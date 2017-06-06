London mayor Sadiq Khan: Trump’s invite to Britain should be rescinded

London mayor Sadiq Khan was very visible following the terrorist attack in his city on Saturday night. Like most big-city mayors, Khan was encouraging people to remain calm in the face of tragedy. He gave updates on the situation throughout the early morning, including some direct interviews on Sunday. Our childish, baby-fisted fascist dictator Donald Trump saw one of Mayor Khan’s statements and decided to take it wildly out-of-context. To be fair, Trump was downright gleeful that London was under attack by terrorists. So he was already looking around for a brown person to “blame,” thus increasingly his delight at being so racist. Mayor Khan said, at one point, “Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed.” This is what Trump tweeted on Sunday:
At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017
Yes, the American president decided to attack the Mayor of London in the wake of a terrorist attack because Khan was trying to keep his citizens calm and organized. When everybody was like, “wrong moment, a–hole” to Trump, he tweeted this on Monday morning:
Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017
Donald Trump is a pathetic piece of sh-t. This is so disgusting to me, I barely have words. After Khan’s office shook off the first tweet, on Sunday, Khan apparently had enough. Mayor Khan spoke to Britain’s Channel 4 News yesterday and he was asked about Trump’s latest tweet. Khan basically said that Theresa May should seriously consider un-inviting Trump to Great Britain. Khan said:
“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for. When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.”
If our allies want to permanently dis-invite Trump from any and all state visits, I’m totally fine with that. And I apologize for this orange, fascist buffoon. He is deplorable, and he should not be allowed to visit other countries. He is an embarrassment. He is a threat to America and America’s allies. I sincerely hope that Britain does change up the way Trump is welcomed to Britain. Or just dis-invite him completely. Turn off all the lights at Buckingham Palace and pretend no one is home.
Yeah ban his ass. Haha loser.
Headline I’d like to see: “Allied Countries Implement an Orange Ban”
I’m gonna quote u on that! Perfection.
I’m in europe and I’m so here for that.
LOL, wouldn’t that be perfect.
And that’s the scary thing. He represents the USA. This is an ally nation he’s trolling. His words have consequences for all Americans not just him.
By the time he leaves or gets kicked out of office, no city or European country will want him to visit. He hasn’t even gone back to NYC since the inauguration because they know there would be huge demonstrations against him filled with booing and anti trump signs. I hope the guy (and his deplorable family) live out the rest of their lives being reviled, ridiculed and hated.
Ha, I hadn’t even considered what his post-POTUS life will look like (that is, if he’s not in prison). You’re right that he’ll be a still be a pariah in NYC. The family should maybe go shop for an island somewhere, lol. Or maybe some deplorables will take them in since they love the Trumps so much.
Yea, other countries need to enact a travel ban on Orange Hitler.
PERFECT! A reverse travel ban on Trump! It’s got my vote. Now, if only we could ban him from the US.
His invite SHOULD be rescinded, and if it’s not I hope he’s protested every single place he goes. Absolute scumbag who completely misquoted Khan on purpose to push his own racist objective. If Khan was a white Christian homophobe you can bet Trump wouldn’t be attacking him.
He misquoted everything. He remembers everything incorrectly. Pretty sure his reading comprehension is below 4th grade too.
Very selective. Which is all sorts of wrong for a nation’s head.
And using a tragedy like this… fk him.
In case anyone was confused this bullying by Trump was motivated by prejudice. Trump did his best to say the London Mayor was involved in what happened.
In Trump’s world, all people of middle east descent/islamic names are suspect.
I have gone from angry to embarrassed to apathetic. America we need to really do work on ourselves because someone preaching this type of hate should NEVER be elected President.
So tired and it hasn’t been six months yet.
You described my stages of grief, also. Except you left out scared. The man holds the most powerful position in the world, yet has the temperament of a petulant 3 year old. It is truly frightening.
Oh please rescind that invitation! His racist, orange, bloated self shouldn’t get the chance to come spread his lies and prejudice. He wanted a huge reception and to get to ride in a carriage. Don’t give him the honor. No way does he deserve it.
“If Khan was a white Christian homophobe you can bet Trump wouldn’t be attacking him.”
So true.
The white guy that murdered 5 people in his workplace in Orlando yesterday doesn’t get a mention from Trump. If he had been an immigrant or Muslim, his reaction would be completely different.
This is racially motivated. He praised the Manchester mayor who has the same views as the London mayor. The only difference was the Manchester mayor is white. Someone pointed that out on another site I was reading. He really should go f–k off.
Please he’d push QE2 out of the way for a crumpet.
Just when I thought I couldn’t be more disgusted with Trump. How dare you? I’m so angry. This whole ‘not swearing’ thing I’m trying this month is getting harder and harder…
If the state visit goes ahead, there seems to be some debate on how to best protest. Either show up in person to protest him, or leave the streets empty and stay inside so he’s greeted by empty streets. I think the latter would damage his ego, but I don’t know how feasible it would be.
I agree but I think his camp would probably twist it into a “Londoners are afraid to go outside or gather in large numbers” lie to suit his objectives. Turn out en masse and boo the living shit out of him with signs, they can’t explain that away
I agree. I think the best would be to show up with large signs that show him exactly how we feel about him. I know plenty of people who would travel to London just to protest if he shows up.
I would!
Yep I think that’s what Belgium just did recently right? They had a protest against him.
They should disinvite him. If I could disinvite him from America I would
But I can see him using the protest crowds as how “bigly” he was greeted in England. He’ll change anything to make him look better. While many of us wouldn’t believe us, his supporters would because he wouldn’t show pictures of the protesters and you know, “fake news” about the protesters.
I get what you mean Swak. That’s why I think everyone should make huge signs and placards making our intent clear. Short of photoshopping them out, it’ll make it harder for them to spin it. They’ll try and turn everything into evidence of support for him so we’ll just have to do what we can.
Yep. Everyone should hold a sign that says, “Fuck You Donald John Trump, We Absolutely Hate You” so there’s no way he can mince the words.
Pelt him with rotten tomatoes. Organic, though, to show respect to Prince Charles.
Sadly, the government petition website has been shuttered for the election campaign, else I think we’d be seeing more signatories against the visit in droves. And there are already 1.8m of them.
I think we should all go and protest with our TRUMP IS A WASTEMAN placards.
I signed that petition when it first appeared – didn’t it get debated and the visit was quietly moved back to August?
In any case UK government was too hasty to invite Trump on a state visit, I assume because of trade talks. Obama didn’t come over officially for 2 yrs I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is a wasteman, bellend and tosspot. We should make it a competition to see how many Britisher names we can call him on signs. Can’t wait for the Scottish lot to get involved-they always have great ones
Cockwomble! Wankstain!
Fucktrumpet!
Pillock! Billy-no-mates!
“weaselheaded fucknugget!”
I had to revisit these; favourite “bolt ya hamster heedit bampot”:
https://qz.com/716915/donald-trumps-visit-to-scotland-inspired-some-very-creative-british-profanity/
Thank you!
When I need a lift amid this madness I watch the clip of how the crafty Scots “welcomed” Trump and refused him land for his golf course. It might have been on Samantha Bee.
I wish all of America responded to him that way.
Knob, prick, prat and wanker. Also-gobshite! Fits him quite well I’d say.
Uk verbal abuse is the best verbal abuse!! LOL And as someone once said, it has the added benefit of being true.
Arse biscuit, tag nut, fuck knuckle…
Can I throw in some Irish ones too?
Gobshite, Gombeen, Gammy Muppet
and of course a classic, Fecking Eejit
I’ve always been very fond of “thunderc*nt”. It is such a satisfying swear.
And I’d like to thank Buzzfeed for creating this list (I’ve no idea how accurate it is, but I love it nevertheless) which expanded my swearing vocabulary exponentially:
https://www.buzzfeed.com/danieldalton/fanny-flaps?utm_term=.twPYbRP1G#.xcpGzpQP7
Oh my goodness, I love these. You CBers, UK division, warm my heart and crack me up.
Dicksplash! Fuckmuppet!
That’s it, I’m taking “dicksplash” for 300.
Lewdster! Hedgepig! Mumble-news! Pumpion! Ratsbane! A beslubbering, swag-bellied Clotpole!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WATP: It was on Samantha Bee. And it was an American or Australian who bought *a piece* of the land, in the middle (making it impossible for the land to be used as a golf course). And then he was moving to Alaska for a while, making it almost impossible for Trump to find him to get the land from him. Brilliant move! Lol
spunkTRUMPet !!!!! Since he can at least read his own name? So he would be curious to find out what spunTRUMPet means?
s-p-u-n-k-T-R-U-M-P-et. Easy, Donnie? Gooood joooooooob !! Two scoops of ice-cream !!!
Bogan, ratbag, dipstick, fuckwit…
One possibility is to hold signs but turn your back on him. So the streets would be lined with protest signs and people facing away from him.
He really shouldn’t be allowed into your country, though. Maybe he’ll be under indictment by then…. When will May finally realize what an obnoxious twit this guy is? Didn’t he basically invite himself?
Protest with signs, but I think everyone should stand with their backs turned towards him. Thus, all he sees are signs being held up, and it will be harder to photoshop the pictures into adoring crowds. Either that or everyone wear Guy Fawkes masks! Oh and I recommend that people try to stay as silent as possible when he passes by (drowning him out while he speaks publicly is fine by me though). Silence will creep him out more than rage-filled screams.
Oh, turn our backs. I like this. Will do.
Turn your backs, hold your signs up with one hand, and give him the finger behind your backs with the other.
This is brilliant, BearCat
Bearcat, that’s awesome.
I’d take a bus from my part of the world to London to throw tomatoes at him.
Don’t allow him into your country! He doesn’t deserve it. Put a TRAVEL BAN on him
The world would be a better place if he didn’t travel. His visit to Saudi Arabia has created a diplomatic crisis with five countries severing ties with Qatar, which is a major US ally in the region.
Also, when he is abroad, someone controls the tweeting. We need to see as much of the inner workings of his mind as possible. It only works against him.
What happened in Qatar, Megan? As of last night, six Arabian countries have cut ties with Qatar. What I read said it was because of Qatar’s ‘encouragement of ISIS’ Qatar citizens have been given 2 weeks to get back to their countries, and citizens of the UAE countries with the ban have ordered their citizens home with 24 hours.
Is Qatar still a major ally of the US with this attitude?
They’re cutting off relations because of “supporting terror” not “supporting Daesh”. Which, coming from the Saudis, is rich. It’s more a matter of which terror groups and governments which Gulf state is currently supporting. I won’t go into who is currently for whom, because it might all be different this time next week. Also, Qatar v Saudi = natural gas v oil. Energy always comes into it somewhere.
It has to do with Trump in terms of whatever was discussed/agreed upon at that Orb business. I imagine cutting off Qatar was what Trump wanted. But not for any reasons he’s going to be honest about.
According to CNN, there was a Russian hack that planted a document at Qatar’s state run news agency that might have lead to this issue.
The US has a base in Qatar that has 10,000 US troops. Trump should be careful about what he says.
We don’t want him!!! I predict riots if he does come, the knob jockey. He is a disgusting P.O.S. and I’m so sorry for America, because I love you guys, I really do. Oy, Trump, just go f**k yourself.
It was really nice to have Trump out of the country for a few days when he was on his first trip, but he embarrassed himself and this country and alienated our long time allies, so that is probably a selfish view on my part. I’m glad Mayor Khan is setting the record straight. Standing up to bullies is important.
The problem is, when he is out of the country, the right wing keep hard at work tearing apart health care, human rights, freedom FROM religion, etc. They’re getting everything they want from an extremist Republican perspective; the more his outrageous his behavior, the more they get done while everyone is distracted by Emperor Baby Fists.
If and when Air Force One lands in Britain, all that should be waiting for him is an empty golf cart
With a dead battery.
Sadly TM is far too up DT’s arse for his invite ever to be rescinded (unless of course there is some miraculous victory this Thursday – we can only keep our fingers crossed).
I just hope for a hung Parliament. But yeah, Theresa May is hoping against hope that Trump will sort himself out and that the alliance will work, especially given the shit show that will be Brexit. She’s aliented our European Allies for Golden Wrecking Ball over there. Charming.
Yep, unfortunately. Theresa May needs him and as long as this is true, he will be very welcome in Britain.
@dodgy. Almost seems like a ‘perfect storm’ doesn’t it? All v scary.
Hopefully by the time visits are scheduled and if the world gets lucky, Trump and his cohorts will be unable to attend due to working in the coal mines in Siberia.
As I said yesterday, if you can’t ban him, stock up on rotten eggs. That stink lasts a long time.
LOCK HIM UP! THROW THOSE EGGS!
Britain locked up Pinochet. Please do the same with Trump. For crimes against humanity and the planet.
Rotten potatoes last longer.
Can we compromise and use both?
Sounds fair to me.
Hello. I represent the Tarring and Feathering contingent. It’s an old and honored tradition whose time has come again.
You guys might remember us Britisher Celebitches talking about this: last year, Sadiq Khan won the London mayoralty after the most racist campaign since Smethwick, which was run by the Tory candidate Zac Goldsmith. London didn’t listen then and it won’t listen now.
He is a decent and dignified politician and, just by existing, shows the Orange One up for exactly what he is.
I am greatly impressed by him and there are no words to express how livid I am at how that disgrace for a human in our White House has treated him.
Thank you. I’m sorry you have to say that, you know? I feel the shame – I spent half of yesterday apologising to my fellow Europeans about the huge statue of Theresa May showing France the V sign erected on the cliffs of Dover. It’s all so dispiriting.
The thing that should be noted about Sadiq is that he is so brilliant at interfaith work. So brilliant at it that there is no way anybody in London would be taken in by the Orange One or recognise him as a divisive political figure.
I feel shame about Trump every day. I definitely never supported or voted him,but I always apologize to the rest of the world.
I hope your next election goes the way you want Sixer
And now Donald Jr is trying to bully Sadiq, saying that he should be focused on the terrorists instead of attacking his father. The lies never stop from this crew. So infuriating.
And (and, and) Donald Jr shouldn’t be saying anything…he’s supposed to be separate and apart running the business.
And how ’bout that new low-end Trump chain, “American Feeling” (or whatever). What are the odds this was being planned before he won? They truly view the White House as a marketing plan.
@Sixer-The majority of Americans including myself is horrified: please spread the word that he does not represent most of us.
I love London and I’m just…there just are no words. This is so f*cking embarrassing. I don’t think I can make it through another 3.5 years of this kind of sh*t. I f*cking HATE this and I HATE him and I HATE feeling powerless against him. This man has managed to forever alter my feelings about the country I once loved and for that, I will never forgive him.
*******************************************
We went to our fourth protest on Saturday…felt like the Resistance is losing steam. I’m scared people are getting complacent or somehow accepting that we just have to live with this guy till 2020.
Besides town halls, protests, signing petitions and making phone calls, I don’t know what else to do. Sigh.
My heartfelt condolences for the victims of the tragedy as well as all of London’s citizens–I don’t want to take away from that–but on behalf of all Americans, I apologize that our crass and crude leader added insult to injury with his appalling behavior.
Hugs, positive vibes, and thoughts of peace to all our wonderful UK commenters. ♥
I feel you, Kitten.
@Kitten — I am hoping the “lull” we feel in the resistance is people taking a mental health breath and praying that Mueller is the thorough, ethical and dogged investigator that both parties have claimed. I, for one, fear that this investigation is the best chance for making things somewhat right….but it could take a long time to untangle this Gordian knot. Resistance will resume and midterm elections are not in danger from college nonsense. It is all beyond shameful.
@ kitten-
excellently stated, +1 to all of it.
@Mumzy My concern is that the investigation will be Benghazi part 2. While Trump’s campaign officials were indeed in communication with Russia, I suspect it was about the money laundering scheme Trump is running for Russian oligarchs and not about the election. I have no idea how much leeway Mueller has to investigate beyond the election. I fear these people will never be brought to justice.
In the meantime, I will keep calling, signing, and showing up because I simply cannot be silent while this monster tears apart our country and the world.
I am so ashamed that our President bullied the mayor of a city within 24 hours of a terror attack. He has no decency.
Apparently Donnie is upset because Khan commented last year that the travel ban was “ignorant”. Which of course it was, and many others say so, and that it was also unconstitutional.
Though I think we all know that Trump wouldn’t be making these insults if Khan was white.
Sadiq Khan has handled this whole thing with so much dignity, grace and restraint. Makes Trump look that much worse, if that’s even possible.
When Trump insults Mayor Khan, some pundits observe he is using “dog whistle” politics [anti-Muslim] It’s not. It’s a megaphone for his idiot supporters.
@third ginger, you are so right. His followers are out in full force disparaging Khan, saying that he wouldn’t be so critical of Trump if Trump wasn’t a white man. Boggles the mind.
“saying that he wouldn’t be so critical of Trump if Trump wasn’t a white man.”
O_O
JFC…
*pounds head against desk*
I remember very well what Zac Goldsmith’s awful dog-whistle campaign tried last year (and throwing in an attempt to stoke Hindu v Muslim sentiments too? Zac can go bugger himself).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I think you and I talked about it and Hindutva politics at the time, didn’t we? Goldsmith had whole leaflets out about how Khan would be after British Indian gold.
@Sixer I’m in London today because I had the day off and decided I’d to buy a drink at my old local in primrose hill, to remind myself that I’m not afraid and London is the f-ing best.
The only thing ‘different’ is the signs in tube stations basically saying London will not be divided – Londoners keeps on Londoning – stupid Trump and Tory campaigns of fear don’t work here! F them, who try to play us against each other.
That got a little emotional 😊
Mr Sixer and I were saying yesterday that, far from terrorist attacks making us glad we left London and came to the West Country, right now we really, really, really MISS IT and wish we were there. We feel bad we aren’t there in some deep down way. Obviously we are happy where we are generally, but your heart doesn’t change, does it? I love London. Always will.
This is great to hear. Thank you for sharing, Clare.
Here’s a change for your personal mantra or Drumpf’s visit:
“Keep calm and carry on, we’ll still be here when Trump is gone!”
Khan has been so intelligent and amazing in his response to the terrorist attack and to Trump that it makes me have faith in politics.
It’s such a huge relief to see a man in power know what he’s doing.
Khan really is such dignified and calm leader, very reasonable. London is lucky to have him protecting their city. I hope he’s elected PM eventually! He reminds me a bit of Trudeau.
Goldsmith is my former MP (we voted in a Lib Dem in the last local elections) and is standing again in the upcoming one. I’ve seen a few signs for him but far more for Lib Dem.
I’m very proud that not only did London as a whole reject him, my super wealthy super white borough rejected him.
Must hurt to not even be able to get elected MP of one small borough.
I thought he (Khan) handled it well. I am full to the brim with emotions about Trump on a daily basis, but when he is doing harm abroad, I feel shamed. I usually am just appalled, aghast, angry, horrified, and altogether fired up – shame is a new one but he is our – oh hell, I can’t say it.
GTFHO!!! I hadn’t seen his next tweet about “trying to sell”.
I mean, what in the actual F..k???!!!
Does he think we cannot hear / see / read / understand when he is distorting the truth or just plain lying?!
How much more evidence do you need when every single news program has shown the interview and he does say not to be alarmed by increased police presence.
I just don’t know what to say at this point.
We get that his ego won’t let him apologize, but at the very least just STFU, keep quiet and it’ll pass until your next stupid tweet (roughly two minutes then)!
KJA, evidently, this would not be the month I stop swearing either…
I would ABSOLUTELY rescind his invitation!
If he goes, I trust the great people of England in general and London in particular to give him the welcome he deserves, either with the silent treatment or an uproar, your choice.
Only those of us with a brain can “hear / see / read / understand when he is distorting the truth or just plain lying.” Those living in Trumptown are too drunk on the Kool-Aid and too racist/xenophobic/misogynistic/hate-filled to see. I used to wonder how the Holocaust could ever happen. It’s becoming clearer everyday.
I just read over one of yesterday’s threads. A couple of trump lovers chimed in late after everyone else had left. Hard to grasp such stupidity.
As SusanneToo said, we can see and understand when he does this but his supporters clearly have no problems with lies and distortions. This started way back in the campaign. I remember reading that lying is a deliberate strategy — you can retract later but people remember the lie but not the retraction. It’s f^cking despicable. HE is f^cking despicable.
I was kicked in the face by the irony when fellow POS Jeffrey Lord talked about liberals being in a “trance” and not “seeing reality” the other day on CNN. I guess he would know a thing or two about denial but, man, this just boggles the mind. Same goes for the entire basket and their base!
@Mel, Jeffrey Lord is so frustrating! Last night, no matter how many times they read what the mayor said and showed him the video, he refused to see it the correct way. If Jack Kingston had been on too, I would have thrown my TV out the window
No no no. We (the EU and soon-to-be-ex-EU-member UK) can’t do that. We have to be realistic in our approach but Trump is not the USA. God willing, the country will still be there when he’s long gone and with it our diplomatic relationship. We’ll have to just sit this one out until another president is in office. You can’t un-invite presidents for being assh*les. We would have to stop talking to so many countries, that’s not what diplomacy is about. Re-consider the entire relationship, yes of course. But let’s not start with this. We still talk to so many questionable countries/heads of state etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear you but the problem with that is the protocol in the UK. He hasn’t just been invited. He’s been given, already, the TOP type of invite. That’s an invitation to make a state visit, issued by Her Maj. It’s not a government visit. It’s a head of state visit. There is NO way for it to go ahead without royal involvement because he will be the guest not of the head of government, but the head of state: Her Maj.
It’s emblematic of the awful judgement of Theresa May. She has precipitously locked us into a state visit from which there is no get out that does not involve the most serious diplomatic snub that it’s possible for the UK to give. Obviously, she can’t do that. And her only other option is to proceed ahead as planned.
A non-state visit could have been fudged. This one can’t.
Her Majesty is 90. She could have a summer cold. Or if that excuse doesn’t work, just keep her away from that Toxic Turd. No telling what his tiny hands have grabbed.
If she does have to receive him, she should wear bright orange and an orange hat with Cheeto curls.
Then I guess it’s up to the citizens to make him feel “welcome” I guess. Or rescind the damn invitation. Or, as SusanneToo suggested, sneeze on the younger royals and let Liz play nurse (let’s not give the 90 year old woman an infection). Fake it till you make it. Possibly get rid of Theresa on Thursday. Wretched woman. If only to make a statement. I mean Brexit is happening anyway but kick her ass!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Should’ve added that rescind the damn thing and let him come without the fanfare. There’s no need to stop talking but let’s not treat him like we respect him.
Such a bad decision on May’s part. It’s unusual for a foreign leader’s first visit to be a state visit. If she’d just suggested an ordinary political visit, she’d have wriggle room now. But MAY can’t rescind the invitation. Only Her Maj can. So to rescind would put Her Maj in a political position, which is not supposed to happen. And it would be as big a diplomatic snub as it would be possible to send short of actually breaking off diplomatic relations. THAT bad. Unlike a standard political visit, which could easily have been downgraded to “talks” or somesuch.
And there isn’t even a current ambassador to discuss all this with (cos Trump hasn’t filled positions cos Trump is an even worse disaster than May) and find some tactful solution.
The state visit invitation was supposed to send a diplomatically aggressive Brexit message to the EU27. See how badly it’s unravelled? As anyone SANE in the UK said at the time, including most of we Britisher Celebitches.
Yes, May really stepped in it with this. It’s a terrible sign for things to come if this speaks to her judgment. Which it does. She had to do something drastic I guess after finding out that the EU27 would not allow her to walk all over them. God, the arrogance of the UK government. Have they not been paying attention to Merkel these past TWELVE years? I guess if she had paid attention to domestic politics in Germany, she would’ve known that the woman is not to be messed with. She got rid of everyone who threatened her power even a little bit. And if she had doubts still, GO ASK GREECE!
ETA: Her Maj of course won’t do it and she shouldn’t. This is not on her. She has been through worse and will grin and bear it while the man makes a fool of himself.
I hope the corgis get him.
Maybe we’ll all get lucky and the Secret Service will conclude that in the present environment an England visit would just be too dangerous. I do think that the protests would be quite loud, and that any procession would be a target for terrorists.
Sixer, is there any blowback the Queen could/ would give May for putting her in such a terrible position? Cool looks, a seat in a draft, setting the corgis on her?
Mangosteen – not really, I’m afraid.
Littlemiss – it does speak to her (lack of) judgement.
People are talking about the visit being kicked into the long grass. I’m hoping that it will just keep getting delayed. May has admitted today that what Trump said about Khan was wrong, which is some progress for her. Then of course Johnson denied the existence of the report about the Saudis funding terrorism, which we all know exists. Sigh. (Am still voting for Labour).
I hope the corgis have their shots.
OMG, when I heard he had been invited in the first place, with such fanfare, etc., I was horrified. Now, after his vicious attacks on Mayor Khan (and thus on all of the UK, and let’s face it–all of humanity…), I just can’t believe this is happening. He needs to stay over here in the U.S. where he belongs — in prison!!
Who Are– I suggest the color pink for the Queen. Including a pink pussy hat….
And sadly, he IS the United States for the purpose of international relations.
Actually, might be kind of interesting to see what Prince Phillip lets loose about Trump. GIven how he can make some whoopers, and at 95 yrs. old, I’d find it very amusing if he take a “no f*cks to give” attitude lol 😁
Philip is a racist, sexist a-hole, so he probably loves Trump.
Problem is, there won’t be a USA as we know it once 45 is gone. He’s already shown the world that America doesn’t want to be a world leader and cannot be a trusted ally. The Fall of USA starts now.
@ littlemissnaughty re the shitty hotel – the squatter in the White House will be in my hometown for G20 next month, and all first class hotels here have said he can’t stay with them, something the Hamburg hotels didn’t even do to Erdoğan!
It seems Twitler will have to stay at the US embassy in Berlin, as the big hotels there have also denied he’s staying with them. That guy is bad for business.
Heaven forbid that Trump steps foot in Buckingham Palace! Theresa was so stupid in issuing the invitation so soon, she really showed her inexperience and desperation over Brexit. I also heard that when Trump was in Europe he was telling people that he was worried about Britain leaving the EU! He keeps changing his position because he has no idea and no understanding of the political world he is in. Very dangerous.
What I see happening is, whoever is the next prime minister will say that due to the ongoing security threat in England it might not be a good time to visit. But it is the huge backlash at trump’s tweets that is the reason. I also think trump may see he would not actually be warmly welcomed and use some excuse to stay home. Depending on what James Comey has to say this week, trump may not even be president by the time of the visit.
Thank you, Kaiser, for not ever normalizing even one second of this this sh!t show and presenting the craptastrophe as it unfolds.
+100
Same. You are the expressive voice of sanity.
Absolutely.
Yes! A million times yes!
+1000👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Yes, your reporting on this national nightmare has kept me sane!
Ban him U.K. please!
There’s a story on BBC that Trump challenged Mayor Khan to an IQ test after he said Trump’s comments about Islam were ignorant (which I have no doubt were). Gah! He’s such a disgrace and embarrassment to this country (and humankind).
IQ test you say? I’d like to challenge Trump and his advisors to a round or 7 of University challenge. He can pick his top four advisors to join him against 4 British middle schoolers. Let the games begin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I literally cringe in embarrassment that THIS is what represents us/US
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bring it on!
lol does he really want to go down that road? REALLY?
I am so embarrassed that this orange clown is our president. I can only imagine what people around the world must think of us. I totally agree that Donald Trump was very happy that London was under attack over the weekend because he loves nothing but to be proven right (the attack did not prove him right). He does not care that people died as long he looks smart. I despise him with all my might. J.K. Rowling has clever ideas on how to put Trump on the spot when he visits England:
http://mashable.com/2017/06/06/j-k-rowling-donald-trump-visit-idea/#cRAJUYTcziq3
I’ve never seen that balloon pic before lol. Amazing.
Love JK Rowling.
I read a comment yesterday that really put it into perspective.
Imagine that (then) PM Tony Blair insulted and berated Giuliani the day after 9/11. Twisted his words and made it sound like he didn’t care about NYC.
trump is a global disgrace, and the more countries that call it out, like France and Germany, the better. Would any country roll out the red carpet for the leader of NK?
“no reason to be alarmed” was for the extra police force. 45 is a arse. there are no words..
The latest tweet from Moron-in-Chief. Keep ‘em coming. Dig that hole deeper and deeper.
http://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/872059997429022722
Holy hell. I hadn’t checked Twitter yet so thanks. And thank goodness for the immediate responses checking Bigly on his utter bulls^it. I am worried about one guy who used to troll Trump relentlessly and brilliantly. He seems to have disappeared off Twitter completely. Scary.
I think some of the clever responders were blocked. One in particular was blocked in April and now has to troll (posing as his bigliest supporter) via his own account.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A ton of verified accounts that trolled him (rightly and brilliantly so) were recently blocked. So now it looks like there are more supporter comments. Don’t be like me and go down the black hole of looking at those accounts. Because it’s a bunch of white ladies age 45 plus and anonymous troll accounts. Why are middle aged to elderly white ladies such a majority of Trump supporters. Ugh it’s so embarrassing to me.
And this Tweet: “So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding…”
The Moron-In-Chief apparently had too much coffee this morning.
My GOD man put the f*cking phone down and try Presidenting for a second.
Kitten- cocaine. You don’t mean coffee, you mean cocaine. Or Diet Coke.
In a way it is kind of funny – once again he is up against a popular, well spoken, mature brown man and he literally cannot deal with it. Once again he was slapped down not only by his political better, but by everyone else (except his cabal, his zombie supporters and the weak sisters currently masquerading as the Republican congress) and he absolutely cannot stand it or accept it, hence the increasingly unhinged Twitter attack. Sadiq Khan flicked him aside like a fly and I am here for it.
It’s too bad that even now Theresa May is so far up his ass that she will not rescind his invite, but who knows, maybe that will work against her. It doesn’t sound like a lot of people are impressed with his posturing against their mayor while they’re trying to deal with these attacks.
But you know, it ain’t all bad – Britain has been giving him and terrorists a big middle finger lately and it makes me proud as a human to see it. We’re down, but we’re not out yet. And two of the best things that came out of the aftermath are John Oliver (one of my imaginary husbands) and Britain’s Twitter response to the ridiculous US coverage of the attacks:
http://junkee.com/john-oliver-london-reeling/107848
http://www.bbc.co.uk/newsbeat/article/40156559/thingsthatleavebritainreeling-trends-after-london-attack-in-response-to-headline
these are so funny and impressive.
I just watched John Oliver. That was a great show even by his high standards.
I think that was one of his best episodes
I love the segments where he goes into forensic detail over the effects of various bits of legislation. I’ve learned more from him about how things get done stateside than from anyone.
He is just so frustratingly dim isn’t he?
Yet his followers are eating it up so, what do we know? How depressing.
Anyway, I’m a Londoner and I’m really pissed off with these stupid, irresponsible comments. Sadiq Khan feels like one of us, a Londoner. I’m not into idolising any politician (we don’t have to like our representatives, we just have to be willing to hold them accountable), but I’m glad we have Sadiq – who seems rational, sensible and decent – as our mayor right now.
Let’s say no to normalising the Orange One. Let’s rescind the invitation! But who are we kidding? TM couldn’t even muster half an ounce of outrage or condemnation over his vile tweets.
It is SO important to have trust in your leadership when a city endures a terrorist attack and I’m happy that you feel like Khan is going to do his best to unite the city and move forward. The response to the attack itself was really impressive IMO. Sure prevention is always the ideal, but you can’t say that London isn’t prepared to handle these kinds of attacks.
Trump’s leadership in a terrorist attack will be based on whether or not they were the ‘right’ victims. The city wouldn’t matter, his perception of its citizens would.
What you said, Lionika! I just like Khan because he seems competent, and considering the other ijits we have running around in government, Khan’s competence is comforting.
May’s head is so far up Trump’s arse, she could wear him as a hat to Ascot, tbh.
If Khan became Labour leader, i’d be all over that. He’s proving to be a very capable Mayor and leader.
Competence exactly! We need competent leaders, not the second coming of Jesus or, indeed, someone you’d have a beer with or any such nonsense!
His supporters are dumb. I mean yes they are racist, xenophobic, turds but they are also very stupid, unintelligent people. W brought in an age of anti intellectualism to the US. At this point I don’t even want to hear the “don’t paint Trump supporters with the same brush.”
Nope, they are getting painted with the same brush at this point. Have you seen them defending him on this. And the excuses for dropping out of the Paris Accord. That America shouldn’t have to pay China and India’s way any more and all that America First BS. These people are a plague on the US.
He deserves neither an invite nor an audience.
Ban Emperor Zero!
He hates Khans!
He will bring his relatives!
All of them are butthole-mouthed!
Run!
baby fists’ foul disposition, angry tweeting, foggy logic suggest that he is perpetually sitting in a soiled diaper of his own human waste. The fumes must be killing him.
Leave the real world problems to the grown ups. And I vote for disinviting him. He’s not a friend to Great Britain. He wants to sow chaos everywhere, which is exactly what Putin wants. They are a team.
I wish May would call him out publicly. He exacerbates every world problem with his hatred and malevolence.
Yes to everything you said. He is a miserable excuse for a human, let alone POTUS.
Please excuse my language, but Trump is a Limp Dick Loser
I see nothing about your language that needs excusing. Indeed, I think you are being very kind to that limp dick loser. He deserves far worse.
The longer trump’s allies and voters stick with him (after all of this), the more I am convinced they are absolute pieces of garbage.
He’s done so many incredibly stupid things, it’s hard to keep track. But this one gets me. It makes me see red.
London, please know that there are many Americans who are appalled by Trump’s words. Beyond appalled. Enraged. We respect and admire your mayor. And if Trump enters your city, we sincerely hope you give him the welcome he deserves.
+1
“He is a threat to America and America’s allies. ” No, @Kaiser. He is a threat to the entire world.
This morning’s tweets are awful… And there’s more and more positive responses. I’m convinced they’re manipulating his timeline with blocks and pro-Trump bots.
I’m noticing a lot of accounts with Covfefe in the name. His supporters are using that as a badge of honor cause they are so dumb.
I’m seriously getting more and more pissed at his followers.
The ones I find disgusting are all the women who use Deplorable***** as their name. To me, they’re all C U Next Tuesdays.
Do those dots represent a four letter word? They actually wear that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and Jesus wept.
All authoritarian governments do that (using massive amounts of bots), no reason to despair, just ignore them, and if they’re being offensive, report them.
Just like they used Deplorable as a badge of honor. HIS SUPPORTERS ARE MORONS. All caps so it’s legit lol.
I don’t even feel bad at this point. Go on Twitter or facebook and look at their profiles. These are hateful, nasty, unintelligent people. And the fact that so many of them are women who lived through the women’s rights movement in this country is so gross. Their racism, xenophobia and Islamaphobia is very clear.
Quarantine this a-hole until we can get rid of him. Don’t even invite him to a back alley game of dice. The back alley is too good for him.
His entire existence is a fail. The best we can hope for is that this trainwreck of a presidency is a teachable moment and that we ALL actually learn and never eff up this bad again.
I’m afraid that Theresa May won’t rescind the invitation, basically because she can’t. After Brexit, the UK need a strong Allie, and they won’t find it in the EU and considering what a petty piece of orange shit Trump, he would never let that go…
Still, is embarrassing that May hasn’t publicly backed Khan after Trump tweets.
Trump is no ally though. If May thinks that Trump is going to save the day with the TIPP he wants to bring in, she’s a fool. But she’ll be fine, with her £900 doo doo brown leather trousers. It’s the rest of us I’m concerned about.
Good choice of mayor, London.
And he just tweeted again… Taking credit for the fact that 5 Middle Eastern countries decided to ban Qatar. His second Qatar tweet this morning….both praising Saudi Arabia and himself as well as supporting the actions against Qatar.
Fool doesn’t realize that there are US troops in danger cause of this, and the whole region is gonna further destabilize.
And apparently, Dementia-in-Chief has forgotten his ties to Qatar.
http://twitter.com/amy_siskind/status/871578243656298496
I’m holding fast to hope that when whomever is in charge of uppance-coming finally lances this sebaceous hemorrhoid, they not only drag this dainty-digited anus-lipped amoeba-brained marionette from the WH in handcuffs squirting tears from his eyes, that the maggots don’t scramble far and wide . That the only reason TBTB are allowing this theater of the absurd to continue is they’re waiting until such time they have enough evidence to nail every last weasel (and their Precious Ivanka too).
I. CANNOT. WAIT. UNTIL. THURSDAY.
Schooch over 😊 I’ve got 🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍿🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷🍷 for everyone!
Me too, when the truly loathsome May will hopefully, sanity and decency and goodness prevailing, be given her marching orders.
#prays #drinks #praysagain
Let’s pray all together!
This hurts for so many reasons, not least because Khan is such an engaged, inclusive and committed mayor, with love for London and all Londoners at the heart of everything he says and does.
trump truly is a repulsive, worthless waste of skin.
I completely adore Khan but I must say the man can throw some excellent shade when he wants to.
My dad’s got a crazy theory that Putin’s going to set up an assassination of Trump and somehow manage to get ISIS framed for it, resulting in an all-out war between the U.S. and Middle East. Let’s face it – Putin wants to rebuild the USSR. He wants to divide the West. He’s glad that Brexit happened, and he was gunning for Le Pen to win the French election. He wants Western powers to be so preoccupied with their own issues so that they can’t stop him from taking Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and potentially making moves on Poland.
I think your dad’s onto something.
Your dad nailed it. Putin wants Germany to have zero allies and to be dealing with a highly unstable Western Europe so that as Russia expands, Germany won’t be able to muster the forces to stop it. So far, France and Austria and Netherlands have hung in there (if only barely, in some cases). Hang in there, Western Europe!!!!!!! Hold the line!!!!!!
” Putin wants to rebuild the USSR. He wants to divide the West. He’s glad that Brexit happened, and he was gunning for Le Pen to win the French election. He wants Western powers to be so preoccupied with their own issues so that they can’t stop him from taking Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and potentially making moves on Poland”
Totally agree with this!
That is a super legit theory and I have talked out that one with people. I am seriously afraid of Trump becoming some kind of martyr. That’s one of the biggest problems I had with the Kathy Griffith thing. I don’t want him to become a martyr for his alt right ilk.
But Putin knew he was an idiot with anger issues (and that he possibly has dementia) and that he could control him, so I would not put this past Putin to get rid of him to further his agenda.
Ugh, the idea of Trump being viewed as a martyr like Lincoln and Kennedy if he were assassinated is so grody…
We’re Canadians, but being of Ukrainian heritage ourselves, we’re by nature extremely wary of Russia.
My dad and I are kind of conspiracy theory weirdos, and we bond over our mutual hatred of Trump and American Republicanism. My dad’s a Conservative (I vote either Liberal or NDP myself, depending on who’s got a greater chance of keeping the Conservatives out of power), but this past year and a half of witnessing what’s been going on in the U.S. seems to really have brought out his progressive side! The man’s 71, so to listen to him expressing his disgust over Trump’s racist, homophobic, and Islamophobic rhetoric is pretty heartening.
What really scares me is how many openly racist white people (mostly men) have came out of the woodworks. My husband, who is Muslim, isn’t even in this country yet (thanks to the Muslim discrimination system of what is “vetting) and I’ve heard a slew of racist comments…even straight up death threats. Many even accuse me of being ashamed or racist towards my own race because I married a non-white Muslim man. Facebook doesn’t help. In fact, I told a racist asshole who was harassing me online with calling me fat and only “Pedro or Abdul would want me” so I said how most white people find the racist redneck hillbilly types to be an embarrassment to white people and undateable. He followed it up with Christina (my name) needs her daily dose of brown dick and she’ll be fine. Appalled I reported his racist comment which Facebook found didn’t mean their criteria of bullying, but the prick reported my comment and it was taken down. It’s okay on Facebook for a white man to be openly mysogynic and racist to women, but women aren’t allowed to defend themselves. I don’t like twitter, but I wish MySpace or some other outlet where most of my friends are on had so I wouldn’t have to deal with me being silenced with the typical white racist man can spew all the hatred he wants freely.
Trump has emboldened these people. They are all over facebook news sites for national and local news as well as newspapers being OVERTLY racist and Islamaphobic with their real names and faces. And I’ve reported a slew of these comments and facebook does nothing. They get their accounts shut down for a week and think they are being censored and play the victim.
I’m so sorry you’ve had to deal with this. Like I said, these awful people are emboldened. I saw a post from the Fox affiliate in Baltimore about whether people thought the Confederate monuments in the city should be removed, angry face for no and thumbs up for yes. There were about 50 yes votes and hundreds of angry face nos. And this is in Baltimore! Same here in Philly. I look at the local news page comments and it’s the same disgusting racist stuff, bashing “libtards” and snowflakes, and “Trump haters” calling being a liberal a mental disorder all while praising Trump. They started when they bashed Obama and have become even more open and awful about it.
Honestly, I’ve been hanging around on instagram a lot more lately. There’s still hate – don’t get me wrong. But I can lock my account to private if I wish, and only follow those who I want to follow – and if they like something it’s not going to pop up in my feed unless I seek it out.
I think we can expect a tweet any day now from 45 declaring that the UK can’t cancel his trip because he’s canceling it first…blah blah loser …blah blah sad!
The US is going to be completely isolated from it’s allies by the end of the year. I really hope we can get back from this.
I support a travel ban….on Trump.
Trump’s a fart in the wind. The mayor is right to ignore him. He’ll blow away eventually.
Orange is the New Blech
I’m sitting here shaking my head and growing increasingly agitated because every time I think the POS can’t possibly outdo himself, he proves me wrong. But then I scrolled down to your post and you made me chuckle. That moment of levity was much needed. Thank you.
American here – if there was only a way to rescind his “presidency”. I’m mortified by him. What a terrible POS.
We love you, UK, and we are here for you despite that terrible excuse of a leader.
I want to scream at Trump on Twitter but I fear attention, bad or good, just feeds his ego. At times I can barely even fathom that nearly half those who voted felt this toxic, childish loser would make a good President.
Sixer, my Build-a-near robbed buddy, you just let me know how many signs you want made and where to send em! I can supply them
Thank you!
On a more pleasant topic, I just saw Wonder Woman and loved it. So did my 14 year old grandson. He said it was the best DC movie so far. Yep.
BTW, this is the tee I ordered last night:
http://azcustomshirt.com/products/wonder-woman-punching-donald-trump?utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=googlepla&gclid=COiw0ZyDqtQCFQ2TaQodGU8BWw&variant=38193170503
Trump’s invitation to London should definitely be rescinded. I wish we could rescind his presidency. Son of a bitch.
Sarah Palin posted old footage of a BNP (a racist hate group) rally of about 20 people including one man yelling “we love Donald Trump” and lied that it had been shot that week in the aftermath of Manchester. She got absolutely read to rights, of course, and was forced to delete the tweet.
I opened a twitter account and find that being able to call Trump a racist, facist, orange bigot directly to his feed makes me feel a lot better. I am trying NOT to turn into a troll but it’s not easy.
You Americans need to get off ranting on social media and having debates about his actions !Nothing will change until he’s out of office!! Do something before he blows up the world!!!
