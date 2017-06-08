“Ryan Lochte is now father to a baby boy named Caiden Zane” links

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy Caiden Zane Lochte. [JustJared]
The Beyhive believes Beyonce’s twins are already here. [Wonderwall]
The problems with Universal’s Monster Universe. [LaineyGossip]
Val Kilmer is ready for the Top Gun sequel. [Dlisted]
Carrie Underwood wore something other than a prom dress. [Popoholic]
Rihanna is wearing crazy-pants. [Moe Jackson]
TLC & Snoop made a music video for “Way Back.” [OMG Blog]
Megyn Kelly is not a journalist. [Pajiba]
Milo Ventimiglia was not the first choice for This Is Us. [Socialite Life]
The name is SO Lochte!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! My first thought was “yeah, that sounds about right.” Congrats on the little one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! I would have fallen over is shock if it were anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an awful name
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yikes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy for him. Her too. God bless the little guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s hope the little guy gets his brawn and her brain. Her brain has to be better than his right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t see what’s wrong with the name. Yeah he’s a dolt but that name is normal. I’ve heard way way worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse