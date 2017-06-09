For the record, Chris Pine has been the ‘Best Chris’ for years now

Like most good daughters, I went to see Wonder Woman with my mom. I told her, months ago, that I wanted to see WW and that we should see it together, for feminism and lady power. She didn’t go into the movie with any strong feelings about Gal Gadot or Diana in general, but she has always had a thing for Chris Pine. And she, like everybody else, was not disappointed. She loved the movie entirely, but afterwards, all she could talk about was Pine and how wonderful he is in general, and in the movie specifically. I agreed – Pine was excellent in WW, and I came out of the film with a lot of respect for his decision to play “the girlfriend” to a superhero. He owned that and did an amazing job supporting Gal on-screen and off-screen.

So, in the wake of Wonder Woman’s critical and financial success, people are now writing thinkpieces (here and here and here) about how Chris Pine is The Best Chris. We are living in an era of Hollywood where you have to be a white guy with brown hair and blue eyes, and named Chris Something, to be considered a real movie star. The race was between Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt and Chris Pine. And in the Chris Wars, I was always leaning more towards Pine. Pratt is a Republican douche. Evans is a neurotic mess with a chunky butt. Hemsworth is a barely sentient piece of beef. It’s actually not fair to compare Chris Pine to the Lesser Chrises. Pine was always going to come out ahead.

That’s where I fall in The Chris Wars. Come to think of it, I knew Chris Pine was my guy when he cried salty, woke tears during John Legend’s performance of “Glory” in 2015. I also knew he was my guy when Ava DuVernay endorsed him. I knew he was my guy when Gal Gadot looked at him like she could eat him up with a side of ice cream.

In WRINKLE IN TIME, he plays a physicist, father of two and husband of Gugu Mbatha Raw. President of the Chrises. https://t.co/oItZLf5URU — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 8, 2017

