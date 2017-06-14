Tinashe: ‘There’s colorism involved in the black community’

I don’t know much about Tinashe. She’s a singer/actress and the only time I’ve really paid attention to her is when she was reportedly going on a few dates with Calvin Harris last year, in the wake of his split from Taylor Swift. Well, Tinashe has a new album coming out called Joyride. It’s her first since 2014’s Aquarius, which is a pretty long interval between albums for most artists. To promote her new music, Tinashe chatted with the Guardian about how difficult it has been to carve out a fanbase when the music industry seems to only be interested in Rihanna and Beyonce. She also talks about colorism within the black community and what it’s like to be mixed race, and more. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Why she quit school after her acting career took off: “There was a lot of misplaced jealousy, so I didn’t want to be there any more.”
Her entrance into the music industry & sexism: “There’s a lot of sexism in the music business. A lot of sexism. As far as female producers or female engineers … when you’re in these studios, it’s all men. It is so rare that they’d not even expect me to have an opinion. It’s so much easier for male artists, I know it is,” she says. In early 2016, months after Joyride’s announcement, a Twitter message, apparently from Tinashe, emerged claiming that part of the hold-up was down to her label focusing on “Zany”, AKA the newly solo Zayn Malik. “I sent that message, yeah, that RCA was focused on Zayn? They were! But I have nothing against him; more power to him.”
She’s gotten a lot of support from women in the industry but not men: “Male artists don’t really co-sign female artists like that, and if they do it’s always like, ‘Are they f–king?’ It’s never, ‘Oh, I really like her music.’”
Fan-tribes: “Recently, my cousin was with a friend of a friend, who was in high school, and she was like: ‘I’m a fan of Kehlani,’ but in a way that was like, ‘So I can’t be a fan of Tinashe, too.’ Then my friend posed the question, ‘Why not be a fan of both?’ It’s kind of like sport; people feel like they have to pick a side.. There are hundreds of [male] rappers that all look the same, that sound the same, but if you’re a black woman, you’re either Beyoncé or Rihanna. It’s very, very strange…. It felt like they almost had to sacrifice someone because there wasn’t enough room, which isn’t true. Ciara’s an amazing artist, Beyoncé’s an amazing artist, Rihanna’s an amazing artist, and they’re all very different!”
Being mixed-race, colorism: Tinashe’s mixed-race heritage, which was used “as another example of why I was different” during those difficult school years, also remains an issue. “There’s colourism involved in the black community, which is very apparent,” she says carefully. “It’s about trying to find a balance where I’m a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don’t fully fit into the black community; they don’t fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman. That disconnect is confusing sometimes.” A shrug. “I am what I am.”
It’s the colorism thing that has become the talking point/controversy from this interview. I’m not a black woman, so I don’t feel like it’s my place to speak on Tinashe’s views of colorism within the black community. But as a mixed race (half-white, half-Indian) woman, I’ll tell you my views of colorism in general, because it’s a discussion with Indian women as well: women with lighter skin are seen as “better,” by society, by the media, by other women. Insinuating that she’s the victim of colorism is like Jessica Biel saying that she’s a victim of being too pretty. That’s not really a thing. The real victims of colorism are the darker-skinned women whose skin color is associated with lower education, lower class, lower intelligence and fewer opportunities. What do Rihanna, Ciara and Beyonce have in common? They’re all very fair black women. That’s not a coincidence.
I agree, Kaiser. She may have felt “other” in the black community, but not because of colorism. To the contrary, she’d be seen as “better” or “prettier” than the darker skinned women, who sometimes never get a chance to break into the industry. There’s a reason that 90% of black shows/movies/stories are cast with biracial actors; they’re considered more attractive and more palatable to the mainstream.
That whole statement is part of the problem.
Being fair and black does not instantly make you biracial. None of the female artists referenced are categorized as biracial.
Blacks, asians,latinos have a huge problem with skin color, eye color and hair.
How fair you are and the perceived advantage.
It won’t change because it is perpetuated by each generation.
Seems all her problems are somebody else’s fault
Exactly!
I think her problem is that her sound and look is very generic. Hence, why she can’t attract a fan base.
You guys, Mike says racism and sexism don´t exist, we can stop talking about it now. We clearly have been wrong about our experiences all that time. Thank you, Mike. Have a cookie.
At first I was taken aback too because I thought she was blaming her lack of success on colourism and If there’s anyone who should complain about how colourist the music industry is it should be people like Jazmine Sullivan, Kelela, Kelly Rowland that get less exposure because of their shade. After reading it again I think the two different topics got coflated together and I actually found myself agreeing on the fact that some people think that there can’t be more than two or three black women on top in mainstream music at time. It’s the same thing with hip-hop and this new obsession for having one popular female rapper at time.
Some of the most innovative music made by black women hasn’t “crossed over” to mainstream yet: Lianne La Havas, Laura Mvula, Nao.
Yes, she seems to mix up two things: While mixed race people do often experience like they don´t belong to any community, this is not what “colorism” is. In terms of colorism she is on the more privileged side of the tracks when compared to people with dark skin (but not to white people).
Yea black twitter was not having it and neither am I. She BENEFITS from colorism so she can take her BS and shove it.
Girl bye.
Isn’t her arguement just Goops argument?
The old chestnut, ‘I’m so pretty that everyone hates me!’
Except you know, you benefit subtley from all of that beauty, and the benefits far outweight the costs.
I mean, there is something anti establishment to be said about wanting to pull down someone who epitomizes the current value system and doesn’t aknowledge it; and also the jealousy that comes with success, especially woman on woman.
If she wanted to speak about issues that light skin black women face (the way they are sexualized because of their skin tone and the fetish that is connected to that) then I think that would’ve been okay since there should be discussions about that. But to bring it up in the context of colourism and discrimination within the black community is ridiculous. It’s as if she thinks what she experiences is the same as (or worse than) the discrimination that dark skin black women experience.
I wanted to be a fan of hers and support a fellow black woman but now I don’t think I can.
She’s claiming reverse colorism but vaguely, deceptively narrows it down to feeling ostracized by others in the black community. What does that even mean? I call bullshit. She seems to be saying hey Beyonce and Rihanna are always at the top – I’m lights-skinned and deserve to be at the top, too. gmafb. It sounds she’s the special little victim snowflake who sees the black community as other, not the other way around. And for her to not be able to think of any other reason her label isn’t breaking its neck to release her album seems…Azalea Bank-ish to me.
I think I mislike this one.
Maybe if she worded it differently. Like being bisexual, biracial people(like myself) often are made to feel without a community. As if you have to be all in one way or the other, there is indeed sometimes discrimination from either “side.” I have been made to feel bad when I was younger (“oreo” for a tame example), more so by black people(that was my experience, it doesn’t mean I’m ignorant and think everyone’s like that), though by whites as well. I don’t know about her personal colorism theory, but this phenomenon that I addressed IS difficult for many.
I think the problem is that she seemingly places all the blame on the Black community. It was VERY poorly worded if she was trying to discuss the dynamics of being mixed or light-skinned. It’s a tricky issue and one always has to acknowledge light-skinned privilege. Not to mention this is a standard celeb fluff interview about an industry where colorism prevails, which is not a good place to have this sort of discussion.
It is true that mainstream culture favors light skin but honestly we pay for it within the community, especially with our darker sisters. I can tell you I have faced inexplicable hostility from my darker sisters over this thing that I have no control over. I was pointedly ignored by the cashier where my mum used to send us. Spent high school being physically shoved aside by a clique who seemed convinced that I exist to steal their shine. I’ve had conversations in which it has been hinted that I have lightened my skin, that I am a “coconut” and my fav, that the ONLY reason that boy likes me is because of my complexion. Because apparently it cant be because I am fun person or smart or you know just pretty. And thats another thing, I had a cousin who told me that I am not “actually pretty, its just the coloring”. I spent school hanging with the white girls not because they were wonderful but because their hostility wasnt overt. My sister is now having a simialr experience of her own. Yes, its horrible that even within the community, there is a history of denigrating the darker girls but please also acknowledge that there are 10 year old light skinned girls right now paying very dearly for it.
Cherise, I don’t know what you look like, but, yes, there are plenty of light-skinned black women who aren’t actually very attractive but are considered as such simply because light skin and “good hair” are prized among some people. I would never tell a specific light-skinned person that she’s actually not very cute, but, yes, plenty of black guys have a fetish for light skin and wavy hair alone, no matter a woman’s actual facial features. The same men may pass over a beautiful dark-skinned woman or regard her as “pretty for a dark-skinned girl.” That’s how colorism works. Light-skinned people are deemed attractive no matter what they look like, while beautiful dark skinned people are viewed as exceptions to the rule. You may be a fun, awesome person, but that doesn’t mean you don’t attract light-skinned fetishists. I’m sorry that you have faced hostility, but I don’t think the hostility you’ve faced from dark-skinned women anywhere compares to the hostility that dark-skinned women face within the black community and in greater society because of white supremacy. You seem to completely overlook that many black people of both sexes love women who look like you. Anyway, I write this as a dark-skinned woman who’s been considered attractive my whole life and received praise for my looks from people of all races. I really have no reason to be hostile toward light-skinned women, yet it is crystal clear that colorism is a huge problem in society. Also, I tire of biracial or light-skinned people saying they’re not deemed black enough. I have two black parents and have repeatedly been told I’m not black enough by people who think the way I talk, present myself, or my interests are “too white.” I ignore these people. You can’t let other people define your blackness, especially those who view blackness in very narrow and stereotypical terms.
@WTW
Preach. As a light-skinned Black woman, I do occasionally face some hostility from the community but it is nothing like the overt hostility my darker skinned sisters face both in the community, the outside world, and from white folks. Yes, colorism hurts everyone to a certain degree but some of us unfortunately also benefit from colorism at the same time in a paradoxical way.
Also, I completely agree that you can’t let others try and define your Blackness. It is something I occasionally struggle with myself as people have (rarely) made the type of comments you mention in references to my interests or my hair but Blackness is a hell of a lot more multifaceted than one narrow term.
@WTW
You illustrate my point perfectly. Firstly I began and ended my post by acknowledging the challenges of the darker sisters. Nobody is denying that there is and has been a problem there. We are saying that it must not give you license to ostracise girls for being different from you. While it is hurtful to read you dismiss painful experiences in my life, it is not uexpected. Too many sisters think they have a right to use relational aggression to “even” some imaginary score with light skinned girls.
Also, if there are guys who are first attracted to me for my coloring how is that any different from them first bring drawn by my curves or your legs or her blonde hair? I know guys who live by the adage “the darker the berry” but I dont go around dismissing them as “fetishists”. They like what they like, good for them. Why do you feel the need to demean another persons attraction to me? As for the “you wouldnt be pretty if you were dark” line, we know where that insult comes from. Its born of the bitterness from having to hear that you are “pretty for a dark girl”. I sympathise with that but please dont put that on me. I would be hot, Tilda Swinton white, Mindy Kaling brown or Lupita Nyongo dark. Why? Because as all three prove, complection has nothing to do with being hot.
Ugh. Oh Tinashe, no girl. At the end of the day, colorism is a huge problem and us light-skinned women (unfortunately) benefit from this inequality. A generous reading is that she was trying to say that sometimes she feels like people consider her too black or not black enough. The issue is if that was what she was trying to say, she needed to point out that she realizes her privilege and not seemingly place all the blame on the Black community. IF that was what she was trying to discuss, she went around it in the worse possible way.
Also, as a light-skinned Black women who fully recognizes that f*cked up dynamics of colorism….this type of conversation needs to happen in a particular context. I’m technically multi-racial and I get the feeling of sometimes feeling like I’m not “Black” enough…..but Tinashe is in an industry where her light color helps her tremendously unlike someone like Jazmin Sullivan. If she was going to discuss her personal identity issues, she really should have done so in a certain type of interview and stress her privilege. A standard celeb fluff piece was not the place to bring it up.
Also she reminds me of a manga character.
You hit the nail on the head. I completely agree Kaiser.
I side-eye people who blame their problems on others being ‘jealous’. Naw. It tends to be that you’re a self-entitled princess who treats people badly and is so self-absorbed you don’t know that you contribute to the problem. BTW-being light-skinned you benefit from colourism which means she not the sharpest knife in the drawer either.
There are a few things that bug me about this interview:
Tinashe is representing colorism in an overly simplistic and inaccurate way. What she experienced is undoubtedly hurtful but it is not colorism. I was called an “oreo” throughout my childhood because I liked to read and go to school. Both situations are just pure ignorance, not colorism. Her talking about colorism in such a personal way with not a hint in her comment or tone that she is aware that she benefits more from colorism than a darker skinned black woman in her age range is disturbing. Yes, both dark and light skin people get shit on due to the long term negative effects of racism and self-hate, but her comment is still lacking. It comes off more as a pity me statement.
She goes back and forth between calling herself mixed race and black, which one is it? You cannot really be both. You either acknowlege both cultures that you are a part of our only one.
Aren’t most of her fans black?
Lastly: the color divide amongst blacks and other non-white people is a worth while conversation within our communities but overall these conversations are not meant for all people’s ears.
@Aiobhan, yes you can identify as both mixed-race and black. The mixed-race experience has always been part of the black experience in America, so I don’t fault Tinashe at all for describing herself as both. She is black and she is mixed-race, one doesn’t cancel out the other.
“Lastly: the color divide amongst blacks and other non-white people is a worth while conversation within our communities but overall these conversations are not meant for all people’s ears. ”
I dont understand this, which may be part of the reason you feel these conversations shouldn’t be shared, but do you mind explaining? You don’t have to do so either, I can try to look up this viewpoint later, but I really enjoy your thoughts.
Is it just because people who don’t know what they are talking about will chime in with no real understanding (raises hand, prob me right now), or be hurtful? Or maybe just take energy away from the real issue?
For a very white lady, I find it incredibly enlightening (educational? its not fun, but its good to know) to hear whats going on in communities that I may not hear about otherwise. It gives me a window into some of the day to day problems WoC face and I hope allows me to be a better ally.
I’m so over biracials (mixed with black) complaining about not being black enough pity party. I’m sorry but you have a parent who is not black, why do you feel like you should somewhat feel the same as someone with 2 black parents? Yes you’re black, but you’re just not black. You have a whole other culture/race that’s in you. Explore it too.
Always expecting black ppl to fall on our feet and worship them. Why do they only complain about the black community but never their other communities? Black people are so much more accepting and even place biracial girls above black girls sometimes. But all we get is complaints.
Criticize the black community when you have an album coming out.Big Mistake! Big
Personally I didn’t know she was biracial until yesterday when I read her mom is white.
It’s about the music, not her racial makeup.Alicia Keyes,Mariah,Tamia,Faith Evans,KeKe Wyatt,etc are all mixed but had great success and support from black community when they put out great music.
I didn’t even know she was biracial tbh. She just looks like a light skinned black girl. Perhaps she isn’t successful because she isn’t impressive. She seems to have a huge sense of entiltement. Bey and Rih’s success didn’t happen oevr night. They have been in the game for 2 decades and a decade respectively. Did she think she would be an overnight sensation?
I’m tired of this woe-is-me attitude that some girls with lighter skin have adopted. Colourism does exist but she BENEFITS from it.
I also wonder why she is placing blame solely on the Black community if she is biracial. As far as I can tell, black people are the only ones bothering to listen to her music. Why not call out white people for not supporting you? They are half of you aren’t they?
#BeHumble
“I didn’t even know she was biracial tbh. She just looks like a light skinned black girl.!
Um…Biracial people come in many shades just like black and white people, there is no formula for what a biracial person looks like….
I’m aware. What I mean however is that she seems to think that is the reason why she isn’t successful because people don’t like that she is mixed race. Without being told many people wouldn’t have noticed. Alicia and Mariah are biracial and they have been embraced byt the black community. Clearly that isn’t her issue
I work w 2 beautiful Indian women (born here, parents born in India). One put the slightly better looking one down by saying she was sorry the other had dark skin so she is less marriageable. I was like girl she’s gorgeous and we in America!
But damn it opened my eyes to this and was a learning experience.
My husband is African American, Native American, Japanese and Caucasian. Both his parents are a mix of two races. He has said that he has gotten jobs darker skinned men wouldn’t get and women chased him when he was single. But he also said he felt like he didn’t belong. If he was with black people, they would tease him because he was mixed and too light. But with white people, he was still considered black, no matter how light he is. He considers himself African American. But at the same time, he has felt at times like people tried to make him feel like he didn’t belong. But yes, he has definitely gotten more perks than darker skinned people.
