Donald Trump tweets about ‘Crooked H’ & her ‘dealings with Russia’

We’re almost five months into the Baby Fists administration and I’m worried that we’re becoming jaded. It’s not that we’re in danger of normalizing Baby Fists, his actions or his deplorable minions – if anything, as we stand today, Trump is the least popular he’s ever been and people grow more and more tired of his bulls–t by the day. But that’s just it: we’re becoming jaded about just how appalling all of these revelations truly are. It was not surprising to learn that Donald Trump is now being actively investigated for obstruction of justice, and it should have been shocking. It should have been a massive turning point. But it hasn’t been. Because we’ve spent the last five months getting used to it.
In any case, here are some stories about how the walls are closing in on Emperor Bigly, Precious Jared and even Mike Pence. Well, well.
Yeah, Trump is obsessed with the Russia investigation. Like, talking about it was one of his favorite things to do. Politico reports that White House staffers know the sh-t is going to hit the fan because post-inauguration, Trump was obsessed with the Russia investigation and obsessed with trying to make it go away. Per Politico: “Trump, for months, has bristled almost daily about the ongoing probes. He has sometimes, without prompting, injected. ‘I’m not under investigation’ into conversations with associates and allies. He has watched hours of TV coverage every day — sometimes even storing morning news shows on his TiVo to watch in the evening — and complained nonstop.” Politico notes that lately, “Trump now has begun fuming about special counsel Robert Mueller, particularly after Mueller hired several prosecutors and investigators with ties to Democrats. Trump has told associates he might fire Mueller, though they don’t believe he will.”
Precious Jared’s precious business deals. Not only is Robert Mueller probing Trump’s obstruction, Mueller is apparently focusing on Jared Kushner’s business ties to Russia, and his curious meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, “and then with Sergey Gorkov, the head of a state-owned Russian development bank,” all during the transition. You can read more about the Precious Jared stuff here.
Mike Pence’s hands aren’t clean. It was said that Pence is a smooth operator who always kept himself “clean,” knowing that the chances were pretty good that he would end up becoming president at some point. Well, Mr. Clean is lawyering up. According to WaPo, “The vice president’s office said Thursday that Pence has retained Richard Cullen, a Richmond-based lawyer and chairman of McGuireWoods who previously served as a U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.” Pence has hired his own lawyers, they say, because he wants legal representation while being questioned in the independent counsel’s investigation.
Jeff Sessions lied about something else. The Guardian has a new fascinating story about an American lobbyist who works on behalf of Russian interests, Richard Burt, and how he attended dinners hosted by Jeff Sessions. Burt’s role as a lobbyist for Russia was well-known.
The Trump tweets. Bigly used his baby fingers to tweet about “Crooked H” last night, because of course he did.
Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017
Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017
This is some next-level McCain sh-t. The Deplorables – led by Trump – truly believe that Hillary Clinton worked with Russia to ensure that she would lose the election, I guess.
Update: He’s still tweeting this morning.
After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
For whatever record, the media (fake or otherwise) doesn’t care about Trump’s tweeting. It’s his own staff and fellow Republicans begging him to stop.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
But look over here! The Most Precious Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed vagina went to the congressional baseball game wearing a white dress to symbolize her purity and showcase her too large for her frame fake boobies and she brought two of her props, er, children – Arabella, whose life has become one photoshoot to distract from grandpa after another & whatshisname, the one we rarely see because he doesn’t know who that blonde is and he won’t pretend he does. Look away from the corruption! Look away from the treason! Look away from the moneylaundering! Look away from that nasty thing grandpa did telling us to stop being mean and unify! Look away from whatever the hell we’re doing with Cuba! Look at Princess Nagini in a tight white dress at a baseball game! Be amazed!
I’m here for all the Harry Potter references.
Lightpurple, who would be Umbridge? There has to be an Umbridge-maybe Paul Ryan? Or would he be Lucius Malfoy?
Betsy DesVoes is Umbridge. She has to fix our education system!
Lucius Malfoy was too smart to be compared to Ryan, Umbridge on the other hand… Vain, calculating, devoid of principles and haunted by a family legacy that has shaped her whole existence. They both have something to prove (her pureblood status/his hardcore, non foodstamps-using republican beliefs). The GDP truly is the party of Voldemort.
Paul Ryan is Bartemus Crouch, jr. He’ll be thrilled that David Tennant played him in the film.
Don’t worry LP, she’ll go down with him. More to the point is when.
Looking at Jared’s finances will lead into hers. She’ll be up for money laundering. But one of them will rat on the other or they’ll cut a deal because “think of the children!”, we can’t let them be a burden on the state! somebody must stay home with them and not go to prison.
They could be like that Real Housewife and her husband – take turns going to jail!
At some point please consider compiling all your comments into book form. I would happily be first in line at the book signing.
Princess Nagini & the Neverending FBI Investigation
Princess Nagini & the Russian Dacha
Princess Nagini & the Empowered Saudi Woman Driver
Princess Nagini & the Order of Deplorables
Don’t forget:
Princess Nagini and the curse of the Easy D.
Princess Nagini and the Bigly tweetstorm
Princess Nagini and the deathly healthcare bill.
Princess Nagini and the corpse bride (special Vatican tale).
Princess Nagini and the cute child distractions
Lock. Him. Up.
I love that the NYT and WaPo did not make a to do about this Hillary nonsense.
Trump’s days are numbered… about 2 more years. Unfortunately, our gov’t is a lame duck until he is officially out.
Where was that attitude during the election, when it mattered.
Amen, Tiffany.
@Tiffany, it still matters. We want to make sure he is impeached and then removed from office.
The POTEC (president of the electoral college) will have perpetual ethical halitosis, yet the “Left” is “violent” for cringing??
yep. Essentially his supporters are okay with a shady character in the Whitehouse because getting their own agenda through needs to be priority over everything else. They wouldn’t tolerate the sh*t show from Hillary, whose big message was “he’s not fit for office” and I think the base of Bernie supporters would have been okay with him bending the rules, but the Trump voters interviewed on TV continue to say that they don’t care about Russia, or collusion, or business conflicts, as long as he gets their agenda passed. Grrr.
Crazy. Every time I see more of his tweets I just cringe. Probably much the same as his staff do. He has no clue at all.
Dems need to work on the corruption and collusion issues at the highest level, but in regards to voters, they REALLY need to focus on the domestic issues. Both matters are seriously important, but it is health care and other “kitchen table” type issues that will move votes.
You know, a fish stinks from the head down…and the rot keeps spreading:
From an article in the WaPO
http://www.ifyouonlynews.com/news/pence-lawyered-up-and-his-lawyers-have-deep-russian-ties-image/
Breaking news: Mike Pence’s attorney’s law firm has 40 lawyers and consultants representing Russian clientele
I’m not a hateful person, but I HATE Trump so much. When will he grow up and get serious? I’m so embarrassed our president acts like a teenage bully.
The fucking election ended 7 months ago! Stop blaming Hillary, her emails, and Democrats for everything
I’m with you. The tweeting about Hillary is beyond pathetic. I also have never despised anyone as much as I do Trump, although his family and other enablers and sycophants are bringing out some pretty hateful feelings in me, too. I can’t believe I ever thought someone of character in the GOP would stand up to this nonsense. They’re all disgusting and complicit.
I think you can have all kinds of negative feelings because it is not some petty feud. It is the fate of our country!!
My mom and I were just talking about how uncomfortable it is to hate someone so much. Trump brings out the worst in everyone.
I used to say, “the elections are my Super Bowl. I love the elections, blah blah”. I even included my 10 year old in 2016, thinking of it as a teachable civics experience. This however- has gone through potty mouthed campaigns, under the bridge and into the Abyss of Criminal Things. I would never have predicted the POTEC (president of the electoral college) story of sinking us into muddy antics, all excused by the cult of Spinions. IT’s “uncomfortable” to wake up everyday are realize this grade B horror movie of an administration really happened and is STILL HAPPENING.
Cheeto will never change. He is 71 and has been this way all his life. No one is forcing him to change either. Expect the worst behaviour from him because that is all you will get. There is no decency in him.
This! A few days ago the talking heads on CNN were saying Melania would be a moderating presence. I laughed out loud. No one can moderate Trump’s behavior.
When? No that won’t happen
He’s looking a little less orange these days. More like a banana. Time to hang it up, Chiquita.
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
LOL! Today, a WaPo reader commented, “You all just hate him because he’s orange. Racist pigs!”
If we don’t laugh, we’ll cry ourselves dry.
Pathetic attempt at deflection. How can he not know how transparent his Cohn tactics are?
Yea, is just embarrassing. There’s pie *all over* his face, yet he keeps screaming… SCREAMING how he didn’t eat the pie. Small children are better liers/deflectors.
Number one tell that he is scared is that he keeps deflecting. Liars always try to take the heat off themselves by shoving the light on someone else. I think something has gotten him shook even more than this though since Rosenstein sent out some weird and vague memo recently about anonymous tips coming from foreign partners (this is poor paraphrasing of the memo, I admit.) This is me with my conspiracy tin foil hat on, but I wonder if it has to do with money laundering claims. Mueller hired a woman who has specifically tried cases that had to do with eastern european countries and money laundering schemes.
I guess Mike Pence took his mother’s advice and hired counsel. Not just any counsel, but the same man who worked on the Iran-Contra scandal, worked for Tom Delay, and Bank of America. Even if he skates by with no charges (which I truly believe he will since he hired this guy), I truly believe that his so called career will be over. Trump’s toxic cheeto gas is going to bring down a lot of people.
“Trump’s toxic cheeto gas is going to bring down a lot of people.”
Lol. As it should, though. Anyone greedy, stupid and/or craven enough to get involved with Trump should have known it wouldn’t come without consequences.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AT, I think you’re on to something. He/they were clearly never prepared to lead this country. Still aren’t and sadly never will be considering how utterly uninterested Bigly seems to be in doing — and even learning about — the job.
From day one, Trump has misunderstood the protections afforded the president. He thinks he can’t have conflicts of interest, he thinks he can’t be prosecuted, he thinks he can claim executive privilege to hide all of his illegal actions. I have no doubt he, Ivanka, and Jared are using their positions to illegally enrich themselves. I just hope Mueller works fast because as soon as he gets too close, Trump will have him fired.
X100000 to this.
I agree that Pence is unlikely to do any jail time; we can hope that hiring an attorney is the first step in an Agnew-style plea bargain (resignation in exchange for no jail time). I’m ok with that if a plea bargain requires him to talk. Pence is one I can really see ratting out the others if it saves his hide.
Mother might make him talk.
Maybe Mother could put in a special request to Mueller to ask for the most severe penalty possible for him. I’m sure Mueller would be as accommodating to her request as the senior commander was to Naomi Putnam’s request on the Handmaid’s Tale.
I watched a great analysis/reporting on the money laundering theory last night (on MSNBC). It seems very plausible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, I don’t think we are looking at impeachment any time soon. The dems don’t really want to do it, because they are worried that doing so and allowing pence to be a stabilizing force will hurt them in the midterms. And the republicans are a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a Mueller firing is still on the table.
Last night Rosenstein issued a statement about how Americans should be wary about “believing leaks and anonymous allegations”. To me that screams “I’m about to suddenly find good cause to fire the man leading the investigation that the president insists he’s already been vindicated of”. This investigation isn’t a done deal by any means.
but didn’t Rosenstein recuse himself yesterday?
“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt”
Thats a tweet from the orange one from an hour ago. Somethings up with Rosenstein and I think Trump is revving to fire him.
ITA. Once Trump gets an idea into his head, it never leaves. He may have been temporarily dissuaded from firing Mueller, but his lack of impulse control means it will happen eventually.
Some in the media are speculating that the reference to other countries in the statement means we might be getting a bombshell from Russian sources. Also, everyone in the media raising eyebrows at the timing. Was Rosenstein asked to do this?
It’s a dark day in America when we are hoping a foreign adversary has the goods to bring down our president.
There is a report that a Russian has disputed Sessions testimony, so there is that. I also heard on MSNBC the investigation may be reaching out to foreign and domestic diplomats who are being interviewed and may have been the source of the leaks. They may be questioned about meetings held in other countries, or information from their contacts in those countries.
I think these leaks are being leaked so the public knows what is going on if the people investigating keep getting fired.
Oh it would make my year if the Russians bring down Foghorn Leghorn! Why I do declare, it would give me a case of the vapors! The VAPORS, Sir!
Your comment made me think of a toddler. eg: temporarily getting their attention away from misbehaving but then dealing with poor impulse control. Sad.
My interpretation of that statement was that Kushner might not be under investigation.
Has he tweeted yet about the Democrats kicking the Republicans asses 11-2 at last nights game? He’ll probably say the Democrats cheated
Still whining about the investigation this morning.
Or they colluded with the Russians. Idiot.
It was rigged! Crooked H, Obama, the immigrants, and the Democrats rigged it! 😢 Believe me! The Republicans played a very, very,bigly, tremendous game. lol
Also, has Twitter yet made the contrast between Pumpkin Pinochet skipping out on the game vs Ariana Grande and Manchester. FFS, a 24 year old pop star has the courage and humanity to do what this bloviating mess can’t be bothered to do?
Wasn’t it past his bedtime?
twitter has noticed he didn’t attend
http://twitter.com/tommyxtopher/status/875335483013947396
But Ivanka was there, so he didn’t have to be. (rolling eyes).
I guess that sanctimonious evangelical schmuck Pence isn’t just relying on the power of prayer anymore.
Dropping by to appreciate your application of the word “schmuck.”
And a sanctimonious evangelical schmuck he will forever be.
Emperor Zero is in a shload of trouble over “Rusher,” as he likes to pronounce Russia. Can’t wait for the big finish!
Why would Pence hire a lawyer who served as US Attorney in the same district (VA) that has convened a grand jury re Flynn? Very interesting Mike!
likely because of the cases he’s represented – he has been on some really significant cases over the years. And he repped Elin Nordegren in her divorce settlement case again Tiger.
This administration will be making work for political scientists, Hollywood writers, producers for decades. Everyday something else comes up.
The saying “it writes itself” has never been more relevant then now.
I wonder if all these investigations would be going on if he had never sent any tweets. He must know that with every childish tweet he sends, he’s digging himself deeper. There obviously has to be a reason he gets so defensive about everything. It’s embarrassing for us to have our president act like this, but if these tweets can be used against him, I hope he keeps tweeting
When you’ve been crooked your entire life, it’s natural to be defensive. trump’s business life has been an unbroken string of cheating, chicanery and cutting corners. Now it’s finally hitting the fan.
So funny that he’s being investigated for being one of the most crooked men in the world, and he still calls someone who was proven innocent “crooked”. He’s definitely got a few screws loose
Very true. His grandfather was kicked out of Germany by a royal decree and allegedly ran brothels i.e pimp for a living during the gold rush. He dodged taxes and mandatory military service. His father was a shady businessman. So Tangerine is simply carrying on the family tradition of sleaze, moral bankruptcy, misogyny, pathological lying, and bigotry. Tangerine is just doing life Drumpf style.
@Beth, I don’t think he knows it, though. Everyone around him sees it, and has tried to get him to stop with the crazy tweeting, but he can’t see it. A narcissist on this scale can’t see his own behavior. And he doesn’t listen to anyone. Why have “advisers”?
I’m surprised anyone deals with him at all. That goes for Spicer, Kellyanne ConJob, that jerk Priebus, all of them. His family is stuck with him, and they’re just as corrupt. But what’s the excuse for the rest of them? Do they adore him that much? Are their hellish jobs worth that much to them?
This, to me, is the biggest mystery of all.
I LOOOOOVE the take-downs of trump on twitter. Yeah, I’m petty. So?
http://twitter.com/sarahlsmith677/status/875670291703373824
Keeps proving what we kind of already knew. This dumbass can’t read, spell, and doesn’t know a thing about grammar
The walls are closing in on Bigly Smalls. Not fast enough, but they’re closing. Next stop, disgrace, hopefully with a side of criminal charges.
This insecure idiot must have loved Australia’s PM imitating him. Probably thought they were honoring him for “leading in the real, Internet polls not the fake polls”
Hehe..that was funny..trump will probably add Australia to his list of banned immigrants
That was hysterical. Truly the finest of Aussie trolling Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini. Tears were streaming down my face.
It’s not so much that I’m jaded. I’m just really exhausted by the whole lot of them. Every time I make a conscious effort to not watch the news shows, some new, corrupt shite breaks. It’s like that Australian comedian said on The Daily Show, why do I need to know the names and jobs of all these people? Why do I know that the AG’s full name is Jeffery Beauregard Sessions and that he gets nervous when asked questions about his shadiness? And I’m not even American nor do I live in the US.
And, in other news, the answer to Wednesday’s shooting is, wait for it, MORE GUNS!
http://thehill.com/homenews/house/337988-gop-rep-introducing-bill-expanding-concealed-carry-in-dc-to-non-residents
OMFG.
Distractions and diversions every time he gets caught doing something. What a dumb a@&.
I wish Hillary would speak up and say ‘you are the one caught up in this because of YOUR actions while you are president. This has nothing to do with me-stop trying to divert attention from this serious issue by talking about me’ …and then go on social media and post a picture of herself on the beach reading a book.
He is just such a disaster.
Lawrence O’Donnell had a great segment last night on how Donald will absolutely deny any wrongdoing right up until he settles his civil cases, like with Trump University. The stance he is taking is par for the course.
I love Trump’s social media. We can get all his lies and deflection in his own words with no spin. Tweet forever, Donald! Someday it will be his demise. If he had any brains at all, he would have stopped a long time ago.
He and LeAnn Rimes should start a club
Will this be the first administration to have both the president and the vice-president impeached? Will most of the cabinet get indicted? Will precious Jared and Princess Nagini the Corrupt have to go to jail? I’m here for all of it. These people, chosen by Bigly, have used their positions for their own agendas, not what is best for our country. I’d like to see the lot of them charged with treason.
Well Spiro Agnew was just as dirty as Nixon so he resigned first (it was also a way to take some heat off of him) then Nixon appointed Ford. But theoretically they could have both been impeached.
As I recall, with Agnew, the Feds had hard evidence of his accepting cash payoffs from his time as governor while he was VP. His resignation was nothing more than a plea bargain, obvious even at the time.
In my current fantasy world, Pence does an Agnew, then the responsible Republicans (please, dear Lord, let there be some), inform 45 that he’ll be nominating a new VP of *their* choice – a reasonably honest, reasonably moderate (for current values of “honest” and “moderate”) figure with the political and leadership skills to clean things up.
Then, of course, 45 is gone. He’d probably be willing to plea bargain away the office for no jail time, though I don’t think for a minute that he’d hesitate to throw anyone off the bus to save his orange a$$ if that were part of the price.
Thanks for the history I wasn’t actually alive at the time.
@Luca76, if you live in the US, ABC News is doing a 2 hour documentary on Nixon and Watergate at 9pm EST. As a social studies teacher, I wish school was in session, I’d make this mandatory watching for my students. 😀
@bethy Thanks for that info! I wasn’t born until long after Watergate and will absolutely watch this to see the comparisons between then and now. A few of my older friends & relatives have said this current situation is far worse than Watergate, it will be interesting to see.
I’m in Canada and am just astounded at the craziness in DC right now. America has survived far worse than this and they will again but these are sure scary times. Hang in there, Canada loves you all!
He is his own worst enemy, isn’t he?
I love that he just confirmed that he’s under investigation through a tweet. His lawyers must love him.
You know they must have told him to stay the hell away from Twitter. On MSNBC one of their commentators just said that all of Bigly’s twitter comments can be used in court. Good!
He is obsessed with Hillary. She really got under his orange skin. Flash forward 6 months, as Trump is cuffed and escorted out of court, “BUT HILLARY’S EMAILS!!!”
My theory this whole debacle is the real life version of The Producers. They didn’t expect to win so they were laundering money left and right and way too cozy with the Russians.
that sounds absolutely plausible.
He is going to fire DAG Rod Rosenstein first or Sessions. Then he will find someone to replace him that will fire Mueller. He is not acting like someone that is innocent.
It is beginning.
He doesn’t want them to follow the money. He knows Mueller is going to after his tax returns and he’s afraid. He’d rather tear the country than for anyone to follow the money right to Russia. The plot thickens.
He can’t fire Sessions or Rosenstein. The minute they become private citizens they can be compelled to testify against Trump.
He tweeted: “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt”. At first, I thought this was Mueller he was talking about, which makes no sense cause Mueller didn’t have anything to do with Comey’s firing. But now I realize it’s Rosenstein he’s talking about.
Why would he say this about Rosenstein? To lay groundwork for firing him. Rosenstein will go. Then Mueller.
But I’m not sure this plan will work. Can Trump get someone else to take Rosenstein’s place? I can’t imagine who would still want to work for this administration.
Executive privilege can still be invoked for private information for instance Trump had to allow Sally Yates to testify and waive his privilege.
I think the Senate and Congress hope this keeps going on at it’s keeping much of their rollback/crappy legislation under the radar. Today’s NY Times had an article about the Senate’s health care bill and McConnell said he had no plans for public readings/review. Haven’t seen anything about it anywhere else.
He also just appointed his son’s wedding planner, with a probably fake law degree, to head the federal housing program office in NY.
What’s that, Lassie? Little Donald is stuck down a deepening well of blustering desperation? Eh, everyone told him to stay away from it so…
LMAO! He sent 4 insane tweets out in 2 hours–even Little Timmy would have been smarter than that.
He used the wrong letter. Tangerine needs to absorb the fact that we have collectively moved down the alphabet right to J for that guy from the Kushner crime family. You know the pale dead eyed wraith floating around the white house.
Give Trump enough rope he’ll hang himself. One just has to sit back and watch.
@tigerlily
That’s exactly how he operates. Emotionally, he would be the most immature kid in any class of kindergartners. He seems to have zero control over himself. And he believes he’s special and above everyone else. It may seem trifling, but I thought it was an interesting symptom when, at that bigly dinner recently, everyone at the table got one scoop of ice cream, while he got two. No decent host would do that in front of guests, and that’s just the smallest reason its noteworthy.
He has behaved this way all of his life. He believes he is exempt from all rules and conditions of decency and society. He is more than immoral; he is amoral, and there’s no fix for that.
And what about that shove to get through the crowd at the NATO meeting. The look on his face just just shows what an bullying narcissist he is. Also, that everyone else walked and took a golf cart.
He is disgusting and pathetic.
