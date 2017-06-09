Christie Brinkley wears a bikini all day to avoid tan lines: believable?

Christie Brinkley is such a hustler. She makes me roll my eyes a lot, but there’s something admirable about the way that she just continues to get press for the same thing – her looks and her body. She’s a model, she never really changed up her game, and it’s still working for her. She’s looking a bit puffy lately in the face, for lack of a better word, and by that I mean she’s had too many fillers, but it will settle and in photos it’s not as easy to notice as in motion. Anyway Christie is one of the many stars in Gap’s new Bridging The Gap commercial, which is meant to celebrate diversity and includes Christie as the sole older person. It also has Wiz Khalifa, Alek Wek, and Priyanka Chopra and features everyone dancing around to Boney M’s “Sunny.” You can watch the video here. As part of promotion for her commercial, Christie told People that she regularly tools around her house and garden in a bikini because of course she does.
“I always put a bikini on and say, ‘Oh, it is just to wear around the house. I am not going to go anywhere in it. I just want to get a little color while I am gardening,’” Brinkley, who stars in Gap’s newest Bridging the Gap campaign, told PeopleStyle. “I run around trimming my begonias to even everything out so I don’t have any tan lines.”
Her reasoning is simple: “When you’re naked, you want those parts tanned!” Before anyone worries that she’s not practicing sun safety, she’s clear that she’s careful about protecting her skin. “I don’t care how much sunblock you put on, when you’re outdoors as much as I am, you’re going to get some color.”
Although Brinkley’s plan is just to keep her bikini-clad bod to herself at home, sometimes her paddle-boarding takes her to areas that are a little bit more public than she bargains for.
“Where I live there is a side of the island that is the hotel area, and I end up paddle boarding down when I don’t intend to be there,” the star told us. But she takes it all in stride. “You know what? You can’t really critique a person over 50 — it is just like, if they are brave enough to put on a bikini then you let them be!”
I like that she specified that she still wears sunscreen anyway. I’m one of those very pale people who only gets freckles so I just wear a full light shirt if I’m going to be out in the sun all day. (I’m not a gardener though.) As an aside, while I’ve always been conscientious about wearing sunscreen on my face, one thing I wish I had done earlier is wear sunscreen on my hands. I’m starting to get those spots on my hands and they definitely give away my age. I guess I’m surprised that Christie hangs out regularly in a bikini, assuming this stupid anecdote is true. She’s so slavishly devoted to looking young, I would think she would cover up more. Maybe she figures that she can always have something done at the dermatologist to reverse it.
Christie also did an interview with InStyle, where she called Instagram “the new knitting,” said she’s “attuned to beauty” because of it, and explained that she tells her kids not to stress about what other people think. “I always say to my kids, I just want you to relax and not feel like you have to worry about what ‘they’ think. Because who is they? ‘They’ doesn’t exist. Everybody is busy in their lives and there’s a few little gossips here and there, in the big picture, what does it matter.” She explained that well, and usually the beauty she’s attuned to is her own. I’m just saying she has a lot of selfies, as do most people.
Photos credit: WENN and Instagram/Christie Brinkley
Narcissistic much?
Please, Christie, go away. Still obsessed with wanting everyone to praise your looks.
I wonder if Christie’s daughter feels used by the narcissism. I don’t care if Brinkley is freakin’ 50. Just telling the world that you walk around with no clothes makes them imagine. I wish that she would turn 60 and shut up – put on some clothes and try to be respectable, and foster her daughters rather than herself. She is so “girlish”-choke!
She is 63.
I feel sorry for her daughters.
I always say to my sister: THEY don’t pay my bills or deal with my issues so I can always wipe my *ss with THEIR opinion. (The Royal They pretty much includes everyone up to and including my close relatives, strangers off the street etc etc etc I wear what I wear when I want to and decline invites and whatnot under the same precept, Cause make no mistake.. THEY won’t also tell me what to do in my off personal time LOL)
Now on to Thirstie Brinkley.. I do not understand why her and to an extent Cindy with the Kaia Thing are so so very pressed for that “Im still so hot you guys!! JUST LOOK!!.. AND AND AND I made PRETTY PRETTY GIRLS!!, WE CAN BE A TEAM!, WERE COOL” … Is like Marnie’s mom i Girls with that BS Michaels Sisters Nonsense
For some reason, they seem to be insecure – Cindy and Christie. It’s sad because they were and are awesome women without emphasizing their appearance or focusing on getting and keeping male attention.
I wonder about Cindy’s daughter, Kaia. I hope they’ll encourage her to go to university or college so she has options. Life changes so much these days especially, options seem a necessity for life long happiness and growth.
Yes. With all the resources they have to offer their kids, they aspire to be…models? Eh, props to Christie and Cindy for hustling when they were young and being successful…but wouldn’t you want to use the money and life you created to help your kids be, I don’t know, anything else??
And also, none of these ladies offspring are really special enough to be what their mothers were…so there’s also that.
Going to college so she has options?!?
No need to worry about them – All these celebrity offsprings have options all the live-long day coming out the ying-yang!
If they never brought home a single penny, I’m sure they’re still set for life.
Isn’t Alexa Ray the sole heir to Billy Joel’s not-inconsiderable fortune? I imagine a few royalty cheques alone would be more money than most of us see for a year of full-time work.
She’s worse than any teenager, and should know better. She only looks ridiculous most of the time.
She’s kind of awful, but I do get some kind of weird enjoyment from the fact that she seems to be mentally stuck in 1987.
I doubt she’s given her daughters the positive body image she claims considering one has had a massive amount of plastic surgery and speaks regularly about her insecurities and the other is a vapid instamodel. Come on, Christie, encourage your daughters to focus on the inside – go to school, do charity work – whatever! And while I commend her on one hand for doing whatever she wants, on the other hand it just feeds into an unrealistic expectation about women ageing. At 60 looking good doesn’t mean looking 30 or 40 still. And it suggests that the only thing sexually attractive is this artificial youth. Makes me love Helen Mirren even more!
This!^
100. I wonder if they cling to youth for themselves or for others. Helen Mirren is a rock star and knows how to live her life, look fabulous, without worrying about tan lines, we all know that was Christies’ way of garnering attention, as I’m quite sure this can’t matter to her, please tell me it doesn’t!!! We all get a turn at being young, but then the pages turn. Beauty comes in all ages, sizes, races and genders. Those who try too hard end up as Joan Rivers, no offense to her, but you can’t cling to what once was without fooling yourself, as well as targeting yourself. In essence, enjoy all stages of life.
Hear hear Nancy!
Great post!!! Agree with everything you wrote.
Yeah cause it’s those damn tan lines that just make you go mad. I don’t think all models are this bad. She and Cindy Crawford seem to be the most vocal and annoying about their looks. You chicks are getting old and one would think by this point in life, you’d realize what matters most. They’re decades beyond the live fast, die young, leave a good looking corpse mantra of their generation. It’s actually sad when you think of the little things like hunger, no insurance, illness, how am I going to pay the rent the majority of us regular folk face, damn tan lines just have to be the worse. Oh the inhumanity!!! Poor Christie
Hmmm….kinda seeing why oh boy drifted off…..
Her face is going into joker territory- what with the crazy smiles and fillers.
If you are that concerned with tanning/tan lines, your head isn’t screwed on properly.
Ugh, her life seems exhausting to me. As someone said up thread Helen Miren is more of an inspiration to me. She needs to let go of trying to look 20.
How does wearing a bikini prevent tan lines? “When you’re naked, you want those parts tanned!”
Wouldn’t you still have bikini-shaped tan lines?
Those were also the thoughts going through my logical mind too.
“In a bikini all day” sounds more like a way to Titillate with a visual, knowing full well it will get lots of press as a snappy sound bite.
She sure made it a point to stress how she might “casually” find herself paddling through a populated tourist area- just her in her little ole bikini.
If it’s really true that she runs around in a bikini, then I imagine being partially naked all day is a good way to eat way less than you would normally. I live in a climate where we are bundled up 8 months of the year, and yep, there is a tendency to put on weight during those months where you’re not required to show skin in public.
I have no trouble picturing her passing that little tip to her daughters
(” Girls, wear a bikini all day, put up mirrors right inside the fridge”, etc)
That’s what I was wondering too…I didnt get the advice.
At first glance, I thought the person in the robe was Courtney Love then I thought it was Stevie Knicks. I don’t think I would have realized it was Christie Brinkley had I not been reading this article. She looks good in the other photos though. Must be a weird angle.
I thought it was Kim Bassinger at first, then looked again. She does look good in the photos, but Lord can she just give it a rest with the narcissistic vapid outlook she appears to have.
My favourite supermodel is Christy Turlington. She went back to school, got a Master’s degree in public health from Columbia University and is a global ambassador for CARE, which addresses women’s health care in developing countries. She seems to be living in the real world and is still gorgeous in her 40s without any of the attention seeking behaviour of some others.
Ain’t that the truth. She is an amazing woman.
I live out her way & know people that know her. Let’s just say she isn’t known for brains. She hangs on to her “beauty” cause there’s not much else…
I often marvel at the wonders of (high-level professional) makeup!
She looks very bright and shiny in that first shot with the folding fan. Contrast that with the “just-woke selfie” showing the blood-shot eyes- which I imagine still showed her to advantage else she wouldn’t have allowed it to be posted.
Good golly! Here we go with the monthly Christie story: “I’M STILL HOT, YOU GUYS!!! Oh, and also, ignore the obvious work I’ve had done, buy what I’m shilling, and remember, of course, beauty comes from WITHIN!” 😑
When I was a teenager, I guess I was sort of jealous of models (in that teenager-y kind of way where I probably wished I could be prettier). Now I’m wondering what I was thinking. It seems way too exhausting mentally to be a model, no matter how much money you’re paid. I’m not sure how physically demanding it would be in terms of dieting and exercise (though you can get health benefits from moving around and eating the right foods), but having to actually think about every single thing about my looks would make me want to give up on life. To be clear, I would consider myself somewhat vain at times (I don’t think I’m above wanting to look good), but even having to plan out a facial seems tiring to me. The best I can manage is sticking on lipstick and half-way through the day when you try to go for a check-up in the mirror seems like a hassle.
I notice that Christine Brinkley’s skin care line of face creams are all over the place now and they are not cheap. Why would I use them when she uses Botox, fillers, plastic surgery and expensive facials to get her so called youthful look. I doubt she even uses her own beauty line. It is the same way I feel about Cindy Crawford ‘s skin care line.
Love her ass
Amen John
