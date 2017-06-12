“Lindsay Lohan somehow got a job on a British TV show, huh” links
  • June 12, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

70th Cannes Film Festival - amfAR's Cinema against AIDS Gala - Arrivals

Lindsay Lohan got a job! She got a part in the British show Sick Note. She’s going to do a British accent, apparently. [Jezebel]
Ben Platt is Broadway’s Most Popular. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, Adam West. [Dlisted]
What is Tilda Swinton wearing? Hm. [Go Fug Yourself]
John Oliver explains what really happened in the British election. [Pajiba]
Miranda Kerr is shilling tea now? [Celebslam]
Twenty bucks says Warner Bros will hire a dude to direct the Wonder Woman sequel, even if Patty Jenkins is the best. [The Blemish]
Did Eddie Cibrian Photoshop his “receipts”? [Reality Tea]
Emma Stone’s dress is just ugly. [Popoholic]
Olivia Munn is very paparazzi-friendly these days. [Moe Jackson]
Courtney Love is in that TV movie, Blood Brothers. [OMG Blog]

😊Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote 😜

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

 

29 Responses to ““Lindsay Lohan somehow got a job on a British TV show, huh” links”

  1. Tough Cookie says:
    June 12, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    It’s not a real Cracken story without a pic of her blowing kisses

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    June 12, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Well, I am here for Rupert Grint. Always.

    Reply
  3. detritus says:
    June 12, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I want to talk about the cancelled bachelor in paradise. Is it because they were violent like the first season of BB? Were they just gross, like every season of Geordie Shore?
    Why is a producer, not the people involved, pressing charges?
    I want to hear all the dirt.

    Reply
  4. Twink says:
    June 12, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Well it’s been years since she had a real incident with the law. It seems like she turned her life around actually. I have a soft spot for her since I grew up with her movies.

    Reply
  5. Word says:
    June 12, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Lindsay and Rupert look related in that picture. Like mother and son.

    Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Did she FINALLY get rid of the hair extensions? That would be great. She looks so much better without the gross, ratty extensions.

    Reply
  7. edith says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    she looks like LeAnn Rimes now

    Reply
  8. Lillian says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Man, I remember in 7th grade when Mean Girls, Lindsay was so beautiful. I was a bit jealous and didn’t love the movie but she’s looks not good. I hate that I feel that way

    Reply
  9. minx says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Well, I wish Lohan the best, but…

    Reply
  10. tealily says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    I just assumed to would be some reality garbage… sorry, “rubbish.” I like that short hair on her.

    Reply
  11. Insomniac says:
    June 12, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Ew. What the hell did Rupert Grint and Nick Frost do to deserve this shit?

    Reply
  12. doofus says:
    June 12, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    is that her real hair or a wig? because that style does wonders for her…

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    June 12, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    I’m going to ignore this and instead concentrate on better Brit TV news – that Idris Elba is filming a new series of Luther.

    Reply
  14. Sassafras says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Wow, she looks middle-aged in that first photo. There’s nothing wrong with actually being middle-aged, but I was surprised by that photo.

    Reply

