Reza Aslan called Donald Trump a ‘piece of sh-t’, now Trumpers want Aslan fired

Reza Aslan is an Iranian-American author, commentator, professor, political analyst and host of a CNN show, Believer with Reza Aslan. In his CNN show (which I do not watch), he seeks to learn more about world religions. You can read his Wiki page here – his political analysis comes from a theological (intellectual, political theology) point of view. For years, I’ve enjoyed his analysis on various cable news shows and I generally think he comes across as well-spoken, professorial and engaged.

Aslan was on Twitter Saturday night, as the news was breaking about the London terror attack. Donald Trump was on Twitter too. As I mentioned on Sunday, Trump was tweeting about the f–king Muslim Ban as the events were unfolding (“We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”). Trump also retweeted the Drudge Report, because he has access to every intelligence agency in the country, but he still gets his news from Drudge when he wants news about a terrorist attack in one of America’s greatest allies. Aslan commented on Trump’s Muslim-Ban tweet, writing:

“This piece of sh-t is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He’s an embarrassment to humankind.”

So “Reza Aslan” and “Piece of Sh” were trending on Twitter for much of Sunday. The Deplorables were so triggered, you guys. They had never heard such language, nor had they ever imagined that their hero would ever be called something so deplorable! The crying and whining was unbelievable. They want Reza Aslan to be fired from CNN! They cried about how Obama was never, ever called any names or shown any disrespect! It was amazing.

Meanwhile, Reza’s point was 100% accurate and Trump kept proving Aslan right. Trump was and is downright GLEEFUL that there was a terrorist attack in London because he got to say “SEE? Muslims!” Meanwhile, he never tweeted anything about the Portland hate crime (his staff-run Twitter account tweeted about it three days later), which is absolutely domestic terrorism. And domestic terrorism – terrorism committed by white men, almost entirely, if not white supremacists – has never been on Trump’s radar whatsoever. Trump is a racist piece of sh-t who uses terrorist attacks to promote his own racist, unconstitutional policies. He is a racist piece of sh-t who ignores – if not actively encourages – domestic terrorists when they are part of his base of white supremacists.

Also, the POS POTUS tweet-attacked the Muslim mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. Khan was trying to encourage Londoners to stay calm and Trump was literally heckling Mayor Khan for doing that.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Here’s Mayor Khan’s response:

Sadiq Khan has "more important things to do" than respond to Trump's tweets, says an aide pic.twitter.com/COH4kxikfM — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) June 4, 2017

After his Sunday morning tweets, the Piece of Sh-t went golfing for the second time this weekend.