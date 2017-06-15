Bella Thorne dyed her hair fuschia, says she’s still ‘chilling’ with Scott Disick

Yesterday, after Bella Thorne was getting headlines for dishing on Scott Disick’s excessive drunkenness during their brief romance in Cannes, she conveniently stepped out with bright red Ronald McDonald hair. I know people hate the word “thirsty” but I can’t think of another descriptor for her other than “desperate” and that seems harsh but accurate. She knows what she’s doing, she’s become a staple of the guy blogs and her disclosures, social media posts and pap walks are calculated. That’s all preface to the fact that she said, in a recent interview with ET and her Famous in Love costars, that she’s still “chilling” with Scott Disick and that she “literally” saw him the day of the interview. She also said the paparazzi make her unhappy, which I highly doubt.
Thank you to those of you who pointed out that Bella’s reasoning for breaking it off with Disick has changed since she left Cannes. She initially told TMZ that she felt used by Scott for publicity after she saw pictures of him with another woman at Cannes when she left the resort briefly. So her story has changed, just like this time. Here’s what she said in the interview, which you can see on ET Online.
Are any of you guys Famous in Love or Famous and single?
Single like a Pringle, which doesn’t really make sense because they’re like in a stack with other Pringles. Just chilling guys.
What happened with Scott Disick?
We’re chill. We’re chilling. We’re friends. I literally just saw him so yeah it’s all chill. I don’t know what answer you want me to say.
Have you struggled with dating and being famous?
It’s hard because the paparazzi know where I live so I literally cannot leave the house without a photo. Most of the I’m just chilling, I’m just hanging out, I’m not dating anybody. I should be allowed [to hang out with somebody].. As soon as I step out of the house I [have to worry] what people are going to say. That makes you so unhappy that you have to think about the before every single time you hang out with anybody guy or girl. That is so difficult. It’s hard.
Bella is exhausting and the reason paparazzi hang out outside her house is because she gives them great photos and because she set up this situation for herself. She’s not a victim of the paparazzi, she’s using them to make herself more famous.
As for Scott, she forgave him for whatever happened in Cannes. He cheated and he was wasted probably. There may be a reason she was hanging out with him. Bella posted a photo of some pink roses someone sent her, with TMZ reporting that they were from Scott. Not-so-coincidentally, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of a nearly identical looking bouquet that she was sent on the same day. You may assume that Scott needs to up his game and switch it up, but I think he knew exactly what he was doing.
Photos credit: WENN and Pacific Coast News
Is she really famous enough for someone to use her for publicity?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is in cahoots with the Kardashians to get press. Think about it, how much interest do mags and blogs really have in these three. This is just another storyline with an added d-list actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Terrible! What made her do that to her hair? I’ve never seen such a tacky,trashy dressed girl. Adding the cheap Claire’s jewelry and that scrunchy on her wrist makes it extra bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair is TRASHED! At this point, she’d have to do a Katy Perry and cut it all off and start over to get healthy hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He cheated? On who? He isn’t committed to anyone. Looks like he & kourtney are both competing for the youngest people hook up. Btw… that Bella looks dirty! Which is a shame b/c she’s actually a pretty girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are we really pretending that’s her hair and not the hair of an impoverished Indian girl?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of it’s hers Kitten. Probably very little, but some of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face has changed soooo much since her disney channel show. She looks really rough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a trailer for a film she’s in and her face is distracting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I barely know who she is… just enough to wonder WTF happened to her face when I saw the earlier story. The fuschia hair makes it worse. She looks blurry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I reverse-honk for Bella Thorne? And Scott Disick while I’m at it???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should have saved the cash she spent on that horrific dye job and gone to a spa for a facial (and a shower!!!) Girl looks like a methed out hooker. 😨
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So thirsty. I wanted to watch her TV show but if I have to sit through Bella overacting, I’ll skip it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With her red hair (not this mess) she looked so much like Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard. She could be their sister. She is a pretty girl but she looks like a mess in these pictures. And all this “I’m just Chilling” is fine; but she could be more selective than a mid-ranged age guy with 3 kids that hasn’t accepted that he is not twenty and responsible for kids. She is too young to waist her time on this guy. Fun or not
*** but I like her name Bella Thorne
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuck. What a waste of beauty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m already exhausted with her antics and lies. We should ignore her from now on. Chill and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we all need to give her a break
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want to live on this planet anymore after reading that dumb musing about pringles. Lort….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m already sick of her. Not a good sign…
Report this comment as spam or abuse