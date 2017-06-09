For the record, Chris Pine has been the ‘Best Chris’ for years now

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2016

Like most good daughters, I went to see Wonder Woman with my mom. I told her, months ago, that I wanted to see WW and that we should see it together, for feminism and lady power. She didn’t go into the movie with any strong feelings about Gal Gadot or Diana in general, but she has always had a thing for Chris Pine. And she, like everybody else, was not disappointed. She loved the movie entirely, but afterwards, all she could talk about was Pine and how wonderful he is in general, and in the movie specifically. I agreed – Pine was excellent in WW, and I came out of the film with a lot of respect for his decision to play “the girlfriend” to a superhero. He owned that and did an amazing job supporting Gal on-screen and off-screen.

So, in the wake of Wonder Woman’s critical and financial success, people are now writing thinkpieces (here and here and here) about how Chris Pine is The Best Chris. We are living in an era of Hollywood where you have to be a white guy with brown hair and blue eyes, and named Chris Something, to be considered a real movie star. The race was between Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Chris Pine. And in the Chris Wars, I was always leaning more towards Pine. Pratt is a Republican douche. Evans is a neurotic mess with a chunky butt. Hemsworth is a barely sentient piece of beef. It’s actually not fair to compare Chris Pine to the Lesser Chrises. Pine was always going to come out ahead.

That’s where I fall in The Chris Wars. Come to think of it, I knew Chris Pine was my guy when he cried salty, woke tears during John Legend’s performance of “Glory” in 2015. I also knew he was my guy when Ava DuVernay endorsed him. I knew he was my guy when Gal Gadot looked at him like she could eat him up with a side of ice cream.

Jeff Bridges Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

49 Responses to “For the record, Chris Pine has been the ‘Best Chris’ for years now”

  1. Jenns says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Lainey’s been threatening to kill our Pine Crush. Not that I put much into what she says these days, but still…

    I’ll not sure what to make of Chris Pine himself, but I enjoy watching him on screen. if you haven’t seen Hell or High Water, make a point to do so. It’s a great movie and Pine is really good/really hot in it.

    Reply
    • Keely says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:36 am

      I’m really curious about what she has on him, is it bad bad or just okay bad? The Audrina Patridge reminder was pretty bad though. What’s your beef with Lainey? I’m feeling some kind of way about her and I can’t put my finger on it.

      I agree he’s the best Chris, but like QQ said he’s the king of the mediocres- they’re all meh and bleh IMO

      Reply
      • Jenns says:
        June 9, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Yeah, his past history of Audrina Patridge and a DUI don’t do him much favors. But I still enjoy him on screen. And he was great on SNL.

        As for Lainey, I feel like she’s been half-a**ing it lately. And most of the time she’s was plugging her podcast. I do enjoy Kathleen and her perspective. But something about Lainey has just been…off.

      • Jay says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:08 am

        I think its the Olivia munn emails/texts and photos that is the crushkiller. They are very graphic in OM’s descriptions so only google “chris pine/olivia munn” if you aren’t at work. I actually like Pine and think he’s a good actor, likeable screen presence but he did make some questionable dating choices in the past, such as OM who is not a pleasant person to be around if she does not think you are important and/or you are a woman. Doesn’t mean everyone should all hate or judge Pine for it, but I Suspect that is what Lainey is referencing?

      • Gabriella says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:22 am

        If I’m being honest, Olivia Munn stuff makes me like him more…

      • cr says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:23 am

        @Jay, I sort of remember the Olivia Munn stuff, which is probably one of the reasons I didn’t really pay attention to him then. But, how many years ago was that? It does seem like he’s grown up a bit in the intervening years.

      • Jay says:
        June 9, 2017 at 10:40 am

        I totally agree he seems to have grown up a bit (although to be honest with all actors unless you know them personally it is very hard to judge), but he does seem like a nice guy and not some total asshole. But I do consider dating someone as not nice as OM is to be questionable. Like dude wasn’t thinking with his brain on that one.

      • V4Real says:
        June 9, 2017 at 11:25 am

        I remember the Olivia Munn stuff as well and it was her naughty texts, not his. Why blame him for what his then gf was texting about him. Pine got a lot of smack because he used to date what people called C-List reality stars and C-List models.

        And by the way I still like Evans, chunky but and all. That Capt ass is amazing. Maybe it’s the Black in me but I like men who have a bit of an ass, RDJ included.

        Now back to Pine. You haven’t heard anything about him being rude, difficult to work with or an ass. I remember the DUI thing as well. I frowned on that but I love me some Pine. Cops said he didn’t appear to be drunk but he was over New Zealand”s limit. He wasn’t driving erratically, he was stopped during a routine drink-driving operation. Also he didn’t try to weasel out of it or come up with some BS excuse.

  2. QQ says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:27 am

    He is the Better Chris but that’s like saying King of the Mediocres ( sorta like Future is the Patron saint of F*ckboys?) .. if we’re gonna keep it 100

    Reply
  3. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

    He is the most attractive of them all. I will let his questionable taste in shirts (see that dark mustard shirt that he is wearing in the second photo). The last one is the best of the bunch.

    Plus, he seems really sweet and does not seem to age, kinda like James Marsden.

    Reply
  4. austingoddess says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I think Chris Pine should be the next James Bond.

    Reply
  5. SusanneToo says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

    No argument here. I love his James Tiberius Kirk. He plays it with a twinkle in his eye while channeling William Shatner.
    And he was wonderful in Hell or High Water. And his hilarious turn in Horrible Bosses 2 or 3 or whatever number it was.
    Definitely the best Chris.

    Reply
  6. tw says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:31 am

    I lol’d at your on point Chris assessments!! hahahahahahahaah, chunky butt!

    Reply
  7. Malificent says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Oh squee, he’s playing Meg’s dad in A Wrinkle in Time! But father of two? Are they ditching the twins?

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Seeing the movie tomorrow. THE EXCITEMENT.

    Reply
  9. Cherise says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Meh. I remain a Chris Evans girl. A real life Captain Dorito who battles racists, sexists and other deplorables on twitter by the day. Who is not afraid to admit his mistakes and apologise without condition. Who has the nicest butt I have ever seen on a white boy. Who adores and is adored by his family. Besides, Pines eye color weirds me out.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      June 9, 2017 at 10:10 am

      As I said below, are we talking public persona or actual talent? Actual talent is where I’d say Pine has the edge. Evans does have a nice butt though. ;-) I think my Chris answer is different depending on the category. And let’s face it, none of them are that exciting!

      And this may be a personal pet peeve but can we not give people too much credit for tweeting well? OK, he tweets he’s on the good side, that’s nice. No I’m serious that is nice but…and? I’ll give him props for visiting sick kids and soldiers overseas but for tweets? Eh. The tweets are lovely but empty without real world follow up. I don’t mean to pick on Evans for that, that goes for all of the celebrities.

      Reply
      • Nyawira says:
        June 9, 2017 at 11:18 am

        Lol. I have no stake in the Chris wars but Pinenuts are genuinely nuts. Pine is just an average actor. Just because you have the hots for a guy doesnt make him Laurence Olivier. Also, I dont see why its so hard to give props to Chris Evans for using his twitter presence meaningfully. It’s where the young people are and where he can state his position on issues everyday rather than waiting for his next movie promotion. You question the value of kids seeing Captain America battle David Duke irl? They idolise this guy and his visibility helps to shape minds. Give credit where it’s due.

      • Mia4s says:
        June 9, 2017 at 11:33 am

        I wouldn’t qualify for a Pinenut, I wouldn’t dare try. I’m just saying I watch a lot of movies and he’s the only one of the four who has impressed me in the least. Evans was pretty good in that movie The Iceman (yes I’ve seen Snowpiercer…and no). Hemsworth…tried…but should stick to comedy. Pratt’s not even on the board.

        My answer would be different on public persona where Pine is a non-entity. Really nothing as a celebrity.

        As for the tweeting. Again, it’s good. But it’s…typing. Its para-social interaction. Fighting a David Duke on twitter is like saying you’re against kicking puppies. I mean? Great but…no kidding? You want me to give him credit? Hey, good for you Evans! I just feel like people want me to be falling to my knees in tears of euphoria, or something? Eh. I’ll give more credit to a Mark Ruffalo who not only tweets but shows up at hearings, protests, etc. that impresses me.

      • V4Real says:
        June 9, 2017 at 12:51 pm

        I like all the Chriss’, including Cooper but Pine and Evans are my favorite. Now Pine, that boy can act. He is not mediocre as some may claim. He’s versatile as hell.

        As for Evans, he’s a pretty good actor as well. Some mentioned Snowpiercer but that list should have also included Puncture and London. As for his tweets. The OP is right to give him props for his teeets. At least he is not afraid to tweet about politics and racist scum. Some celebs shy away from that in fear of losing fans or harming their career. Everyone fights the battle in their own way, why judge him for the way he chooses to fight. Tweets tend to reach more people than showing up at rallies or meetings anyways. Kudos to Raffalo as well. And Evans has a wonderful ass. He got an ass like some Black men, now what’s wrong with that. In the words of Salt-N-Peppa. You’re packed and you’re stacked, especially in the back. I want to thank your mother for an butt like that. Yes Chris makes me want to Shoop.And Pine makes me swoon.

    • cr says:
      June 9, 2017 at 1:16 pm

      “Pine is just an average actor. Just because you have the hots for a guy doesnt make him Laurence Olivier.”
      Hmm, no, we’re not calling him Laurence Olivier. And it’s not just fans who think he’s the better actor, his reviews for HOHW were excellent. As are his reviews for WW. Is Evans a bad actor? No, but right now Pine’s the better one.
      As for you claiming you have no stake in these fun wars, obviously you do. :)

      Reply
  10. Juluho says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Y’all have lost your minds, Helmsworth is #1 Chris. Look at what a sweet Dad he is! I love James T Kirk, but Helmsworth is number one.

    Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      June 9, 2017 at 9:58 am

      This is why the conversation needs to be split. Personal life and looks can very well be personal preference. You like Hemsworth, that’s great. But on acting talent???? Come on!!! I’m sure he’s a nice enough guy but….eeesh.

      Pine is by far the most talented actor of all of them and has by far shown the most range. Maybe one of the others will have their day at some point but right now it’s not even a contest!

      Reply
    • Hecate says:
      June 9, 2017 at 11:29 am

      Team Hemsworth – always and forever, in every way. We’ve all seen the latest Thor teaser, haven’t we? With the toys?

      Pine is a nice backup, though, for those times Hemsworth insists on seeing his children and other such nonsense.

      Reply
  11. third ginger says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Said it before, but here I go. HELL OR HIGH WATER cemented Pine’s status as a truly fine actor. He’s adorable. I also think Hemsworth is sweet but limited as an actor. Evans is fine. Pratt, because of his occasionally idiotic ramblings, is problematic, but fulfills his job as affable goof in blockbusters. They are all young enough to be my sons.

    Reply
    • LadyT says:
      June 9, 2017 at 10:46 am

      Hell or High Water is what did it for me. I almost didn’t want to see it because of Pine’s pretty boy image which is just not my thing. I’ll take a rugged manly man any day. More importantly I go to movies to experience acting, characters, feelings, etc.
      The first words out of my mouth after seeing HOHW were “Who knew Chris Pine could act?!” So now I’m a fan and watching his career.

      Reply
  12. neelyo says:
    June 9, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I think I fell in love with Pine when he presented on the Golden Globes before the first Star Trek film. He’s just dreamy and unlike the other two, fully a man, not an overgrown adolescent.

    I liked Evans first but Pine is just better. (Kaiser, what’s wrong with a chunky butt? What is a chunky butt?)

    Pratt can go suck an egg.

    Reply
  13. Green Is Good says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Chris Pine had me at Star Trek.

    Reply
  14. Adele Dazeem says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Chris Pine had me in that straight to video movie he did at the start of his career when he played a blind teenager. Anyone remember that? He has worked me over ever since. Love.

    And yes in Hell or High Water my lady business was on high alert. As he ages, he’s getting more of an attractive leading man look vs cutesy young guy.

    Reply
  15. T. May says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:15 am

    As Exibit A, I submit: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=R_ylchEHdUk

    Reply
  16. LooperFor says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Bit unfair on Hemsworth, he’s a good guy, although I definitely agree on Vanilla Evans. I’m so sad about Pratt being a Republican. God. Heartbroken. Pine is lovely though – I’m always hypnotized by his upper lip. Hell and High Water. Hell yeah :D

    Reply
  17. PettyRiperton says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Y’all can have this one I’ll take Evans

    Reply
  18. Marion C. says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I’ve been ambivalent about all the Chris’ but Pine made me a convert with his stint on Angie TriBeCa. He’s awesome!

    Reply
  19. M says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I still think Chris Cooper is the best Chris!

    Reply
  20. Voldielocks says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:04 am

    My favorite Chris by far!! I know squat about stories of his personal life & I prefer to keep it that way. This way he can remain my favorite. 😊

    Reply
  21. Incredulous says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Chris(topher) Lee – the brains, the height, the looks, the masculinity, the polyglotism, the voice, the careers, the war record (still sealed!), THE Dracula, the man, The Chris. *folds arms*

    Reply
  22. Skwinkee says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Has anyone watched Bottleshock? It’s such a fun little movie of Pines! Agreed he’s the best!

    Reply
  23. StormsMama says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:59 am

    That gif with Gal is GOLD

    Reply
  24. Nina says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    I was always indifferent to him looks-wise, but once I saw him with a beard…*fans self*

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment