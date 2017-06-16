Katy Perry: ‘I was retriggered by a big male that didn’t see women as equal’

I came very late to the Katy Perry Stan party, and it looks like I’ve already left the party. To be fair, I will still defend Katy’s right to talk sh-t over and over about Taylor Swift. Like, I want her to keep doing that. I want everything to be a vat of sniping and filth. Unfortunately, that’s not what we’re getting. It feels like Katy is going through some kind of personal crisis or in-real-time evolution before our eyes. The promotion for her album, Witness, has been fraught and full of TMI. It has not gone over well, with several major outlets running pieces on why Katy is “over” or why this promotion sucks or why she needs to shut up. I don’t think she should shut up, I think she just needs to get it together and work out what she actually wants to say? Anyway, she’s got a new interview with the New York Times. Some quotes:

She experienced “a full sexual liberation” after Trump’s election: “The reality is that I was retriggered on the election. I was retriggered by a big male that didn’t see women as equal. And that had been, unfortunately, a common theme in my upbringing.” Attending group therapy with her parents: “I went to that dark place that I had been avoiding, and I dug out the mold. It was not fun, but I did that — I’m still doing that.” The bad press she’s received is part of a “maddening game”: ”They want you to stand for something, but once you do, and if you don’t do it perfectly, they’re ready to take you right down. I didn’t kill [the old Katy Perry], because I love her, and she is exactly what I had to do then. And I’m not a con artist, I didn’t con people, like, that was just me. And this is me now. … It’s a departure, and it’s a necessary evolution that I have to take.” On awards shows: ““All the awards shows are fake. And all the awards that I’ve won are fake. They’re constructs.” How she feels these days: “I feel very empowered [and] extremely liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don’t serve me.” Apologizing to Taylor Swift: “I know that sometimes it feels publicly like I’m dragging cement blocks, but like, the pyramids were made out of cement blocks — or not cement. But do you know what I’m trying to say? I’m gonna get there.”

“But do you know what I’m trying to say? I’m gonna get there.” No, I don’t know what she’s trying to say and no, I don’t believe she’s ever going to get there. She acts like she’s the first person to ever have a stage name or a stage persona. She acts like she’s the first person to have a beef with another artist. A few more questions: did she just learn the word “liberated” and did someone tell her the wrong definition? Because she sounds like she’s flying blind and making excuses rather than presenting herself as an empowered and liberated woman.