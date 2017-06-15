Bella Thorne dyed her hair fuschia, says she’s still ‘chilling’ with Scott Disick



Yesterday, after Bella Thorne was getting headlines for dishing on Scott Disick’s excessive drunkenness during their brief romance in Cannes, she conveniently stepped out with bright red Ronald McDonald hair. I know people hate the word “thirsty” but I can’t think of another descriptor for her other than “desperate” and that seems harsh but accurate. She knows what she’s doing, she’s become a staple of the guy blogs and her disclosures, social media posts and pap walks are calculated. That’s all preface to the fact that she said, in a recent interview with ET and her Famous in Love costars, that she’s still “chilling” with Scott Disick and that she “literally” saw him the day of the interview. She also said the paparazzi make her unhappy, which I highly doubt.

Thank you to those of you who pointed out that Bella’s reasoning for breaking it off with Disick has changed since she left Cannes. She initially told TMZ that she felt used by Scott for publicity after she saw pictures of him with another woman at Cannes when she left the resort briefly. So her story has changed, just like this time. Here’s what she said in the interview, which you can see on ET Online.

Are any of you guys Famous in Love or Famous and single?

Single like a Pringle, which doesn’t really make sense because they’re like in a stack with other Pringles. Just chilling guys. What happened with Scott Disick?

We’re chill. We’re chilling. We’re friends. I literally just saw him so yeah it’s all chill. I don’t know what answer you want me to say. Have you struggled with dating and being famous?

It’s hard because the paparazzi know where I live so I literally cannot leave the house without a photo. Most of the I’m just chilling, I’m just hanging out, I’m not dating anybody. I should be allowed [to hang out with somebody].. As soon as I step out of the house I [have to worry] what people are going to say. That makes you so unhappy that you have to think about the before every single time you hang out with anybody guy or girl. That is so difficult. It’s hard.

[From video on ET Online]

Bella is exhausting and the reason paparazzi hang out outside her house is because she gives them great photos and because she set up this situation for herself. She’s not a victim of the paparazzi, she’s using them to make herself more famous.

As for Scott, she forgave him for whatever happened in Cannes. He cheated and he was wasted probably. There may be a reason she was hanging out with him. Bella posted a photo of some pink roses someone sent her, with TMZ reporting that they were from Scott. Not-so-coincidentally, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of a nearly identical looking bouquet that she was sent on the same day. You may assume that Scott needs to up his game and switch it up, but I think he knew exactly what he was doing.