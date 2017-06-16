Duchess Kate wears J.Crew & Zara to 1851 Trust event: finally appropriate?

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the 1851 Trust, attends the charity's final Land Rover BAR Roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre

Hallelujer!!!! Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge today, Friday, doing an event in London for the 1851 Trust’s final Land Rover BAR Roadshow. LOOK AT HER PANTS!! Can you even believe that she’s not wearing jeggings paired with comically huge wedges. She actually wore comfortable-looking J. Crew capri slacks which are – obviously – sort of on a nautical theme. She paired those slacks with regular pumps, a crisp white blazer from Zara and a white t-shirt.

People Mag has some details about what went down at this event – it was technically a “sailing workshop” and kids from four different schools got to participate in an “educational treasure hunt” to highlight the environmental danger of plastic in the ocean. The trip was to encourage students to embrace STEM fields.

Meanwhile, as Kate gets to spend time with cute kids at a sailing charity, her husband Prince William and his granny, Queen Elizabeth II, went to visit with victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. There was a HUGE fire at Grenfell Tower earlier this week and the death toll rises by the day. While there’s already a lot of nice coverage about how the Queen and William spent time with the first responders and families, William and the Queen were heckled by some in the community who are very angry with the systemic inequalities represented by the Queen and William’s presence. This interview was pretty good indication of how some people feel, I think:

101 Responses to “Duchess Kate wears J.Crew & Zara to 1851 Trust event: finally appropriate?”

  Lucy says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:02 am

    That is a really nice outfit, I must say. Simple yet trendy.

  isakka says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:05 am

    The outfit is okay – except the shoes, they are awful.

  lightpurple says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I know Kate gets a lot of deserved flack for her ensembles but i have to say she does a far better job than Ivanka Trump, who is supposed to be some sort of special adviser or whatever to the President and has yet to dress appropriately for that part.

    ETA something like that would have been appropriate for Princess Nagini to wear to last night’s baseball game instead of a lacy, eyelet I’m so pure white dress that was too tight & showed off her huge fake boobs

  Jenns says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I like both the outfit and the hair.

  Idky says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Finally! No skin tight leggings, no sky high wedges, no coat dress, no flowery dresses!! She looks great!

  Sharon Lea says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Yay, she is wearing some nice slacks! Looks nice with the white blazer. Good job Kate.

  Seraphina says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:09 am

    She looks good here. i think she could have chosen better footwear but overall nice job.

  Coconut says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:09 am

    LOVE her outfit!!! Yes, Kate, more of this please! You look great. So appropriate! Great fit, great shoes, great earrings! Yeh!!!

  Indiana Joanna says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Finally appropriate. Can’t help but think Kate and Pips are rethinking their wardrobe because Meghan is so stylish. It would take a lot for Kate to part with her jeggings.

  guest says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Her legs look really short in those trousers.

  L84Tea says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I’m questioning the choice of shoes in this ensemble, but I do think she looks great!

  Kate says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I like the blazer but the pants manage to be both extremely matronly and inappropriately tight in the butt.
    See the second pic here for a butt view:
    http://hrhduchesskate.blogspot.com/2017/06/a-nautical-duchess-visits-land-rover.html

    I think a skinny leg trouser would be her best bet (NOT jeggings just a standard skinny leg).

  1979 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:16 am

    What happened is desvestating. It could have easily been prevented. People are angry and rightly so.

    BBC 5 live interviewed somebody the Queen spoke to and they only had good things to say. They said you could see the compassion in her eyes. It was right she went there.

    In a side note, was your source LBC? They tend to be right wing and are going to go for this type of angle to the story.

    Anitas says:
      June 16, 2017 at 10:08 am

      Surely the anti-monarchy angle would be left-wing if anything? Tbh, I listen to James O’Brien on LBC and he’s anything but right-wing.

      It’s true that the Queen herself has nothing to do with this, it’s the decision-makers who need to be called out and brought to justice. However, I think it’s good she and the other royals are made to face human anguish and suffering out of the scripted charity visits, where they rarely if ever have to answer or consider uncomfortable questions about the state of society they benefit from. I’m sure she has genuine compassion for the victims, but it’s a fact that she and her family still benefit from the class injustice underlying this very tragedy, and it’s hardly surprising it would upset the man whose family is torn apart because of it.

      The royals and aristocracy are still far too detached from the real plights of the people. At least politicians can rise and fall, lose elections, have their careers ruined on account of their decisions or detachment, even though it doesn’t happen enough to those who deserve it. But the bar set for royals is even lower. As long as they show up after a tragedy and offer condolences, their position is not only exempt from questioning, but we are also expected to admire them.

      Joannie says:
        June 16, 2017 at 1:40 pm

        They’ve set up a fund to help the victims and have seen their share of tradedgy whilst visiting numerous places around the globe. They are out there giving their support and Id bet the people who were there appreciated the visit. They also went to visit victims of the Manchester terror attack. If the RF didnt exist charitable donations would be significantly lower. It’s undeniable when they are involved charities benefit. Why do you think movie stars show up?

    dodgy says:
      June 16, 2017 at 10:46 am

      At least the Queen came out and met people? Our PM (May) thinks that she’s grander than the Queen and gave everyone a hard pass. It’s only because she’s getting pelters why she’s meeting people in the hospital today.

      1979 says:
        June 16, 2017 at 11:15 am

        Exactly. At least she, the Queen, put herself in that situation which is more than you can say for May.

      Sixer says:
        June 16, 2017 at 11:49 am

        As we all know, I’m no monarchist. But there is an advantage in having a figure viewed to be above politics who can act as a unifying force at times of crisis or tragedy.

        Actually, I would say that she went today – usually, a few more days elapse and things have become clearer before a royal is dispatched so that the royal doesn’t accidentally make a visit look in any way political – as a rebuke to May’s poor showing yesterday. Which says something. And she got heckled at the end of the visit. Which also says something.

        West London is at literal boiling point. My extended family have all put a curfew on their kids because it’s not going to take much for it all to kick off. A load of them are coming down here for the weekend to break the tension and adrenalin levels.

      Sixer says:
        June 16, 2017 at 12:54 pm

        JFC. May literally hostage in a church until they got enough police in to get protesters under control so they could get her out.

  KBeth says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:18 am

    She looks really pretty.

  MellyMel says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I really love her outfit! This is such a good summer office look, though I would wear different shoes.

  Jb says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Maybe there was a bonfire for the wedges of doom and the black jeggings! Maybe her shopping finally paid off

  HK9 says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Yas girl~FINALLY! I like it.

  Tess says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Something about the proportions look funny to me.

    Reply
  Connell says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:32 am

    She looks really good. There is something to be said for a bright, cheery person after a disaster. London has been having a hard time of it, you know. However, her face is fuller. She doesn’t look preggers to me. She is botoxing. I guess you could say, that she’ll look great until the day it becomes obvious she has done too much. At which point, could this lead to the beginning of PW’s interest in a younger woman? Side note: I love J. Crew.

    Reply
    Kali says:
      June 16, 2017 at 10:24 am

      Oh you are so right. First thing anyone asks for after a disaster is ‘ can I get a bright, cheery person?’ Preferably with crushed ice but, you know, disaster and stuff so the ice machine may not be optimal. Sheez

      Lorelai says:
        June 16, 2017 at 10:53 am

        I really don’t think Connell deserved such a snarky response. Of COURSE a visit from HM isn’t going to begin to solve anyone’s problems, but it’s worth it if it somehow takes their minds off of the horror that just happened to them, even for a moment. IMO

      Lady D says:
        June 16, 2017 at 11:04 am

        It’s that ‘having a hard time’ line that got to me. Being laid off, breaking a leg, getting a massive mechanic bill, needing a new sewer system, these are hard times, the death of hundreds dying the worst way possible, or being crushed into the side of a bridge, or stabbed multiple times, is just a little f’n more than a hard time of it.
        On a side note, living through that horror show and then having someone all smiley and happy in my face wanting to hug me, while being completely insulated from this type of tragedy, well I’d probably react adversely.

      kaiko says:
        June 16, 2017 at 1:44 pm

        totally agree Kali and LadyD…i think you’ve both just pointed out what we all see— the uselessness of the royal family in today’s society…being a happy high class cheerleader for photo ops just ain’t gonna cut it anymore unless they back it up with REAL help in times of great tragedy.

  OSTONE says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:33 am

    She looks great! More trousers and blazers, Kate!

  KA says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Outfit is spot on. That being said, I thought some of the pictures of her at this event seemed way too animated. Like almost too happy/smiley/etc.

    Reply
  woodstock_schulz says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Finally! something appropriate! I really like this outfit, but I hate those shoes. She would have been better off with simple ballet flats or like a casual loafer type shoe. She’s also wearing waaaay too much blush…

  Jessica says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Theme dressing… HOWEVER…I love that’s she not in skin tight jeggings or a flouncy dress. I’ll take this improvement.

  Who ARE These People? says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Look at those pink stripes on her cheeks? Does she wear contact lenses? Because she applies her blusher like someone who can’t see well.

    Reply
  QQ says:
    June 16, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Are Ya’ll SERIOUS!?!?!? Those Pants are f*cking Laughable!!! Not quite a Capri, Jeggings adjacent but too short to even be highwaters?!?! LOLOLOOL lemme scroll back up to laugh about em a little more LOLOOLOOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

    Reply
  Sam says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Why heckle the Queen, yes she is the high society, the rich and blah blah but she had nothing to do with the govt not doing their job properly.

    May didn’t even go and see the people when she went due to “security reasons ”

    The rich will always be rich and nothing will change that and there will always be poor people in society, but the govt needs to ensure that they are safe and that safety regulations are meet.
    It just makes me so angry that the fire was 100% preventable but the government and landlord ignored the concerns from the residents.

    Reply
    Anitas says:
      June 16, 2017 at 10:47 am

      You’re right about the government of course – regarding the Queen, my understanding is that she wasn’t insulted, just called over to speak to the victims by one of them. Which I see no problem with. Royals should be doing a lot more of that to justify their status – engaging with the people, advocating for their rights, rolling up their sleeves. Maybe not the 91 year old woman, but there’s plenty of younger generation royals who need to step out of their bubble for a bit.

      I think May is on the countdown to her Ides of March, she’s doomed as a PM. I just hope that the horrible fates and suffering of these people serve as an alarm for the society to start demanding better for everyone, not just the selected few.

      Reply
  crazydaisy says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Her part is so white compared to her face. Weird. I have a long torso, too. Note to self: avoid capri pants at all costs!

    Reply
    Amanda says:

    June 16, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Reply
  India Andrews says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:34 am

    A welcomed step in the right direction.Nice to see Kate in lower heels and pants instead of jeggings. However, with Kate’s long torso and love for vacuum sealed pants the proportions of the outfit look off kilter.

    Kate’s jacket needs to be a little longer. It looks to short in head on photographs. Her pants are so tight through the hips they are rippling and you can see the pocket outlines in some photos. Makes me think that Kate doesn’t realize what makes a good fit. It is as though Kate thinks she needs to buy the smallest size she can squeeze into with her pants. Not necessarily so Kate.

    Reply
  minx says:
    June 16, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Her hair looks shiny but I still think she’d look more stylish with a shorter cut. It’s too girlish.
    I still think she wears pants that are too tight.

    Reply
  Citresse says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Kate has some kind of pant disorder. It seems she has serious mental issues which prevent her from wearing a nice pair of tailored slacks. No, she must wear skin tight, adolescent style patterns, or jeggings so tight, then of course, she must show off her bum too.
    Now she wears pants which give an entirely new meaning to Floods.
    These pants are tsunami floods. She is utterly incapable of putting an outfit together when it involves pants. It’s like when she chooses a top which clashes with a skirt. She did that at event Place2be when she mixed different fabrics on top of a colour clash.

    Reply
  Amelie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Love this outfit! The shoes are a little on the matronly side, the right shoes for fancy capri slacks can be tricky to find but quite honestly I would probably just wear flats. I don’t care if it makes me look stumpy or not (I hate heels and usually get blisters) and I don’t really care about proportions. I don’t love everything she wears but this is appropriate for the event and looks great. Some of you will never be happy no matter what she wears.

    Reply
  Reece says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:20 am

    It’s a step in a better direction, so I won’t nit pick.
    But whomever is picking her clothes STILL does not know how to dress her body!

  What's Inside says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:27 am

    She looks fine. Her hair looks wonderful here.

    Reply
  MostlyMegan says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:38 am

    It does rather look like her clothes got shrunk in the wash. I get that they are cropped trousers (AND thanks be to heaven they are not jeggings) but the jacket is too small for her – the proportions are well off.

    Reply
  Joannie says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:47 am

    It’s not my taste but she looks terrific. Im not seeing long waisted and short legs. Her figure is to die for. Jealousy!

    Reply
  Eve V says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:47 am

    The shoes are hideous and I don’t​ like the white on white sweater/blazer combo, but it’s still an improvement over her normal outfits.

    Hair and make up are still bad bad bad

    Reply
  HoustonGrl says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    OMG you guys. Pants. PANTS! Can’t hate on this major watershed moment.

    Reply
  Maria says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Finally no jeggings! An improvement. She looks nice. At least it’s a change. But honestly the bar is so low for this woman.

    Reply
  Sage says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Nah, this is not a good outfit. The blazer is good but not with what looks like a cheap tank top. she should have gone with a boot cut or slim pant leg and the shoes look like they were borrowed from the Queen.

    Reply
  Cerys says:
    June 16, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I thought she looked good today. The outfit is not perfect but it is appropriate for the occasion. No wedges or jeggings. A positive step in the right direction.

    Reply
  cindyp says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Hate this outfit. The capri’s are not flattering, shoes are awful & who wears a blazer with capri slacks? Ugh, she tries but never gets it right

    Reply
  Skylark says:
    June 16, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Sorry, got to say this: dropping the Grenfell Tower fire news and resulting, devastating, ongoing trauma (just because the queen and William paid a visit) into a post about what Kate Middleton wore to a event is really tasteless.

    Better not to mention it at all than to reduce something so horrific to a by-the-way-in-other-news PS.

