The ‘Black Panther’ teaser trailer looks absolutely amazing, you guys

YES.
I AM HERE FOR THIS.
BLACK PANTHER PARTY.
On Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for Black Panther. They had released the first poster (above) earlier in the day, and I feel like half of the people tuning in to Game 4 were only there for the Black Panther Party. And let me tell you… this trailer does not disappoint AT ALL. Granted, I don’t know much about these characters, but much like the Wonder Woman situation, we are so far overdue on a major superhero of color. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther/T’Challa character was introduced to the Marvel Universe in Captain America: Civil War, and that happened after Marvel had already decided to do a stand-alone Black Panther movie. So here’s the trailer (I’ve watched this like 15 times already)
I am here for Chadwick Boseman. I am HERE for Michael B. Jordan. I am here for Lupita Nyong’o. I am here for MORGAN FREEMAN’S BEST NARRATION EVER. I am here for Danai Gurira. I am here for Daniel Kaluuya (who is in the movie although I didn’t see him in the trailer?). I’m also here for Martin Freeman, because why not? I’m here for the music (which sounds awesome). And mostly I am here for director Ryan Coogler assembling the best cast in the Marvel Universe. Ryan Coogler is everything, you guys.
This is being released in the middle of Black History Month next year. Something tells me it will be HUGE.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like Chadwick Boseman. he was great in Get On Up.
This release is going to make the deplorables sooooo mad. Cant wait.
LOL, that’s exactly what I was thinking watching the trailer. I’m here for it!!!
Speaking of deplorables, I need Sixer and the UK beanies – Emperor Baby Fists’ UK state visit is postponed because he’s afraid of protests!
@teacakes!
Yassss! Between May’s comeuppance and this, I feel alot better. Protests do work, but alas, the fight isn’t done. Corbyn wants his Brexit as hard as May’s, and if he thinks my tactical vote for Labour is a yes to his eff’d up Brexit, we have another think coming.
But that’s not for now. This weekend is to take a breath, watch my Black Panther and England winning the U20s football match. Yayyy!
@dodgy – the news only just broke on the Guardian a couple hours ago – I checked the front pages of the NYT, WaPo and the Times and they haven’t yet got it. But I did remember that Celebitches were wishing the trip could be cancelled and here we have the next best thing.
The UK’s problems are far from over but every blow struck against the likes of Maybot and Baby Fists counts.
I love that story – its one of my few bright spots in recent weeks politics wise.
Ickle baby has a fragile ego and is afraid of the tea drinkers from across the pond.
@Dodgy – He made my blood boil with his prancing on Andrew Marr this morning acting like he is PM. He can’t change the Queens Speech as he a minority gov because he LOST. Only the party that has the MAJORITY can dictate whats in Her Majs speech. He really does think the the electorate love him, sadly I think he is in for a rude awakening, esp as when parliament reconvene he’ll go back to being his normal incompetent and ineffective self. If he is the cause of another election in the next year he will be punished by the electorate.
Feelin the Chills!! The president of the electoral college and his wee minions NEED this.
Eh-I know plenty of deplorables and they’re not racist-they just loathe Hillary to the point of irrationality.
This trailer was LIT, y’all. I will have my money put down. Step into the spotlight, indeed.
I’m the only one who find this poster a bit cheap looking? Anyway this looks badass and I’m here for the ladies.
Yeah, the poster is cheap looking, but I’m sure they’ll do better nearer to the time. I’m just seeing this as a bookmark more than anything.
It’s atrocious. They’ve literally just photoshopped his face onto a computer generated background. Badly. Very very badly. Not sure what they were thinking.
The trailer looks awesome though.
Bad poster. Near FLAWLESS trailer. At least they put their money where it counts. Though last time i checked, disney/marvel does not have shallow pockets
Kaiser,
Daniel Kaluuya is in the trailer. it is really fast. he is in the first shot as Michael Jordan-he is on his left. I cannot wait for this movie! Angela Bassett is T’Challa’s mother!!!!
I’m having goosebumps – this looks AMAZING!
If the teaser is this good, I can’t wait for the first full trailer!!!
Everything looks amazing and bonus points for using Run the Jewels as the teaser music.
I can’t stop watching it either. I watched the teaser trailer, other people’s reactions, easter eggs videos, etc. But I would like to point out that in the interrogation scene where the guy realizes T’Challa and his bodyguard are behind the window – Chris Evans/Captain America is on the TV screen behind him. Is he still a wanted man? Will Captain America make an appearance? Will Bucky make an appearance since he is under T’Challa’s protection??
Either way—February 2018 is too long of a wait. I will continue to look at this teaser on my sad days–ie when The Donald speaks–shake of self-pity and realize there is something to look forward to in 2018 and I must keep resisting the Trump administration because he will not ruin this world before I have a chance to see this movie or its sequels.
Chadwick Boseman. Michael B. Jordan. Not to mention Andy Serkis. I’ll be at the first showing. Then I’ll take my grandson the next day. Can hardly wait.
I know, right? My son will prefer to go with his friends but whatever. They might just have to deal with my presence in the theater, too.
Marvel casting is always the best!!
the teaser trailer is very well made. The music brings so much energy to it.
Makes me so excited for the movie, mission acomplished!
Also, so much men candy!!!
Can’t. Stop. Watching! I’m so ready for this! This is a dream cast for sure.
Can’t wait!!!! They did a great job with this trailer. I hope this is huge like Wonder Woman- people want minority driven entertainment, Hollywood!
When I tell y’all this trailer had me SHOOK…… This gorgeous, melanin infused TEASER trailer has snatched the baby hairs off my baby hairs.
+100000
I’m telling you! *kermit flail*
*gently rubs Jamaican black castor oil onto Tiffany27′s edges*
Sis we can’t lose them before we even see the movie!! We have to prolong the snatching.
Actual footage of me and my friends: https://instagram.com/p/BVLtuJilt-O/
that insta! hahahaha
I wonder if Storm will be in this movie? She’s his wife in the comics, or am I completely misremembering that?
She was for a while but I think Marvel broke them up, because God forbid anyone be happy in comics. (Also the movie rights for Storm are still owned by Fox, so Marvel can’t touch her.)
MCU doesn’t have the rights to Storm. Different studios have the rights to different Marvel characters. MCU negotiated with Sony for shared rights to Spider Man to bring him back into the Avengers fold and they negotiated with 20th Century Fox for the rights to Quicksilver for one film and Scarlet Witch but I don’t think they have negotiated for Storm.
That’s a shame, it would have been cool to see Storm in this movie.
Yeah, but no she won’t be in the movie because of the rights like everyone said..which is both unfortunate but good.
Unfortunate because I love Storm, I grew up with her and she was one of the few black heroes.. little me wanted white hair and always pretended to control storms when hurricanes were over my island.
Good because honestly… they haven’t casted the right person for her, the actresses have been bland and to me, that’s unacceptable for Storm, they haven’t done her character justice.
Im shook. Black history month hasn’t been this LIT since Bey performed Formation at the Super Bowl. We are about to make SOOOOOO many people mad y’all.
Did you see people like omg he’s EVERYONES superhero blah blah blah.
Nah fam he is BLACK. BLACKER THAN BLACK. BLACK IMAGERY. BLACK CAST. DIRECTOR. YALL AINT TAKING THIS FROM US. ok I had to get that off my chest I’m so excited.
@Alex,
Word. It was nice seeing dark skinned women in the Marvel universe. If you followed comics book movies alone, you wouldn’t think that they existed. I know what my Halloween costume is going to be. Shuri with her panther blasts. Yasss.
Wooooooo. Also it’s so nice to see so many African inspired images. I might use some fabric I got from Soweto on vacation to make an outfit for opening day.
I think the voiceover narration is John Kani as King T’Chaka, Black Panther’s father, not Morgan Freeman.
So excited for this.
YESSSSSSSS THIS LOOKS AMAZING.
That looks awesome. I’ll be there when it’s out!
I have no words to describe my feelings when I saw it. My life and edges were SNATCHED to the point I needed time to recover. BLACK EXCELLENCE.
They’re getting my money, this will be the first time I’m going to pay to watch a movie multiple times. I want them to break records at the box office, I’m here x10 for the representation.
I now have to prepare my outfits for opening weekend 8 months in advance.
This movie is going to get ALL MY MONEY!!!
LOVED THE TRAILER. The action is amazing; the political intrigue part of the movie is fascinating. T’Challa ascends to the throne but there are factions that want to take the crown away from him. (I wouldn’t exactly frame this as Game of Thrones in Africa, but some bloggers will.) The outside world wants access to Wakanda, most likely to get a hold of the vibranium and the country’s other technological resources that look light years ahead of Tony Stark’s. The Dora Milaje (the female bodyguards who protect the king ) look fierce in the throne room and squaring off against Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger). The villains are going to be as interesting as the protagonists. The music is great. This movie has buy-your-ticket-in-advance-if-you-want-to-see-it-at-all feel.
Black Panther and Wonder Woman, you guys. It’s happening.
Beautiful looking cast but still not a comic book fan.
Me neither! But I still intend to spend $$ to see this movie! It looks fab!
And I am here for ANGELA BASSETT & HER HAIR
This looks AMAZEBALLS!!!!Kaiser, once again, I second everything you wrote.
I dont usually watch comic book films in theaters (only have Age of Ultron and Wonder Woman) so I kind of doupt that I will see thi. I cant tell if the plot is good yet either. But the visual look of the film is nice and is good to for Lupita and Serkins to be live action for once.
I thought the narration was Andry Serkis talking to Freeman in an African accent? Sorry if thats wrong… havent bothered to see a Marvel movie in a while- but this one looks great! I like the mystery of it- hate trailers that give too much plot information.
