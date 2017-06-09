For the record, Chris Pine has been the ‘Best Chris’ for years now

Like most good daughters, I went to see Wonder Woman with my mom. I told her, months ago, that I wanted to see WW and that we should see it together, for feminism and lady power. She didn’t go into the movie with any strong feelings about Gal Gadot or Diana in general, but she has always had a thing for Chris Pine. And she, like everybody else, was not disappointed. She loved the movie entirely, but afterwards, all she could talk about was Pine and how wonderful he is in general, and in the movie specifically. I agreed – Pine was excellent in WW, and I came out of the film with a lot of respect for his decision to play “the girlfriend” to a superhero. He owned that and did an amazing job supporting Gal on-screen and off-screen.
So, in the wake of Wonder Woman’s critical and financial success, people are now writing thinkpieces (here and here and here) about how Chris Pine is The Best Chris. We are living in an era of Hollywood where you have to be a white guy with brown hair and blue eyes, and named Chris Something, to be considered a real movie star. The race was between Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Chris Pine. And in the Chris Wars, I was always leaning more towards Pine. Pratt is a Republican douche. Evans is a neurotic mess with a chunky butt. Hemsworth is a barely sentient piece of beef. It’s actually not fair to compare Chris Pine to the Lesser Chrises. Pine was always going to come out ahead.
That’s where I fall in The Chris Wars. Come to think of it, I knew Chris Pine was my guy when he cried salty, woke tears during John Legend’s performance of “Glory” in 2015. I also knew he was my guy when Ava DuVernay endorsed him. I knew he was my guy when Gal Gadot looked at him like she could eat him up with a side of ice cream.
In WRINKLE IN TIME, he plays a physicist, father of two and husband of Gugu Mbatha Raw. President of the Chrises. https://t.co/oItZLf5URU
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 8, 2017
When you remember you're married pic.twitter.com/Xq9FbI56Lt
— Tempa (RIP Depz) (@QuickTempa) June 7, 2017
Lainey’s been threatening to kill our Pine Crush. Not that I put much into what she says these days, but still…
I’ll not sure what to make of Chris Pine himself, but I enjoy watching him on screen. if you haven’t seen Hell or High Water, make a point to do so. It’s a great movie and Pine is really good/really hot in it.
I’m really curious about what she has on him, is it bad bad or just okay bad? The Audrina Patridge reminder was pretty bad though. What’s your beef with Lainey? I’m feeling some kind of way about her and I can’t put my finger on it.
I agree he’s the best Chris, but like QQ said he’s the king of the mediocres- they’re all meh and bleh IMO
Yeah, his past history of Audrina Patridge and a DUI don’t do him much favors. But I still enjoy him on screen. And he was great on SNL.
As for Lainey, I feel like she’s been half-a**ing it lately. And most of the time she’s was plugging her podcast. I do enjoy Kathleen and her perspective. But something about Lainey has just been…off.
I think its the Olivia munn emails/texts and photos that is the crushkiller. They are very graphic in OM’s descriptions so only google “chris pine/olivia munn” if you aren’t at work. I actually like Pine and think he’s a good actor, likeable screen presence but he did make some questionable dating choices in the past, such as OM who is not a pleasant person to be around if she does not think you are important and/or you are a woman. Doesn’t mean everyone should all hate or judge Pine for it, but I Suspect that is what Lainey is referencing?
If I’m being honest, Olivia Munn stuff makes me like him more…
@Jay, I sort of remember the Olivia Munn stuff, which is probably one of the reasons I didn’t really pay attention to him then. But, how many years ago was that? It does seem like he’s grown up a bit in the intervening years.
I totally agree he seems to have grown up a bit (although to be honest with all actors unless you know them personally it is very hard to judge), but he does seem like a nice guy and not some total asshole. But I do consider dating someone as not nice as OM is to be questionable. Like dude wasn’t thinking with his brain on that one.
I remember the Olivia Munn stuff as well and it was her naughty texts, not his. Why blame him for what his then gf was texting about him. Pine got a lot of smack because he used to date what people called C-List reality stars and C-List models.
And by the way I still like Evans, chunky but and all. That Capt ass is amazing. Maybe it’s the Black in me but I like men who have a bit of an ass, RDJ included.
Now back to Pine. You haven’t heard anything about him being rude, difficult to work with or an ass. I remember the DUI thing as well. I frowned on that but I love me some Pine. Cops said he didn’t appear to be drunk but he was over New Zealand”s limit. He wasn’t driving erratically, he was stopped during a routine drink-driving operation. Also he didn’t try to weasel out of it or come up with some BS excuse.
He is the Better Chris but that’s like saying King of the Mediocres ( sorta like Future is the Patron saint of F*ckboys?) .. if we’re gonna keep it 100
He is the most attractive of them all. I will let his questionable taste in shirts (see that dark mustard shirt that he is wearing in the second photo). The last one is the best of the bunch.
Plus, he seems really sweet and does not seem to age, kinda like James Marsden.
I think Chris Pine should be the next James Bond.
No argument here. I love his James Tiberius Kirk. He plays it with a twinkle in his eye while channeling William Shatner.
And he was wonderful in Hell or High Water. And his hilarious turn in Horrible Bosses 2 or 3 or whatever number it was.
Definitely the best Chris.
I lol’d at your on point Chris assessments!! hahahahahahahaah, chunky butt!
Oh squee, he’s playing Meg’s dad in A Wrinkle in Time! But father of two? Are they ditching the twins?
Seeing the movie tomorrow. THE EXCITEMENT.
Meh. I remain a Chris Evans girl. A real life Captain Dorito who battles racists, sexists and other deplorables on twitter by the day. Who is not afraid to admit his mistakes and apologise without condition. Who has the nicest butt I have ever seen on a white boy. Who adores and is adored by his family. Besides, Pines eye color weirds me out.
As I said below, are we talking public persona or actual talent? Actual talent is where I’d say Pine has the edge. Evans does have a nice butt though. I think my Chris answer is different depending on the category. And let’s face it, none of them are that exciting!
And this may be a personal pet peeve but can we not give people too much credit for tweeting well? OK, he tweets he’s on the good side, that’s nice. No I’m serious that is nice but…and? I’ll give him props for visiting sick kids and soldiers overseas but for tweets? Eh. The tweets are lovely but empty without real world follow up. I don’t mean to pick on Evans for that, that goes for all of the celebrities.
Lol. I have no stake in the Chris wars but Pinenuts are genuinely nuts. Pine is just an average actor. Just because you have the hots for a guy doesnt make him Laurence Olivier. Also, I dont see why its so hard to give props to Chris Evans for using his twitter presence meaningfully. It’s where the young people are and where he can state his position on issues everyday rather than waiting for his next movie promotion. You question the value of kids seeing Captain America battle David Duke irl? They idolise this guy and his visibility helps to shape minds. Give credit where it’s due.
I wouldn’t qualify for a Pinenut, I wouldn’t dare try. I’m just saying I watch a lot of movies and he’s the only one of the four who has impressed me in the least. Evans was pretty good in that movie The Iceman (yes I’ve seen Snowpiercer…and no). Hemsworth…tried…but should stick to comedy. Pratt’s not even on the board.
My answer would be different on public persona where Pine is a non-entity. Really nothing as a celebrity.
As for the tweeting. Again, it’s good. But it’s…typing. Its para-social interaction. Fighting a David Duke on twitter is like saying you’re against kicking puppies. I mean? Great but…no kidding? You want me to give him credit? Hey, good for you Evans! I just feel like people want me to be falling to my knees in tears of euphoria, or something? Eh. I’ll give more credit to a Mark Ruffalo who not only tweets but shows up at hearings, protests, etc. that impresses me.
I like all the Chriss’, including Cooper but Pine and Evans are my favorite. Now Pine, that boy can act. He is not mediocre as some may claim. He’s versatile as hell.
As for Evans, he’s a pretty good actor as well. Some mentioned Snowpiercer but that list should have also included Puncture and London. As for his tweets. The OP is right to give him props for his teeets. At least he is not afraid to tweet about politics and racist scum. Some celebs shy away from that in fear of losing fans or harming their career. Everyone fights the battle in their own way, why judge him for the way he chooses to fight. Tweets tend to reach more people than showing up at rallies or meetings anyways. Kudos to Raffalo as well. And Evans has a wonderful ass. He got an ass like some Black men, now what’s wrong with that. In the words of Salt-N-Peppa. You’re packed and you’re stacked, especially in the back. I want to thank your mother for an butt like that. Yes Chris makes me want to Shoop.And Pine makes me swoon.
“Pine is just an average actor. Just because you have the hots for a guy doesnt make him Laurence Olivier.”
Hmm, no, we’re not calling him Laurence Olivier. And it’s not just fans who think he’s the better actor, his reviews for HOHW were excellent. As are his reviews for WW. Is Evans a bad actor? No, but right now Pine’s the better one.
As for you claiming you have no stake in these fun wars, obviously you do.
Y’all have lost your minds, Helmsworth is #1 Chris. Look at what a sweet Dad he is! I love James T Kirk, but Helmsworth is number one.
This is why the conversation needs to be split. Personal life and looks can very well be personal preference. You like Hemsworth, that’s great. But on acting talent???? Come on!!! I’m sure he’s a nice enough guy but….eeesh.
Pine is by far the most talented actor of all of them and has by far shown the most range. Maybe one of the others will have their day at some point but right now it’s not even a contest!
Even if we’re going on looks and/or acting it’s still personal preference. But while I think Hemsworth is a nice guy he’s not that strong of an actor. Pine, on the other hand, has shown that he’s got range. And he really seems like a actual nerd who turned out to be really good looking.
Evans is second on this group of Chris, followed closely by ChemBoy. Pratt’s not even on it, due to the douchebagginess.
Once again. Pine is an average actor. The Chrises are pretty evenly matched on that score
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edit: Oops wrong place!
“Once again. Pine is an average actor.”
This I’m going to have to disagree with, having watched Hell or High Water, and then going back and looking at even his not so good movies, he can act. Moreso than even Evans, who I really liked in Snowpiercer.
Team Hemsworth – always and forever, in every way. We’ve all seen the latest Thor teaser, haven’t we? With the toys?
Pine is a nice backup, though, for those times Hemsworth insists on seeing his children and other such nonsense.
Said it before, but here I go. HELL OR HIGH WATER cemented Pine’s status as a truly fine actor. He’s adorable. I also think Hemsworth is sweet but limited as an actor. Evans is fine. Pratt, because of his occasionally idiotic ramblings, is problematic, but fulfills his job as affable goof in blockbusters. They are all young enough to be my sons.
Hell or High Water is what did it for me. I almost didn’t want to see it because of Pine’s pretty boy image which is just not my thing. I’ll take a rugged manly man any day. More importantly I go to movies to experience acting, characters, feelings, etc.
The first words out of my mouth after seeing HOHW were “Who knew Chris Pine could act?!” So now I’m a fan and watching his career.
I think I fell in love with Pine when he presented on the Golden Globes before the first Star Trek film. He’s just dreamy and unlike the other two, fully a man, not an overgrown adolescent.
I liked Evans first but Pine is just better. (Kaiser, what’s wrong with a chunky butt? What is a chunky butt?)
Pratt can go suck an egg.
Chris Pine had me at Star Trek.
Chris Pine had me in that straight to video movie he did at the start of his career when he played a blind teenager. Anyone remember that? He has worked me over ever since. Love.
And yes in Hell or High Water my lady business was on high alert. As he ages, he’s getting more of an attractive leading man look vs cutesy young guy.
As Exibit A, I submit: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R_ylchEHdUk
Bit unfair on Hemsworth, he’s a good guy, although I definitely agree on Vanilla Evans. I’m so sad about Pratt being a Republican. God. Heartbroken. Pine is lovely though – I’m always hypnotized by his upper lip. Hell and High Water. Hell yeah
Y’all can have this one I’ll take Evans
I’ve been ambivalent about all the Chris’ but Pine made me a convert with his stint on Angie TriBeCa. He’s awesome!
I still think Chris Cooper is the best Chris!
He should work more. He’s fabulous.
Chris C. in Lone Star…….. or anything, really.
My favorite Chris by far!! I know squat about stories of his personal life & I prefer to keep it that way. This way he can remain my favorite. 😊
Chris(topher) Lee – the brains, the height, the looks, the masculinity, the polyglotism, the voice, the careers, the war record (still sealed!), THE Dracula, the man, The Chris. *folds arms*
Brilliant comment! And I am losing track of all the Chrises.
Plummer, Walken, Meloni(would love seeing Stabler frogmarch trumpkins out of the WH).
+1000
Christopher Lee was an actual gentleman spy AND metal singer, which I only found out after his death. RIP
While i agree that Christopher Lee is King, i just can’t think of him as THE Chris, mainly because it feels wrong for me to even think of shorten his Name.
I agree that Chris Pine is the King of all now acting Chrises, my dear Husband, who likes him more than Hemsworth and Evans, because he is a Trekkie, still think that King of all Celebrities named Chris, is Chris Jericho.
I told him that the discussion is about Actors named Chris.
He thinks Wrestling should be counted as Live Acting, like a fighting theatre.
I gave up.
Has anyone watched Bottleshock? It’s such a fun little movie of Pines! Agreed he’s the best!
That gif with Gal is GOLD
I was always indifferent to him looks-wise, but once I saw him with a beard…*fans self*
