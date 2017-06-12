Reza Aslan was fired from CNN for calling Donald Trump a ‘piece of sh-t’

Last week, we talked about Reza Aslan. Aslan is the host of CNN’s Believer, and Aslan has been a commentator on cable news for years. He’s an author, professor, political/religious analyst and more. He’s also on Twitter. When London was hit with a terrorist attack two weekends ago, Donald Trump got on Twitter and gleefully used the terrorist attack to promote his stupid Muslim Ban. It was crass, it was undiplomatic, it was sh-tty. And so Aslan called Donald Trump a “piece of sh-t” on Twitter. Which is a statement of fact at this point. But all of the Deplorables had NEVER EVER heard such language about anyone! They demanded Reza Aslan be fired from CNN. And guess what? It happened.

CNN no longer believes in “Believer,” the non-fiction series it launched earlier this year with Reza Aslan, the Iranian-American author and religious scholar. “CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,’” the network said in a statement. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best. “ Aslan came under fire earlier this month after using profanity to describe President Donald Trump in the wake of remarks the President made about the terrorist attacks on London. In the tweet, Aslan called Trump “a piece of s—” and expressed dismay at Trump’s use of the tragedy to promote his desire for a so-called “travel ban” on certain kinds of people hailing from specific countries in the Middle East. The author later apologized, saying, “I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words.” Aslan released a statement about Believer’s cancellation, saying: “Obviously I am very disappointed in this decision. ‘Believer’ means a great deal to me and to the countless viewers it’s reached. Its message of religious tolerance and exploration is extremely important right now. I am deeply grateful to CNN for giving me the opportunity to launch the show and to amplify my voice on their network. I am especially grateful to the legion of people within the Turner organization who worked so hard to make the show a hit series,” said Aslan, in a prepared statement. ” However, in these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation’s discourse has become complicated, and I recognize that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet. Similarly, I need to honor my voice. I am not a journalist. I am a social commentator and scholar. And so I agree with CNN that it is best that we part ways. I look forward to partnering with another platform in the future to continue to spread my message. I wish CNN all the best.”

[From Variety]

So, the Deplorables are gleeful. And it is depressing – CNN is the same cable network that would hire a man (Corey Lewandowski) who literally ASSAULTED A JOURNALIST and he got a seat at the table. But Reza Aslan correctly calls Emperor Bigly a “piece of sh-t” as Bigly was in the midst of gleefully and crassly using a terrorist attack to further his own bigoted agenda, and suddenly Aslan is the guy without a job. Not to mention all of the obscene and ridiculous things Trump has done in the past two years, and CNN still gives Trump airtime, but sure.

Now, all that being said, I’m tired of CNN’s “special programming” with stuff like that Anthony Bourdain show, and Aslan’s show, and all of the Jesus documentaries and “decades” documentaries and such. Enough with all of that. These are terrifying times and a piece of sh-t is the president of the United States. FOCUS. Use your resources to actually inform and educate the public. Ha, JK. CNN won’t do that.