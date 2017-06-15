WaPo: Donald Trump is being probed for possible obstruction of justice

Yesterday was Donald Trump’s 71st birthday. The Washington Post decided to throw him a special impeachment-themed birthday party by way of a stunning but not surprising exclusive story. The story? Independent Counsel Robert Mueller has expanded the Russia investigation to include interviews about Trump’s possible and probable obstruction of justice. Here are the main thrust:
The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice, officials said.
The move by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to investigate Trump’s conduct marks a major turning point in the nearly year-old FBI investigation, which until recently focused on Russian meddling during the presidential campaign and on whether there was any coordination between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. Investigators have also been looking for any evidence of possible financial crimes among Trump associates, officials said.
Trump had received private assurances from then-FBI Director James B. Comey starting in January that he was not personally under investigation. Officials say that changed shortly after Comey’s firing.
Five people briefed on the interview requests, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said that Daniel Coats, the current director of national intelligence, Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, and Rogers’s recently departed deputy, Richard Ledgett, agreed to be interviewed by Mueller’s investigators as early as this week. The investigation has been cloaked in secrecy, and it is unclear how many others have been questioned by the FBI.
WaPo goes on to say that the investigation shifted/expanded in the days following James Comey’s firing, and the days after Trump’s interview with Lester Holt where he said outright that he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation. Makes sense, because those two things – the firing of Comey and the Holt interview – were widely seen as Exhibit A and Exhibit B in any obstruction of justice charges to come.
Also: remember during the campaign, when Trump was so bratty and child-like that he would literally accuse everyone else of something he did himself? He does that as president too. His current thing is to attack everyone else as being guilty of “leaking” – when he’s actually the biggest leaker, having leaked highly sensitive and classified material to Russian officials. Mark Corallo is the spokesman for Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz, and Corallo responded to this WaPo story with this statement: “The FBI leak of information regarding the president is outrageous, inexcusable and illegal.” The Washington Post did not claim that this information came from the FBI. A case could be made – and probably will be made – that the information could have easily come from the staffs of Coats, Rogers and Richard Ledgett. Once the FBI and DOJ investigators start interrogating/interviewing people around the president, everybody starts blabbing.
Here’s the statement from the president of the United States on WaPo’s report:
They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017
“Nice” is the new “Sad!”
Update: He’s still tweeting. SAD!
You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history – led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017
No, Bigly. You are the very bad and conflicted person.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
HBD asshole!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t have said it better myself. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will this nightmare of a Presidency be over. There were reports Trump was going to fire Mueller but was talked out of it. I hope this Washington Post story doesn’t unhinge Trump further and he does fire Mueller. The thing is if there’s nothing to hide and you’re so innocent, let the investigation proceed and clear your name. Why act this way if there’s nothing to hide?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can’t actually fire Mueller directly. That can only be done by Deputy AG Rosenstein, who already said the special cousel can only be fired for cause and he sees no cause for firing Mueller. Trump could try to direct Rosenstein to fire Mueller but it is likely Rosenstein would resign instead. Trump could also fire Rosenstein and try to find a Justice department official who would fire Mueller but that is ultimately the kind of action that led to Nixon’s resignation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This leak is in direct response to Trump’s rumored plans to fire Mueller and numerous GOP members, like Mike Lee, who also voted against Russian sanctions & helped steal that SCOTUS seat last year, loudly proclaiming that they had seen no evidence of obstruction or collusion and the ENTIRE Russia investigation should be shut down. Retired members of the intelligence community like Malcolm Nance and the exCIA/FBI guy on CNN, whose name I never remember, have said that the intelligence community, which tends to be extremely conservative and patriotic, is extremely alarmed by what they have seen and will do whatever is necessary to get this thoroughly investigated and acted upon. And then there is MOSSAD, which now has a grudge against Trump.
And all the GOP people could do last night was mumble talking points about leaks. Jake Tapper even managed to get a copy of the talking points memo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Mueller is fired and the Russian investigation is “officially” halted, do you think the intelligence community will continue its efforts to get the truth out to the public?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congress really needs to protect Mueller from getting fired by Trump (actually, Trump needs to fire other people first as they refuse to fire Mueller, until he gets to one who will). They need to require Congressional approval before the Special Counsel is fired. That will also protect the Justice Department from losing a number of people as they individually refuse to carry out his orders.
This is the second time we’ve had a President who tried to avoid investigation this way. The last one was Nixon over Watergate, who was persuaded to resign before he was impeached. It’s time we woke up and realized that when the President or his staff are under investigation, it’s unwise to give the President power to fire the person leading the investigation.
Congress did do their job and required Congressional review of any plans to lift sanctions against Russia, which Trump tried to do very early in his Presidency. We were saved by State Department staffers who quietly made sure the right people knew about it before it happened. Congress needs to do the same to protect Mueller. They nearly all agree he’s a good person for the job and is fair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Birthday Foolius!!! And you only have yourself to blame for this.
I still don’t think he understands how an investigation works. If they did not find any proof, why would they keep expanding the scope? If there is nothing to investigate, then they would have just closed the case.
I guess he thinks that everyone is just as dumb as the people who were running the Benghazi carnival show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to everything you said, except I’m not sure the people who were running the Benghazi circus were as dumb as they were vindictive. Or as Bigly says, they were bad and conflicted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay I am no lawyer, but how are they going to prove that he obstructed justice when it is his word against Comey? Comey documented his conversations with Trump but is it enough proof? What else can they possible find to prove that Donald Trump asked Comey to stop the Russia collusion investigation against his people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pattern of behavior – if made the same request or had the same convo with Coates, Rogers and/or Ledgett then it is Donald’s word v. Comey, Coates, Rogers, and Ledgett and possibly others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump also fired US Attorney Preet Bharara in New York (who had been assured multiple times that Trumo wanted him to stay, just as happened with Comey) after making many ethically inappropriate contacts quite reminiscent of what he was attempting with Comey – to get him into a “friend” relationship. Bharara was apparently investigating something that at least indirectly involved Trump’s businesses.
My guess is that the investigation is surfacing other inappropriate behavior of the same sort or soon will. Trump has probably been using this tactic for a very long time to help smooth the way for him, getting investigations dropped. Remember that he funneled $25,000 through his Foundation to the Attorney General of Florida’s election campaign, and soon afterward she decided not to pursue an investigation of Trump University for Florida residents.
The inappropriate schmoozing of high-level Justice Department people also is a way to figure out who can be bribed outright. Now that he is President, he has the power to fire the honest ones. This is why he was so angry with Sessions recusing himself – the deal was that Sessions as Attorney General would derail the Russia investigation. Now he can’t do that and his Deputy apparently can’t be bribed, considering he went ahead and actually hired another honest man as the Special Counsel after Comey was fired. But it would have been political suicide for Sessions to not recuse himself and he knew it. Hence Sessions has been trying to offer his resignation, apparently several times. He wants out but he’s afraid of Trump’s wrath if he does it without permission. Poor little elf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can release the tape he says he has with Comey. Then it would be his tape against Comey’s memo. And as The Other One says, a pattern of behavior. My money is on Comey’s memos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The real importance may not be in the initial charges..when you open a fed investigation, they can follow leads into all sorts of things–business, financial, past associations…the talking heads that say this isn’t a big deal are naive in ignoring what feds can uncover.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, like with Clinton and Whitewater. Although it seems to me with Trump the initial charges have merit. Especially since he flat out told Lester Holt that he fired Comey because of the Russia investigation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not going to stick. This monster is f-ing Teflon, and we are stuck with him.
*returns to cave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it seems nothing sticks to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t give up so easily Clare. We have a long way to go but we will be vindicated. Remember watergate took about 2 1/2 to be resolved. Nixon was re-elected during that time if I’m not mistaken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obstruction of justice is what ultimately brought Nixon down…I am hopeful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it was the Congress not the special investigator that ultimately went after Nixon. Unfortunately, we have GOP controlled do nothing Congress that won’t carry out its duty to impeach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Republican Congress during Nixon did not want to impeach until the evidence became overwhelming – namely the tape. But these Republicans will do what they have to including impeachment if Donald becomes a political liability. They are already independently increasing sanctions against Russia and simultaneously decreasing his executive power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An investigation is a lengthy process. 2018. 2018. 2018. 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Law enforcement investigations like this take a long time. There are a lot of layers and a lot of players. 2018 is not that far away. And he will continue to have meltdowns, tantrums, act stupidly and hoist himself on his own petard.
It is true that we no longer have the likes of Ed Brooke in the Senate but the intelligence community is not going to back down on this. He and the GOP have made it worse for themselves by insulting the FBI
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Birthday, you big pile of steaming poop! 💩
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did he get a haircut for his birthday?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a sad world we live in, because one of my first thoughts was: it’s really interesting that this GOP baseball practice shooting where everyone was shot in their extremities and no one was fatally injured happened on the same day we were to find out that Donald Trump is under investigation for obstruction. I hated myself for thinking it afterward, but I couldn’t help it. This is what this presidency has done to me, and I don’t like it.
That said, I was genuinely giddy for the first time in a long time last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His entire, sorry, corrupt business life has been spent fending off lawsuits. He probably thinks this is just another one. Welcome to the big time, donnie. Hope you end up in the Big House. Maybe one of your buddy’s for profit hellholes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s an interesting thought. Trump’s so clueless he thinks this is just like the multiple real estate lawsuits he’s had to face in the past. If that’s the case, he’s about to get schooled in a big way…lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In terms of trumps lawyer there was a great tweet about how the team working for Mueller has several lawyers/former prosecutors that have taken down mobster and the mafia.
And Trumps guy is a real estate lawyer. *eye roll*
Part of me thinks it isn’t that trump is guilty-it’s just that he’s so dumb and his ego gets in the way that continues to do things that make him look guilty (when he’s trying to look tough) which everyone comments makes him look bad and then the ego monster starts again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped reading after “probed.”
I’ll take my comfort anywhere I can get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is an infamous Nixon quote in which he says that he “gave” his enemies “the sword” with which to destroy him. It’s notable for its paranoia, its disregard for the law, and its Shakespearean echoes. Trump does not go for any such fancy allusions. However, the basic qualities are exactly the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump isn’t literate enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay replace sword with bigly light saber and it could still be a Trump quote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Corallo never denied the statement. Very telling!
And I believe Michael Cohem will be brought in for questioning. Oops!
Happy 7th birthday ManBaby!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hoisted with his own petard… Poor baby.
But it was a pretty obvious conclusion that even if he hadn’t been an individual target for investigation earlier when he kept poking FBI Director Comey – Lordy, he sure would be once he fired Comey. Especially when he admitted what everybody knew on Holt’s interview, that he fired Comey because Comey continued to pursue the Russia investigation.
Trump should have read the history of Nixon and Watergate more closely. On second thought, keep on being ignorant, Mr. President. You don’t have to read. Books and old articles are boring and beneath you. Tweet all you want. Don’t let lawyers and staff prevent you from keeping the American people directly informed about your every thought the moment it is thunk. Keep talking to interviewers on tv. We are all waiting with intense anticipation for every tweet and every golden word from your mouth. Really! I wouldn’t kid you about that. Tweet on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After his Coronation, when he started binge-tweeting his every twisted idea, I thought “That orange baboon is going to Tweet himself right out of the White House.” He’s arrogant and delusional enough to believe that he can get away with anything, because he always has. Mr. con artist “businessman” has been screwing people over for decades, and now it’s time he toppled from his lofty perch.
Shouldn’t he know not to mess with the FBI?! Doesn’t everyone know that? Perhaps the worm is about to turn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This presidency is just exhausting and never-ending. Having diehard Republican parents means Faux News playing on a loop all day in the living room and having to hear my dad yelling “He’s president! He can fire whoever he wants! They need to get over it!” is gonna drive me into ‘hysteria’. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My parents and brother too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, the irony of the fact that having fired Comey may be his downfall is DELICIOUS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought McCarthyism was the greatest political witch hunt in history?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For Trump, history extends back to Nov 2016, and only includes anything related to him personally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do think this is good news. His supporters know nothing about the rule of law. Justice moves slowly, but surely. He took an oath to protect this country and uphold our laws. He has no idea what is coming for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he really expect people to believe that everyone is just out to get him? The Russians are working WITH our intelligence agencies to take him down? Everybody knew ahead of time he’d get all paranoid and obstruct an investigation he claims is fake??
This dude is a piece of work. Incredibly dishonest, selfish, graceless, stupid and utterly amoral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DT did this to himself. End of story. Comey told him he wasn’t under investigation. He never should have fired him. He’d still be sitting pretty if he hadn’t done that, and if he hadn’t admitted to Lester Holt that the firing was related to the Russia investigation.
Bet Biglg is super mad at Jared now. Word was he is the one who encouraged the Comey firing. Should’ve went to Zales, Bigly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is a cute video on daily mail with Australian Prime Minister mocking 45 about how much they are winning ect. Very funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse