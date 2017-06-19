Miranda Kerr’s ill-gotten diamonds might be seized by the federal government

I honestly haven’t been following the ongoing saga of the DOJ investigation into Malaysian officials’ corruption and how those officials funneled money into American films and charities. Leonardo DiCaprio has already been caught up in this ever-expanding dragnet, because his environmental charity received donations from a Malaysian official who apparently stole the money from the government. Or something. The whole story is very crazy and involved and I trust that the DOJ is getting sh-t done. This week, the federal government seized the rights to the films Dumb and Dumber To and Daddy’s Home because those films were financed by Red Granite Pictures, a production company financed by Malaysian officials’ dodgy and illegal activities. The feds are also gathering up gifts that some celebrities received from certain Malaysian officials. DiCaprio apparently received several high-priced paintings which were apparently seized by the government. You can read more about that here.
So, it’s incredibly complicated and shady and I wouldn’t be surprised if Leo DiCaprio ended up in more hot water. But guess who else is involved? Miranda Kerr. The following story is absolutely insane.
Supermodel Miranda Kerr was given millions of dollars’ worth of diamonds by her billionaire ex-boyfriend — who is accused of masterminding the theft of $4.5 billion from a Malaysian development fund. Malaysian financier Jho Low began showering Kerr with the gems on Valentine’s Day 2014 — shortly after her divorce from actor Orlando Bloom — the US government charges in a civil lawsuit it filed Thursday as part of an effort to seize assets it claims were bought with money stolen in the development-fund scam.
For his first gift, Low told Manhattan-based jeweler to the stars Lorraine Schwartz that he had $1 million to $2 million to spend — and that size mattered, according to the suit. He met the jeweler in his Time Warner Center condo — which the feds say he also bought with stolen cash — and settled on a diamond big enough to be any girl’s best friend — an 11.72-carat, heart-shaped rock that cost $1.29 million, the suit says. As a finishing touch, he had it inscribed it with Kerr’s initials.
“Low [gave] the 11.72-carat heart-shaped diamond to Kerr, who resides in Los Angeles, as a Valentine’s Day present,” the court filings state.
That was just the beginning. In November 2014, Low allegedly plunked down $3.8 million as partial payment for an 8.88-carat diamond pendant from Schwartz valued at around $4.5 million that he gave to Kerr as a gift. He bought it after seeing a photo of it.
“Heart looks beautiful,” he wrote to his jeweler. “Let’s take it and be ready asap!”
The diamond was sent to Low in November at the London office of a lingerie company that he had also allegedly bought with stolen money. It came with a chain and necklace that cost $800,000. He then spent an additional $1.98 million on 11-carat diamond earrings and a matching necklace, ring and bracelet. Low gave Kerr those diamonds aboard his new yacht, the Equanimity, which the government also wants back. By October, Low added a $1 million 11-carat diamond earrings to his offerings to Kerr. He then wired another $4.05 million to Schwartz to pay for it all.
If the suit to claw back Low’s ill-gotten bling is successful, then the feds can sue Kerr to get the diamonds back, unless she agrees to hand them over on her own. The gifts to Kerr, who dated Low for a year, are just part of more than $1.6 billion worth of assets — including property, art, jewels, the yacht and even a jet — that the US Justice Department is now trying to recover.
Kerr — who married the billionaire founder of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, this year — has been cooperating fully with the investigation and still has the diamonds, said a source close to her. The feds have not asked for the diamonds back yet, the source said.
You know what’s funny? Around the same time – post-Orly, 2014 – Miranda Kerr was also dealing with Aussie billionaire James Packer. How many billionaires did she have on the hook that year? The following year, 2015, she met billionaire Evan Spiegel and they just got married last month. Evan has not spent that kind of money on diamonds for Miranda. Spiegel gave her a simple, smallish solitaire diamond engagement ring. Maybe he was intimidated by all of the ill-gotten rocks that she got. Because OMG I can’t believe that shady Malaysian spent all of that money on her. Good God.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She is fake. Worse than Goop or Perry or Swifty…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I generally don’t like the term gold digger but, umm, if the shoe fits?
After seeing this guy’s picture and the fact that she dated James Packer…ummmm. I’m sure they have nice personalities? Well, get paid girl I guess. *shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh she’s repulsive. I really fail to see how this isn’t some high-end form of prostituting yourself. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Evan is no oil painting but the Low is chubby and not in a cute way. My opinion of her just dropped, not that it really matters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not loudly anti science, and she doesn’t sell things that are medically dangerous to her followers.
So she might be as bad as Perry and Swift, but she’s not as bad as Goop for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never forget the VS. & other photoshopped images she posted on IG. The proof is right there of the vacuous self-obsessed person she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just damn!
Supermodels/famous models date, marry, or procreate, with the lifestyle in mind – (Elle MacPherson, Linda Evangelista specialise in this).
Then it seemed to be a dwindling market for the current age.
But Kerr had how many billionaires on the go??
All this and she never even made the really big time modelling wise. Not a regular on, or, in the big 4 Vogues, not a face for the exclusive fashion houses e.t.c
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The high end modeling doesn’t matter as much when it comes to picking out a trophy wife/sugar baby. Kerr hit it big modeling where it counts for this kind of thing: Victoria’s Secret.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not everyone has the foresight or perhaps business guidance to create a second career after their modeling days are over. Heidi Klum has created a second career with Project Runway, America’s Got talent, and other business ventures.
I will say I dislike the idea that somehow these men are being taken advantage of. If you marry someone for the purpose of being a trophy wife, then you know what you are getting into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I dislike the idea that somehow these men are being taken advantage of. ”
Preach. These dudes are using money to buy the one thing they don’t have, looks.
And they value that above all else, or they wouldn’t be so fixated on Victoria’s Secret models. Part of that attraction is that EVERYONE thinks a VS model is hot. It’s a status symbol. People are feeling bad for rich men who use their power and wealth to buy a status symbol, because they don’t value women as partners. Why are we feeling bad for these dudes again?
This whole thing is just a chance to b*tch about ‘gold diggers’. IE women who used their looks to trade up in socio economic class. It seems to be its basically catty sour grapes. Otherwise no one would care that some vapid hot girl is dating some youth and beauty obsessed rich dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Demetritus +1! Women are so nasty towards “kept women” on this site. Why is wanting a rich man or being a house wife bad? Women like Miranda aren’t manipulating men out of their retirement funds or stealing from their kids trusts? Rich men tend to loooove skinny, young, society party girls as much as those girls love money. Win win for all. Feminism is about women being able to choose what they want to do in life and not being shamed. We have to support that notion for all goals, even if it equals marrying rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m pretty impressed (in a grossed out kind of way) I want to see her playbook! She and Amber Heard have GAME!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This made her sound like an escort, yachts..diamonds. She’s made millions from modeling, right? I guess much wants more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why yes it does make her sound like an escort, a high priced one but still. This guy was also dating Paris Hilton at one point, diamonds are no longer a girls best friend apparently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah,I remember pics of Paris and him, he was probably paying her… bills
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miranda is/was notorious………
This story is the tip of the iceberg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just super suspicious that no one even heard of her “dating” this dude until now. Yet when she was dealing with Orly, Shrek, and Evan it was all over the place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the quotes around “dating”. I get the impression we are being reeeeeeealy generous in using the word dating here. *ahem*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell us more, LAK; brighten up a Monday!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yacht girl Is a synonym for hooker. BTW it’s yacht season now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LAK, do tell! I’ve added what I remember below but I was late to the game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to sound crude but this bitch must have a magic pu$$y.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She made a show of announcing she didn’t sleep with her husband until marriage.
I think she just knows how to play rich men and since she’s not personally responsible for theft I say more power to her. Of course she should give that jewelry back but I’m not going to slut shame her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I don’t know…. how shady do you have to be to have shady friends to begin with? I find it hard to believe that an intelligent person would never wonder where all so-and-so’s money was coming from. It’s not like you’d have to do more than 10 seconds of research to find out how endemic corruption is in so many countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All PR and totally implausible. There’s a blind on blindgossip, which is definitely about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well there you go, because Miranda Kerr isn’t exactly renowned for her intellect (and in all fairness, that was part of what made her a good match with Orlando Bloom).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@tw what does the blind say about her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be appalled if a man spent that amount of money on jewelry for me. I couldn’t enjoy it. Spend that money on people who actually need it. Nobody needs a million dollar diamond. It’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% agree ! like how much money or jewerly do you even need in life ? that’s just crazy to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i find it strange that she would accept such expensive gifts from somebody she is not in a longterm relationship with and not return them. But then again, i might not return 50 Dollar presents, so maybe it is just a question of relativity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, I wonder if this is an iceberg scenario, where there is more under the surface…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just googled a picture of him… and we all know what James Packer looks like. Gross, Miranda. $$$ over pride and dignity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Class A gold digger. While Speigel is slightly more attractive, he is a notorious bro douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he’s that bad, just overweight.
Miranda might be pretty, but her and that guy both share an absolute lack of morals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really knew what she wanted… The ex besides not being good looking is also a corrupt person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stopped reading when I saw that someone in the world litteraly wears 1.9 million $. My mouth is still wide open, and I am staring blankly at the screen as I type.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Check out Sheikha Mozah from Qatar. She’s a diamond magpie. Cartier snake necklace with diamonds. She owns she doesn’t borrow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just Google Image-ed Jho Low… I guess he has a wonderful personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is the Department of Justice investigating and taking this recovery action on behalf of the Malaysian government? I’m with PIa (above) – there’s so much more to this. Miranda Kerr did d not have a very good reputation here in her homeland, and I think most people here have largely forgotten about her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh behalf of themselves I imagine, the DoJ benevolent fund.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hadn’t even heard of this investigation before, but now I’m obsessed. This might be my new Fyre Festival.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This investigation has been going on for a few years.
It’s been centred around Leo mostly coz they financed WOLF OF WALL STREET.
Leo pulled out of hosting Clinton fundraiser for mysterious reasons that made vague noises about his charity, but was really pulling out because the investigation was heating up and her campaign would have been tarnished by association.
Here are articles from last year attempting to explain it all…..
http://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2016/10/leonardo-dicaprio-malaysia-fund-debate
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/oct/19/leonardo-dicaprio-malaysia-1mdb-fraud-investigation
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2016/aug/31/leonardo-dicaprio-wolf-of-wall-street-rainforest-charity-malaysia
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/rainforest-charity-urges-leonardo-dicaprio-923979
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/follow-money-wolf-wall-street-913395
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/thr-esq/feds-look-seize-wolf-wall-912733
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea! Thanks for the links, LAK!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL its being reported in my countries that Leos Oscars are being seized. Price to pay along with that aging bear face I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She actually said on that panel she did with Gwynelth paltrow that she started dating Evan 4 years ago. That’s means that she was with Orlando, Packer that malasyan billionaire and Evan at the same time. That’s crazy, I hope Evan has an iron clad prenup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s kind of nasty. I respect polyamorus relationships, but this doesn’t seem to be about love, just money and objectification.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Beiber. Rumors were they had a fling near the end of her marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they’re flying all over the place and dating means you see each other once a month casually. She definitely had a ONS with Beiber and she initiated it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! 9 million in jewels for about a year’s worth of work x however many billionaires she’s worked over in her career… of course, this guy was freely spending the money because it wasn’t his own. That should have tipped her off that he was more shady than the others. I bet all of her other high-net guys weren’t as generous, so quickly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol so the blinds were right. Oops
If it talks like a gold digger and walks like a gold digger…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DID you see the reveal crazy days and nights enty yesterday?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a ho. This Malaysian guy isn’t a billionaire, he’s a charlatan who used other peoples’ money to pretend to be. Stupid of Miranda to even accept the diamonds in the first place but I suppose they could have been payment for services rendered. How did she get them through Customs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He bought from USA based jeweller.
Plud his ‘company’ has offices in the USA.
Shady or not, he fronted as legit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, Jho is a billionaire, and his family has been rich for generations. It’s probably why people trusted him with their funds to begin with. Their mistake…
Still, he looks like a lost son from the Kim dynasty. Yuck, Miranda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She’s a ho”
seriously? there are people still using that as a word to describe a woman?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I use it to describe men too, but only men and women who are seriously obsessed with fame – fameho.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm… can we call her a diamond digger?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well…diamonds do come from the earth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Multiple billionaires, millions in diamonds, married a billionaire … she’s a certified platinum digger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@other renee, you are so right.
She needs a place in the wendi murdoch hall of fame.
In fact, she beats her.
The high Diamond digger way is hard. But the billionaire life must be something else.
Salma Hayek, elle mcpherson, amber heard and their disciples will keep on digging as their elon musk wannabes stay unreasonable in wanting them.
I can understand the retirement plan as she is ancient (in the ridiculous business of fashion) as a model more known for her show-business connexions than a first rate career.
She so insecure. i remember her photoshopping pictures of her already thin frame slimmer and fattening the gorgeous Doutzen kroes.
It s the safest way to continue the good life and have fun looking at the struggling former work rivals, until baby frat bro trade the starter wife for fresh meat.
But i think it s unfair to only poke fun at women.
Men do trade up and are never despised for it. In my french country, political men like dsk and Sarkozy have remarried useful wifes more and more rich and with great network. Former president Hollande takes them younger and younger and less and less brilliant, and more and more show biz friendly as he s getting older and uglier(as is his soul)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It used to be said, a lady should never accept an expensive gift from a man unless she was engaged to him, because it gave the appearance of hanky panky!! Ha, ha, I feel like an absolute DINOSAUR!!!! 😃 I think slut shaming is denying women the freedom of pursuing their own healthy sex drive. But that’s a very different thing than sleeping with someone for financial rewards. That is prostituting yourself, which is icky in my book. I read commenters whose attitude is why not, but why not is because deep down we yearn for a deeper connection than cash provides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come on… these weren’t “gifts” we all know it. She is super shady, she used Orlando to clime the later when he was still relevant and she was an unknown, but her dating history before Orlando is kinda similar to this. This isn’t the first time this happend, is what I’m saying.
(only it was on a smaller scale then this)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do tell, any gossip is much appreciated!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC she was seriously dating/possibly engaged to an Australian dude who ran afoul of tax laws (maybe sorta like Anne Hathaway’s ex who went to prison). He claimed he embezzled money to buy her things like a grand piano. I never saw any specific comment from her on the situation, but she moved on pretty quick to the US. When she started dating Orlando Bloom info from her camp frequently mentioned how he bought her ‘gifts’.
Miranda herself can’t seem to keep her stories straight either. In one of the ‘In Goop Health’ reviews she is quoted as saying Evan encouraged her to start a skin care line, but she had her own line way back when she was married the first time, possibly even before. In one of her VS interviews she spends most of it plugging her skincare products and not the bra she was supposed to shill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So wait a second, the shady guy is the one who bought those diamonds with stolen money, but SHE is the one we’re dragging?
Gold digger and otherwise massive piece of work she may be, but she didn’t force a grown man to hand over millions worth of diamonds. I dislike her ass and even I think this is a bit much.
Also HOLY SHIT Leo DiCaprio was getting Picassos and Basquiats from these people?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my g..! Picasso and basquiat ?
Diamonds are peanut butter she should go on trial, a girlfriend should have more, i m sorry. 😂. Lol, what has he done to be given this i have to read these articles seriously
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the DOJ is capable of pursuing a serious long-term investigation into international corruption and money laundering. Good to know. ; )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DOJ wouldn’t have become involved if the Malaysian govt hadn’t pursued the case.
This started several years ago as a simple case of corruption involving several prominent members of the Malaysian govt. Money was funnelled from govt coffers to other means.
Investigations untangled the international web that took in Dubai, the Cayman islands and eventually the USA.
Further, Leo’s private foundation received funds from the stolen money as well as afew of his films being funded from it, principally WOLF OF WALLSTREET.
The Malaysian govt pressed the DoJ to help and voila, it’s now becoming embarrassingly public for all involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fascinating, thanks for summarising this tangled story.
The hope is the DOJ can do an equally good job unravelling corrupt ties between the POTUS/POTUS people and you-know-who.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miranda’s beauty is her asset to trade however she sees fit. These men bought her beauty. Why is this in and of itself a bad thing? Also hate how all the comments drag her but not the people who are actively paying her. You’re literally all slut shaming her and giving the guys a pass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“beauty is her asset to trade”
Commodification of one’s physical attributes, whether man or woman, is not a healthy or ethical thing. Unless you’re a disadvantaged person with a challenging background / addiction problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be so uncomfortable taking that jewelry from someone I’m casually dating. If he was using her to launder his money he wouldn’t have had her initials lasered into the diamond, I would think. Maybe he was using her to unload some cash? Or if he were laundering money the jewelry store would have to be complicit too, right? Good thing I don’t have money to launder, I have no idea how it works.
If I were her and knew I had to eventually give up the diamonds, I’d be wearing the hell out of them right now. Everywhere. Grocery store? Sure! Gardening? Why not! OB/GYN? Of course! LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least he bought the diamonds. Do you remember when an admirer tried to give Naomi Campbell blood diamonds? Not even polished so she thought he’d given her pebbles. Luckily she was with her agent when diamonds were delivered and gift was refused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d completely forgotten about that whole mess! What a scary position for her to be in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So my previous well thought out and worded post was mysteriously deleted.
Instead of retyping, I’ll say this, I am dissapointed there is so much negatively surrounding what this woman does or does not do for sex. It doesn’t matter. I do not care if she is a sex worker or not, that has no bearing on her value.
“She’s basically a prostitute” shouldn’t be a value statement because it shouldn’t matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see your point but this is a gossip of website so we are going to throw some serious shade
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. Obvious if you’re disadvantaged, dependent on substances, abused, whatever, that’s different. And we should be compassionate about it and not judgmental. If you don’t have a psychological, mental, financial, whatever condition, then actively choosing to commoditise yourself – man or woman – is unethical and distasteful. You’re a human being, not a product. Similar reason as to why we abhor slavery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, they could make a movie out of this story. Also, I just googled him. He ain’t cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@houstongirl,we won’t see this film ever…
Leo di caprio is cautious, the last time a director friend tried to release a not really flattering youth film with him and tobey macguire in it it was stopped immediately.
If there s a safe way from this epic mess our bloated king of the world will find it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not the first time Miranda has been mixed up with something like this. Her first fiance, Adrian Camilleri went to prison for scamming investors and using the money to shower her with gifts like a grand piano and first class airplane tickets to New York. Miranda’s mom was the one connecting investors with the guy. Miranda dumped him when the money dried up and moved to NYC to model.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a gold digger!! She was clearly taking advantage of a guy she had no real intention of dating…because if she hit that, she is truly just selling herself. UGH! Girl give them diamonds back!
Report this comment as spam or abuse