Did Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner steal black designers’ work?

The Kardashians love to appropriate and culture-vulture everything from black culture. It is known. They appropriate language, slang, styling, hair, nails, whatever you’ve got. They’ve been called out on it a million times for a million different reasons. But in the second time this month, a Kardashian-Jenner woman is being explicitly called out for literally copying a black designer’s designs. Like, they think no one would notice? Did they think no one would care?

The first story of just the past week was regarding Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing line. I thought Good American was just jeans, but no, it’s a full clothing line and Khloe blatantly copied the work of another designer, Destiney Bleu, someone respected who has well-liked and well-worn designs. Like, she’s designed for Beyonce. She posted this tweet a week ago:

Her Twitter got stalked by Khloe fans, but Destiney continued tweeting about how Khloe stole her designs. Apparently, Khloe’s lawyers sent her a cease & desist too but Bleu isn’t backing down. You can read more about it here.

Then yesterday, a designer from PluggedNYC went on social media to accuse Kylie Jenner of stealing their camo designs for her own line. PluggedNYC says that they even worked with Kylie before, and she bought their clothes. And then she just copied them. This isn’t even the first time Kylie has been specifically accused of stealing other people’s designs.

The only thing I’ll say in defense of any of this is that designers copy other designers all the time. Even after Roland Mouret stopped working with Victoria Beckham, her clothes still looked like blatant copies of Mouret’s work. Many designers did their own spin/copies of Tom Ford’s most iconic Gucci looks more than a decade ago. Stella McCartney puts her “spin” on other people’s designs all the time (it’s how she got her start, when she was with Chloe, and accused of stealing other designers’ work). But what the Kardashian-Jenners are doing is something different: they are specifically culture-vulturing black designers’ work, ordering those designers’ clothes and then copying them completely. It’s gross.

43 Responses to “Did Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner steal black designers’ work?”

  1. PettyRiperton says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:26 am

    They are culture vultures always have been

    Reply
  2. CynicalAnn says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Is water wet? Really-do any of those Kardashian/Jenners do anything original?

    Reply
  3. QQ says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Does a Bear Sh*t in the Woods?, Does Day end in Y?, Do fillers Bounce in water? Is a Black Lady of note happy with her Black S.O in Calabasas and a Dime is about to drop on her? Did Pepsi Cure Institutional Racism?, Are The Kardashians About top bring back “natural Hair” or “Boxer Braids” or “ass” as a Comodity?, Did they “create” all the Black Girl Slang that they stay trying to pass as “cutesy family Sayings”

    The answer to these and More universal queries tonight at 11 in “BUT BLACK WOMEN BEEN TELLING YOU”

    Reply
  4. FishBeard says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Greedy little warthogs behaving like greedy little warthogs. Khloe seems to be literally morphing into one. Nothing but contempt for that entire family. But I’m really glad people are calling them out for this.

    Reply
  5. Merritt says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Of course they did. They don’t care about stealing from someone else and claiming it is their own work.

    Reply
  6. Ayra. says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I for one, am absolutely and completely shocked. I mean, people have only been saying this for years, but we were called “jealous” and “sensitive”.
    The Kardashian Jenners are about as original and innovative as a box of basic crayons.
    I can’t wait until they become a distant memory.

    Reply
  7. tfantyfan says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:36 am

    QQ you always make my day!

    Reply
  8. Tiffany says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:43 am

    The answer to any question about this crew of grifters is always yes. Yes they did. Yes they do. Yes they will.

    Reply
  9. Sara says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Ugly cameo clothes aren’t exactly unique… No doubt the K:s copy stuff from all over though :/

    Reply
  10. Samantha says:
    June 9, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Not sure what race has to do with it. It’s not okay to steal from anyone.

    Reply
    • Wilma says:
      June 9, 2017 at 11:07 am

      When you steal things from black women, who are often overlooked, trivialized, derided or whose issues are demeaned or not deemed important enough to deal with, then race has to do with this. The fact that these women have to draw attention to this themselves Is significant in that respect (if stealing did occur, I’m kind of assuming that it did as the Kardashians lost their presumption of innocence in these kinds ofthings with me, but to be fair, I’m clueless about apparel and LA based designers).

      Reply
    • Millie says:
      June 9, 2017 at 2:11 pm

      Race has a lot to do with it actually. I for one am tired of hearing what a legend Elvis Presley is and the Beatles. They stole from black music and culture and get worshiped as original and amazing by people everywhere. The black people they stole from get little to no credit. It is the same with the Kardashians. They hate blacks but have no problem ripping off black culture. If it had been whites that were stolen from you best believe that it would be known everywhere and by everyone.

      Reply
      • Shiba says:
        June 9, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        Most artists are ‘inspired’ by others. On a level playing field, all’s fair. But when one race is economically dominant in the system, they intrinsically have an upper hand. Do I think the Beatles deliberately took advantage of African-American musical heritage – it’s every rich musician’s responsibility to pay it back (and not just be greedy as f*ck…)

      • Mo says:
        June 9, 2017 at 3:38 pm

        Aw, leave the Beatles alone! They were Teddy Boys originally. If you want to talk about black culture being exploited in rock n roll Led Zepplin is your guy. They have even lost court cases for blatantly copying poor black blues musicians.

    • Anon33 says:
      June 9, 2017 at 2:21 pm

      Because they specifically and only do this to black women. Pay attention.

      Reply
  11. Blaire Carter says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:01 am

    kendall + kylie’s line knocks off a pair a designer Barbara Bui’s heels (that Kylie was once spotted in) and the Chanel slides. I’m guessing there’s many more…

    Reply
  12. Littlestar says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Talentless hacks being talentless hacks. Of course they’ll have hoards of sycophants to blow smoke up their a**es about them just being the victims of envious people. Can’t wait until this whole family is GONE

    Reply
  13. Frigga says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:06 am

    They should be thanking black culture for why they’re famous to begin with…they’ve been leaching off their backs from the start. These self-hating Caucasians steal their hair styles, fashion, even body parts…and exploit the shit out of them for money. I hate seeing them credited for a hairstyle or fashion trend that has been ingrained in African American and black culture for centuries. It really, truly is disgusting what they’ve exploited for monetary gain.

    Reply
  14. mogul says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:11 am

    They wouldn’t dare to steal the style of another white woman. They only steal from black women, because they don’t respect black women and because it’s hard for black women to capulate to fame. Black women are generally ignored in our society, so it’s easier to steal from them and no-one will stand up for them. Black women are never seen as a victim in any situation, and left to their own mercy.

    Those crooks of the Kardashian/Jenner are reassured that there will never be an uproar for their actions. But those stylists should keep on exposing them, they have profited too long from black women looks and persona. They should finally be put in their places.

    Reply
  15. Izzy says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I hope those designers sue them for every penny.

    Reply
  16. COSquared says:
    June 9, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Not directly related, but a good read: http://racebaitr.com/2017/05/22/the-nyt-review-of-venus-is-a-reminder-that-black-women-and-our-suffering-are-often-invisible-to-others/

    Reply
  17. cindyp says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Why would anyone want to buy Kardashian clothing?

    Reply
  18. KemTen says:
    June 9, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    What’s new?

    Reply
  19. Cleo says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    https://tenor.com/view/the-wire-gif-4207772

    Reply
  20. Nicole says:
    June 9, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Please tell me that those ugly ass camouflage outfits are not considered “in style”.

    Reply
  21. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Thank you for posting this story, and others like it. While it’s not really “news” that the Kardashians rip off designers, I like that your articles remind people of where the designs came from — to give the real designers publicity and recognition.

    Reply
  22. The Original Mia says:
    June 9, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Is water wet?

    Reply
  23. Andi says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    QQ. respect! Nailed it.

    Reply
  24. Ayra. says:
    June 9, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    UPDATE: Khloe sent Destiney (the og designer of the bodysuits) a cease and desist letter for defamation of character. People! has the scoop, but Destiney’s lawyers hit back WITH receipts, emails of the conversation, the specifics (Khloe asked for a bedazzled suit with Tristan’s name on it)

    Reply

