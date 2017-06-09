Christie Brinkley wears a bikini all day to avoid tan lines: believable?



Christie Brinkley is such a hustler. She makes me roll my eyes a lot, but there’s something admirable about the way that she just continues to get press for the same thing – her looks and her body. She’s a model, she never really changed up her game, and it’s still working for her. She’s looking a bit puffy lately in the face, for lack of a better word, and by that I mean she’s had too many fillers, but it will settle and in photos it’s not as easy to notice as in motion. Anyway Christie is one of the many stars in Gap’s new Bridging The Gap commercial, which is meant to celebrate diversity and includes Christie as the sole older person. It also has Wiz Khalifa, Alek Wek, and Priyanka Chopra and features everyone dancing around to Boney M’s “Sunny.” You can watch the video here. As part of promotion for her commercial, Christie told People that she regularly tools around her house and garden in a bikini because of course she does.

“I always put a bikini on and say, ‘Oh, it is just to wear around the house. I am not going to go anywhere in it. I just want to get a little color while I am gardening,’” Brinkley, who stars in Gap’s newest Bridging the Gap campaign, told PeopleStyle. “I run around trimming my begonias to even everything out so I don’t have any tan lines.” Her reasoning is simple: “When you’re naked, you want those parts tanned!” Before anyone worries that she’s not practicing sun safety, she’s clear that she’s careful about protecting her skin. “I don’t care how much sunblock you put on, when you’re outdoors as much as I am, you’re going to get some color.” Although Brinkley’s plan is just to keep her bikini-clad bod to herself at home, sometimes her paddle-boarding takes her to areas that are a little bit more public than she bargains for. “Where I live there is a side of the island that is the hotel area, and I end up paddle boarding down when I don’t intend to be there,” the star told us. But she takes it all in stride. “You know what? You can’t really critique a person over 50 — it is just like, if they are brave enough to put on a bikini then you let them be!”

[From People]

I like that she specified that she still wears sunscreen anyway. I’m one of those very pale people who only gets freckles so I just wear a full light shirt if I’m going to be out in the sun all day. (I’m not a gardener though.) As an aside, while I’ve always been conscientious about wearing sunscreen on my face, one thing I wish I had done earlier is wear sunscreen on my hands. I’m starting to get those spots on my hands and they definitely give away my age. I guess I’m surprised that Christie hangs out regularly in a bikini, assuming this stupid anecdote is true. She’s so slavishly devoted to looking young, I would think she would cover up more. Maybe she figures that she can always have something done at the dermatologist to reverse it.

Christie also did an interview with InStyle, where she called Instagram “the new knitting,” said she’s “attuned to beauty” because of it, and explained that she tells her kids not to stress about what other people think. “I always say to my kids, I just want you to relax and not feel like you have to worry about what ‘they’ think. Because who is they? ‘They’ doesn’t exist. Everybody is busy in their lives and there’s a few little gossips here and there, in the big picture, what does it matter.” She explained that well, and usually the beauty she’s attuned to is her own. I’m just saying she has a lot of selfies, as do most people.

I Woke Up Like This. 😎 #sleepingwiththetelevisionon #opps! A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:54am PDT