“Ryan Lochte is now father to a baby boy named Caiden Zane” links
  • June 08, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy Caiden Zane Lochte. [JustJared]
The Beyhive believes Beyonce’s twins are already here. [Wonderwall]
The problems with Universal’s Monster Universe. [LaineyGossip]
Val Kilmer is ready for the Top Gun sequel. [Dlisted]
Carrie Underwood wore something other than a prom dress. [Popoholic]
Rihanna is wearing crazy-pants. [Moe Jackson]
TLC & Snoop made a music video for “Way Back.” [OMG Blog]
Megyn Kelly is not a journalist. [Pajiba]
Milo Ventimiglia was not the first choice for This Is Us. [Socialite Life]

8 Responses to ""Ryan Lochte is now father to a baby boy named Caiden Zane" links"

  1. Odette says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    The name is SO Lochte!

  2. NevaD says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Lol! My first thought was “yeah, that sounds about right.” Congrats on the little one!

  3. Retty says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    What an awful name

  4. Nicole says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    yikes

  5. Hillary says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    So happy for him. Her too. God bless the little guy.

  6. Susannah says:
    June 8, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Let’s hope the little guy gets his brawn and her brain. Her brain has to be better than his right?

  7. OTHER RENEE says:
    June 8, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    I really don’t see what’s wrong with the name. Yeah he’s a dolt but that name is normal. I’ve heard way way worse.

