Charlize Theron & Gabriel Aubry might be happening, ‘they’re really into each other’

I would imagine that if you’re an A-lister or even a B-lister in LA and you have kids, it’s quite easy for everyone in the same group to just date within the group. Hollywood moms tend to have the same dating pool, is what I’m saying. So, would it surprise you to learn that there could be something happening between Charlize Theron and Gabriel Aubry, best known as Halle Berry’s ex-lover? No, it does not surprise me. There were photos of Charlize and Gabriel together this week:
And sources told OK! Magazine (weird…) that Charlize and Gabe are happening:
Charlize Theron seems to have a new man in her life and he’s very easy on the eyes. According to US OK! magazine, the 44-year-old Mad Max: Fury Road actress has been quietly dating Halle Berry’s ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, 40. Theron and Aubry were seen having fun together at the Santa Monica Pier in late May. The two met at their children’s Los Angeles school.
“They are really into each other,” a source told OK! magazine. “It’s still the early days so they want to keep things discreet, but they have a genuine connection and obviously a huge attraction.”
Theron and Aubry are said to be quietly dating after running into each other at the private school that their children attend.
“They bonded at play dates and parenting events,” the source said, adding that their flirting ways quickly turned into romance. “They’ve had dinner together a few times and talk often when they’re not together. Gabriel’s trying to play it cool but Charlize is smitten. The more they get to know each other the more they realize they have a lot in common. They are at the point in their lives where they crave serenity and friendship,” the source said. “They can converse about the simple things in life.”
Not only does this NOT seem strange to me, I actually think they make sense as a couple. Gabriel has been very low-key over the past few years, as the custody battle with Halle died down significantly. I’m not even sure that Gabriel still works that much as a model/personality – he tends to do a handful of one-off events a year and that’s about it. But that kind of low-key style works for Charlize. I don’t know, am I crazy for thinking that they make sense? I’m really feeling this.
It makes sense plus they are sooo hot together, sigh…
If true, it will be interesting to see how Halle deals with this relationship.
My first thought too.
Yeah. Seeing Halle square off against Charlize would be a pop the popcorn and sit back Fourth of July type of event.
I can imagine CT is more than a match for Halle’s particular brand of crazy
God, they are smokin’ together. So effing hot!
As hot as they both are, two blonds dating each other is always a bit freaky.
Yeah. It just feels too much like an aryan nation wet dream. I love Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt separately but could never get into them together for the same reason.
Are they natural or bottle blonds? I thought CT was a bottle blond but I might be wrong.
I’m more interested in the how Halle will deal with this relationship than the actual relationship itself! I predict drama and jealousy on Halle’s part with the whole kids thing. Charlize is tough beyotch and can handle Halle’s crazy.
Hmm…beautiful couple but CT is a rude piece of work. Is he just into cray? Also I like the longish hair and I like the scruff but not together. It’s too sexy disciple for me.
Is she really rude? I think she is just a no-nonsense woman. I always side-eye gossip about women being rude or b!tchy, including from one/both of the Mowry sisters. Right up there with calling women “hysterical” or “crazy”.
I agree and will add that this idea that women need to be ‘nice’ and ‘non-threatening’ is so annoying.
I was thinking the other day that if someone like Angelina or Charlize had turned down Kesha’s enthusiastic (awkward) request for a hug with ‘no thanks’ and backed away like Seinfeld did, they’d be roasted alive for being catty.
No, she is actually really rude and bitchy. She’s not just some “strong, no nonsense woman”. She is an objectively not very nice person.
I’ve read that she is rude and arch. According to rumor she was discovered at the bank because her prolonged diatribe made the teller cry and drew everyone’s attention to her beauty and engaging voice.I personally love a bold personality but male or female you don’t get a pass from me if you don’t treat people with basic decency. Her being with Sean Penn doesn’t make me doubt the rumors less. As for the Mowry claim I don’t know why her story is somehow less credible just because she’s a C-lister.
She can be rude and bitchy like everyone. Who is nice or in good mood all time ? No one!
Don’t kill me
Of course no one is polite all the time but her reputation exceeds occasional bad day moodiness. And there are some celebs who never generate any stories about obnoxious behavior, so yeah. Why should she get a pass for this and not other celebs who get dragged here for the same thing?
@Erin:
That story has a life of its own. The basic gist is that Theron moved to the US for her career, she was 18 and broke and her mom send her a check (from South Africa). The bank refused to cash it for some reason and Theron didn’t back down as obviously a check is a check and she needed to eat/live! Different play of words are used to describe Theron’s behaviour now: tantrum, fight, argument, shouting match etc etc…Maybe she didn’t handle it perfectly, I wouldn’t start yelling but then again when you’re that young and desperate to survive in a country that you didn’t grow up in and have been disappointing by having to let go other career dreams (ballet/dancing for Theron) and possibly returning back to your own country, you would resort to desperate tactics to continue building a life and money would be the 1st priority.
If anything Theron was never the type of person to accept no when she knows she’s right and will be herself and stand up for herself no matter what the circumstances or judgments of other people who would be easily dissuaded to push through.
Charlize is only 41. I agree this makes sense to me also.. They would make beautiful children.
Yes that’s what I was thinking a biological baby of these two would potentially be a little Adonis. Nahla is pretty much the most gorgeous kid in Hollywood. Aubry should just become a professional Celebrity Baby Daddy.
I am pretty sure Nahla is so gorgeous because she has TWO extremely beautiful parents, not just because of Aubrey. Halle may not be liked but she is one beautiful woman. Her son is also very good looking.
its been proved again and again that two hotties not necessarily procreate yer other hotties. Best looking children come from average looking people. Exhibit A: Jolie Pitt’s twins: they’re cute, but haven’t inherited the physical perfection of their parents.
What a surprise when celebs kids end up taking drugs. Not even born yet and already promoted as greek gods! 🙃
Hawt
Damn, what a gorgeous couple!
Hell of an upgrade from Sean Penn.
I could easily see this. As a Canadian, I tend to get along like a house on fire with Australians, people from New Zealand and South Africans and Swedes. It could be a personality and not a nation thing, but the “it’s not the WHO you are, but who you really are” seems to be a common thread with the way the people from these places think.
He is so fine! I saw this on the DM and there were people slamming him for being a deadbeat. Shame
Um, isn’t he violent? Like if you get into a fight with one of your other baby daddies, you don’t seem that stable.
He got beaten up by Olivier Martinez. So he was the victim not the violent party.
I know the running narrative is that Gabriel was just a beautiful model who was tricked into a long term relationship and a child with a crazy woman who then engineered all sorts of trouble for him when all he wanted to do is raise his kid with his astronomical child support checks but I never bought it. I think all three of them were culpable both in the media squabbling and the physical fight. I think Gabriel is just very good at harnessing a poor little blonde underdog defense.
I think Charlize needs to hide her wallet and never marry this guy. He seems like your typical aging model always looking for a bank account to support retirement from the catwalk.
I kind of agree, people bought his poor little blonde victim narrative. I dont believe he was some innocent poor man child who had no part in the drama between them
I liked him until I read about him chemically relaxing Nahla’s hair against her mother’s wishes. Halle had receipts from an independent lab and so I had to walk back my man model supprt.
I believe that was a false accusation and there were no “receipts”.
That’s why he’s considered a victim, Halle has planted all sorts of weird and racist stories to try to get Aubry out of his daughter’s life.
Swipe Right…..HARD
Snorted my coffee you win the internet today! 😂😂😂😂😂
I like the idea of them together and how normal it is that they met at the school of their children.
He is an attractive dude in a conventional kind of way but in the last picture he’s almost as orange as El Drumpito + highlights. Not a fan of this look for women or men. Keep it simple Gab.
He’s indeed too orange.
Plus, he looks way older than 40.
Is it just me or has his face changed DRASTICALLY? He still is hot af, but he looks a lot… manlier(?) now? I almost didn’t recognize him as the same guy.
Dunno about his face but HER face is changing drastically. Her work is awful, her fillers look like RealHousewife’s material, not A-list moviestar. Her jawline in that picture is really terrible and she’s even pointing her chin up! She was so pretty, and still is when she’s posing and all glammed up, but the hype about her so called natural beauty is overrated.
RELEASE THE SEX TAPES!! Prove To Me that this is real!! For Researches!
Also I Cannot WAIT for her Atomic Blonde Pressers and carpets and clothes and unwarm unnice interviews
Seconded on all accounts!
Thirded!!(?)
Why would Halle react? She’s over and done with that fool a long time ago. I doubt she’s harbouring any bitterness.
I don’t know how this is gonna end, not well IMO. He’s a starf*cker and she’s a rude egomaniac. So I hope is just sex and it will wash out quickly.
I saw the pics on ROL. They are literally just standing near each other and GA appears to be talking and laughing with some other blonde woman. There doesn’t seem to be any interaction with CT at all. Much ado about nothing…smh.
I know Charlize has a difficult reputation, but this makes a lot of sense. Both of them are multilingual, have kids, and they are familiar with dating people in the industry. I still don’t understand what Charlize ever saw in Sean Penn (or what any women see in Sen Penn) but glad she pulled the plug on that. I actually want this to work for both of them.
And yeah this is probably driving Halle crazy. But I don’t feel sorry for her considering the way she acted during the custody fight, wanting to take Nala away and move to France with Olivier Martinez.
