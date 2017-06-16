Duchess Kate wears J.Crew & Zara to 1851 Trust event: finally appropriate?

Hallelujer!!!! Here are some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge today, Friday, doing an event in London for the 1851 Trust’s final Land Rover BAR Roadshow. LOOK AT HER PANTS!! Can you even believe that she’s not wearing jeggings paired with comically huge wedges. She actually wore comfortable-looking J. Crew capri slacks which are – obviously – sort of on a nautical theme. She paired those slacks with regular pumps, a crisp white blazer from Zara and a white t-shirt.

People Mag has some details about what went down at this event – it was technically a “sailing workshop” and kids from four different schools got to participate in an “educational treasure hunt” to highlight the environmental danger of plastic in the ocean. The trip was to encourage students to embrace STEM fields.

Meanwhile, as Kate gets to spend time with cute kids at a sailing charity, her husband Prince William and his granny, Queen Elizabeth II, went to visit with victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. There was a HUGE fire at Grenfell Tower earlier this week and the death toll rises by the day. While there’s already a lot of nice coverage about how the Queen and William spent time with the first responders and families, William and the Queen were heckled by some in the community who are very angry with the systemic inequalities represented by the Queen and William’s presence. This interview was pretty good indication of how some people feel, I think:

The Queen's visit saw shouting from a man holding a photo of two dead children. This woman says it's not surprising people are angry @LBC pic.twitter.com/kA4YuwXYQ2 — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 16, 2017