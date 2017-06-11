The ‘Black Panther’ teaser trailer looks absolutely amazing, you guys

YES.

I AM HERE FOR THIS.

BLACK PANTHER PARTY.

On Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Marvel debuted the teaser trailer for Black Panther. They had released the first poster (above) earlier in the day, and I feel like half of the people tuning in to Game 4 were only there for the Black Panther Party. And let me tell you… this trailer does not disappoint AT ALL. Granted, I don’t know much about these characters, but much like the Wonder Woman situation, we are so far overdue on a major superhero of color. Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther/T’Challa character was introduced to the Marvel Universe in Captain America: Civil War, and that happened after Marvel had already decided to do a stand-alone Black Panther movie. So here’s the trailer (I’ve watched this like 15 times already)

I am here for Chadwick Boseman. I am HERE for Michael B. Jordan. I am here for Lupita Nyong’o. I am here for MORGAN FREEMAN’S BEST NARRATION EVER. I am here for Danai Gurira. I am here for Daniel Kaluuya (who is in the movie although I didn’t see him in the trailer?). I’m also here for Martin Freeman, because why not? I’m here for the music (which sounds awesome). And mostly I am here for director Ryan Coogler assembling the best cast in the Marvel Universe. Ryan Coogler is everything, you guys.

This is being released in the middle of Black History Month next year. Something tells me it will be HUGE.

Premiere of Disney and Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange

50 Responses to “The ‘Black Panther’ teaser trailer looks absolutely amazing, you guys”

  1. Penfold says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I like Chadwick Boseman. he was great in Get On Up.

    Reply
  2. Cherise says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:06 am

    This release is going to make the deplorables sooooo mad. Cant wait.

    Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      June 11, 2017 at 9:22 am

      LOL, that’s exactly what I was thinking watching the trailer. I’m here for it!!!

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      June 11, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Speaking of deplorables, I need Sixer and the UK beanies – Emperor Baby Fists’ UK state visit is postponed because he’s afraid of protests!

      Reply
      • dodgy says:
        June 11, 2017 at 9:52 am

        @teacakes!

        Yassss! Between May’s comeuppance and this, I feel alot better. Protests do work, but alas, the fight isn’t done. Corbyn wants his Brexit as hard as May’s, and if he thinks my tactical vote for Labour is a yes to his eff’d up Brexit, we have another think coming.

        But that’s not for now. This weekend is to take a breath, watch my Black Panther and England winning the U20s football match. Yayyy!

      • teacakes says:
        June 11, 2017 at 10:35 am

        @dodgy – the news only just broke on the Guardian a couple hours ago – I checked the front pages of the NYT, WaPo and the Times and they haven’t yet got it. But I did remember that Celebitches were wishing the trip could be cancelled and here we have the next best thing.

        The UK’s problems are far from over but every blow struck against the likes of Maybot and Baby Fists counts.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        June 11, 2017 at 10:47 am

        I love that story – its one of my few bright spots in recent weeks politics wise.

        Ickle baby has a fragile ego and is afraid of the tea drinkers from across the pond.

        @Dodgy – He made my blood boil with his prancing on Andrew Marr this morning acting like he is PM. He can’t change the Queens Speech as he a minority gov because he LOST. Only the party that has the MAJORITY can dictate whats in Her Majs speech. He really does think the the electorate love him, sadly I think he is in for a rude awakening, esp as when parliament reconvene he’ll go back to being his normal incompetent and ineffective self. If he is the cause of another election in the next year he will be punished by the electorate.

    • SoonerOrLaterWeAllSleepAlone says:
      June 11, 2017 at 10:33 am

      Feelin the Chills!! The president of the electoral college and his wee minions NEED this.

      Reply
    • CynicalAnn says:
      June 11, 2017 at 11:25 am

      Eh-I know plenty of deplorables and they’re not racist-they just loathe Hillary to the point of irrationality.

      Reply
  3. dodgy says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:08 am

    This trailer was LIT, y’all. I will have my money put down. Step into the spotlight, indeed.

    Reply
  4. rachel says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I’m the only one who find this poster a bit cheap looking? Anyway this looks badass and I’m here for the ladies.

    Reply
  5. BlueSky says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Kaiser,
    Daniel Kaluuya is in the trailer. it is really fast. he is in the first shot as Michael Jordan-he is on his left. I cannot wait for this movie! Angela Bassett is T’Challa’s mother!!!!

    Reply
  6. Elisa the I. says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I’m having goosebumps – this looks AMAZING!

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:19 am

    If the teaser is this good, I can’t wait for the first full trailer!!!

    Everything looks amazing and bonus points for using Run the Jewels as the teaser music.

    Reply
  8. TheOtherOne says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I can’t stop watching it either. I watched the teaser trailer, other people’s reactions, easter eggs videos, etc. But I would like to point out that in the interrogation scene where the guy realizes T’Challa and his bodyguard are behind the window – Chris Evans/Captain America is on the TV screen behind him. Is he still a wanted man? Will Captain America make an appearance? Will Bucky make an appearance since he is under T’Challa’s protection??

    Either way—February 2018 is too long of a wait. I will continue to look at this teaser on my sad days–ie when The Donald speaks–shake of self-pity and realize there is something to look forward to in 2018 and I must keep resisting the Trump administration because he will not ruin this world before I have a chance to see this movie or its sequels.

    Reply
  9. SusanneToo says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Chadwick Boseman. Michael B. Jordan. Not to mention Andy Serkis. I’ll be at the first showing. Then I’ll take my grandson the next day. Can hardly wait.

    Reply
  10. third ginger says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Marvel casting is always the best!!

    Reply
  11. Maria F. says:
    June 11, 2017 at 8:55 am

    the teaser trailer is very well made. The music brings so much energy to it.

    Makes me so excited for the movie, mission acomplished!

    Also, so much men candy!!!

    Reply
  12. MellyMel says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Can’t. Stop. Watching! I’m so ready for this! This is a dream cast for sure.

    Reply
  13. STRIPE says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Can’t wait!!!! They did a great job with this trailer. I hope this is huge like Wonder Woman- people want minority driven entertainment, Hollywood!

    Reply
  14. Tiffany27 says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    When I tell y’all this trailer had me SHOOK…… This gorgeous, melanin infused TEASER trailer has snatched the baby hairs off my baby hairs.

    Reply
  15. D says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I wonder if Storm will be in this movie? She’s his wife in the comics, or am I completely misremembering that?

    Reply
    • WileyKit says:
      June 11, 2017 at 9:29 am

      She was for a while but I think Marvel broke them up, because God forbid anyone be happy in comics. (Also the movie rights for Storm are still owned by Fox, so Marvel can’t touch her.)

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      June 11, 2017 at 9:30 am

      MCU doesn’t have the rights to Storm. Different studios have the rights to different Marvel characters. MCU negotiated with Sony for shared rights to Spider Man to bring him back into the Avengers fold and they negotiated with 20th Century Fox for the rights to Quicksilver for one film and Scarlet Witch but I don’t think they have negotiated for Storm.

      Reply
    • Ayra. says:
      June 11, 2017 at 10:54 am

      Yeah, but no she won’t be in the movie because of the rights like everyone said..which is both unfortunate but good.
      Unfortunate because I love Storm, I grew up with her and she was one of the few black heroes.. little me wanted white hair and always pretended to control storms when hurricanes were over my island.
      Good because honestly… they haven’t casted the right person for her, the actresses have been bland and to me, that’s unacceptable for Storm, they haven’t done her character justice.

      Reply
  16. Alex says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Im shook. Black history month hasn’t been this LIT since Bey performed Formation at the Super Bowl. We are about to make SOOOOOO many people mad y’all.

    Did you see people like omg he’s EVERYONES superhero blah blah blah.
    Nah fam he is BLACK. BLACKER THAN BLACK. BLACK IMAGERY. BLACK CAST. DIRECTOR. YALL AINT TAKING THIS FROM US. ok I had to get that off my chest I’m so excited.

    Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I think the voiceover narration is John Kani as King T’Chaka, Black Panther’s father, not Morgan Freeman.

    So excited for this.

    Reply
  18. teacakes says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:39 am

    YESSSSSSSS THIS LOOKS AMAZING.

    Reply
  19. Insomniac says:
    June 11, 2017 at 9:54 am

    That looks awesome. I’ll be there when it’s out!

    Reply
  20. Ayra. says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:48 am

    I have no words to describe my feelings when I saw it. My life and edges were SNATCHED to the point I needed time to recover. BLACK EXCELLENCE.
    They’re getting my money, this will be the first time I’m going to pay to watch a movie multiple times. I want them to break records at the box office, I’m here x10 for the representation.

    I now have to prepare my outfits for opening weekend 8 months in advance.

    Reply
  21. OriginallyBlue says:
    June 11, 2017 at 10:52 am

    This movie is going to get ALL MY MONEY!!!

    Reply
  22. aquarius64 says:
    June 11, 2017 at 11:08 am

    LOVED THE TRAILER. The action is amazing; the political intrigue part of the movie is fascinating. T’Challa ascends to the throne but there are factions that want to take the crown away from him. (I wouldn’t exactly frame this as Game of Thrones in Africa, but some bloggers will.) The outside world wants access to Wakanda, most likely to get a hold of the vibranium and the country’s other technological resources that look light years ahead of Tony Stark’s. The Dora Milaje (the female bodyguards who protect the king ) look fierce in the throne room and squaring off against Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger). The villains are going to be as interesting as the protagonists. The music is great. This movie has buy-your-ticket-in-advance-if-you-want-to-see-it-at-all feel.

    Reply
  23. Lucy says:
    June 11, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Black Panther and Wonder Woman, you guys. It’s happening.

    Reply
  24. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 11, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Beautiful looking cast but still not a comic book fan.

    Reply
  25. Livealot says:
    June 11, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    And I am here for ANGELA BASSETT & HER HAIR

    Reply
  26. monette says:
    June 11, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    This looks AMAZEBALLS!!!!Kaiser, once again, I second everything you wrote.

    Reply
  27. Chinoiserie says:
    June 11, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    I dont usually watch comic book films in theaters (only have Age of Ultron and Wonder Woman) so I kind of doupt that I will see thi. I cant tell if the plot is good yet either. But the visual look of the film is nice and is good to for Lupita and Serkins to be live action for once.

    Reply
  28. Lori says:
    June 11, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    I thought the narration was Andry Serkis talking to Freeman in an African accent? Sorry if thats wrong… havent bothered to see a Marvel movie in a while- but this one looks great! I like the mystery of it- hate trailers that give too much plot information.

    Reply

