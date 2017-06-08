“Ryan Lochte is now father to a baby boy named Caiden Zane” links

Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy Caiden Zane Lochte. [JustJared]

The Beyhive believes Beyonce’s twins are already here. [Wonderwall]

The problems with Universal’s Monster Universe. [LaineyGossip]

Val Kilmer is ready for the Top Gun sequel. [Dlisted]

Carrie Underwood wore something other than a prom dress. [Popoholic]

Rihanna is wearing crazy-pants. [Moe Jackson]

TLC & Snoop made a music video for “Way Back.” [OMG Blog]

Megyn Kelly is not a journalist. [Pajiba]

Milo Ventimiglia was not the first choice for This Is Us. [Socialite Life]