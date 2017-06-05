Reza Aslan called Donald Trump a ‘piece of sh-t’, now Trumpers want Aslan fired

Reza Aslan is an Iranian-American author, commentator, professor, political analyst and host of a CNN show, Believer with Reza Aslan. In his CNN show (which I do not watch), he seeks to learn more about world religions. You can read his Wiki page here – his political analysis comes from a theological (intellectual, political theology) point of view. For years, I’ve enjoyed his analysis on various cable news shows and I generally think he comes across as well-spoken, professorial and engaged.
Aslan was on Twitter Saturday night, as the news was breaking about the London terror attack. Donald Trump was on Twitter too. As I mentioned on Sunday, Trump was tweeting about the f–king Muslim Ban as the events were unfolding (“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”). Trump also retweeted the Drudge Report, because he has access to every intelligence agency in the country, but he still gets his news from Drudge when he wants news about a terrorist attack in one of America’s greatest allies. Aslan commented on Trump’s Muslim-Ban tweet, writing:
“This piece of sh-t is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”
So “Reza Aslan” and “Piece of Sh” were trending on Twitter for much of Sunday. The Deplorables were so triggered, you guys. They had never heard such language, nor had they ever imagined that their hero would ever be called something so deplorable! The crying and whining was unbelievable. They want Reza Aslan to be fired from CNN! They cried about how Obama was never, ever called any names or shown any disrespect! It was amazing.
Meanwhile, Reza’s point was 100% accurate and Trump kept proving Aslan right. Trump was and is downright GLEEFUL that there was a terrorist attack in London because he got to say “SEE? Muslims!” Meanwhile, he never tweeted anything about the Portland hate crime (his staff-run Twitter account tweeted about it three days later), which is absolutely domestic terrorism. And domestic terrorism – terrorism committed by white men, almost entirely, if not white supremacists – has never been on Trump’s radar whatsoever. Trump is a racist piece of sh-t who uses terrorist attacks to promote his own racist, unconstitutional policies. He is a racist piece of sh-t who ignores – if not actively encourages – domestic terrorists when they are part of his base of white supremacists.
Also, the POS POTUS tweet-attacked the Muslim mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Khan was trying to encourage Londoners to stay calm and Trump was literally heckling Mayor Khan for doing that.
At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
Here’s Mayor Khan’s response:
Sadiq Khan has "more important things to do" than respond to Trump's tweets, says an aide pic.twitter.com/COH4kxikfM
— Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) June 4, 2017
After his Sunday morning tweets, the Piece of Sh-t went golfing for the second time this weekend.
POtuS…yup
Even Putin was semi-dignified in his response. DoPOS Drumpf will never be presidential not matter what his supporters say.
At this point there is no way to deny his supporters are either (or an assortment of) ignorant, xenophobic, bigoted, misogynistic , racist trolls
Yes. But not *working class* ignorant/xenophobic/bigoted/misogynistic/racist trolls.
who is so so concerned about his son seeing him “decapitated” that he ran to NYC to comfort him. no, wait…he went golfing.
who is so concerned about the terror attacks in the UK that he stayed in DC to work on helping the Brit gov’t as needed. no, wait…he went golfing.
F*CK THIS F*CKING CHEETO COLORED SH*TGIBBON.
hahaha. Totally agree!
+ 10000000
The only things he is interested in is tweeting and golfing, he is as lazy as they come, no wonder he looks so fat and bloated.
Well said, Doofus.
Ferret wearing! Don’t forget the ferret wearing portion of the insult, lol!
Cheeto -dusted, ferret-wearing shitgibbon!
Aslan’s description was quite accurate. Voldemort’s orange turd is on a twitter rampage again this morning and today his target is the court system and his own Justice Department. Of course, he is ordering them to rule in his favor and insists that they will and if they don’t, he’ll just do what he wants any way.
That was my immediate reaction. Probably not wise for the career, but definitely accurate. Trump’s tweets in such matters are truly disgusting.
He told no lies! I love Reza Aslan, he is not only super-smart and number 1 on my hot professors list but can debate anyone leaving them in the dust. Drumpf will fall flat on his nose in the dirt if he goes after Reza.
Drumpf went over the line on all his tweets during the attacks on Londoners this weekend. No humanity, a complete sociopath with no feeling. He deserved to be call a piece of shat for celebrating the death of innocent people just to be right.
omg photos of Aslan with his hair longer and wavy… drool…
https://yt3.ggpht.com/t-V2s8tpdc6ttq99XKXElGA2hROazUm7de0bPvzRFmQafOnq_6ECxqZ3UMOo1QKNaPtf_ajI5slaWTfWTp8=s900-nd-c-c0xffffffff-rj-k-no
@NTSOSCLBTRFLY
Dreamy!
I used to replay his interviews on Rachel Maddow because I would miss stuff the first time being distracted by his good looks, in those glasses!
He has contributed much in helping Americans and government leaders understand current Iranian youth and their struggles.
Let him keep tweeting. It will be entered into court records. He doesn’t get it. If you don’t say anything, they have nothing on you and you may possibly even win the argument. The attorneys are using it against him.
Obviously he doesn’t understand law either.
Mr. Aslan should have called him a pu$$ygrabbing piece of sh1t. The Deplorables love that pu$$ygrabbing stuff. They wear it on tee shirts.
Right?! They want this man fired from his job for saying “piece of sh!t,” but they literally gave the “grab them by the pussy” guy the highest office in the land. I have a f*cking headache.
Good luck with that deplorables. Funny how it’s supposedly liberals that are snowflakes
Trumpkin Snowflakes are hypocrites.
I love that deplorables who were wearing “Trump/Pence F@ck Your Feelings” shirts at his rallies now hyperventilate over every perceived slight.
the hypocrisy astounds me. they called Obama and Hillary some of the absolute ugliest things but they think Dear Leader Drumpf should NEVER NEVER NEVER be criticized.
That’s what I came to say, doofus. I’m not even American, and yet can remember so many instances when the trumpsters were disrespectful to Mr Obama, Mrs Obama and worse, their young daughters. And they are STILL doing it. I think Reza Aslan was very restrained in his assessment of president ignoramus. Every opportunity he gets to prove everyone wrong about what an absolute tosser he is, he wastes by confirming, once again, that he is unfit, unqualified, too ignorant, too thick, too inept and absolutely useless to be the president of the local dog pound, much less the president of the United States of America. Never mind, tRump, just golf on, plonker.
Deplorables can’t handle the truth.
Well they thought they got rid of Kathy Griffin so they have a shot with this guy too. Sorry freedom of speech. He didn’t threaten the president and there were no questionable pics.
No apologies needed.
And this is what drives me bananas with their hypocrisy, they’re always getting hysterical about freedom of speech when their own, open bigotry is called out but somehow that same right NEVER applies to anyone else.
Most of the time it’s homegrown terrorists so his tweet was just stupid.
Yep they are born in the country. They aren’t immigrants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump gives my soul hemorrhoids. Aslan is teacher hot. That is all for now.
Lol!!
Trump IS a hemorrhoid. He makes my a$$ itch.
Yes!
Piece of sh%t is what Trump should be called for now on. It fits him perfectly
POS POTUS it is. If anybody complains, I will innocently blame it on autocorrect.
+1
Everybody’s fired! First, the Trumpsters will get all the celebrities fired if they criticize Rump, then they will move their operation to us regular people who criticize/hate him, and get us all fired too. If first-graders criticize him, if patients in hospitals criticize him, if every golden retriever in America barks an anti-Trump comment…..they’re FIRED.
Yep, when Emperor Turd sends the Thought Police, all of us that comment on CB are screwed. Except we won’t be FIRED, we’ll all be sent straight to room 101.
A* response from Sadiq Khan. Also, for people who are always calling liberals ‘snowflakes’ and talking about how ‘triggered’ they are-Trumpsters seem to get in their feelings about every little thing
Oh most of the right is way more snowflakey and more often triggered. For a group of people who (largely) seem to hate the whole ‘safe space’ thing, they certainly get riled up whenever someone says something vaguely related to them.
The hypocrisy of it all. No sense of self awareness whatsoever. We’ll see who gets the most offended about things next time they attempt to boycott Starbucks because their Christmas cups don’t have enough reindeer on them.
Also look for John Oliver’s recent show, it’s mainly focused on the Paris agreement so you’ll see that in the title on YouTube. But he starts out with a splendid rebuttal to American media talking about the U.K. “reeling” from the attacks. They’re made of sterner stuff than that.
Ha, thanks for the tip. I saw a tweet from an Obama staffer saying something about how he is in London and has seen no one reeling. So much garbage from the right about how London and Paris are now cesspools with police afraid to be in certain areas, blah, blah, blah. The “reeling” narrative fits right into that spin. And the deplorable mindlessly gobble it up and spit it back out as fact.
Also, did you see the photo of the guy running from the bridge with his beer in his hand, steady and unspilled? Sterner stuff indeed, lol.
Twitter apparently exploded with people pointing out what really has people in the U.K. reeling… Really funny and so British.
#ThingsThat LeaveBritainReeling
Then you had ridiculous people on Twitter like Katie Hopkins talking about how ‘London has fallen’-nah mate.
The guy with the pint was hilarious though-considering he probably paid over a fiver for it, good on him!
Links, please!
It makes sense. Trumpsters and their lefty ilk feed off emotions, are reactive, whereas the rest of us have at the very least a nodding acquaintance with reason.
He is a piece of shi!t. just read his twitter this morning.
Many Republicans pretend that they never attacked Barack for the last 8 years.
There were so many vicious attacks and outright threats against Obama on the net, I really thought he would never make it to the end of his term alive. I was forced to listen to the Glenn Beck show at the vet’s while waiting for my cat while she had multiple surgeries around that time, and they were essentially calling for violent overthrow of the government. I was amazed the Secret Service wasn’t knocking at the door during the broadcasts.
Trump is having a relatively easy time of it. Even with Kathy Griffin’s stunt.
Amen about Trump having it easy. In fact he’s been given a free pass, I’d say.
I saw a compilation of actual quotes from Ted Nugent during the Obama era. I don’t think I’d ever heard them all word for word before. Disgusting beyond belief. FAR worse than Kathy Griffin’s stunt. smh.
POTUS – POS – close enuf – same meaning these days.
This journalist-attacking is a bad sign for the USA
Do they really want that headline – “Man fired for being right”?
It should come as no surprise to most of America, but the rest of us all have better things to do than respond to the piece of sh-t you managed to elect to your highest office. 🙄
Fundamentalists and terrorists are pieces of sh*t. Trump is a piece of sh*t.
Trump *is* a piece of sh*t. He’s also stupid, lazy, corrupt and cruel. The only thing he’s managed to accomplish so far is to make GW Bush look like a genius.
Heck, he makes the North Korean leader look like a moderate.
Every time trump puts out a tweet it just shows how unprepared he was to become President. He is lacking in any sort of diplomacy or filter when he tweets or talks in public. One day he will piss off a world leader and start World War 3. Also instead of screaming for critics of trump to be fired, maybe trump’s supporters should be screaming for some of his advisors to be given the pink slip. Certainly does not look like he is getting much good advice and for a man with no politician experience, he needs all the help he can get.
It’s not the first time that Trump has taken Mayor Khan’s words out of context. I feel like there’s some specific reason for why Trump feels such hatred and mistrust of Mayor Khan…but I can’t quite put my finger on it. I almost have it. I’m sure it will come to me.
It is a puzzle, what could it possibly be? Because Mr. Khan is smarter, better looking, better liked? Hmmmm, IDK, gotta keep pondering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, yeah, such a mystery. I’m sure it will come to you.
So Bigly didn’t even take time from his golf schedule to console his son who was so traumatized by Kathy Griffin? What shock.
Re: Barron, if he did see that Kathy Griffin photo (which I don’t think he did), it’s probably because he was watching TV because it’s the only time he sees his dad.
Ha. I don’t think he saw it either but if Trump wants to play that card he should at least try to keep up the pretense.
I wonder if it is for the same reason he hates former President Obama?……..hmmm
Mayor Khan has much nicer hair.
GB, can you please cancel POS-in-Chief’s visit to your shores? If not, start stocking up on rotten eggs now.
Theresa May would never. She loves her some Trump and the damned TIPP he’s bringing.
1.8 million of us tried but the government stopped us because of the pesky election!
http://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/171928
God Love and Save all 1.8 million of you.
Trump is tanking his SCOTUS case by calling his EO a ban. And insulting the court system doesn’t help either.
I’m humiliated that this pos represents us. He’s so unqualified. I can’t believe we elected an idiot who is so dumb they he whines “the courts are slow and political.” He actually thinks politics shouldn’t be political; I cannot stop rolling my eyes.
All that time Spicer and the others insisted this wasn’t a “ban” it was just extra security has been flushed down the toilet. Trumps tweeting stubby fingers make more problems every day. Someone so unqualified is so embarrassing for us
He’s not just insulting the courts, he is insulting his own DOJ, which has to defend him.
Reza Aslan was spot on.
Trump didn’t care about what happened in Portland and I’m fairly certain neither he nor his staff ever said anything about the black student who was stabbed to death in Maryland.
POS Trump is on a role this morning. Just wanted to try out my new moniker. It works so well, everyone should use it.
I can dig it!
There were people at a pro Trump rally at the WH this weekend. Many were holding “CNN is ISIS” signs. That and Trumps thoughtless tweets show what POS people can be.
Right now the Deputy Assistant to the president is defending Trumps tweets from this morning. Says we shouldn’t make a big deal of these tweets because they’re not executive orders. So frustrating when they call it “fake news” and call us stupid when they don’t like what’s being said even if it’s true. If Trump makes these tweets, we can’t ignore it, because he’s the fucking President! The whole world sees these tweets!
Lol….it’s like the WH is admitting that Trump is a whiny man-baby we should all ignore. It’s hilarious. Or would be if Trump wasn’t so dangerous.
Re the “CNN is ISIS” signs, I saw a clip of a reporter asking one of those guys what his thoughts were on Trump pulling out of the Paris agreement. He said he hadn’t done any research on it but trusted Trump’s opinion. And there you have it folks, the low information voter in a nutshell.
That’s really scary. Too many Trump trusters who actually know nothing. When will this nonsense stop?
I know, to take the time to go to a protest and hold inflammatory signs and admit that you don’t know anything about anything, that you just mindlessly support Trump? So scary.
These people are shameful if they can compare a cable news channel to terrorists. They have a lot of learning to do
In times like these I wish people had to take tests to prove they understand the subject matter they’re voting on prior to elections. Because the people putting this complete failure into office certainly didn’t.
Free speech means you can lie every day like Tr*mp and his trolls if you want. Or you can just tell the truth, like Reza did. Resist!
Piece of shit is one of the nicest things you would say about Papaya Pinochet.
Or Papaya Pol Pot.
But papayas are healthy!
“He is literally a racist piece of sh-t who ignores – if not actively encourages – domestic terrorists when they are part of his base of white supremacists.”
And this is why I prefer to get my Trump news from Celebitchy. Y’all can just say what is true!
CNN apologized this morning for using profanity on tv, but hey, Reza was just expressing what many of us and journalists think about Trump. When I am alone reading or watching something about Trump I do a lot of cursing myself.
I watch CNN every night. I have no idea how Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper control themselves from swearing at Jeffrey Lord and Jack Kingston
Beth I agree, I sometimes wonder what they would love to say to them, but I guess they cant really express there opinions in that way, but I must say, I think Don Lemon thinks he is a complete joke, he is often just laughing as if to say ‘ how did this happpen’ and you can see by Anderson Cooper he is getting really peeved off at the way they constantly find excuses for him, but I find myself just ignoring what there responses are because they are full of sh*t like Trump.
Nicole, I couldn’t stop laughing when Anderson said to Jeffrey that “if Trump took a dump on his desk you’d defend it.” Love when Anderson rolls his eyes and Don laughs. Must be hard to not scream with frustration at Lord and Kingston!
I’m addicted to CNN and mad at myself for planning an after work event on Thursday as I’d rather be home that evening watching all the Comey analysis.
Jack Kingston and Jeffrey Lord are the worst. Kayleigh McEnany and Jason Miller can sometimes (ok, rarely) be critical but JK and JL are the absolute worst. They will defend everything, even though the evidence is right in front of them. Don Lemon just outright laughs at them at this point.
Oh c’mon, everybody on Twitter was calling him a form of s*it or f*ck. My favourite one was f*ckshow. I’ve nerver heard that word before but totally suits him.
Lord Trumplentiskin inspires zero respect to anybody with the basic level of intelligence.
There is a degree of respect that should be shown to the POTUS if you are an American. I believed that when Obama was president and I believe it now that Trump is.
+++++++100000000
Trump lost my respect long ago. He is spitting on the Constitution and disgracing the office he holds. This should not be encouraged by a false sense of automatic respect for the office. He has lost all right to that.
I’ve disagreed with other Presidents, but this is the only one I’ve felt this way about. It really isn’t about policies, atrocious though his often are. Others were also prone to atrocious policies. It’s about him and the way he acts and the way he talks/tweets and the way he disrespects most of the country and the world. He doesn’t deserve respect because he doesn’t give it to others.
I won’t feel the same way about President Pence, even though I think his policies will be pretty much as awful as Trump’s.
“This should not be encouraged by a false sense of automatic respect for the office.”
and that’s exactly what he figured he get. that, just by being POTUS, he’d be as well liked and respected as his predecessor. he didn’t figure out that O was loved for WHO HE IS…his accomplishments, his class, his intelligence, his eloquence, his charm and compassion, his obvious (REAL) love for his family…
Trump deserves absolutely no respect! He shows zero respect for Americans or our country. These irresponsible tweets and his childish attitude are embarassing. I won’t respect and guy who is disrespectfully bullying and making the world hate us. I’m more worried every day because of his bullshit. Not fair for a president to be anything like he is. Disgusting. I hate him
He deserves no respect, because he shows no respect to the people of his country, and he showed no respect to President Obama.
No, not when POTUS slowly kills democracy, actively undermining it, and harming the citizens of not only the US, but the entire world with his greedy deregulation of environmentally protective legislation.
JUST NO.
I’m Canadian, so I suppose that “degree of respect” thing doesn’t apply to me.
trump is a giant sh1tstain on the Office of the Presidency. He deserves no respect at all. What the American people and the World deserve is to have his entire administration expunged.
ETA. Could you please list all the occasions of respect the Rethuglicans showed to President Obama? All the respect he received from Faux News? From Breitbart? From alex jones? From limbaugh? From the Religious Right? From the Tea Partiers? From the Deplorables? Waiting on that list.
I am not American but I live here. I absolutely have respected the office of the president (even under George W Bush and I didn’t think much of his presidency), but I don’t for this person. I refuse to even call him president. He’s less presidential than my dog. Who, I want you all to know, can be very dignified.
Me too. And our cat is more patriotic than Tr*mp. We were laughing about this over the weekend. I mean, it’s a true statement!
Respect is earned.
100%! And if you take the office of the President and you use it for your own twisted sick personal agenda (or maybe O’Bannon’s because I really don’t believe Trump has much in the way of brains), then no respect is deserved. Tarring and feathering is an old-fashioned idea, but seems so appropriate here-
There’s a difference between respecting the office and respecting the person. If the person holding the office is bringing disrepute on the nation, surely it’s one’s patriotic duty to point it out?
It’s really because we do respect the office that we don’t respect Trump.
If a President can’t be respectful of other countries within 24 hours of a terrorist attack, then your rule is null and void.
I still respect the office. I only wish the POS President does.
Nope. No position entitles anyone to be able to disrespect, threaten, and dehumanize and still get everyone’s respect. (And Crumpet, your need to always rush to the defense of Trump and his accomplices is questionable at best.) I will never respect Trump and frankly I don’t have much respect for his little sycophants requesting that the idiotic, racist, misogynistic rapist be respected either. I question the ethics, judgment, and self-respect of anyone who would even make a statement like that.
Yet another moment when a line from the Big Lebowski applies to life:
” Shut the fk up, Donnie!”
every time he speaks, he gets more and more stupid. why hasnt he been impeached yet?? can we call our local senators to ask??
How cute that the right wingers and the Trumpettes think that liberals are special snowflakes? They called for Kathy Griffin’s head and got her fired over a very tasteless joke, yet they scream “Trump that bitch” and mock Hilary Clinton’s portrait at the White House?
Aslan is an academic fraud, a lier and a hypocrite, but he’s definitely right about Trumpty Dumpty.
This beautiful man tells no lies. 👏🏼 DT is a piece of 💩
Have just looked at daily fail article re Dumf tweets to sadiq khan London mayor. It looks like most of the comments are from Dumf supporters. They are saying things like ‘Dumf should be our prime minister’ or ‘if only our politicians could put our people first, just like trump’ . …gaaaaaa . I look at the daily fail (DMail) I really don’t know why. I am ashamed!
I used to look at the Daily Mail, applepie. It’s like junkfood news, you get a craving every now and then. I do miss it but I stopped reading after the election because of all the trolls living in the comments section.
He spoke the truth. I don’t have a problem with what he said.
Thanks America for making whats happened in London and Manchester lately all about you…..ugh
That’s not fair to say. It’s not Americans trying to make this about us. The crazy president is. We have no control over the nonsense he says or tweets. Hopefully he’ll be impeached soon before he makes to world hate us forever. In case you don’t know, most of America hates him.
I’m sorry, xflare. It absolutely should be about the victims. Condolences to their families and wishes that the survivors will heal as intactly as possible. On a separate note, I truly admire British fortitude, diplomacy and the ability to brilliantly but subtly take others down a notch in a verbal foray. I wish your more expert practitioners of the art would flood Trump’s Twitter with backhanded compliments. Then we could watch and see if he recognizes them for what they are.
I should point out that mockery is a tool for unarmed resistance against public officials and tyrants that Americans have been using since long before the Revolution.
And Trump has always been eminently mockable for many reasons … But really, what else can you do with a President who campaigned by hate talk against so many groups of people, who incited violence against protesters, who encouraged rally attendees to chant the most obnoxious things including open threats to kill his opponent in various ways, who made veiled threats himself against his opponent and any SCOTUS appointments she might make (not my imagination, the Secret Service had several serious talks with him and his campaign over that one), who openly mocked the disabled, who lied 75% of the time and continues to brazenly lie?
It would be wrong to try to pretend all this is normal. It simply is not normal and this man is downright dangerous. He is impulsive and willfully ignorant and is prone to narcissistic rages, not a good combination for someone who can unilaterally launch nuclear missiles within a few minutes.
The Republicans may have been stuck with him as their nominee because of the peculiarities of the primaries, but the sane ones among them should have all had the courage to openly repudiate him and pledge to vote for his opponent, since even though they would disagree with her policies at least she was sane, knowledgeable, stable, and unlikely to blow up the planet. Country over Party.
We honestly don’t even know if Trump won fairly. The lack of paper backup for machines made recounts difficult, although they might have been able to do forensic examinations that might have helped. What convinced me that there may very well have been vote count manipulations was the behavior of Trump’s people when recounts in three states were paid for by people around the country. They went to court to block the recounts. There is only one reason to try to block a recount, and that is if you are afraid the recount will lose you the election. The last time this happened in 2000, when Bush 2 went to the SCOTUS to overturn the decision by the Florida SCO to keep counting, an unofficial continuation of the recounts revealed that Gore actually did win Florida’s electoral votes and should have been President rather than Bush 2.
The Trumpers have figured out the game that the radical left has been playing for decades now. Get anyone in the public eye you don’t agree with fired and groveling. You hear it whenever someone is shouted down for being racist, homophobic or whatever and the left demands an apology and a firing. Lesson to the left is be careful of using new tactics like public shaming and having people fired because the tables may be turned on you.
Both sides play that tired game. The right called liberal progressives communists and socialists during the last 8 years and beyond for supporting entitlements. During the Iraq War, in the beginning, a person was accused of being unAmerican or against the troops if they weren’t supportive of the war. Yet these same people claimed to be tough skinned patriots who thought PC lefties were precious weaklings. Their lack of commitment to a stance makes them ridiculous. I am left and proud of it but the SJWs and over PC rigidity is annoying to me too. It takes the focus away from the real subject in order to whine about an insult that hurts no one’s feelings.
Trumpcucks are the scum of the earth…whiny simpering babies who pretend to be all about “personal responsibility” but who never stop blubbering and pointing fingers. For eight years they smirked and giggled over the most vile stuff re: Obama, but now that the shoe is on the other foot they demand respect, respect they’ll never, ever get.
What if then prime minister Tony Blair would have criticized mayor Rudi Giuliani the day after 9/11?
You see how absurd Trump’s behaviour is! If somone would have behaved the same way to the American’s as Trump behaves know, they would never be forgiven.
LOL! You must not remember the absolute HATRED Bush got, from Kanye saying he hated black people to others depicting him as stupid and satan. This is not a party thing, the president generally gets a lot of flack. Although the media is definetly not on trump’s side as they were on Obama, this is for sure.
precisely.
Ah, I see, only certain kinds of people are allowed to say what they think.
This is just more proof that Trump supporters and their complicit little apologists are really all about silencing/deflecting ANY criticism or negativity about the Trump Administration. It’s why probably about 95 percent of complaints about something someone said to or about a Trump or Trump-enablers being ‘too far’ or ‘over the line’ are not to be taken seriously at this point. These people have become the ‘boy who cried wolf’.
I suppose its his opinion, free speech. But people can now react anyway that they want to it, which is also free speech/expression. I don’t watch his show so could care less, but I don’t share his opinion. Live and let live.
