Scarlett Johansson: Women are labeled ‘sluts’ for having a healthy sexual attitude

Scarlett Johansson covers the July issue of Cosmopolitan to promote her R-rated comedy Rough Night. Scarlett is really hoping that a raunchy, girl-centric comedy will help people forget about Ghost in the Shell and how badly it bombed, and how Scarlett lied her face off about the whitewashing in the film. My guess is that Scarlett just wants to move on completely and change the subject. Which is why she talked a lot about reproductive rights and abortion in this Cosmo interview.

On sharing her political beliefs: “Whenever you speak publicly, it’s always a risk, right? Maybe you’ll lose some followers. But if you have something to say, it can be really impactful. I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics. I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it’s a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury.”

On advocating for Planned Parenthood: “I hope it normalizes the conversation. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be talking about our reproductive rights. They’re something we have to fight for and continue to protect. There’s nothing icky about talking about that stuff. Of course, it’s private and it’s your body, but we should take the stigma away.”

On Ivanka Trump’s ‘quiet’ activism: “I’m not asking her to come out and talk about something she doesn’t believe in…I know it’s complicated. It’s her father. Can you imagine? Maybe she’s afraid she’ll be abandoned. It’s hard to put yourself in somebody’s position like that. But how do you move the needle in one direction or the other? Hopefully, she’ll make a courageous choice and stand up for what she believes in — whatever that might happen to be.”

On the taboo of women and sex: “When women talk about enjoying sex, it’s almost forbidden. Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut. You have no morals, and you’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo.”

For a few days, Cosmo hadn’t released any quotes online, but suspiciously, several conservative sites have gotten their hands on a few of the quotes about Planned Parenthood. The sites were making a big deal, it seems, about Scarlett not apologizing for being pro-choice. Good for her. As for what she says… I don’t have a problem with anything she’s saying, but then again, I’ve always been pro-choice. She’s right that we do need to remove the stigma of advocating for reproductive rights and talking about our bodies and our reproductive needs, and many celebrity women (Julianne Moore, Elizabeth Banks, off the top of my head) do and say a lot to support reproductive rights. I’m sure some people – anti-choice activists – will try to make Scarlett “the face” of Planned Parenthood, or try to boycott her films or whatever. I appreciate that Scarlett is all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ about it.

37 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson: Women are labeled ‘sluts’ for having a healthy sexual attitude”

  1. MissAmanda says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:03 am

    i’m not her biggest fan, but I’m still so in love with that striped dress!

    Reply
  2. naomipaige says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I don’t know about ya’ll, but I think it’s time for this chick to STFU!!!!!

    Reply
  3. marc kile says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Roughly translated i cheated on my husband and she can’t understand why he’s mad about it.
    (MASSIVE EYE ROLL)

    Reply
  4. KLO says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Everything she said sounds well thought out and intelligent. The cover is beautiful.
    Plus, I loved Ghost in the Shell. That is all.

    Reply
  5. PIa says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Whoa, surprised to see some of the comments regarding ScarJo.

    She is right about a women having autonomy over her relationships and her body, no need to shut her down.

    Reply
  6. LeedaBird says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I don’t hate her but yeah the whole lying about whitewashing in her last film was nagl. I think it’s great if she’s realized monogamy isn’t for her. And I will never not be grateful for anyone who stands up for PP because doing so is sadly incredibly unpopular. Even many celebs who label themselves feminists like to steer clear of that conversation.

    Reply
  7. Embee says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I really love the way she is rocking her short hair. The other stuff is fine. I certainly think we need to be vocal about women’s reproductive rights or we risk a Handmaid’s Tale-type future.

    Reply
  8. Marianne says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I find this line “You have no morals, and you’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship. ” rather curious, cause wasn’t she the person that said monogamy wasn’t natural?

    Reply
  9. Goldie says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I’m confused as to why people are saying she cheated. Maybe I missed it but I don’t recall hearing that. I do think it’s possible that after 2 divorces, marriage isn’t simply for her.
    Anyway, I’m glad she’s speaking about reproductive rights.

    Reply
  10. DragonWise says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I find her problematic, overrated, and deeply basic, but she is also right on the money with these quotes! They may be self-serving, but they are still correct.

    Reply
  11. KBeth says:
    June 8, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I don’t know or care what happened in her marriage, I like what she says here.

    Reply
  12. lee says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:01 am

    I’m not a huge fan of her but I don’t think Ghost in the Shell was a problem for Japan audience.

    Reply
  13. TheBee's says:
    June 8, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I think worrying if someone will label you for your healthy sexual attitude is pointless. Be who you are, and to hell with everything else (but please sex responsible) lol . In the end who you are falls on, and what others think is on them.

    Reply

