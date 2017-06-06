Katie Holmes enrolls at Harvard Business School: ‘thankful to be with brilliant people’

Katie Holmes has just added another hyphenate to her ever-growing list of accomplishments: Harvard Business School student. “Huh – whaaaa?” you may be asking. I certainly did but ultimately, it makes sense so stick with me. The course falls under Harvard’s Executive Education program, which the school describes as, “an immersive learning experience—one that empowers senior executives to reflect, recharge, and reemerge as visionary leaders.” Roughly, the program sounds like something for folks already in business who need a fresh approach that will fit in their busy schedules. Katie’s course, in particular, is The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (that’s Harvard’s Oxford comma, not mine). Not only does it sound interesting, it sounds like Katie will have some cool classmates.

Katie Holmes is hitting the books. The actress and mother of one has enrolled in Harvard’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program, according to a recent Instagram post. Holmes, 38, is attending classes under her company’s name, Noelle Productions Inc., which is taken from her middle name. The course, according to the school’s website, promises to teach students how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios, manage talent and develop other important strategies. This year’s class also includes C.J. McCollum, Rashean Mathis, Jamie Heaslip and Gerard Piqué, who is married to pop star Shakira.

[From Page Six]

C.J. plays in the NBA, Rashean just retired from the NFL, Jamie plays rugby and Gerard plays football/soccer, so this class is four parts Sports and one part Entertainment (sorry Media). Other folks who have taken the course have been Channing Tatum, Swizz Beats and Tyra Banks. LL Cool J, or as I like to say – Shut Up, He’s My Boyfriend! – attended last year’s course and came back recently to tell the class how he’s applied what he learned.

So not only does Katie get to go to Harvard, she gets to listen to LL Cool J while she’s there? Nope, not jealous – not at all. What’s more, this is from the course’s webpage: “From “Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson”; and “Hamilton: An American Musical” to “MRC’s House of Cards”; and “The Walt Disney Studios,” the curriculum examines the crucial elements of effective talent management and entertainment business strategies.” Is it just me or does it sound like Katie gets to study Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for course credit? Seriously, how do I enroll in this?!?

So good for Katie. She said she would like to get behind the camera and pull away from acting. I had no idea she had her own production studio but this sounds like a great way to really make it succeed. I have no problem with people looking to educate themselves in any form. There are no educational requirements but you must still be selected for the program so a hearty congratulations to her.

Wonder if this gives Suri legacy status for Harvard? Go Crimson!

I am so thankful and excited to be @harvardhbs with so many brilliant people. @anitaelberse #harvardbusinessschool A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 31, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT