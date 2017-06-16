Donald Trump tweets about ‘Crooked H’ & her ‘dealings with Russia’

We’re almost five months into the Baby Fists administration and I’m worried that we’re becoming jaded. It’s not that we’re in danger of normalizing Baby Fists, his actions or his deplorable minions – if anything, as we stand today, Trump is the least popular he’s ever been and people grow more and more tired of his bulls–t by the day. But that’s just it: we’re becoming jaded about just how appalling all of these revelations truly are. It was not surprising to learn that Donald Trump is now being actively investigated for obstruction of justice, and it should have been shocking. It should have been a massive turning point. But it hasn’t been. Because we’ve spent the last five months getting used to it.

In any case, here are some stories about how the walls are closing in on Emperor Bigly, Precious Jared and even Mike Pence. Well, well.

Yeah, Trump is obsessed with the Russia investigation. Like, talking about it was one of his favorite things to do. Politico reports that White House staffers know the sh-t is going to hit the fan because post-inauguration, Trump was obsessed with the Russia investigation and obsessed with trying to make it go away. Per Politico: “Trump, for months, has bristled almost daily about the ongoing probes. He has sometimes, without prompting, injected. ‘I’m not under investigation’ into conversations with associates and allies. He has watched hours of TV coverage every day — sometimes even storing morning news shows on his TiVo to watch in the evening — and complained nonstop.” Politico notes that lately, “Trump now has begun fuming about special counsel Robert Mueller, particularly after Mueller hired several prosecutors and investigators with ties to Democrats. Trump has told associates he might fire Mueller, though they don’t believe he will.”

Precious Jared’s precious business deals. Not only is Robert Mueller probing Trump’s obstruction, Mueller is apparently focusing on Jared Kushner’s business ties to Russia, and his curious meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, “and then with Sergey Gorkov, the head of a state-owned Russian development bank,” all during the transition. You can read more about the Precious Jared stuff here.

Mike Pence’s hands aren’t clean. It was said that Pence is a smooth operator who always kept himself “clean,” knowing that the chances were pretty good that he would end up becoming president at some point. Well, Mr. Clean is lawyering up. According to WaPo, “The vice president’s office said Thursday that Pence has retained Richard Cullen, a Richmond-based lawyer and chairman of McGuireWoods who previously served as a U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.” Pence has hired his own lawyers, they say, because he wants legal representation while being questioned in the independent counsel’s investigation.

Jeff Sessions lied about something else. The Guardian has a new fascinating story about an American lobbyist who works on behalf of Russian interests, Richard Burt, and how he attended dinners hosted by Jeff Sessions. Burt’s role as a lobbyist for Russia was well-known.

The Trump tweets. Bigly used his baby fingers to tweet about “Crooked H” last night, because of course he did.

This is some next-level McCain sh-t. The Deplorables – led by Trump – truly believe that Hillary Clinton worked with Russia to ensure that she would lose the election, I guess.

Update: He’s still tweeting this morning.

For whatever record, the media (fake or otherwise) doesn’t care about Trump’s tweeting. It’s his own staff and fellow Republicans begging him to stop.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

110 Responses to “Donald Trump tweets about ‘Crooked H’ & her ‘dealings with Russia’”

  1. lightpurple says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:51 am

    But look over here! The Most Precious Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed vagina went to the congressional baseball game wearing a white dress to symbolize her purity and showcase her too large for her frame fake boobies and she brought two of her props, er, children – Arabella, whose life has become one photoshoot to distract from grandpa after another & whatshisname, the one we rarely see because he doesn’t know who that blonde is and he won’t pretend he does. Look away from the corruption! Look away from the treason! Look away from the moneylaundering! Look away from that nasty thing grandpa did telling us to stop being mean and unify! Look away from whatever the hell we’re doing with Cuba! Look at Princess Nagini in a tight white dress at a baseball game! Be amazed!

    Reply
  2. Carol Hill says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Lock. Him. Up.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I’m not a hateful person, but I HATE Trump so much. When will he grow up and get serious? I’m so embarrassed our president acts like a teenage bully.
    The fucking election ended 7 months ago! Stop blaming Hillary, her emails, and Democrats for everything

    Reply
  4. Raina says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:56 am

    He’s looking a little less orange these days. More like a banana. Time to hang it up, Chiquita.

    Reply
  5. Svea says:
    June 16, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Pathetic attempt at deflection. How can he not know how transparent his Cohn tactics are?

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Number one tell that he is scared is that he keeps deflecting. Liars always try to take the heat off themselves by shoving the light on someone else. I think something has gotten him shook even more than this though since Rosenstein sent out some weird and vague memo recently about anonymous tips coming from foreign partners (this is poor paraphrasing of the memo, I admit.) This is me with my conspiracy tin foil hat on, but I wonder if it has to do with money laundering claims. Mueller hired a woman who has specifically tried cases that had to do with eastern european countries and money laundering schemes.

    I guess Mike Pence took his mother’s advice and hired counsel. Not just any counsel, but the same man who worked on the Iran-Contra scandal, worked for Tom Delay, and Bank of America. Even if he skates by with no charges (which I truly believe he will since he hired this guy), I truly believe that his so called career will be over. Trump’s toxic cheeto gas is going to bring down a lot of people.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:12 am

      “Trump’s toxic cheeto gas is going to bring down a lot of people.”

      Lol. As it should, though. Anyone greedy, stupid and/or craven enough to get involved with Trump should have known it wouldn’t come without consequences.

      Reply
      • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

        Like the con people they are, they probably thought that they would not be figured out until after they stole all the money or that they would never win and would take whatever they pilfered after Hilary was elected.

      • Esmom says:
        June 16, 2017 at 8:38 am

        AT, I think you’re on to something. He/they were clearly never prepared to lead this country. Still aren’t and sadly never will be considering how utterly uninterested Bigly seems to be in doing — and even learning about — the job.

      • Megan says:
        June 16, 2017 at 9:22 am

        From day one, Trump has misunderstood the protections afforded the president. He thinks he can’t have conflicts of interest, he thinks he can’t be prosecuted, he thinks he can claim executive privilege to hide all of his illegal actions. I have no doubt he, Ivanka, and Jared are using their positions to illegally enrich themselves. I just hope Mueller works fast because as soon as he gets too close, Trump will have him fired.

    • Charlotte says:
      June 16, 2017 at 9:24 am

      X100000 to this.

      I agree that Pence is unlikely to do any jail time; we can hope that hiring an attorney is the first step in an Agnew-style plea bargain (resignation in exchange for no jail time). I’m ok with that if a plea bargain requires him to talk. Pence is one I can really see ratting out the others if it saves his hide.

      Reply
    • supposedtobeworking says:
      June 16, 2017 at 11:21 am

      I watched a great analysis/reporting on the money laundering theory last night (on MSNBC). It seems very plausible.

      Reply
    • imqrious2 says:
      June 16, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      Aiobhan Targaryen, see my comment above: Pence hired a firm with BIG ties to Russia. There is just not a functioning brain cell amongst them all.

      Reply
    • Jack Daniels is my patronus says:
      June 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      Unfortunately, I don’t think we are looking at impeachment any time soon. The dems don’t really want to do it, because they are worried that doing so and allowing pence to be a stabilizing force will hurt them in the midterms. And the republicans are a mess.

      I can’t deal with the chaos, frustration, and lunacy of this anymore. Going to go bury my head in the sand somewhere.

      Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I think a Mueller firing is still on the table.

    Last night Rosenstein issued a statement about how Americans should be wary about “believing leaks and anonymous allegations”. To me that screams “I’m about to suddenly find good cause to fire the man leading the investigation that the president insists he’s already been vindicated of”. This investigation isn’t a done deal by any means.

    Reply
  8. Honey says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Has he tweeted yet about the Democrats kicking the Republicans asses 11-2 at last nights game? He’ll probably say the Democrats cheated

    Reply
  9. adastraperaspera says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I guess that sanctimonious evangelical schmuck Pence isn’t just relying on the power of prayer anymore.

    Reply
  10. Eric says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Emperor Zero is in a shload of trouble over “Rusher,” as he likes to pronounce Russia. Can’t wait for the big finish!

    Why would Pence hire a lawyer who served as US Attorney in the same district (VA) that has convened a grand jury re Flynn? Very interesting Mike!

    Reply
  11. RBC says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

    This administration will be making work for political scientists, Hollywood writers, producers for decades. Everyday something else comes up.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I wonder if all these investigations would be going on if he had never sent any tweets. He must know that with every childish tweet he sends, he’s digging himself deeper. There obviously has to be a reason he gets so defensive about everything. It’s embarrassing for us to have our president act like this, but if these tweets can be used against him, I hope he keeps tweeting

    Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      June 16, 2017 at 8:50 am

      When you’ve been crooked your entire life, it’s natural to be defensive. trump’s business life has been an unbroken string of cheating, chicanery and cutting corners. Now it’s finally hitting the fan.

      Reply
      • Honey says:
        June 16, 2017 at 9:11 am

        So funny that he’s being investigated for being one of the most crooked men in the world, and he still calls someone who was proven innocent “crooked”. He’s definitely got a few screws loose

      • Magnoliarose says:
        June 16, 2017 at 11:56 am

        Very true. His grandfather was kicked out of Germany by a royal decree and allegedly ran brothels i.e pimp for a living during the gold rush. He dodged taxes and mandatory military service. His father was a shady businessman. So Tangerine is simply carrying on the family tradition of sleaze, moral bankruptcy, misogyny, pathological lying, and bigotry. Tangerine is just doing life Drumpf style.

    • Escaped Convent says:
      June 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      @Beth, I don’t think he knows it, though. Everyone around him sees it, and has tried to get him to stop with the crazy tweeting, but he can’t see it. A narcissist on this scale can’t see his own behavior. And he doesn’t listen to anyone. Why have “advisers”?

      I’m surprised anyone deals with him at all. That goes for Spicer, Kellyanne ConJob, that jerk Priebus, all of them. His family is stuck with him, and they’re just as corrupt. But what’s the excuse for the rest of them? Do they adore him that much? Are their hellish jobs worth that much to them?

      This, to me, is the biggest mystery of all.

      Reply
  13. SusanneToo says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I LOOOOOVE the take-downs of trump on twitter. Yeah, I’m petty. So?
    http://twitter.com/sarahlsmith677/status/875670291703373824

    Reply
  14. Radley says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:54 am

    The walls are closing in on Bigly Smalls. Not fast enough, but they’re closing. Next stop, disgrace, hopefully with a side of criminal charges.

    Reply
  15. Honey says:
    June 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

    This insecure idiot must have loved Australia’s PM imitating him. Probably thought they were honoring him for “leading in the real, Internet polls not the fake polls”

    Reply
  16. Rice says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:08 am

    It’s not so much that I’m jaded. I’m just really exhausted by the whole lot of them. Every time I make a conscious effort to not watch the news shows, some new, corrupt shite breaks. It’s like that Australian comedian said on The Daily Show, why do I need to know the names and jobs of all these people? Why do I know that the AG’s full name is Jeffery Beauregard Sessions and that he gets nervous when asked questions about his shadiness? And I’m not even American nor do I live in the US.

    Reply
  17. SusanneToo says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:10 am

    And, in other news, the answer to Wednesday’s shooting is, wait for it, MORE GUNS!
    http://thehill.com/homenews/house/337988-gop-rep-introducing-bill-expanding-concealed-carry-in-dc-to-non-residents

    Reply
  18. Michelle Thompson says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:12 am

    OMFG.
    Distractions and diversions every time he gets caught doing something. What a dumb a@&.
    I wish Hillary would speak up and say ‘you are the one caught up in this because of YOUR actions while you are president. This has nothing to do with me-stop trying to divert attention from this serious issue by talking about me’ …and then go on social media and post a picture of herself on the beach reading a book.

    He is just such a disaster.

    Reply
  19. Sharon Lea says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Lawrence O’Donnell had a great segment last night on how Donald will absolutely deny any wrongdoing right up until he settles his civil cases, like with Trump University. The stance he is taking is par for the course.

    Reply
  20. msw says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I love Trump’s social media. We can get all his lies and deflection in his own words with no spin. Tweet forever, Donald! Someday it will be his demise. If he had any brains at all, he would have stopped a long time ago.

    He and LeAnn Rimes should start a club

    Reply
  21. Giddy says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Will this be the first administration to have both the president and the vice-president impeached? Will most of the cabinet get indicted? Will precious Jared and Princess Nagini the Corrupt have to go to jail? I’m here for all of it. These people, chosen by Bigly, have used their positions for their own agendas, not what is best for our country. I’d like to see the lot of them charged with treason.

    Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      June 16, 2017 at 9:41 am

      Well Spiro Agnew was just as dirty as Nixon so he resigned first (it was also a way to take some heat off of him) then Nixon appointed Ford. But theoretically they could have both been impeached.

      Reply
      • Charlotte says:
        June 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

        As I recall, with Agnew, the Feds had hard evidence of his accepting cash payoffs from his time as governor while he was VP. His resignation was nothing more than a plea bargain, obvious even at the time.

        In my current fantasy world, Pence does an Agnew, then the responsible Republicans (please, dear Lord, let there be some), inform 45 that he’ll be nominating a new VP of *their* choice – a reasonably honest, reasonably moderate (for current values of “honest” and “moderate”) figure with the political and leadership skills to clean things up.

        Then, of course, 45 is gone. He’d probably be willing to plea bargain away the office for no jail time, though I don’t think for a minute that he’d hesitate to throw anyone off the bus to save his orange a$$ if that were part of the price.

      • Luca76 says:
        June 16, 2017 at 11:59 am

        Thanks for the history I wasn’t actually alive at the time.

      • Bethy says:
        June 16, 2017 at 12:34 pm

        @Luca76, if you live in the US, ABC News is doing a 2 hour documentary on Nixon and Watergate at 9pm EST. As a social studies teacher, I wish school was in session, I’d make this mandatory watching for my students. 😀

    • Juliette says:
      June 16, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      @bethy Thanks for that info! I wasn’t born until long after Watergate and will absolutely watch this to see the comparisons between then and now. A few of my older friends & relatives have said this current situation is far worse than Watergate, it will be interesting to see.

      I’m in Canada and am just astounded at the craziness in DC right now. America has survived far worse than this and they will again but these are sure scary times. Hang in there, Canada loves you all!

      Reply
  22. lowercaselois says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:24 am

    He is his own worst enemy, isn’t he?

    Reply
  23. Jenns says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:25 am

    I love that he just confirmed that he’s under investigation through a tweet. His lawyers must love him.

    Reply
  24. tw says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:28 am

    He is obsessed with Hillary. She really got under his orange skin. Flash forward 6 months, as Trump is cuffed and escorted out of court, “BUT HILLARY’S EMAILS!!!”

    Reply
  25. Luca76 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:39 am

    My theory this whole debacle is the real life version of The Producers. They didn’t expect to win so they were laundering money left and right and way too cozy with the Russians.

    Reply
  26. nemera34 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:01 am

    He is going to fire DAG Rod Rosenstein first or Sessions. Then he will find someone to replace him that will fire Mueller. He is not acting like someone that is innocent.

    It is beginning.

    Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      June 16, 2017 at 10:12 am

      He doesn’t want them to follow the money. He knows Mueller is going to after his tax returns and he’s afraid. He’d rather tear the country than for anyone to follow the money right to Russia. The plot thickens.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      June 16, 2017 at 10:20 am

      He can’t fire Sessions or Rosenstein. The minute they become private citizens they can be compelled to testify against Trump.

      Reply
      • Rapunzel says:
        June 16, 2017 at 11:51 am

        He tweeted: “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt”. At first, I thought this was Mueller he was talking about, which makes no sense cause Mueller didn’t have anything to do with Comey’s firing. But now I realize it’s Rosenstein he’s talking about.

        Why would he say this about Rosenstein? To lay groundwork for firing him. Rosenstein will go. Then Mueller.

        But I’m not sure this plan will work. Can Trump get someone else to take Rosenstein’s place? I can’t imagine who would still want to work for this administration.

      • Luca76 says:
        June 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

        Executive privilege can still be invoked for private information for instance Trump had to allow Sally Yates to testify and waive his privilege.

  27. Marion C. says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I think the Senate and Congress hope this keeps going on at it’s keeping much of their rollback/crappy legislation under the radar. Today’s NY Times had an article about the Senate’s health care bill and McConnell said he had no plans for public readings/review. Haven’t seen anything about it anywhere else.

    He also just appointed his son’s wedding planner, with a probably fake law degree, to head the federal housing program office in NY.

    Reply
  28. Incredulous says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:14 am

    What’s that, Lassie? Little Donald is stuck down a deepening well of blustering desperation? Eh, everyone told him to stay away from it so…

    Reply
  29. Magnoliarose says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    He used the wrong letter. Tangerine needs to absorb the fact that we have collectively moved down the alphabet right to J for that guy from the Kushner crime family. You know the pale dead eyed wraith floating around the white house.

    Reply
  30. Joannie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Give Trump enough rope he’ll hang himself. One just has to sit back and watch.

    Reply
  31. Escaped Convent says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    @tigerlily

    That’s exactly how he operates. Emotionally, he would be the most immature kid in any class of kindergartners. He seems to have zero control over himself. And he believes he’s special and above everyone else. It may seem trifling, but I thought it was an interesting symptom when, at that bigly dinner recently, everyone at the table got one scoop of ice cream, while he got two. No decent host would do that in front of guests, and that’s just the smallest reason its noteworthy.

    He has behaved this way all of his life. He believes he is exempt from all rules and conditions of decency and society. He is more than immoral; he is amoral, and there’s no fix for that.

    Reply

