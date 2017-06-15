Charlize Theron & Gabriel Aubry might be happening, ‘they’re really into each other’

I would imagine that if you’re an A-lister or even a B-lister in LA and you have kids, it’s quite easy for everyone in the same group to just date within the group. Hollywood moms tend to have the same dating pool, is what I’m saying. So, would it surprise you to learn that there could be something happening between Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry, best known as Halle Berry’s ex-lover? No, it does not surprise me. There were photos of Charlize and Gabriel together this week:

And sources told OK! Magazine (weird…) that Charlize and Gabe are happening:

Charlize Theron seems to have a new man in her life and he’s very easy on the eyes. According to US OK! magazine, the 44-year-old Mad Max: Fury Road actress has been quietly dating Halle Berry’s ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, 40. Theron and Aubry were seen having fun together at the Santa Monica Pier in late May. The two met at their children’s Los Angeles school. “They are really into each other,” a source told OK! magazine. “It’s still the early days so they want to keep things discreet, but they have a genuine connection and obviously a huge attraction.” Theron and Aubry are said to be quietly dating after running into each other at the private school that their children attend. “They bonded at play dates and parenting events,” the source said, adding that their flirting ways quickly turned into romance. “They’ve had dinner together a few times and talk often when they’re not together. Gabriel’s trying to play it cool but Charlize is smitten. The more they get to know each other the more they realize they have a lot in common. They are at the point in their lives where they crave serenity and friendship,” the source said. “They can converse about the simple things in life.”

Not only does this NOT seem strange to me, I actually think they make sense as a couple. Gabriel has been very low-key over the past few years, as the custody battle with Halle died down significantly. I’m not even sure that Gabriel still works that much as a model/personality – he tends to do a handful of one-off events a year and that’s about it. But that kind of low-key style works for Charlize. I don’t know, am I crazy for thinking that they make sense? I’m really feeling this.