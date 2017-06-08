Scarlett Johansson: Women are labeled ‘sluts’ for having a healthy sexual attitude

Scarlett Johansson covers the July issue of Cosmopolitan to promote her R-rated comedy Rough Night. Scarlett is really hoping that a raunchy, girl-centric comedy will help people forget about Ghost in the Shell and how badly it bombed, and how Scarlett lied her face off about the whitewashing in the film. My guess is that Scarlett just wants to move on completely and change the subject. Which is why she talked a lot about reproductive rights and abortion in this Cosmo interview.
On sharing her political beliefs: “Whenever you speak publicly, it’s always a risk, right? Maybe you’ll lose some followers. But if you have something to say, it can be really impactful. I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics. I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage. But I know it’s a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury.”
On advocating for Planned Parenthood: “I hope it normalizes the conversation. There’s no reason we shouldn’t be talking about our reproductive rights. They’re something we have to fight for and continue to protect. There’s nothing icky about talking about that stuff. Of course, it’s private and it’s your body, but we should take the stigma away.”
On Ivanka Trump’s ‘quiet’ activism: “I’m not asking her to come out and talk about something she doesn’t believe in…I know it’s complicated. It’s her father. Can you imagine? Maybe she’s afraid she’ll be abandoned. It’s hard to put yourself in somebody’s position like that. But how do you move the needle in one direction or the other? Hopefully, she’ll make a courageous choice and stand up for what she believes in — whatever that might happen to be.”
On the taboo of women and sex: “When women talk about enjoying sex, it’s almost forbidden. Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut. You have no morals, and you’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship. The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo.”
For a few days, Cosmo hadn’t released any quotes online, but suspiciously, several conservative sites have gotten their hands on a few of the quotes about Planned Parenthood. The sites were making a big deal, it seems, about Scarlett not apologizing for being pro-choice. Good for her. As for what she says… I don’t have a problem with anything she’s saying, but then again, I’ve always been pro-choice. She’s right that we do need to remove the stigma of advocating for reproductive rights and talking about our bodies and our reproductive needs, and many celebrity women (Julianne Moore, Elizabeth Banks, off the top of my head) do and say a lot to support reproductive rights. I’m sure some people – anti-choice activists – will try to make Scarlett “the face” of Planned Parenthood, or try to boycott her films or whatever. I appreciate that Scarlett is all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ about it.
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of Cosmo.
i’m not her biggest fan, but I’m still so in love with that striped dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about ya’ll, but I think it’s time for this chick to STFU!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. No it’s not time for her to STFU
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone is entitled to their own opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Everyone is entitled to their own opinions”, that woud include Johansson, so why the need for her to STFU?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
just came to post: girl needs to shut up lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And…why? Girl is telling no lies in these quotes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
girl is coming out with this thinly veiled sex positive, woman are not meant for monogamy stuff to justify cheating on her husband. + all her empowering crap is fake, she’s a racist, faux feminist e.g. it’s feminism if it benefits me crap. she irritated the hell out of me trying to justify her whitewashing, and is irritating me now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And let’s not forget her activism for Sodastream.😔
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alp – she has been saying sex-positive/anti monogamy stuff since she was 19, and has spoken in support of reproductive rights/PP since the DNC in 2008.
She deserves the dragging she got for GitS but on this particular subject, she’s not some johnny-come-lately trying to pick a ‘safe’ cause for activist rebranding points – she’s been on this train from Day 1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” to justify cheating on her husband”
What? That is quite a leap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roughly translated i cheated on my husband and she can’t understand why he’s mad about it.
(MASSIVE EYE ROLL)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roughly translated, you just proved her point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
how?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope sorry. I applaud her pro-choice stance and support of Planned Parenthood but cheating on your husband (if that’s what happened) and decrying monogamy after marrying is not a healthy or admirable sexual attitude. If you stay unmarried go ahead and sleep with a different man every night, great, bravo, good for you. But if you get married you make a commitment and a promise. No one held a gun to her at the altar so to speak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are people so convinced that she cheated in her marriage? If she did, WTF does that have to do with anything? I am so bewildered by the leaping to conclusions and the judgment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does that have to do with talking about advocating for reproductive rights and getting rid of the double standard inherent in talking about women’s sexuality? Also do you have any proof that she cheated on her husband and that’s what ended their marriage? No? Cool, then take several seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Jensies: +1 million. I couldn’t have said it better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything she said sounds well thought out and intelligent. The cover is beautiful.
Plus, I loved Ghost in the Shell. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa, surprised to see some of the comments regarding ScarJo.
She is right about a women having autonomy over her relationships and her body, no need to shut her down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, did not expect her to bring all the trolls out, but here we are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
absolutely. it really upsets me how people wont appreciate her activism but bitch about her divorce. are you her husband? then you don’t know what you’re talking about. the solidarity with a supposedly wronged spouse never ceases to amaze me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if those people would say the same about Audrey Hepburn (committed and lifelong humanitarian and UN goodwill ambassador who was widely rumoured to have cheated on her first husband with a costar).
The outrage over celebrity private lives and imagined cheating, is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t hate her but yeah the whole lying about whitewashing in her last film was nagl. I think it’s great if she’s realized monogamy isn’t for her. And I will never not be grateful for anyone who stands up for PP because doing so is sadly incredibly unpopular. Even many celebs who label themselves feminists like to steer clear of that conversation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really love the way she is rocking her short hair. The other stuff is fine. I certainly think we need to be vocal about women’s reproductive rights or we risk a Handmaid’s Tale-type future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find this line “You have no morals, and you’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship. ” rather curious, cause wasn’t she the person that said monogamy wasn’t natural?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Sodastream queen has ALWAYS been full of ****.😫
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. She’s a self serving moron.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused as to why people are saying she cheated. Maybe I missed it but I don’t recall hearing that. I do think it’s possible that after 2 divorces, marriage isn’t simply for her.
Anyway, I’m glad she’s speaking about reproductive rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her problematic, overrated, and deeply basic, but she is also right on the money with these quotes! They may be self-serving, but they are still correct.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know or care what happened in her marriage, I like what she says here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a huge fan of her but I don’t think Ghost in the Shell was a problem for Japan audience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think worrying if someone will label you for your healthy sexual attitude is pointless. Be who you are, and to hell with everything else (but please sex responsible) lol . In the end who you are falls on, and what others think is on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse