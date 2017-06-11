The ‘Black Panther’ teaser trailer looks absolutely amazing, you guys

YES.

I AM HERE FOR THIS.

BLACK PANTHER PARTY.

On Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for Black Panther. They had released the first poster (above) earlier in the day, and I feel like half of the people tuning in to Game 4 were only there for the Black Panther Party. And let me tell you… this trailer does not disappoint AT ALL. Granted, I don’t know much about these characters, but much like the Wonder Woman situation, we are so far overdue on a major superhero of color. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther/T’Challa character was introduced to the Marvel Universe in Captain America: Civil War, and that happened after Marvel had already decided to do a stand-alone Black Panther movie. So here’s the trailer (I’ve watched this like 15 times already)

I am here for Chadwick Boseman. I am HERE for Michael B. Jordan. I am here for Lupita Nyong’o. I am here for MORGAN FREEMAN’S BEST NARRATION EVER. I am here for Danai Gurira. I am here for Daniel Kaluuya (who is in the movie although I didn’t see him in the trailer?). I’m also here for Martin Freeman, because why not? I’m here for the music (which sounds awesome). And mostly I am here for director Ryan Coogler assembling the best cast in the Marvel Universe. Ryan Coogler is everything, you guys.

This is being released in the middle of Black History Month next year. Something tells me it will be HUGE.