Us Weekly: Suddenly, Taylor Swift ‘wants no part’ of Katy Perry’s drama

Katy Perry is currently promoting her new album, Witness, her first since Taylor Swift devoted “Bad Blood” to their war of pop-star attrition. Taylor accused Katy (without naming her) of trying to destroy her tour by hiring some of Swifty’s back-up dancers. The backup dancers always said that their #1 friend/employer was Katy Perry and Katy ended up confirming the backup dancers’ stories. While all of this sh-t went down years ago, Katy is taking a page out of the Swifty Playbook: write a mean song (“Swish Swish”) about your nemesis and hype the years-old drama.

In a head-to-head matchup, Taylor is usually pretty careful to keep her fingerprints off the most damaging stuff, lest someone drop some receipts of Taylor being a two-faced Snake Emoji. Katy, on the other hand, doesn’t do subtle. She’s been talking about the Swift drama directly, and for that, I respect Katy. Katy keeps her pettiness out in the open, for the world to see. Taylor hides her petty and then acts like a victim when anyone tries to call her out. So imagine my eyeroll when I read this:

Katy Perry is ready to wipe away her bad blood with Taylor Swift. During a May 22 appearance on CBS host James Corden’s latest Carpool Karaoke segment, the 32-year-old said she would drop the years-long feud if Swift, 27, reached out. “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really, like, she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry said of the 10-time Grammy winner on The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special. Explaining that the dispute began with a conflict over three backup dancers (Swift previously told Rolling Stone she “tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me” and attempted to “sabotage an entire arena tour,”) Perry claimed, “I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me. I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it?’” The next day, Perry told the hosts of the SiriusXM Morning Mash Up that she would “absolutely” answer a FaceTime from Swift: “I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal.” But a Swift insider doesn’t expect Swift to reach out and make nice now that Perry has released “Swish Swish,” a response to Swift’s 2014 anthem, “Bad Blood.” A source notes that in the lyrics Perry insinuates she wants Swift in a casket and says she’s tired and needs to retire. Another pal says Swift is just sick of the drama. “She honestly wants no part of this, that’s why she avoids talking about it,” says the friend. “She doesn’t want to engage.”

Taylor is That Guy. That Guy who talks sh-t constantly about the bro who isn’t there, and when the bro comes by and is like “IS THERE A PROBLEM?” and bro gets in That Guy’s face, directly, suddenly That Guy is like, “Why are you being so mean to me, bro? Why are you all about the drama??” If Taylor honestly wanted no part of this, then why did we have to spend a whole year watching Taylor collect friends to her clique/squad just to “prove” that she’s more popular than Katy? Really, the question is: why is Taylor Swift so f–king shady?