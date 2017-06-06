London mayor Sadiq Khan: Trump’s invite to Britain should be rescinded

London mayor Sadiq Khan was very visible following the terrorist attack in his city on Saturday night. Like most big-city mayors, Khan was encouraging people to remain calm in the face of tragedy. He gave updates on the situation throughout the early morning, including some direct interviews on Sunday. Our childish, baby-fisted fascist dictator Donald Trump saw one of Mayor Khan’s statements and decided to take it wildly out-of-context. To be fair, Trump was downright gleeful that London was under attack by terrorists. So he was already looking around for a brown person to “blame,” thus increasingly his delight at being so racist. Mayor Khan said, at one point, “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed.” This is what Trump tweeted on Sunday:

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Yes, the American president decided to attack the Mayor of London in the wake of a terrorist attack because Khan was trying to keep his citizens calm and organized. When everybody was like, “wrong moment, a–hole” to Trump, he tweeted this on Monday morning:

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Donald Trump is a pathetic piece of sh-t. This is so disgusting to me, I barely have words. After Khan’s office shook off the first tweet, on Sunday, Khan apparently had enough. Mayor Khan spoke to Britain’s Channel 4 News yesterday and he was asked about Trump’s latest tweet. Khan basically said that Theresa May should seriously consider un-inviting Trump to Great Britain. Khan said:

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for. When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.”

[Via The Hill]

If our allies want to permanently dis-invite Trump from any and all state visits, I’m totally fine with that. And I apologize for this orange, fascist buffoon. He is deplorable, and he should not be allowed to visit other countries. He is an embarrassment. He is a threat to America and America’s allies. I sincerely hope that Britain does change up the way Trump is welcomed to Britain. Or just dis-invite him completely. Turn off all the lights at Buckingham Palace and pretend no one is home.