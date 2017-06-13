Scarlett Johansson in Michael Kors at the ‘Rough Night’ premiere: tired or cute?

Last night was the big New York premiere of Rough Night, the raunchy girl comedy starring Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Ilana Glazer, Jillian Bell and Kate McKinnon. Let’s start with Scarlett. ScarJo wore Michael Kors and… the dress itself is not awful. Like, on another woman, I would talk about how it’s surprisingly good. But Scarlett doesn’t even seem to believe in this dress. Her styling is awful, she looks really tired and I feel like she’s probably regretting her hair now that everybody has the same cut. Apparently, ScarJo and Colin Jost (Josthansson?) were seen out on a date this past weekend, so maybe she’s legit tired because she’s been banging Jost non-stop. Who knows?
Ilana Glazer in Lanvin. I enjoy this more than I should. This suit reminds me of fancy silk pajamas. So it’s a win!
Zoë Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta, with boyfriend Karl Glusman. Their relationship still feels very intense. They’ve been dating for less than, like, eight months. And they’ve already done several official appearances together. As for her de la Renta jumpsuit… it’s fine. I’m not crazy about the blonde pixie cut on Zoe, but it’s fine.
Kate McKinnon is a goddess in red. Love her. Apparently, she brought her girlfriend to the premiere too.
Demi Moore in Dior. This is, no joke, my favorite look of the premiere. I’m shocked that my favorite look is A) Dior and B) on Demi Moore. But here we are. The colors are interesting and unexpected. The design is simple. And Demi honestly looks great.
Zoe needs bangs. As a fellow five-head, some hairstyles are just not flattering.
The hairstyle emphasises how much Zoe looks like her dad. Right down to the shape of his head.
exactly: her skull looks like my dad’s and his receding 60year old man hairline.
Scarlett has really lost her sparkle. She looks blah and tired here. Demi Moore looks younger and more refreshed and I’m sure she’s a decade older? Weird.
Demi is actually TWO decades older than Scarlett. Again, I’ve never been on the wagon about Scarlett’s supposedly good looks: she’s not a natural beauty and sooner or later that shows up. I’m not a hater at all, I just don’t like when the hype about someone is overrated. The dress on Scarlett is not that bad, but she doesn’t have the right body for it. Demi actually looks way better. Yay to all the middle aged women, natural beauties still rocking it while the younger chicks just looks awful. Those bags under her eyes….mm…….
More salt: Zoe dear, please wear closed shoes. Please. Those toes are hurting my soul. And how short is Zoe? Damn, Scarlett is already a short chick, so Zoe is really tiny.
The cut also makes ScarJos cranium look huge. Never realised.😶
Did you just call Demi Moore natural? She’s had a CRAZY amount of work done. She’s been stunningly lovely all her life but has been using every means possible to keep that beauty.
I know about Demi’s work. Bet she’s always been a stunning woman, just google her younger pics no makeup. The work she had done is good work, mostly for maintenance, she still looks like herself. Same for women like Cate Blanchett, Robin Wright, Julianne Moore. All of them natural beauties. Born beautiful. Unlike like Scarlett, who’s always needed tons of pimping to look good, and she’s young! Scarlett without makeup is a big nope….google her!
Demi looks great but she is very far away from “natural beauty”. You must have missed all the crazy lifts and pulls she’s had.
It’s obviously ScarJost.
Her makeup looks awful.
Demi looks amazing!! I want to see what Kate’s girlfriend looks like!!
Yes she does!!!! Puts the younger girls to shame. Maybe getting rid of Ashton helped her find the fountain of youth. Nothing like a man who drains you.
And Scarlett’s makeup is awful. So harsh!!! Agreed with earlier posts on that one!
Opens in three days, low advertising, and no reviews yet? Uh-oh.
Scarlett looks tired. I love Kate McKinnon but her dress is too big for her! Huh?
And all of them look so miserable to be there. It’s supposed to be a comedy…methinks it’s a dud.
I saw a preview for it before Wonder Woman last week, and it looks utterly dire. Didn’t get a single laugh from the audience.
I’m not big on commenting on anyone’s weight, but every time I see Scarlett I think she needs some of the weight back. She looks so drawn and tired all the time. She looked much better at her more natural weight that she had for years.
She doesn’t even look skinny though. She just looks like she’s at a healthy weight. I don’t think that’s the problem.
Demi’s dress is horrible.
She looks like an ice cream cone.
Has Scarlett had a rough night? She looks like she hasn’t slept in ages.
I like Scarlett’s haircut when the top has a bit more volume. Kate’s dress is my choice of the group. I really like the cast of this and will watch Kate McKinnon in anything, but the trailer was kind of iffy. I think I will see how the reviews come in.
Also you forgot Jillian Bell, the 5th member of the main cast.
GIMME PICTURES OF MCKINNON’S GIRLFRIEND IS SHE SUPER HOT
Ahem. I mean, I’m very glad she’s happy, and I hope that lady is climbing somebody gorgeous like a tree.
I don’t like Scarlett with short hair. Her hair style in those pictures is the way my 70 year old father has been wearing his for over 60 years.
👏😂👏 I love your comment, Beth!
Her gown is fine, it is the gelled hair combined with horrible eyeliner that is killing her look.
Her haircut and facial expression are doing her no favours.
Scar jo is a mom maybe her kids also been very active along w her love life and premiers!
I’m not feeling any of these outfits
Scarlett looks exhausted or maybe coming down with a cold. Demi looks nice and breezy. Not digging Zoe’s hair at all. I want this movie to be good but I don’t have a good feeling about it.
I love Scarlet’s short hair but I hate the slicked back styling at this premiere. Also I hate the make-up, Scarlet has such strong features, she can’t do dramatic make up like that and doesn’t need to. The dress is Okay, I don’t dislike it.
The eyeliner is too harsh on miss Scarlett. Overall they’re all pretty well dressed.
I like the Michael Kors dress but I don’t think it looks very good on her. It’s like ok. Not OK.
ScarJo’s dress is nearly identical to the one she wore as Ivanka for the “Complicit” sketch on SNL. Not sure if it’s a subtle message, but it’s lost in her turrible hair and makeup.
I really like what Kate and Demi are wearing. Scarlett looks like a completely different person.
wow, demi looks perfect
I think they all look great!!
