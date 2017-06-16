Donald Trump tweets about ‘Crooked H’ & her ‘dealings with Russia’

We’re almost five months into the Baby Fists administration and I’m worried that we’re becoming jaded. It’s not that we’re in danger of normalizing Baby Fists, his actions or his deplorable minions – if anything, as we stand today, Trump is the least popular he’s ever been and people grow more and more tired of his bulls–t by the day. But that’s just it: we’re becoming jaded about just how appalling all of these revelations truly are. It was not surprising to learn that Donald Trump is now being actively investigated for obstruction of justice, and it should have been shocking. It should have been a massive turning point. But it hasn’t been. Because we’ve spent the last five months getting used to it.

In any case, here are some stories about how the walls are closing in on Emperor Bigly, Precious Jared and even Mike Pence. Well, well.

Yeah, Trump is obsessed with the Russia investigation. Like, talking about it was one of his favorite things to do. Politico reports that White House staffers know the sh-t is going to hit the fan because post-inauguration, Trump was obsessed with the Russia investigation and obsessed with trying to make it go away. Per Politico: “Trump, for months, has bristled almost daily about the ongoing probes. He has sometimes, without prompting, injected. ‘I’m not under investigation’ into conversations with associates and allies. He has watched hours of TV coverage every day — sometimes even storing morning news shows on his TiVo to watch in the evening — and complained nonstop.” Politico notes that lately, “Trump now has begun fuming about special counsel Robert Mueller, particularly after Mueller hired several prosecutors and investigators with ties to Democrats. Trump has told associates he might fire Mueller, though they don’t believe he will.”

Precious Jared’s precious business deals. Not only is Robert Mueller probing Trump’s obstruction, Mueller is apparently focusing on Jared Kushner’s business ties to Russia, and his curious meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, “and then with Sergey Gorkov, the head of a state-owned Russian development bank,” all during the transition. You can read more about the Precious Jared stuff here.

Mike Pence’s hands aren’t clean. It was said that Pence is a smooth operator who always kept himself “clean,” knowing that the chances were pretty good that he would end up becoming president at some point. Well, Mr. Clean is lawyering up. According to WaPo, “The vice president’s office said Thursday that Pence has retained Richard Cullen, a Richmond-based lawyer and chairman of McGuireWoods who previously served as a U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.” Pence has hired his own lawyers, they say, because he wants legal representation while being questioned in the independent counsel’s investigation.

Jeff Sessions lied about something else. The Guardian has a new fascinating story about an American lobbyist who works on behalf of Russian interests, Richard Burt, and how he attended dinners hosted by Jeff Sessions. Burt’s role as a lobbyist for Russia was well-known.

The Trump tweets. Bigly used his baby fingers to tweet about “Crooked H” last night, because of course he did.

Why is that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

This is some next-level McCain sh-t. The Deplorables – led by Trump – truly believe that Hillary Clinton worked with Russia to ensure that she would lose the election, I guess.

Update: He’s still tweeting this morning.

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media – over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

For whatever record, the media (fake or otherwise) doesn’t care about Trump’s tweeting. It’s his own staff and fellow Republicans begging him to stop.