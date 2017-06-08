Sen. Kamala Harris was interrupted, told to be ‘courteous’ during Senate hearing

I know everyone is focused on James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which happens in just a few hours, but we need to take a moment to talk about yesterday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing. The committee heard testimony from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, as well as NSA Director Michael Rogers and Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats. And when I say “heard testimony,” I mean that Rosenstein, Coats and Rogers were all like “no comment” and “no comprende.” That kind of prickly stonewalling is usually reserved for airline CEOs testifying before Congress.

The idea behind the questioning was to ask these men directly if the multiple reports are true, that Donald Trump has tried to influence their investigations, whether they feel they can investigate freely, and whether Trump is currently obstructing justice, basically. None of them answered those questions. But a curious exchange did happen between senators. Kamala Harris, the new senator from California and one of only three women on the committee, was questioning Rod Rosenstein about where Independent Counsel Robert Mueller would have “full independence.” Harris is a lawyer, a former district attorney, and she knows how to f–king cross-examine someone. Except that she’s also a woman (not to mention the only woman of color on the committee), so she was interrupted by the committee chairman Richard Burr, shushed, told to be “courteous” and then kneecapped by the chairman.

This was awful of Senator Burr. This is yet another example of Senatoring While Female: Nevertheless, She Persisted.

Proud to be represented by @KamalaHarris in the Senate, who always persists in the critical pursuit of truth. https://t.co/0PvShhwAJc — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 7, 2017

As a senator representing the 6th largest economy in the world, to be hushed by a male colleague on TV was OFFENSIVE. You handled it w grace — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 7, 2017

Just like McConnell treated Elizabeth Warren, Burr treats Kamala Harris like a male chauvinist misogynistic pig. White male Repub dominance. https://t.co/4XVSDxRIRb — David Hoffman (@atDavidHoffman) June 7, 2017

Who are these fool's that dare to disrespect Kamala Harris?#lastword pic.twitter.com/WeTF1twcos — Jean Dunn (@jeandunn52) June 8, 2017

.@KamalaHarris isn't "courteous"…hmm..

There's a commonality to the people the Trump regime/@GOP attack..can't quite put my finger on it 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vGzTrimOKw — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 7, 2017