Star: Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are still happening, plan to marry

I didn’t realize this until recently, but it seems like I’m not the only person who generally feels a sense of something “off” between Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. I’ve never really bought into their grand romance, although I’ve mostly let it go at this point – they are still together, last time anyone checked, and there doesn’t seem to be any ulterior motive behind their relationship at this point. I mean, The Light Between Oceans came and went. They promoted it. It bombed. Everybody moved on. And Alicia and Michael are still hanging in there. But Blind Gossip would have you believe all kinds of things. Hm…

In any case, both Star Magazine and the National Enquirer would have you believe that Alicia and Fassy are going to get married. ORLY??

Michael Fassbender is ready to take the next step with girlfriend Alicia Vikander. “Michael has come to realize that he’ll never find anyone so perfectly suited for him,” reveals a source close to the couple. “They’ve always been competitive career-wise, but Alicia doesn’t nag or hassle him and his family absolutely adores her. Even Michael’s strict Irish mom wants him to put a ring on Alicia’s finger already!” After spending the last three years adrift, Fassbender and Vikander plan to put down permanent roots in LA. Adds the source: “They’ve excited to start building a life together!”

If Fassy and Vikander end up getting engaged or married, I will eat my hat. I don’t think Fassy is strictly no-marriage EVER, I just don’t think he has any desire to get married at this moment, to Alicia or anyone else. Interestingly enough, Gossip Cop spoke to a “source close to Fassbender” who says Fassy and Vikander are not planning to get married on New Year’s (which is what the Enquirer claimed). I don’t know… I miss the Old Fassy. I miss the guy who looked like he could bang his way through most of Europe and America. He just seems so neutered with Vikander. Who knows?