Scarlett Johansson in Michael Kors at the ‘Rough Night’ premiere: tired or cute?

New York Premiere of "ROUGH NIGHT"

Last night was the big New York premiere of Rough Night, the raunchy girl comedy starring Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Ilana Glazer, Jillian Bell and Kate McKinnon. Let’s start with Scarlett. ScarJo wore Michael Kors and… the dress itself is not awful. Like, on another woman, I would talk about how it’s surprisingly good. But Scarlett doesn’t even seem to believe in this dress. Her styling is awful, she looks really tired and I feel like she’s probably regretting her hair now that everybody has the same cut. Apparently, ScarJo and Colin Jost (Josthansson?) were seen out on a date this past weekend, so maybe she’s legit tired because she’s been banging Jost non-stop. Who knows?

"Rough Night" New York Premiere

Ilana Glazer in Lanvin. I enjoy this more than I should. This suit reminds me of fancy silk pajamas. So it’s a win!

New York Premiere of ROUGH NIGHT NY

Zoë Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta, with boyfriend Karl Glusman. Their relationship still feels very intense. They’ve been dating for less than, like, eight months. And they’ve already done several official appearances together. As for her de la Renta jumpsuit… it’s fine. I’m not crazy about the blonde pixie cut on Zoe, but it’s fine.

New York Premiere of "ROUGH NIGHT"

"Rough Night" New York Premiere

Kate McKinnon is a goddess in red. Love her. Apparently, she brought her girlfriend to the premiere too.

New York Premiere of "ROUGH NIGHT"

Demi Moore in Dior. This is, no joke, my favorite look of the premiere. I’m shocked that my favorite look is A) Dior and B) on Demi Moore. But here we are. The colors are interesting and unexpected. The design is simple. And Demi honestly looks great.

New York Premiere of ROUGH NIGHT NY

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

36 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson in Michael Kors at the ‘Rough Night’ premiere: tired or cute?”

  1. HadToChangeMyName says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Zoe needs bangs. As a fellow five-head, some hairstyles are just not flattering.

    Reply
  2. Ryan Raymond says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Scarlett has really lost her sparkle. She looks blah and tired here. Demi Moore looks younger and more refreshed and I’m sure she’s a decade older? Weird.

    Reply
    • Mannori says:
      June 13, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Demi is actually TWO decades older than Scarlett. Again, I’ve never been on the wagon about Scarlett’s supposedly good looks: she’s not a natural beauty and sooner or later that shows up. I’m not a hater at all, I just don’t like when the hype about someone is overrated. The dress on Scarlett is not that bad, but she doesn’t have the right body for it. Demi actually looks way better. Yay to all the middle aged women, natural beauties still rocking it while the younger chicks just looks awful. Those bags under her eyes….mm…….

      More salt: Zoe dear, please wear closed shoes. Please. Those toes are hurting my soul. And how short is Zoe? Damn, Scarlett is already a short chick, so Zoe is really tiny.

      Reply
  3. Valois says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:23 am

    It’s obviously ScarJost.

    Her makeup looks awful.

    Reply
  4. Dorothy#1 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Demi looks amazing!! I want to see what Kate’s girlfriend looks like!!

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Opens in three days, low advertising, and no reviews yet? Uh-oh.

    Scarlett looks tired. I love Kate McKinnon but her dress is too big for her! Huh?

    Reply
  6. Patricia says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I’m not big on commenting on anyone’s weight, but every time I see Scarlett I think she needs some of the weight back. She looks so drawn and tired all the time. She looked much better at her more natural weight that she had for years.

    Reply
  7. sarri says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Demi’s dress is horrible.

    Reply
  8. Mike H says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Has Scarlett had a rough night? She looks like she hasn’t slept in ages.

    Reply
  9. Lucy2 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I like Scarlett’s haircut when the top has a bit more volume. Kate’s dress is my choice of the group. I really like the cast of this and will watch Kate McKinnon in anything, but the trailer was kind of iffy. I think I will see how the reviews come in.
    Also you forgot Jillian Bell, the 5th member of the main cast.

    Reply
  10. Jennifer says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:29 am

    GIMME PICTURES OF MCKINNON’S GIRLFRIEND IS SHE SUPER HOT

    Ahem. I mean, I’m very glad she’s happy, and I hope that lady is climbing somebody gorgeous like a tree.

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I don’t like Scarlett with short hair. Her hair style in those pictures is the way my 70 year old father has been wearing his for over 60 years.

    Reply
  12. grabbyhands says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Her gown is fine, it is the gelled hair combined with horrible eyeliner that is killing her look.

    Reply
  13. Mr Hanson says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Her haircut and facial expression are doing her no favours.

    Reply
  14. Barrett says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Scar jo is a mom maybe her kids also been very active along w her love life and premiers!

    Reply
  15. astrid says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I’m not feeling any of these outfits

    Reply
  16. Magnoliarose says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Scarlett looks exhausted or maybe coming down with a cold. Demi looks nice and breezy. Not digging Zoe’s hair at all. I want this movie to be good but I don’t have a good feeling about it.

    Reply
  17. Loo says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I love Scarlet’s short hair but I hate the slicked back styling at this premiere. Also I hate the make-up, Scarlet has such strong features, she can’t do dramatic make up like that and doesn’t need to. The dress is Okay, I don’t dislike it.

    Reply
  18. rachel says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:54 am

    The eyeliner is too harsh on miss Scarlett. Overall they’re all pretty well dressed.

    Reply
  19. Pumpkin Pie says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:55 am

    I like the Michael Kors dress but I don’t think it looks very good on her. It’s like ok. Not OK.

    Reply
  20. Kealeen says:
    June 13, 2017 at 8:56 am

    ScarJo’s dress is nearly identical to the one she wore as Ivanka for the “Complicit” sketch on SNL. Not sure if it’s a subtle message, but it’s lost in her turrible hair and makeup.

    Reply
  21. nemera34 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I really like what Kate and Demi are wearing. Scarlett looks like a completely different person.

    Reply
  22. kb says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:06 am

    wow, demi looks perfect

    Reply
  23. Lucy says:
    June 13, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I think they all look great!!

    Reply

