Donald Trump tweeted about ‘extreme vetting’ & the Muslim Ban again

As we discussed in the Reza Aslan post earlier today, Donald Trump has been on a tear since the London terrorist attack. And when I say “on a tear,” I mean he’s been tweeting in between tee times, because the piece of sh-t went golfing twice this weekend, because that’s all he does now: he’s an international embarrassment, he destroys the world, he destroys America, he tweets and then he golfs. He was downright gleeful that London was in the midst of a terrorist attack on Saturday night, because he got to talk about his Muslim Ban. He got up bright and early this morning to tweet again.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

I would love it if we had extreme vetting of violent white supremacists. Anyway, Trump is going to tweet himself into another federal ban of his stupid f–king Muslim Ban. Federal judges have already been using Trump’s tweets as evidence of unconstitutionality.

Incidentally, there’s some debate among journalists and Trump’s own White House employees about the weight given to the tweets from his personal account. The consensus for journalists seems to be: these tweets have a lot of weight. They’re coming from his personal account, which we know for a fact he runs. This is HIS voice. These are statements from the president, in tweet form. And that’s terrifying.