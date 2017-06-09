Did Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner steal black designers’ work?

The Kardashians love to appropriate and culture-vulture everything from black culture. It is known. They appropriate language, slang, styling, hair, nails, whatever you’ve got. They’ve been called out on it a million times for a million different reasons. But in the second time this month, a Kardashian-Jenner woman is being explicitly called out for literally copying a black designer’s designs. Like, they think no one would notice? Did they think no one would care?

The first story of just the past week was regarding Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing line. I thought Good American was just jeans, but no, it’s a full clothing line and Khloe blatantly copied the work of another designer, Destiney Bleu, someone respected who has well-liked and well-worn designs. Like, she’s designed for Beyonce. She posted this tweet a week ago:

When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. 🙃 https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

Her Twitter got stalked by Khloe fans, but Destiney continued tweeting about how Khloe stole her designs. Apparently, Khloe’s lawyers sent her a cease & desist too but Bleu isn’t backing down. You can read more about it here.

Then yesterday, a designer from PluggedNYC went on social media to accuse Kylie Jenner of stealing their camo designs for her own line. PluggedNYC says that they even worked with Kylie before, and she bought their clothes. And then she just copied them. This isn’t even the first time Kylie has been specifically accused of stealing other people’s designs.

The black owned company that Kylie stole her camo clothes idea from is posting the receipts of when Kylie ordered from them and I'm LIVING pic.twitter.com/4r0xEwhw6o — Kelsha. (@kelshareese) June 9, 2017

The only thing I’ll say in defense of any of this is that designers copy other designers all the time. Even after Roland Mouret stopped working with Victoria Beckham, her clothes still looked like blatant copies of Mouret’s work. Many designers did their own spin/copies of Tom Ford’s most iconic Gucci looks more than a decade ago. Stella McCartney puts her “spin” on other people’s designs all the time (it’s how she got her start, when she was with Chloe, and accused of stealing other designers’ work). But what the Kardashian-Jenners are doing is something different: they are specifically culture-vulturing black designers’ work, ordering those designers’ clothes and then copying them completely. It’s gross.