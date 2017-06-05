Donald Trump tweeted about ‘extreme vetting’ & the Muslim Ban again

As we discussed in the Reza Aslan post earlier today, Donald Trump has been on a tear since the London terrorist attack. And when I say “on a tear,” I mean he’s been tweeting in between tee times, because the piece of sh-t went golfing twice this weekend, because that’s all he does now: he’s an international embarrassment, he destroys the world, he destroys America, he tweets and then he golfs. He was downright gleeful that London was in the midst of a terrorist attack on Saturday night, because he got to talk about his Muslim Ban. He got up bright and early this morning to tweet again.
People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
I would love it if we had extreme vetting of violent white supremacists. Anyway, Trump is going to tweet himself into another federal ban of his stupid f–king Muslim Ban. Federal judges have already been using Trump’s tweets as evidence of unconstitutionality.
Incidentally, there’s some debate among journalists and Trump’s own White House employees about the weight given to the tweets from his personal account. The consensus for journalists seems to be: these tweets have a lot of weight. They’re coming from his personal account, which we know for a fact he runs. This is HIS voice. These are statements from the president, in tweet form. And that’s terrifying.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Someone told him to stop calling it a “Muslim Ban” at least. And weren’t his people trying to re-frame it as not a ban at all, but more like a time-out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely right. He may be destroying his argument to the Supreme Court. Wouldn’t you love to be a fly on the wall for the phone grabbing by some poor staffer?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what happens when you tweet something without thinking twice. We all remember them saying it wasn’t a ban. He must’ve forgotten there’s many of us who pay attention.
The lawyers that were going to vet all his tweets better grab that phone quickly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like a petulant toddler, if you tell Trump to do something he simply refuses. He is calling it a ban because he was told not to.
I just can’t believe this orange horror has been unleashed by out nation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing Trump IS an expert in is doubling down. Kellyanne Conway’s hubby just tweeted saying that Trump’s comments are going to hurt the chances of the ban passing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His tweets, public statements and campaign rhetoric have already been used against him in court. He is just strengthening the case against him. He is an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t care about extreme vetting. He doesn’t care about travel bans. He would have let Saddam Hussein and his entire family into the country and into the Oval Office if Vlad Putin told him too, or if he thought it would get people to cheer for him at rallies. F*ck Trump, now and forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The POS POTUS actually has expressed admiration for Saddam in the past. He likes “strong leaders”. Meaning people who kill the opposition. Or just a lot of regular folk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump should focus less on his travel ban and more on the unfolding crisis in the Middle East. Five nations in the region have cut off ties to Qatar which has major implications for the US war on ISIS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It has been reported there are 10,000 US troops based in Qatar. I am in no way assured that Trump has any understanding of what stresses they are now under. But hey GOLF!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy. Well you know. He is crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love your user name!! Anastasia, like russian royalty. Beaverhousen, like where the beaver live. Bah ha ha!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s tanking himself. And showing that he has no idea how things work. And doesn’t respect how things work. So unpresidented.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I personally think he wants out, and is deliberately hanging himself. He said himself, he “didn’t think the job would be so hard”. Although he’s “outsourced” most of it to others (Jared/Bannon/Pence), he’s deliberately shooting himself in the foot.
But yes, I do believe he’s a tantrum throwing, petulant toddler who needs to be taken out of office NOW.
World, we apologize profusely for foisting this on you as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember the old days when the POTUS would give statements and hold press conferences to inform, reassure and console the country? Now we have ranty, juvenile tweets to dissect to figure out what our supposed leader is thinking. How the actual f%ck did we fall so far, so fast?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, those were good times.
There are already clues to how the US fell this far because conditions were right for a Trump to emerge. Long list of anti-democratic forces would include big/dark/outside money in politics, decades of work on gerrymandering and voter suppression (institutionalized racism), politicized & right-wing dominant Supreme Court, militarized culture, inappropriate invasion of Iraq post- 9/11, acceptance of torture and incomplete resolution once discovered, Christian extremists/fundamentalists/dominionists moving into mainstream, weakened labour movement, underfunded/undervalued public education, celebrity culture, imperialism and American exceptionalism…
Heck, I go as far back as Ford pardoning Nixon. Total debasement of democratic values.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this explains it well. Only by digging down and finding the roots of these problems will we succeed in eradicating them. I would add to this that my Dems did not work harder after Gore’s loss and put an end the Electoral College. Also, the unceasing, century-long backlash against women getting the vote and taking part in civil institutions as independent persons. As for the pernicious militarization of U.S. society, I often turn to Eisenhower’s 1961 speech warning us to beware allowing the military-industrial complex too much power:
“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree that the clues were there and that we had plenty of warnings. And yet I am afraid I was guilty of still being truly convinced, though, that Trump could never win. Shame on me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@adastraperaspera, every time on FB that something comes up about our budget, I am constantly pointing out that we are not the police of the world and should be cutting our military budget. But Trump wants the “bigliest” military in the world because he thinks it makes him the most powerful, when in reality people such as Ghandi, Sr. Teresa, the Dali Lama, etc are more powerful than he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@adastraperaspera, Thank you for reminding us of that underrated speech by Eisenhower (yes, a Republican of all people.) These days there’s alot more than just “military” and “industrial” in the ruling “complex”.
I’m never thrilled when we get trapped in wars, but at the very least alot of that money should be properly given to veterans. They tend to get treated like crap at the VA, and they’re not the ones who planned and enabled these wars in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Old days like 6 months ago??? I miss Obama so much. It feels like years since we had someone respectable in that office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, right? And yes and yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The WWE had a video package honoring service members during the opener of RAW on Memorial Day. Despite Vince McMahon being BFFs with Bigly they used a speech by President Obama as the backing-track and it was so beautiful and eloquent and touching… I couldn’t imagine in a million years Cheeto Musseli being able to come up with anything even close.
It made me cry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
POS Trump is just so damn stupid. How is his ban going to stop anything if the terrorist is home grown? His behavior is more than likely helping to create some right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shhh, this is far too rational. BANS! WALLS! MORE FOSSIL FUELS! More problems, BIGLIER problems for all of us!! Can somebody impeach this clown like yesterday? I know Pence is a catastrophe too, but this guy is embarrassing on top of it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this!!!
He started tweeting about the TRAVEL ban, when he didn’t yet know if the people that committed these acts actually travelled.
He continues to ignore the two people killed in Portland last month and the 5 people killed today in Orlando. The people who slaughtered didn’t travel, so the threat they pose to citizens means nothing to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems to be coming unhinged. I wonder if he’s worried about what Comey’s going to say, this week?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nina I think that orange ship has sailed a very long time ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well yeah. But it seems like he’s not even trying to hide it anymore, and just going full-blown open and shameless bigot. Not that he was ever good at hiding it, but…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wait for Thursday! 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍷🍷🍷🍷 Enough for all to come to a viewing party!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s more like a progressive weakening of impulse control and judgment, as often happens in everything from panic disorder to dementia disorders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HE IS A F*CKING JACKASS. He hates MUSLIMS, he hates everyone that is not white. He puts out a Muslim ban, what makes anyone he will put out a ban on all immigrants. I mean everyone from around the world. AMERICA FIRST, MY BIG TOES. He can take his America First and shove it up his Orange butt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But he hates one Muslim with a special passion and I’m proud to say that I voted for that Muslim to be Mayor of the great city I live in. I’m so proud of Sadiq Khan for his sterling leadership this weekend, but I’m even more proud of him for not engaging with the spoilt Man-Baby who currently holds the office of POTUS. There’s nothing a narcissist hates more than being ignored, so keep on ignoring him Sadiq, maintain the dignity and class you have displayed since you took office and that Mr Trump can only dream of having.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My apologies that (hangs head) my President acted in such a disrespectful manner during your city’s time of need. There is no excuse for his actions. I am in awe of the strength of your people. Much love to you all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s very impressive isn’t he. & I think it’s fantastically apt that the current London Mayor is Muslim. & just all-round marvellous too
Sorry, Americans: I love your country (lived there for five years) & my closest, oldest mate is American, but I really am starting to despair of him ever being marched out of office in chains. Please let it all be over before he comes over here – I can’t stand the shame of any more butt-kissing from repugnant Theresa May.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gee, just makes you so proud to know your batsh*t crazy “leader” is the only one going through yet ANOTHER foaming at the mouth Twitter rant trying to push a political agenda in the face of a tragedy. Like, it really seems to be energizing him in the worst way. And this is viewed as powerful by the 45 knuckle draggers here in the US.
While I DO hope they shut his sh*t down again, I fully believe he is capable (not only on his own, but also because he is surrounded by a canal of really evil people) of allowing something to happen in order to further his aims. I really think he would do it just to be able to say he was “right” , to say (via Twitter, of course) that he told you so, to score a win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, spot on. Chilling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is, and I could see that happening as well. It’s horrifically chilling realization. They truly will stop at nothing to achieve their means.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that manufacturing or allowing a terrorist attack to promote Trump’s agenda is a real possibility. He doesn’t even have to be personally involved. Someone like Bannon just has to ignore intelligence reports, as I strongly suspect Cheney did in the Bush 2 Administration in hopes of allowing a politically useful terrorist attack (hence 9/11). We can only hope that Bannon and others like him don’t have that kind of power yet and that there are others who will know about intelligence reports and will act on them.
Or we can hope that leakers will make sure that the saner people will know about it in time to block or at least mitigate it. Trump was all set to lift sanctions etc. on Russia right away after inauguration, but when existing State Department staffers were told to work up the details – the staffers made sure Congress knew about it. And bless their little bipartisan hearts – Congress passed legislation in early February requiring the POS POTUS to send any proposal for lifting sanctions to Congress for review. I almost wonder if all the other stuff Trump was doing was cover to quietly lift the sanctions. Putin must not be pleased with Donald. “You had just ONE job….”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think some of this comes down to hypocrisy/conflicting aspects of foreign policy, too. There is a lot of discussion here in the UK about arming the Saudis, as there is stateside. But there is also some indication that when we were intervening in Libya, our security services allowed Libyan refugees in the UK to go and fight for the anti-Gaddafi forces and then allowed them to return to Britain, and that this policy may have included the perpetrator of the Manchester attack.
There is no such thing as a moderate salafi jihadist, no matter what our politicians tell us when they’re deciding whose side we’re going to take in which MENA conflict. That our politicians continue to try to do this makes us less safe. And we need more discussion about who our intelligence services are working with, and why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t wanna go all Breitbart/Inforwars conspiracy theorizing on everyone, but I find the timing of these increased terror attacks in England to be highly suspect. Notice this last one came just in time to distract from the messy Paris Accord pullout and all that negative press. Coincidence? Maybe. But even though it’s another country, I wonder…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno. I suspect the attacks in the UK are following their own internal schedule. They started before the POS POTUS pulled out of the Paris accords.
I think the U.K. terrorists won’t have any place to hide. Everybody will be after them. Not just law enforcement. Eyes and ears everywhere attached to people who are seriously angry. It’s not that big a place compared to the huge distances in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good points, JWoolman… But I do find it weird that England is having so much trouble all of a sudden. The racists are saying it’s the increased immigrants/refugees, but I don’t buy that. What has the terrorists so interested in this country all of a sudden? Do the terrorist just think Brexit makes England weak? Is it the right wing Teresa May upsetting them? Are they mad London has a Muslim mayor? Can anyone help me understand this? Cause I just don’t know why this is happening now.
ETA: Just read Sixer’s post above and that helped me understand this better. Thanks, Sixer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think these attacks are probably partly copycat from the first attack on Westminster Bridge, and partly timed to try to destabilise the General Election (not in any particular direction, just to destabilise).
I wouldn’t give them much in the way of organisational credit, to be honest.
Why the UK and why now? A combination of reasons, which may include the General Election campaign and copycat contagion as I said above, but also a 7-year programme of cuts to police community intelligence that may just now be beginning to yield some very worrying consequences.
By the way, 30% of the people being tracked by Prevent, the anti-radicalisation arm of counter-terrorism in the UK, are right wing white nationalists. And that’s in context of the widespread acknowledgement that Prevent itself is unfairly concentrated on anti-Islamist radicalisation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrorist attacks increase before elections. (As a way to polarise rhetoric and feed recruitment?) The UK has an imminent election hence the escalation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rapunzel: you aren’t nuts.
This is happening for future election purposes. Probably funded via back channels by Putin. He lost France to Macron. Now Germany and London are in play.
Putin wants to se an authoritarian Europe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, I agree with you. I have made a very difficult decision and am voting for Labour this time around. I haven’t voted for Labour in a general election since 1997, and it won’t make any difference as I live in a safe Tory seat, but I cannot in good conscience vote for Theresa May’s party this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tina – if it’s any consolation and terror aside (for which I consider May to bear some significant responsibility), I honestly believe that an anti-Tory vote is the only hope for anything approaching a sane Brexit deal. I thought that with the threatening rhetoric she was using before calling the election but now I’ve seen the outright incompetence of the campaign, it fills me with terror that May could be in charge of Brexit. I know you don’t want to vote for Corbyn though, so it must be hard. At least the manifesto is quite centrist, even if he isn’t!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, exactly that. Those are the two main reasons for my vote, terror and Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn has run a very good campaign (Trident aside) and whilst I still don’t particularly want him to be PM, a hung Parliament has the best chance of delivering a sane Brexit result.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What amazes me most is none of the Trumpsters seem to care that nobody from the countries on the ban have actually committed terror crimes on American soil (iirc). And they also don’t seem to care that the 9-11 committing Saudi Arabia is left out. It’s like they just want a ban, any ban to make themselves feel better. Because they’re scared. So scared. It’s pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Because they’re stupid. So stupid. It’s pathetic.”
Fixed it for ya.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scared. Stupid. Racist. Fascist. Brainwashed. Heartless. Deplorable. There’s so many adjectives to choose from to describe the Trumpsters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course Trump wouldn’t banned Saudi Arabia. He’s done business there for years
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he does business with Qatar, supporter of ISIS.
http://twitter.com/theanonjournal/status/871572834694377472
http://twitter.com/amy_siskind/status/871578243656298496
Report this comment as spam or abuse
0 days since America was an international embarrassment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I got a pop-up ad for Trump International while reading the article! WTF!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is creepy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The guy freaking bowed or curtsied or whatever in Saudi Arabia and signed a major arms deal with them!!!
Stop being all “security first”!
Anyone with half a brain knows it’s money first and then, prejudice.
There is NO WAY the security argument stands when you see that Saudi Arabia is not on the list.
Also, stop saying muslims oppress women. A hijab is not evidence of oppression.
It’s not only extremely ignorant and wrong, but I find it extremely insulting to all women who actually are oppressed in the world. Oppression and abuse do not discriminate based on religion, skin color or even social status…
He’s the lowest of the lows. He has no dignity, no compassion. That man cannot be a real human being, I refuse to buy that!
Bigot Barbie Tomi Laren also tweeted her disgusting thoughts.
All those people make you rethink the first amendment, seriously.
I was also wondering about Kathy Griffin. What’s worse? One giant awful misstep (I’m going to call it that) or a slow burn, one tweet at a time. Trump is doing terrible things every day, tweeting them, and he means them! His actions have real consequences. I don’t mean to be all apples and oranges here, but it doesn’t raise the question of the moral compass in today’s society…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like most of what you say, but do have to say that Sharia Law (albeit not all Muslims) does oppress women. Women have less rights under Sharia Law (can’t drive, own property, etc.)
But, yeah, with Trump, it’s money first, since he’s chummy with the Saudis and they’re equally as bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, that was part of my “hijab is not the indicator”.
Yes, some muslim women are oppressed (in Saudi Arabia for instance) but it infuriates me that they hide behind “women’s rights” no justify they stance on Islam, especially with what they’re doing to women’s rights with the healthcare reform!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Mel I’ve found that men frequently hide behind the ‘in defense of women and children’ banner whenever they do and/or say something that negatively effects women and children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He uses the ‘for the woman argument’ and yet he does business with Saudi Arabia and that country is extreme. He could care less and can’t even bother to make it believable.
The military industrial complex is in the business of war and they need an enemy to justify the huge amounts of money we spend on defense. No more Cold War and no true rogue countries to bomb to pieces so this is what they push. I truly believe the ban is the gateway to villainize a country so he can flex his flaccid muscles to look like a strong on terrorism president. After all his nemesis Obama got the big fish Osama so he needs to one up him and get somebody so he can disparage Obama in some way. He picks countries where maybe there could be a symbolic win with minimal financial impact on certain industries and people. They have no good arguments so that is all he has. When something like London happens he tries to hitch his wagon to it so he can start the process of justifying military action.
But it is for the women you see. This from a man who grabs women’s intimates against their will. Feminist Trumple to the rescue women of the middle east. Hold tight.
This is the problem with using a blanket religion to drum up an enemy. There are sects, there are offshoots, there are degrees, there are millions and millions of innocent people who have nothing to do with the crazy murderers who become terrorists. It is a nuanced situation and Tangerine Simpleton’s damaged brain can’t grasp 5th grade logic.
The Muslim religion is different for different people. Who are we to judge someone else’s choices? Most religions have an oppressive component to them when they are interpreted certain ways. Plenty of women love their Muslim religion and their hijab and have happy lives that are fulfilled and are not oppressed. There are Muslim women and men working for progress in that area and I don’t believe it is any country’s business to interfere.
So if it is women he is concerned with why not start with the fundamentalist LDS cults in Utah? The Catholic Church did some damage in Ireland with those laundries and draconian laws. No outrage I guess. Hasidic women sometimes can’t even read. He can go right into his own backyard in Brooklyn and rescue some poor Hasidic women. They cover their heads with wigs but it is the same concept. He has two Orthodox Jews right there. Surely they can start the free the Hasidic women from tyranny movement. Jared could use some good PR. Why not start small, get some wins under the belt and then head on over to the Middle East to solve some stuff. For the women of course. But then he’d have to wrestle with Israel and we all know that ain’t happening so let’s ban some people even though evidence proves it is useless.
I can’t stand when politicians use real problems to justify their insanity. This all started because of the big Iraq War lie but it doesn’t seem to matter.
Shameful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a stupid and pathetic man. Sad for anyone that’s hoodwinked by him. He’s just a scam artist and a dunce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Emperor Zero sign both BANS? What an ignoramus!
The WH should now be referred to as Clown Alley!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He signed both TEMPORARY bans and has had six months to propose regulations for vetting that would moot the supposed need for his ban. He hasn’t done that and the Court, if it bothers to hear the case, will question his inaction
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Extreme vetting always conjures up an image of some dude halfway up a cliff treating an injured dog to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! A good title for a reality show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Extreme Vets”, coming this fall to Animal Network!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Law enforcement has told him over and over again that the real threat is home grown terrorism (in all varieties) not people coming in. That’s not where the threat is.
Not to mention the fact that HE came up with the executive order 2.0 and signed it and is now trying to blame it on DOJ and doesn’t seem to get that tweets are making it worse. He’s a morob
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The threat to Americans from white supremacists doesn’t seem like, you know, an actual THREAT to Trump and his supporters because of who the victims are. And it’s impossible to “otherize” the internal threat and mobilize the right wing around it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, I think that’s 100% true. With a racist overtone of the perps being mentally ill, not terrorists, because white people can’t kill for ideology, right? (We get that here over Jo Cox’s killer.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Complete this sentence Republicans, I dare you:
Premise: “Some Muslims have been involved in killings, so they must all be banned.”
Therefore: “Some guns have been involved in killings, so they must all be ____.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent point, but the ridiculous rejoinder has always been, guns don’t kill people, people kill people. As if people buy guns with zero intention of at some point using them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah – three terrorists killed 7 people with knives and a truck, so guns are plainly no risk.
Is he mathematically challenged, on top of everything else?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok… Islam doesn’t kill people. People kill people. Or replace “guns” with “gun owners”. Your pick.
How about an extreme vetting executive order for gun ownership due to the inherent risk?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump also tweeted this: ” Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That’s because they used knives and a truck!”
And a new tweet about the mayor of London this morning: “Trump, writing on Twitter Monday, said: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truth is “extreme vetting” is also desperately needed for Trump and his cohorts like Kushner. None seems fit to know America’s secrets. The entire GOP team actually seem touched by treason.
I sometimes wonder if Trump was a Russian spy for years when he was desperate for money. Hanging out with the wealthy, US politicians and celebs, he would make the perfect candidate. I wonder if he cultivated a relationship with the Clintons and if he is the one who encouraged his daughter to befriend Chelsea Clinton. I think this Russian thing is far deeper than we realize now and so entwined with “daily/normal” life it’s like trying to separate mud from rainwater.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wasn’t a fan of Obama like some of you were. I work in collections and business is booming because of some things he implemented during during his term, so he created more people in debt more than before. But that’s neither here nor there. My interest in posting today is why when Obama decided to go golfing it’s a problem. It’s showing his little care for the country, but Trump can golf every weekend practicality and it’s okay. Trump clearly represents the hypocrite party.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was pleased London got hit because our Mayor is Muslim, and Trump is a racist little maggot.
How dare he start this sh*t while the attack was happening, more or less? And to misquote the Mayor, who said there was no cause for alarm if armed police were in the streets (NOT a normal sight in a country with a sane attitude to guns!), so it was twisted into “no cause for alarm in terror attacks”. He is just so awful. All those good and decent people dead while a creature like Trump is chowing down on double ice cream in a state-provided and funded palace. It’s enough to make you grateful for the Windsors – and that’s a sentence I did not anticipate typing.
On the plus side, Ariana Grande demonstrated what a genuinely good American looks like. Bless her courageous young self – a lot of people would have pulled out, given the heightened threat right now, and what a high profile target that event was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bigly is STILL tweeting.
Yet ANOTHER disgusting insult to London’s mayor: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!”
This after yet ANOTHER tweet accusing Dems of being obstructionist and not filling positions (many of which he hasn’t even submitted for approval). Cause this a-hole doesn’t get that his party has control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ignorance of the POTUS is very visible today. He’s implying that Sadiq changed his “tweet” to disprove Trump’s point, whereas Sadiq’s quote was originally made on camera to the BBC so the real meaning of his statement is there for all to see. Both the POTUS and his social media secretary are making themselves look more stupid with every tweet they publish. They should just tweet away while the world laughs at them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m afraid he is probably saying that because his core audience will just take his word for it. The truth is irrelevant, if they never know it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theresa May
https://nytimes.com/2017/06/05/world/europe/uk-london-election-theresa-may.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. Trump is an idiot. A ban won’t stop a terrorist that is homegrown. Which is exactly what those committing these acts in the UK / France, etc are: they were born and raised in Europe and radicalized in large part because they are disenfranchised.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This weekend, 23-year-old Ariana Grande showed more dignity & grace in the face of terrorism, than our 70-year-old President who supposedly is leading the free word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it offensively bizarre to even compare them. For a comparison to make logical sense, both would have had to have personally experienced a deeply traumatic event and been ‘judged’ on their behaviour during it and in the aftermath.
To say that Ariana Grande showed more dignity and grace in the face of terrorism (which she, bless her 23yr old heart, 100% did) than the sick orange POS did, implies that somewhere along the way, the sick orange POS showed a degree of dignity and grace in a similar ‘traumatic’ situation. He has never shown dignity and grace in his entire orange, ignorant POS life.
Let’s stop the comparisons that lie about the history of the sick orange POS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
in a moment of levity – you know this asshole cheats at golf right? he’s probably terrible and has to throw down like a million golf balls a round to shoot par.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Samuel Jackson has played golf with him and has said that he does cheat. Of course he does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And then he claimed he never met Samuel L. Jackson, who then posted a picture of them golfing together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
narcissism at its greatest. lard butt needs to be arrested, along with his whole crew and family
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s obvious this old fool isn’t sleeping. Can’t begin to imagine what’s keeping him up all night
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s true, POTUS tweets aren’t just online ramblings, they’re policy statements. So much so that someone set up a Twitter bot that checks T***p’s account every five minutes and then re-packages the tweets as official press statements from the POTUS – https://twitter.com/RealPressSecBot
Chilling to see it reframed that way. Suddenly it’s not a joke and his staff and the WH shouldn’t be treating it that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot wait for the guys on Pod Save America to rip him a new one!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump implied that accepting the PA would make people laugh at us. Every country and world leader, including Putin(he is literally gloating about how he succeeded in taking down America using Trump), is laughing at the United States because Trump has turned this country into a big joke. He has destabilized our education, environment, health care, budget, and removed regulations that were put in place to protect us from being abused by banks, police, employers, and loan companies. He hasn’t even been in the WH for a year! We can’t count on the GOP to stop Trump because they are too afraid of what Putin has on them to go against the flow.
The most dishonest thing is how some of the press keep stating how the stock markets are doing well under Trump, completely forgetting that Trump stocked his administration with billionaires and millionaires who still have not divested from their companies. Tom Price was known for voting on laws that would help his stocks in medical companies do well.
It was reported that the Russians were hijacking polls, Trump suddenly had a boost in ratings, and then it’s reported that Trump was going to give back 2 of their compounds that was taken during the sanctions.
What about voter suppression? We learned that in NC and in many of the states that Trump “won” it was because there were extreme measures put in place to make sure that certain groups of people couldn’t vote. When Trump created that EO to investigate voter fraud, he isn’t looking for voter fraud, he is looking for more ways to suppress votes so that he can win in 2020. He put in charge of this committee the man who has a history of suppressing votes.
Trump is tweeting like a madman for the past 3 days because no one is going to stop him. The GOP are going to spin, make excuses, and look the other way because they don’t want Putin to expose whatever he has on them. Some of the press are going to normalize Trump’s twitter meltdowns as much as possible because they don’t want to lose their seats in Spicer’s briefings. A man was talking about how dangerous Trump is and how he is out of control and the reporter was asking the man for examples and implying that he had no basis to say these things about Trump.
Some of the Democrats are still making excuses for Trump, like Pelosi claiming that we can’t impeach Trump because there isn’t enough evidence against him. When will it be okay to talk about impeaching Trump? Trump and his administration are already putting in place measures to suppress voters.
The people who have the power to stop Trump aren’t doing a thing. When will enough be enough? Trump is getting worse. He flat out admitted to obstructing justice by firing Comey and then sent in Devin Nunes for another round(issuing subpoenas to Brennan, Susan Rice, and another woman without informing the Democrats even though he recused himself from HIC investigation of Russia). Some people say that there is no evidence of collusion, yet you have Trump giving a speech in which he asked the Russians to hack Hilliary and they did. When is enough going to be enough? Why is Megyn Kelly giving exclusive interviews to Putin?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It feels hopeless sometimes. I feel like we are a country of citizen hostages. I hope he doesn’t build that wall because then there will be no way for us to run to Mexico with this dystopian nightmare finally explodes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a frightening thought Magnoliarose. That wall can potentially work BOTH ways. It can keep the Mexicans out, but it can also prevent Americans from leaving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Slightly off-topic, but did anyone else catch the tweets about Melania having a long-term affair with the head of security of Tiffany’s, which is in the lobby of Trump Tower? I saw tweets saying there’s proof but reporters need to do some more digging. I didn’t see what became of those Tweets, or if anything at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmmm maybe the blue box Michelle got was recycled and filled with pretzels after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were comments about her dress being Tiffany blue that day, too. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well the Cryptkeeper Con-way’s hubby said orangino should stop tweeting and it will be used against him in court: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/george-conway-trump-tweets_us_59358436e4b0fa3f6ae64791?ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009
He also withdrew his name from contention because he’s not dumb like his wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press is reporting that Kellyanne’s husband wrote a tweet criticizing Trump’s early morning tweetstorm and how it can be used against him, meanwhile, Kellyanne(along with Sarah Huckabee) made her rounds today doing her usual, lie, blame, and deflect routine. If Kellyanne’s own husband can call out Trump’s ridiculous behavior, why can’t his wife do the same? Trump is a grown man, but according to Kellyanne it’s the presses fault for paying Trump’s tweets any attention! Kellyanne should have talked to her husband because even he disagrees with Kellyanne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think George Conway might be sleeping on the couch tonight
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with all Celebitches, but NOTHING will convince me that the MOFO will go down anytime soon. It’s a nightmare. I’d love to see Wonder Woman kick his ass, his bigly ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember how Trump and his administration kept saying that Russians didn’t hack into voting machines? A while back there was a story floating around about how the Russians had hacked into voting machines in Florida and today we learned that the DOJ charged a person who works at the NSA for exposing that the voting machines were being hacked(she leaked documents from the NSA concerning the hacking to a blog). I don’t even remember hearing about this. I do remember reports about how the NSA had been trying to gain access to voting machines, but then it suddenly disappeared and never was reported on again. This is getting crazy. People are leaking things because our own government is doing a massive cover-up. When is enough going to be enough? If the voting machines hadn’t been hacked, then why charge the person who exposed documents showing otherwise?
Just as we all thought, Trump won because of voter suppression and hacking of voting machines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bots are going crazy attacking the woman who leaked the NSA report that voting machines had been hacked by the Russians.
When are they going to arrest Devin Nunes because he has been leaking classified information like crazy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse