
  5. Margo S. says:
    June 1, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Taylor swift has a mental problem. She’s clearly a sociopath.

    Reply
  6. Justjj says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Riiiiight. Ok Swifty.

    Reply
  7. Skins says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Not a big fan of either, but as least Swifty puts out a decent tune every now and then. Katy’s stuff is just terrible. And this whole delusional “If women unite the world will heal” nonsense. What does that even mean?

    Reply
  8. TerraInc says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Now I don’t know how it is in the world of touring and the dancers that get employed for the duration of the tour and how the contracts look like. But when you hire someone you’d normally expect that people to stick around and do their jobs. I wonder how easy/difficult is now for these dancers to find another job, if they have this reputation of just dropping the job in the middle of the tour and leave. If I’d be their employer, I’d be pissed too. And if I’d be their next employer, I’d think twice before hiring them. To sum up, Taylor Swift has the right to be pissed, and Katy should not pretend to be an innocent bystander.

    Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      June 1, 2017 at 9:48 am

      It was never about the dancers, I think they had an open contract where they could leave if they wanted. It was about John Mayer dumping Swifty and getting with Katy. Swifty got an entire album out of the breakup and dissing him but was mad that he didn’t stay down. She was jealous of him picking up and getting with Katy and we all know that women get mad at other women instead of the man. Swifty did the same trash song when Joe Jones dumped her and got with Camilla Bell (?). Got a song saying she’s only known for what she does on her back/having sex than her acting. Swifty is petty and repetitive because it works and most people just like her songs without thinking too much about her mean girl words.

      Reply
      • Tiffany :) says:
        June 1, 2017 at 5:19 pm

        ” I think they had an open contract where they could leave if they wanted.”

        That is not how it is done. You sign up for a tour, but CA is an “at will” state, meaning the employee can leave/be fired without cause.

        A tour would never hire a dancer that is intending to drop out at a moments notice. If they get injured, family emergency, etc. they can be replaced. But at the start of the tour, there is a lot of work that goes into getting everyone visas, trained and insured. Sometimes insurers want to see the show performed with all performers before they grant coverage. It is an incredibly complicated machine, and dropping out just before the start of a tour is INCREDIBLY unprofessional and not the norm. Legally, they might have had the ability, but it was not professional.

  9. Lucy says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I’m on no one’s team, but being as objective as I can, I believe Katy, and I think she’s right. This isn’t even about the music, it never was. You can be a decent singer/songwriter AND still have bad attitude and a victim complex (Taylor).

    Reply
  10. Portia says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Uh huh sure she wants no part of it. Until she writes an annoying jingle over it and then she’ll be all about that drama. Taylor Swift is such a phony.

    Reply
  11. Eleonor says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:16 am

    This will be the plot for Feud 2080…and we will be here bitching about how at least in Old School Hollywood two ladies knew how to properly hate and sabotate each other in public. Those were times.

    Reply
  12. lizzie says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:17 am

    that picture really accentuates taylor swift’s plastic surgery. at the very least she’s gotten boobs and had her eyes done.

    Reply
  13. Wowsa says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Well Taylor hasn’t said words out of HER mouth about Katy in years. So I get you hate Taylor (I dislike her alot) but this is old, and I feel like Katy doesn’t even care about Swift, she’s just trying to use it to sell music.

    Just like Taylor does, but I find it odd that in 2017 your talking about someone who hasn’t mentioned you at all.
    I’m sorry, but I’m not about to go with the petty and immature “she started it..She’s this and that” because I’m too old for that.
    They are as well.
    Let it go. I’m also not about to promote or cheer on two women fighting. It’s stupid.

    Reply
  14. Suzanne says:
    June 1, 2017 at 9:41 am

    ‘Taylor is That Guy. That Guy who talks sh-t constantly about the bro who isn’t there, and when the bro comes by and is like “IS THERE A PROBLEM?” and bro gets in That Guy’s face, directly, suddenly That Guy is like, “Why are you being so mean to me, bro? Why are you all about the drama??’

    Or maybe she’s just the girl that does that, this whole website is based on shit talking online, so don’t act women don’t do this more than men.

    Reply
  15. Cee says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:01 am

    The real question, to me, is why is TS so freaking desperate?

    Reply
  16. Nilber says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:23 am

    TS has been silent for months. Hell, at that age I still engaged drama and then swiftly regretted it. The true test will be when she is promoting her new album. *shrugs* I will at the very least give her a chance to mature even if she is late doing so.
    KP has every right to use the drama to promote her album. But using the theme of female unity and love = world healing while doing so is rather vomit inducing.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      June 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

      She’s been silent because Kim K destroyed her image last summer on top of that embarrassing fling with Tom H. She’s not silent because she’s matured. She’s the same person she was at 15 and its was never cute to me but now its pathetic

      Reply
      • Artemis says:
        June 1, 2017 at 12:43 pm

        She was supposed to take a break but got overconfident and kept her name in the media even going on a ‘Love tour’ for a relationship that might had some overlaps with her only significant long-term relationship. It was a strange and indulgent move. Even the first date was described in detail! The fact that KK made her slither away for months on end just shows how she was shook about the backlash LOL. And now she’s back with ‘omg I’m so private that’s why I’m only talking about my new BF now’. Bitch bye, she’s about to promote something again and summer’s a coming, she needs attention…She has not changed. This girl will remain the same because it works for her and she never gets properly checked.

  17. What's Inside says:
    June 1, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Don’t like somebody? Don’t support them in any way, shape or form. Got a problem with Katy or Taylor? Don’t buy what they are shilling.

    Reply
  18. Nilber says:
    June 1, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Maybe but it’s been quite awhile. Ironically enough I was at the airport this past weekend and overheard a gaggle (so many teen girls in one place😳 my teen son was thrilled) talking about TS, her ‘squad’, KK and KP. Quite a few of them were just over the manufactured drama. While I think that they are bitter towards one another I don’t think either needs to continue this craziness. When 14-17 yr olds, who thrive on drama for the most part, are over it maybe it’s time to move on.
    I am not defending TS’s past behavior but I am watching and waiting to see how she conducts herself in the next few months.

    Reply
  19. lunchcoma says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Eh. The first one to drop this is the smart one. It was always a dumb scandal. Katy could have had the power play by disengaging. Now it’s in Taylor’s court, and she’d be wise to do the same, especially since Katy’s track isn’t getting a ton of airplay.

    Reply
  20. Shijel says:
    June 1, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Hisssss, Tay, hissssssssssssss. You don’t get to wash your hands of the sh-t you’ve started. Publicly.

    Reply
  21. Scout says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    LoL, the Swifties are out in full force today. Hate to burst your bubbles, babes, but Taylor is more likely to threaten to sue you than she is to actually acknowledge your existence.

    Reply
  22. Loca says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    They are both too old for this kind of drama have enough success, wealth to just move on and let it go.

    Reply
  23. Zondie says:
    June 1, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    All i take away from this is “.. when women unite, the world will heal.”
    What does this mean? What a bunch of nonsense. The world is complicated Katie.

    Reply
  24. mar_time says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Since no one else mentioned it, I will. The quote above regarding “caskets” is lame when Taylor swift’s music video is about an army of women going in to fight the bad brunette meanie (with guns) same thing, no? Now she plays the victim, I’m sick of her game. And she can donate money to charity and ask for it not to be shared publicly, plenty of people do that Louis Tomlinson for one, but it helps her persona so she won’t do that. She can do zero talking herself because she has mouth pieces everywhere

    Reply
  25. Your mom says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    It’s weird to see Taylor’s old face. She looks so different.

    Reply
  26. Marianne says:
    June 1, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Both are immature for sure. But I dont see how Taylor is “worse” considering she never actually confirmed who the song was about. (And plenty of other artists thoughout the years have written blind item songs). And besides writing the song, and doing the promotion for the song when it came out she doesnt continue to keep talking about it. Katy is the one who keeps dragging the feud back into spotlight time and time again.

    Reply
  27. moirrey says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    The answer to all things Taylor Swift: covert narcissism and gaslighting.

    Reply
  28. Tallia says:
    June 1, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Or maybe we can hope that Swift grew the h*ll up and Katy is ready to grow up too – because “when women unite, the world is going to heal.”

    Reply
  29. hannah89 says:
    June 1, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    I can’t wait till all her closeted boyfriends come out. Truly be the match to light the liar fire.

    Reply
  30. Shannon says:
    June 1, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    The whole thing is silly and I can’t even be bothered to take sides. I like both of their music, some of it, and if they wanna beef they can beef, but really. They’re just stupid songs. Wake me up if there’s a cage fight LOL

    Reply
  31. madly says:
    June 1, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    To all the swifties who are all “but it took her 3 years and Katy is older so she should know better”, I say MEH. Taylor used the feud to make money. Why can’t Katy do the same thing? All these feuds are marketing ploys just like the poor little rich girl done wrong by all these pretend boyfriends. Now her paid exes are out using her to promote their various projects. Good on them. If she uses them to make money and promote her work, then why can’t other people?

    I don’t care about either of these twits, but I will say that I am enjoying the hell out of the fact that all of the snake’s petty wars that she started are coming out to roost at the same time.

    Harry shows her up with dropping her name and having his own blind item song and his album is a hit.
    Katy shows her up by burying the boyfriend roll-out with her recap on what is actually going on in their feud.
    KK shows her up by acting all over snapchatgate and snake who.
    Tom H’s latest film was a hit and he got her more attention (both good and bad) than her joe nobody. He is looking better every stage of her boyfriend roll-out.
    And no one is buying that she wants privacy in her personal life like she is trying to claim.

    Maybe she should take another year off before trying to roll-out new music.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment