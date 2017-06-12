“Lindsay Lohan somehow got a job on a British TV show, huh” links

Lindsay Lohan got a job! She got a part in the British show Sick Note. She’s going to do a British accent, apparently. [Jezebel]
It’s not a real Cracken story without a pic of her blowing kisses
She’s gonna need a lot of “sick notes” to get off work and be late…lol…the show’s name is very fitting.
Well, I am here for Rupert Grint. Always.
You and me both!
I also want to second the comments below that the shorter hair looks good on her.
I want to talk about the cancelled bachelor in paradise. Is it because they were violent like the first season of BB? Were they just gross, like every season of Geordie Shore?
Why is a producer, not the people involved, pressing charges?
I want to hear all the dirt.
check TMZ. They are alleging consensual oral sex in the pool, which a traumatized producer had to witness. Quite sordid, dahling.
But, but, but, that’s so tame! I mean, for the typical exhibitionist narcissists that do these shows.
It must have been one hell of a licking.
There was some sort of situation where a female contestant and possibly a male contestant drank way too much and engaged in sex acts. The other contestants and a producer made complaints because they were concerned that the female was too intoxicated to give consent yet production continued to film it.
Well it’s been years since she had a real incident with the law. It seems like she turned her life around actually. I have a soft spot for her since I grew up with her movies.
She was just questioned in the robbery of her ex’s jewelry.
Sounds about right.
She looks good. Finally lost the my pretty pony hair extensions about ten years too late.
Lindsay and Rupert look related in that picture. Like mother and son.
Welp, today has officially been made with that comment. I’ll just be going to bed now, nothing else to see here.
Did she FINALLY get rid of the hair extensions? That would be great. She looks so much better without the gross, ratty extensions.
Pretty sure she’s wearing a wig here.
she looks like LeAnn Rimes now
Man, I remember in 7th grade when Mean Girls, Lindsay was so beautiful. I was a bit jealous and didn’t love the movie but she’s looks not good. I hate that I feel that way
Well, I wish Lohan the best, but…
Poor Lindsay had to travel to the UK to find work and forgiveness. Regardless of any hipsterish facade, Americans have become more Puritanical, judgmental and condemnatory than ever. “Burn her at the stake!!!” right?
I just assumed to would be some reality garbage… sorry, “rubbish.” I like that short hair on her.
Ew. What the hell did Rupert Grint and Nick Frost do to deserve this shit?
Two talented British actors stuck with a talentless, ungrateful brat. They should get on the phone with their agents and ask “WTF”?
I know! poor guys, they really don’t deserve this!
is that her real hair or a wig? because that style does wonders for her…
I’m going to ignore this and instead concentrate on better Brit TV news – that Idris Elba is filming a new series of Luther.
If you can dig it up, check out Ultaviolet:
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0169501/?ref_=nv_sr_2
Idris is the standout and 26. You get to discover and lust after a young Idris and his character is badass as hell.
Do not forget Stephen Moyer in Ultraviolet. Yum.
Wow, she looks middle-aged in that first photo. There’s nothing wrong with actually being middle-aged, but I was surprised by that photo.
