Star: Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are still happening, plan to marry

I didn’t realize this until recently, but it seems like I’m not the only person who generally feels a sense of something “off” between Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. I’ve never really bought into their grand romance, although I’ve mostly let it go at this point – they are still together, last time anyone checked, and there doesn’t seem to be any ulterior motive behind their relationship at this point. I mean, The Light Between Oceans came and went. They promoted it. It bombed. Everybody moved on. And Alicia and Michael are still hanging in there. But Blind Gossip would have you believe all kinds of things. Hm…
In any case, both Star Magazine and the National Enquirer would have you believe that Alicia and Fassy are going to get married. ORLY??
Michael Fassbender is ready to take the next step with girlfriend Alicia Vikander.
“Michael has come to realize that he’ll never find anyone so perfectly suited for him,” reveals a source close to the couple. “They’ve always been competitive career-wise, but Alicia doesn’t nag or hassle him and his family absolutely adores her. Even Michael’s strict Irish mom wants him to put a ring on Alicia’s finger already!”
After spending the last three years adrift, Fassbender and Vikander plan to put down permanent roots in LA. Adds the source: “They’ve excited to start building a life together!”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
If Fassy and Vikander end up getting engaged or married, I will eat my hat. I don’t think Fassy is strictly no-marriage EVER, I just don’t think he has any desire to get married at this moment, to Alicia or anyone else. Interestingly enough, Gossip Cop spoke to a “source close to Fassbender” who says Fassy and Vikander are not planning to get married on New Year’s (which is what the Enquirer claimed). I don’t know… I miss the Old Fassy. I miss the guy who looked like he could bang his way through most of Europe and America. He just seems so neutered with Vikander. Who knows?
Tomb Raider is coming, a more aggressive promotion is on the horizon. They are going to play this card, squeeze every little PR juice from this union. Then, he doesn’t like to live in the US, he loves Europe he said it so many times, so did A, they just don’t seem the LA type. So this clearly shows the gossip is fake.
Your first sentence says it all. As soon as I saw the thumbnail for this post the word “off” came to mind. She seems so staid and I picture him with someone a little saucier but I’m not sure who?
Sure they are. Fake relationship, + Alicia Vikander is apparently constantly tripping on pills. But I suppose this news is Tomb Raider producers’ attempt at deflecting the drug rumours.
That crossed my mind as well.
SQUIGISBIG : I should have said stories with any type of proof. And please, when people on set wants to leaks they don’t go on freaking blind gossip, a site that most people view as BS. To be anonymous and make some kind of impact on the gossip world you have the Post and other gossip newspapers. Even cinema centric publications could talk about it, not in explicit ways, but certainly reporters would talk about an delayed production. Frankly if you want to talk shit about someone can you choose something less sordid than drug issue. I can’t with people who think it’s a okay to invent drug problem.
What are you talking about?! They are zero rumors of any type of bizarre behaviour from her. Plus she’s so unwell that she’s already booked for two new movies. I feel like I’m on Tumblr.
If by zero rumors you mean it’s literally in the link in the story you are commenting on then sure.
Booking work is not a sign that someone doesn’t have a drug problem. Tons of actors who have struggled with drugs continue to work. Matthew Perry, for example, continued to work on friends and booked movies on the side while he was addicted to pain killers.
um…you just read some.
Yeah, I believe ‘blind gossip’. This relationship is fake-a-rooni. Fake-a-lama-rama-ding-dong.
fake.
Apparently blind gossip has hinted it but still there is nothing to support this claims. I’m guessing ppl just don’t like her for their Fassy and they are still trying to come with some sort of justification for a fake relationship.
She has not been present at recent Vuitton shows and the yearly magazine cover. Why do you think that? Clearly something is going on possibly her addiction. That’s really nasty, hope she gets well. This rumours are not coming from nowhere, there’s usually some seed of truth in there..
lind@ Or because she was actually filming the movie?!
Well those not based on nothing( i don’t say they’re true, but they’re based on facts ). She admitted to have been addicted to painkillers when she was in Ballet school. She said she and the other girl would always share painkillers, because they all were addicted. They all were in constant pain. And as she said that she has a lifelong-and painful- back condition because of an injury she got there.. It’s very clear to see how people would assume she still use painkillers.
Oh man. Why are people so hellbent to think something is off? Wouldn’t be the first couple to start at a filmset or the first to promote their movie with a lovestory. Doesn’t mean it isn’t real.
I doubt they marry and start a family anytime soon, but they might stick together for a while longer without anything being “off”.
Why though is Vikander painted as the one with the problems? There never have been any sights or rumours, beside made up stuff on tumblr or blind item sites.
Her drug & drinking problems have affected how she works, particularly on Tomb Raider. People who work on movie sets always talk if there’s drama (no matter how top secret a movie is), so these rumors aren’t just coming from blinds.
Fassbender is a big partier too, though, I guess it’s not talked about as much because he’s able to reign it in when he works.
If the film was a month beyond schedule there would be real info from industry gossip and not blind items.
Tomb Raider is literally a month behind schedule because of Alicia’s absences and inability to work due to being under the influence and the scrambling of producers to try and deflect negative attention from the movie is pretty legendary at this point.
Where have you all read this stuff about Alicia having a substance problem & affecting Tomb Raider other than blind items?
Those Blind Gossip items always match what is being said by her haters on Tumblr. It’s clear it’s the same people submitting them to BG.
“Tomb Raider is literally a month behind schedule”
Do you have actual proof of this beyond BlingGossip shit and Tumblr people?
@Fanny It’s a circle that feeds itself. I can’t believe I’m defending Alicia Vikander here, but the people spreading those rumours on tumblr are batsh*t crazy and it’s scary how easily and readily their ramblings are accepted as true.
It is like a snake eating its tail.
Concerning the substance problem, i remember an interview where she said she used to be “addicted” to painkillers when she was at Ballet School, because she was constantly in pain, like all the other ballerinas.
And when she was there, she hurt her back, which she said never recovered. So she still suffers from this back injury.
It’s no wonder that rumours about her having a substance abuse would emerge ( or that when a blind item refers to an actress being addicted to” pills “, people would point to her). If that’s true , that’s pretty sad!
B.S. We finished shooting today. On time. On budget. On schedule. What’s more, Alicia is one of the loveliest actresses I’ve had the privilege of working with, while we were in South Africa and in London. She was always polite & friendly to all the crew (my husband also worked on this production, in a different dept to me) Although Alicia did have stunt doubles, damn if that girl didn’t try doing as many of them herself. She pushed herself harder than anyone else. P.S. To all the die hard Jolie / Croft fans. Alicia might not have had Angie’s massive implants, but physically she is Linda Hamilton (Terminator) strong
Lack of chemistry in real life interactions?
exactly! Fassbender seems neutered when near her, not even a warm frendship vibe.
This
@Arbelia She didn’t say she was addicted to painkiller, she just talked about the wide spread use of painkiller in the ballet world. It’s quiet diferent.
She said exactly ” in a sense we were all addicted”. The way she described it ( each time a girl would get a painkiller presciption , she would hid it in a locker
and share it with all the other girls) really shows an addictive situation to me.
I doubt this is true, but if it is, then that’s kinda pathetic on her end. There have been rumors flying around for a long time that Fassbender cheats on Vikander, which I’m sure she’s aware of on some level. Expecting a guy to be faithful after marriage never works out.
Seriously all of this is just fanfiction. It’s amazing how people love to create drama where there is nothing. The Tomb Raider filming is so far the same lenght as any blockbuster. It’s weird really that Vikander who is mostly known for her movie and not any type of problems is now the source of baseless story because she’s dating an internet boyfriend. Like… Ok.
@rachel You seem pretty upset by this. What makes you so certain this is all “just fanfiction”? Do you know for a fact they’re the perfect couple & Vikander is a nice drama-free actress, or is it just your opinion? Cuz I’ve heard the exact opposite–and not from Tumblr or blinds–from legitimate industry people. Thanks to social media, if you’re a celeb who’s got a drug problem or is a jerk, word will spread twice as fast.
And if you doubt Fassbender would cheat on her, do some digging, he’s not-so-secretly done the same thing to other girlfriends (Nicole B).
Did I ever said that they were a perfect couple? I think you just invented that just like your drug problem story. You are certainly upset by the fact that those two people you don’t know are dating, seriously your comment is not original. I could switch name with another internet boyfriend. Slandering the woman who is dating an internet boyfriend isn’t new, it’s just the same behaviour repeated over and over. And yes I’m tired of those ridiculous fangirls comments rooted in deep misogyny.
@SJ That I can agree with you on. I may like Michael Fassbender but he is a womanizer. That’s what seems off from him.
Gossip cop shot this down.
I don’t believe the marriage rumor but I do believe they are a stable couple going on 2 years together. IDK, I feel like Fassy and Ryan Gosling fans are similar in that they don’t buy both men’s current relationships because both women are different ethnically from their prior girlfriends. So they “seem” off.
And I will add Prince Harry to that list. People are used to seeing him with a Caucasian blonde so it’s hard to believe he would be interested in someone that does not “fit” his usual profile. It’s a preception thing and happens in real life too. But love is unpredictable, humans aren’t robots following a script. You can connect with someone outside of your usual type. JMO.
I think that is a pretty sweeping generalization. Maybe folks just want to see some passion and affection between couples like these two. I for one would love to see it, because I love seeing people happy together. I’m in the something is off camp, because it sure does look like something is off. That’s it!
I don’t know what type or race has to do with it? I’m a fan of the types of people who look mad for each other.
@Miss Melissa Why should you have to see passion from a couple you don’t know personally to believe it’s real? You literally only see random pictures of them, how can you even possibly tell there’s no passion?
Well, the race thing absolutely doesn’t apply to Fassy. His prior girflfriends before Vikander were both black – Zoe Kravitz and his co-star from the movie Shame. So, if you want to use that argument, his fans would be happier to see him with Vikander now.
JoJo@ If you have ever visited Lipstick Alley, I’m sure you could understand Original TC points. Now that being said his previous black girlfriends were trashed by some of his racist fangirls, because Fassbender’s fandom is awful.
I didn’t say I should have to, and I rather plainly explained why I hoped to.
And you don’t know what I’ve seen or not seen. Cheers.
@Original TC Hey leave off Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. I love these two together and I don’t want them to mess up. This has everything to do with Meghan is a woman and not because she is black.
And speaking of relationships. Michael Fassbender doesn’t like Alicia Vikander (then again, who remotely likes this woman anyway, I still believe she is a stuck up ass woman that claims to be a “realist” O f*king please). I am so sorry to say this, I believe they are real to push for pr purposes.
Now Michael Fassbender can date whomever he wants. I still love MF but I absolutely do not AV and her miss twinkle toes smug ass.
“She doesn’t nag or hassle him” I think you need a better reason than that to get married, if someone asks – why did you get married? And you answer – she doesn’t hassle me. It’s not very romantic is it? On another note, the diamond necklace she’s wearing is beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re in the “married every week” stage of gossip. If they marry it will be “pregnant every week” stage, followed by “impending divorce every week”. This is why tabloids are struggling, we all know this tune!
That’s because it’s all a game. Gossip Cop denied their breakup back in 2015 when US Weekly ran the story and did a couple denials last year as well, but let slide some other stories, namely the stories that they would break up after their movie promotion was over. They didn’t run any other denials until she showed up solo at the Oscars and lesser blogs (never heard of them & basically copy pasted each other) started questioning whether it was over.
It’s funny that Star and Enquirer are running this story when they were the ones running the “they will break up after promotion is over” and how mean Fassbender is to Alicia and “she doesn’t know how much more she can take” stories last year.
I miss the old Fassy too. He was always so cheerful and it was like he brought the joyful party wherever he went. He’s like a ghost now.
Where you see “joyful party” I saw diugusting dude who looks like he constantly smells of alcohol and sweat and BO.
and cigarettes.
Their relationship seems perfectly normal two actors who met on set. “shrug”. Nobody cares because those two are pretty drama free. The only problem there are the one invented by fassy fangirls.
She is way too freaking good for him. He repulses me.
Lmao. This, frankly he is lucky that she just look at him.
hahaha, so true. i honestly don’t get the hate. i mean, i’m lying, i do get it because she just rubs his stans the wrong way, but still.
Seriously? She’s totally devoid of any charisma or personality. I tried to like her, really did but there is nothing behind the pretty face, nothing. As an actor she’s completely forgettable. He at least is very talented. I mean, if they date, good for them but it sure feels odd.
The Blindgossip items supposedly about her are absolutely frightening!
I find her so incredibly bland.
@KBeth. I agree with you on that one.
exactly
Jeez, the hatred and spite some women have for this woman because she’s dating this man, who will never give them the time of day, is ridiculous. I like her. She’s a terrific actress, ambitious, and these two are cute together. If anything, she’s the one who could do better.
Always this one person who thinks that women only criticise other women when they’re jealous of their men.
I don’t like her, but I agree. She could do a lot better than him, and the amount of vitriol his jealous fans are throwing at her is unbelievable.
I am not hating on her because I am jealous she is dating MF which I literally don’t care about these two. I don’t like her attitude. Ambition does not equal smug. She takes herself way too serious and for the love of the universe she needs to lighten up. She’s has bad comedic timing and do get me started on her action films….. what I find her most believable (apart for playing a robot on Ex-machina, because she is practical acting is robotic) is that she can actually cry on cue. This girl has no range and substance.
I don’t like stuck up people or arrogance. I will name a few, Alicia Vikander is one, Henry Cavill is #2, Shia Lebeouf is an a***hole and I can name many more. ALICIA VIKANDER NEEDS TO LIGHTEN UP AND STOP TAKING HERSELF TOO SERIOUS.
It always amuses me when someone gets pissy because an anonymous poster on a gossip website doesn’t like the same celebrity as them, lol.
Not remotely envious as I am indifferent to Fassbender and could not care less who he dates.
Seems like damage control since her addiction is holding Tomb Raider hostage.
And you know that why? Where is the proof?
Silly rabbit, her publicist is not going to let ‘proof’ of something like that get out. Someone in the production was frustrated enough to leak it to Blind Gossip as a warning to her, though: the next step is the tabloids.
I dont think they are a fake PR couple or whatever but I definetly think there is something really off about them.
I think they’re both super basic.
Fassy fangirls are something else. I love how the rumors about Alicia’s substance abuse must be true but not the ones about their dream boyfriend’s violent behavior.
Also, we are supposed to believe that Blind items has all the tea on Alicia’s absences even though they didn’t know shit about what was going on with ScarfMonster’s out of control, alcohol-induced violence against his wife during the shooting of POTC. Pleeeeeeeese, give me a break.
People lose me when they point to blind gossip/ items as evidence of something. Seriously isn’t 99% of blind gossip invented by fan girls? I mean I fall in the “this relationship seems off” camp but that’s based on nothing other than I just get nothing from this couple. They could be extremely happy and in love for all I know.
Reading these comments reminds me of the Hunterbatch Insanity of 2015 and how demonized that poor woman was on here.
They’re in a relationship. That’s no reason to catch a case of vapors.
What do they have to gain by pretending to be and not posing for pap pictures 24/7? I’m fascinated by stans that are just so infuriated that their fave isn’t with them, but also pretty disturbed.
Lmao. I’m glad that some people are coming to talk some sense. And you’re said it. You don’t see them getting photographed a lot. Most of time the only way to know that they are together is picture with fans and random sighting on social media, so in their private time. It’s just ridiculous to pretend that those two busy people would dedicate their time to this fake relationship for no one to see.
Totally agree. People aren’t even simply against the relationship (fair enough), but they invent insane rumours to justify it. I couldn’t care less if people dislike them as a couple or think Alicia Vikander is an ambitious bitch. Those drug rumours and fake relationship (as you said for whom and why so long undercover?) talk is something else though.
+1 on the drug rumors in particular.
To try and spread unsubstantiated rumors about someone being a drug addict just because you don’t like them is really low.
Hey Anatha, you should listen to the most recent Dirtcast podcast. I think it might open your eyes a little.
To my eyes, Old Fassy looks like a guy who’s blasting pheromones because he’s not committed to anyone and wants to cast a wide a net as possible so he doesn’t miss out on any juicy opportunities.
Current Fassy looks like a guy who’s in a committed relationship and isn’t looking for any juicy opportunities elsewhere. I can see how that would come across as looking “neutered”.
If he starts projecting that DTF anything/anyone aura again, we’ll know his current relationship is over. Until then, I have no problems accepting that they’re a legitimate couple.
I don’t get the fake vibe from them, not one little bit.
I think the only thing off, in the sense of being away from the norm, is how low key Fassbender is. They’re in a long term relationship, I only see them pop up ever so often when someone grabs a snap, and they have no drama. I don’t get where the fakeness is coming from???
he is amazing actor, BUT I would like to see her with someone younger and better.
same.
What in Heidi-Hell is she wearing in that first pic?
I’m also in the something is off camp, between the premiere pics, obvious pap pics and the they definitely didn’t know they were being photographed pics, I don’t buy it, but it doesn’t matter. Whatever they are doing is working for them.
1. This story is absolutely a deflection, it doesn’t matter if 99% of BG is bs, some stories have been true and the fact that the rumour is out there doesn’t help. I remember this movie started filming in January and was apparently supposed to move to London in April to do the final month, I don’t care for her or it so I don’t know if it’s still filming. Films have hundreds of people working on them, so if there is something wrong I’m sure there is someone out there not so quietly bitching about.
2. If she had addiction problems back in ballet school and hurt herself training or doing a stunt it isn’t crazy to think she would fall back on her old pain management routine.
3. I don’t see either of them settling down any time soon, especially her. If she is perfectly fine and healthy her main focus is her career, if she isn’t then her focus is keeping herself together for her career.
4. Both have stated that they don’t like living in the US, especially LA so why would they get married and settle down there? Especially when both their families, except for his sister live overseas and his parents are getting up there in age.
I could have sworn I read a couple months after her Oscar win that they had broken up. I assumed they have been broken up all of this time . Especially, since she is basically taking every acting role away from Felicity Jones, Emily Blunt, Carey Mulligan, Noomie Rapace and working on the unnecessary reboot of Tomb Raider which will be wooden like her acting!
I feel the exact same way. Something is off and he does seem neutered… also, she seems nervous in her own skin. Off, right?
