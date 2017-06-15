People keep trying to make Ansel Elgort happen & it’s not working

Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Baby Driver'

Here are some photos from last night’s LA premiere of Baby Driver. I’ve seen some of the teasers and trailers for Baby Driver and while I think there’s some good stuff there, I have some mixed feelings. Mostly about the lead, Ansel Elgort, who always looks to me like James Spader’s IRL Pretty in Pink character, Steff. If you want to cast Ansel Elgort as the villian in your ironic ‘80s throwback movie, you absolutely should. If you want to cast him as the lead in a car-chase/heist movie, I am going to have issues. Here’s the trailer:

God, I feel like an Old Person, but I don’t get Ansel Elgort. I don’t get him at all, nor do I get his casting in this role. The ensemble is great though – Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey are really trying to breathe life into this film. You know who also sticks out like a sore thumb, besides the lead? Lily James. A young English-rose type cast as an American waitress doing a sh-tty Southern accent? Note to directors: there are plenty of American actresses who will do those roles and they won’t sound like they’re strangling Delta Burke with their accents.

Anyway, I’m including photos of Ansel, Ansel with his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan (the young woman in red), Ansel with costar Lily James, and photos of costars Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm and the rest of the cast. Lily’s dress is Ulyana Sergeenko and it’s incredibly boring.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

27 Responses to “People keep trying to make Ansel Elgort happen & it’s not working”

  1. Snazzy says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:43 am

    He’s even worse than Miles “please punch my face” whatever his last name is. At least he elicits a reaction. But this guy … ? There is nothing about him that is interesting. Why are people trying to make him happen? Does he have hollywood relatives or something?

    Reply
  2. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:44 am

    He’s so blah on screen, just no charisma. He looks like any average high school jock

    Reply
  3. astrid says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Don’t know who he is but he looks uncomfortable in most of these pics

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Eh, he’s 23, well outside my potential interest. I have no strong feelings either way…although WTF at his attempt at a music career?? That did make me cringe.

    I just don’t see this taking off. The online critics are euphoric but I’m just not sensing (or seeing!) any general public interest. A bit like Scott Pilgrim…which was also an Edgar Wright film. I’m not saying can’t be a great movie, but great movies can bomb and I’m just not sensing the heat here. It’s a shame if I’m right.

    Reply
  5. Liv says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Hollywood didnt learn from the Taylor Lautner experiment? He “sings” too. I saw one of his music vides and laughed and laughed and laaaauughed. He’ll end up in a Ryan Murphy TV show eventually.

    Reply
  6. nemera34 says:
    June 15, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I don’t know a lot about Ansel. But looking at a few of the other actors in that cast; he is not the only one that People keep trying to make “happen” and it not work. So he is in good company.

    Reply
  7. Juju says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I saw it a few weeks ago at an advanced screening. It is actually really good. Ansel didnt have much dialogue and his baby face and natural presence (or lack of) worked with who the character was suppose to be.

    Reply
  8. Stacy says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:02 am

    The picture of him and his girlfriend. Good grief. He looks like he thinks he’s in a Hugo Boss ad. And that doily she is wearing. Yeesh. I am willing to bet if you take any 100 random people off the street and asked them who Ansel was, more would know his name than be able to point out a picture of him or name a movie he has been in.

    Reply
  9. third ginger says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Hollywood is always straining itself to find new stars. I have been a film buff for 5 decades, and I can’t tell you all of the “next big things” I’ve seen. It’s rarely true, and always depends on a combination of talent, determination, and luck in taking full advantage of opportunities. I do not find this kid appealing, but who knows?

    Reply
  10. LeedaBird says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Jon Hamm looks so surprised! It’s like someone took his picture and he didn’t notice until it was halfway over despite the fact that he’s walking the press carpet, lol.

    Also yikes at potato child’s girlfriend wearing a see-through dress. Hope it was intentionally picked as something see through and not the lighting making it so.

    Reply
  11. Kata says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Eh, most British/American actors do horrible accents when they try to portray anyone from a non-english speaking country, so when they get eachother’s accents wrong it’s kinda hilarious.

    Reply
  12. slowsnow says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:22 am

    This dude seems to have a good agent because all the parts he gets fit his type.
    This is another one of them.
    And why do we need big stars? Aren’t we all over-reacting here? LOL Poor dude.
    Most amazing actors developped slowly and got a career late like Julianne Moore, for instance. The last “it” actors despised by everyone here now but considered, until not so long ago, courageous and bold, Johnny Depp or Brad Pitt, are now a big mess. Ups and downs…
    And isn’t it all about the films, more than the stars?

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      June 15, 2017 at 10:31 am

      I like your comment. I always remember a famous quote by legendary writer William Goldman [PRINCESS BRIDE, MARATHON MAN] “In Hollywood, no one knows anything.” It’s usually interpreted as the universal inability to predict all those “ups and downs” you mentioned.

      Reply
      • slowsnow says:
        June 15, 2017 at 10:47 am

        Haha! Same with the economists – if they could predict the ups and downs – as they pretend they do – we wouldn’t be in this mess we’re in now.

        I’m gonna keep your sentence too if you don’t mind: “the universal inability to predict all those “ups and downs””.

  13. Stacey Dresden says:
    June 15, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Don’t besmirch the perfection that was 80s James Spader!!!

    Reply

