Duchess Kate wore pink McQueen to Trooping the Colour: ugh or amazing?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attending the Trooping the Colour event on Saturday. Trooping the Colour is basically the birthday party for the Queen’s official (but not actual) birthday. Last year was the first time William and Kate brought both of their children to Trooping the Colour, and it went over pretty well… even if the Queen had to scold William in front of everyone last year. Honestly, it looked like the Queen was about to tell off the Cambridges a few times this year too – Will and Kate were being very animated with the kids, and Kate knelt down a few times to talk to George and Charlotte (who were just acting like normal kids, they weren’t doing anything “bad”). As the Queen said to William last year, “STAND UP.”
Anyway, let’s talk about Kate, because she wants us to talk about her and what she was wearing. That’s my only explanation for why she chose a dress in what I consider to be a vibrant shade of “cotton candy pink.” The color is pretty and I’ve always said that vibrant shades of reds and pinks are underrated on Kate (she prefers pastels and muted blues). But it did feel attention-grabby, as did William and Kate’s near-constant fussing over the kids. Kate’s new pink dress seems to be a bespoke piece from Alexander McQueen, Frankenstein’d together from several pieces from the 2016 collection. I absolutely loathe the sh-t at the waist – it’s not a “cool design feature,” it just looks sloppy and bulky. She paired the McQueen with a matching hat from Phillip Treacy, and she borrowed a pair of diamond earrings from the Queen.
Kate made sure to coordinate with her daughter – Charlotte also wore pink, a cute little polka-dotted dress. It felt like George was left out, sartorially, because the shade of burgundy in his outfit didn’t really match with anyone else. I’m quite sure someone (probably at the Daily Mail) will do some digging and learn the hidden Princess Diana callback of all of this. George is probably wearing some replica of something William once wore as a child, and Kate is probably making a visual callback to Diana in some way too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That nonsense at the waist is dire. AQ should know better! It makes it look so cheap. But definitely attention grabbing colour, no bueno. I know it’s supposed to be a happy occasion but a more muted colour than that baby pink would have been more suitable, just to show more respect to the Grenfell Tower victims considering it’s still so recent.
But I do kinda love that Charlotte is is a paler pink to match Kate and George has burgandy to match William’s epaulettes.
William’s epaulettes and Charlotte’s shoes.
Totally missed that, yes!
I agree the waist is awful. And the bright pink is too much and competing with HM as the spotlight. Although waity needs more than a bright frock to outshine HM.
The middleton kids are so far remove from The Wales – RF, who make them royal – but never fear, whiny and waity middleton and kids show up to look down at the plebs, which i sense oeople could nit careless they were present.
As to the nonsense KP fake article giving the impression willnot and son is in a photo with his father POW – when it is separate old photos with teenage whiny/ the other he with george – no present day to include the daughter ( who dont seem comfortable with whiny bill middleton.
Yeah, that dress is tres twee, but I don’t care about it. I just want a pair of Mary Janes like Charlotte’s wearing…
Meh… I like it. She misses the “wow factor” in terms of style and personality, so I’m not sure if I’ll ever be totally impressed by anything she wears. The only thing that continues to earn praise from me is her ability to wear hats and fascinators. She has a great face/head shape for that.
Side note: it must be a good time to be a celebry right now (in the US). With all the stuff going on in the WH, I have no energy to keep up with anyone else. Lol. I thought of this because I saw Harry and wondered “how’s his relationship going?” Haha
ITA: “She misses the ‘wow factor’ in terms of style and personality, so I’m not sure if I’ll ever be totally impressed by anything she wears”.
Lol, I was just about to post that I find her hats and fascinators super OTT, it’s like her mark ito her royal status, while I think she has zero royal material.
I don’t like what she is wearing, not the color, not the cut.
Harry is in the BACK and he looks so lonely. And WHERE IS CHARLES? Does the RF send a message with Katey Dolittle and Bill the Ordinary next to DoE and The Queen? Or did they pry their way because you know, the children? It must be the children.
I found Charles LOL me.
HH: There was an article out yesterday that Harry gave MM a gold thumb ring, “that she only takes off during scene shoots”. Apparently this is his way of “feeling close” while they’re apart.
https://www.tv3.ie/xpose/article/entertainment-news/243226/Meghan-Markle-and-Prince-Harrys-relationship-takes-big-step-forward-with-ring-gift
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4614208/Harry-puts-ring-Meghan-Markle-seen-wearing-thumb-ring.html
I’m sorry, I find this dress cut just terrible. I also don’t find her attractive in the least. She seems to not be aging well and she has genuine challenges with wardrobe choices. I just don’t understand her, at all.
Don’t feel sorry, you are super spot on.
The cut is so actively bad – I don’t know how she finds this stuff! I like the color though – I like it on her and how that shade looks with the red of the uniform.
It kind of seems like she’s wearing a bakers hat as a skirt 😜
+100
They manage to find themselves on tbe kther side from the kids royal grsndparents- ir the Firm felt with the animosity btw waity bill middleton and POW- it was better they on the other sude.
No warmth from the middleton lot. They waity kate seem to feel they are above the rest of the RF – except HM and DOE. What a mess! The showing of a 2d Di towards the RF since becoming carol middleton son.
I don’t either. I gave up on her fashion yet I still think she may surprise me.
Oh honey no to that dress. The tucks at the neck and then the wtfever at the waist is just too too much. All that money and access and this is the best she can do? And I’m sure KM thinks that she’s KILLING it.
[insert that nonononono gif from Get Out here.]
Kate always manages to look outdated. She looks pretty in that color but there’s something about the style of the dress, the hat and her hair that don’t look right. It also clashes with Williams red.
Hi Basi, you and I must have style sisters in a previous life!! I don’t know how Kate manages to look rather dowdy and matronly so often. Pre-wedding she wore some great jewelry and seemed to have fun with her style but post-wedding it’s been a bit ole bummer. She can somehow take fabulous dresses and style them into complete boredom plus some of the after-market tailoring that’s done by her PA/stylist/tailor Natasha is so bad it borders on criminal. Yes, I agree her updo just isn’t “right”, is it the bump at the crown that makes it too matronly? or the fact that it looks almost like helmet hair? Style these days is more loose, more free flowing, less “perfect” and I think by trying to be perfectly coiffed, Kate ends up looking much older than her age.
+1
Dowdy waste of expense on xlithes- flashing skin tight are all teenage adult passive aggression in getting back at HM POW The Firm for demanding to be present and giving back to taxpayers at meet greet events.
Just as she no longer need to be around whiny at events/polo as waity stalking. Now is her entitled luxury royal homes/staff/ manor, carol and palace. She feel no need to be wife or interact with the RF as she has g c to ‘guarantee’ lifetime royal luxury plans with carol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair…either it looks too matronly or too girlish. She needs a style that is flattering and appropriate for a 35 year old who is in the public eye, and that can be dressed up or down. It can’t be that difficult. And this notion that she wears her hair long for William…well, let him grow his own hair long 😂😂😂.
I agree. Always matronly and unfashionable. I think she thinks she is wearing classics but they aren’t. I don’t understand what she wants to be to the public.
I don’t think she knows either Magnoliarose. She seems to waver between dressing like a Yummy Mummy or Dowdy Duchess, I think she would look great in clothes that fit somewhere between the two looks.
With these family events she always dresses to stand out and get all the press attention, its a pattern that shows its deliberate. And yes ITA that it looked like TQ was going to tell them off (i watched the balcony appearance live and TQ gave them the side eye more than once), they made (Kate in particular) a big big show of fussing over the children who looked quite happy and comfortable. Kate basically ignored everyone around her. Of the 2 events she’s had this week the only one she looked engaged at what the sailing event where she was genuinely smiling when a video of Sir Ben was shown.
As I said in the other thread, William looks like he is stepping up and it pains me to say that. From accounts from the visit to Glenfell Tower he gave contact details of some charities to organisers when he heard that children were traumatised, he also allegedly went off to comfort someone they heard loudly crying. I hope that spending more time with his family (TQ in particular) is an opportunity taken to break the hold the Middletons have over him.
Those kids are cute and it kinda bothers me that she always dresses them to match whatever she is wearing – its like she’s making a statement that they are HER children.
Am recovering from Laryngitis so my posts will prob have a bit of grumpiness about them. Apols in advance.
Rest up and get better asap! Your voice and opinions are needed on this site.
Yeah she goes for attention, I’m not sure if she is trying to imitate late Diana in that way or she’s just an exhibitionist. Maybe a little of both.
It does bother me that she’s always the one holding the kids. I know in the beginning it was to prove to people that she is active in raising her kids and doesn’t leave that to the nanny but now it looks weird. It makes William look lazy while turning her into a madonna/mother of all mothers. It’s 2017, fathers are expected to share in holding their own kids. Like with the Obamas each parent usually has a hold of one of the girls. And I do remember Wills at least holding George why not his daughter.
PS That little girl is delightful. Her facial expressions of joy are so honest and filled with personality. She seems unique in that family.
She looks pregnant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought from the photos in the carriage ride Kate appeared to be struggling a bit but it may have been the heat.
I agree with everything you said Kaiser.
The color is way too loud for the event (look at me and the Queen) and personally, I don’t like so much of this on one person.
Second, the waist and the top stitching remind me of when my mom would make my dresses for chorus in high school. It looks like it’s pinned together and not finished.
Not a good look over all.
On a positive, there are more pics of PG and his adorable funny faces. ❤️ This kid.
It’s very much a “look at me” dress. That’s the only thought I have about it.
Looks like she is wearing her dress inside out. Colour’s nice, suits her. Given the tragedy in London this past week, I agree with an earlier poster that the colour should have been a bit more muted.
I don’t care for the design but the color is great on her. Honestly, I would be all over my kids too if we were standing on a balcony! Not to mention they were the littlest kids up there. Cannot fault her in the least on that – let her be a mom.
The Queen did look over at the children more than a few times but I don’t think it was so much out of annoyance at Kate “fussing” over them. HM is 91, so I’m quite sure she wants to remember and cherish these moments – after all, George and Charlotte are the future of the Monarchy.
I too sense annoyance by HM – waity loud fake need to hold cuddle, be the only one with whiny interacting with the kids – pretend the rest of the royal family didnt exist – Prince Harry wasnt even included and he is right behind waity with Princess Bea Eugeine) to his own blood only niece/nephew. Waity siblings spend given more time to be family to these kids g c middletons.
Peter Autumn Philips young daughters were present trying to interact – waity held g c attention and whiny look like he was trying to block tbe interaction but is front near center for video..
And PG’s suspenders/braces match not just PC’s shoes but her hair bow and also match one of the ribbons in Kate’s hat. Very matchy matchy. Supposedly PG’s outfit matches one Harry once wore to the Trooping. Guess this color-coordinating “work” is what Kate does with her time. How meaningful for the UK.
I actually gasped when I saw Kate in the carriage. The color is way too bright for the occasion. All the other senior royal women were more toned down likely out of respect for recent tragedies. Also one isn’t supposed to try to outshine the queen. If Kate was anywhere near taking center stage in terms of actual work (instead if dead last) I might feel more forgiving. And the constant fiddling with the children while beaming at the crowd gave me the creeps. Kate’s behavior on arrival in Canada was also that of “super involved mummy” to the exclusion of appropriate diplomatic behavior but it was possible the children needed attention then in a way we could not see. Unlikely but possible. But here they didn’t need the constant fiddling with except that it drew attention to Kate.
A big ugh.
She fussed over the kids just like the plane arrival in Canada. At least there George seemed a bit shy, but here both Charlotte and George were watching the planes and ignoring her. She had to get in their shot for the photographers.
They also stayed on the balcony once the Queen had left. That was poor form.
Maybe Kate should take the time to visit her neighbours in Kensington who lost their home and do something of value for once. Instead she spends money on a new dress. What a wasteful and shallow person. The Queen sends a message about it being a somber time and dingbat has to show off her pepto pink dress. I don’t blame people for wanting to start riots. The utter obliviousness and uselessness of this family is grating.
I was hoping somebody had already caught and said it. It’s entirely tone-on-tone matchy-matchy. *eye roll*
She is trying to do what Diana did. Julian Fellowes said that she was brilliant at creating photo moments to support her narrative. But it also helped that she genuinely cared about people and was active with her children when cameras weren’t around. It was real but she did create good photo moments.
K wants to look like every other regular Mummy but at the same time extra special. She isn’t good at it and should knock it off.
Are we sure this is Kate the Duchess? Looks more like a Barbara Cartland wannabe.
+100
‘Pepto bismol’ is spot on!!!
– tea all over laptop!
Exactly!!!
No. That dress looks like something an elderly woman would wear. Kate needs to find clothes that a woman her age would wear
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That color is very flattering on her and it is totally what she would wear, nothing new. She’s wearing a hairnet. Really?
Charlotte is cute.
I feel sorry for George. These ridiculous outfits they put him in.
About the hairnets…is that a snood? Surely not, but maybe she was called down for blowing hair and for fiddling with it all the time. So instead she fiddled with the children.
She looks like a giant strawberry ice cream!
Your comment made me giggle, Malorie!
+1
Pepto bismol meets matronly frufru
She puts so much thought and effort into her appearance!! That’s what is talked about her mainly, because her personal achievements are almost zero. She got her university degree and that’s it. One achievement? Which is not even an achievement in my view because she’s never put it to use!!! She did not get Willies on her own. Got a lot of help there. The years of “waiting” sponsored by her family, with a lot of emotional support for sure. Children made with her husband. Brings up children with help. House keeping with help. How many dimes on her name, with her work, sweat, frustration but also satisfaction and a sense of self-worth? And all we can talk is mainly her lack of fashion sense and her children. Because she has not build up on her “charity” work to show some sort of achievement. Ohh, but she can make chutney! That’s a skill, for sure!!!!!!!!
Spot on !
Whatever it is that’s terrorizing her waistline needs to stop. The colour is beautiful but the waistline of that dress is awful. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks fine. I don’t think the waist is terrible nor nice. It does kind of look like a drawing of clothes on a jester. But it doesn’t really jump out at you so whatever. The colour makes me think of the 60s and Pucci prints.
She looks fine in that color, but it was the wrong day for that color.
The dress was originally a skater style and a bit shorter and the waist made slightly more sense in those dimensions, but I still find it bulky and matronly.
The two little girls George was talking to at one point were less fidgety. Charlotte’s going to be a lively one. I am assuming she was trying to display to the world she is just a normal caring mom ( I am using “caring” in the Jilly way), normal as in luxury princess who never worked and has five nannies and staff to cover for gym, shopping, and video Ben time. Part of me finds the kids’ playfulness as expected, cute, why not….but part of me thought Kate was behaving without enough regard for the event and the somber national mood in her sort of constant ” Meeeee!”way. Even Will and Harry looked a bit bothered, though Philip leaned for a grin.
In other words, all this, but on another day please.
Video Ben time!!!😂😂😂😂
😏
In the Jilly way do you mean Jilly Cooper? Not a Brit but loved those bawdy books.
She looks like a giant annoying cupcake. And it is really hard for me to get annoyed by a cupcake. All that blush on the cheeks, those horrible hat and dress, that look-at-me nuance of pink…The ensemble makes her look like a granny, too.
In general, I find her prettier in more casual outfits, like that blue navy trousers and white t-shirt and blazer of the other day. In general, I can’t stand her, she gives me real phony vibes.
Oh goodie! Bug, reading your comment I just remembered she’s had two event this week. Their next holiday is approaching sooooon! In some exotic location, but then, it seems she’s almost always on a holiday. Lol!
Where to start with this mess? The macaroon hat, which doesn’t quite match the Pepto Bismol frock? The mother hen antics on the balcony, just in case we forgot whose kids these are? The bowldlerized McQueen design, which has Alexander spinning in his grave? Theme dressing your kids to match? Jeez, Kate, I need some Pepto after looking at this tableu.
I also call that Pepto Bismal pink. She can not do pink right. PIppa’s wedding pink was also ugly. She goes from washed out pink to overly bright pink. Why not something in the middle. And the waistline looks like a teenage home economics project gone bad.
I say this all the time….why the hell doesn’t Sarah give Kate a bolt of fabric and the name of a competent boring coat dress tailor. If you looked at Kate, you would never ever look at the McQueen site for their actual collection. Which is nowhere as skilled as AQ’s work, but definitely a hundred thousand country miles from this awful granny wear/BBC programmed drama look that keeps getting flown as the Alexander McQueen style to the world… just go to their actual site for twenty seconds. You will see what I mean.
A friend in the mag world in NYC swears we will know there is life after death when one day Alexander manages to reappear simply to kick Sarah Jane and her Kate rack down the high street.
If he were still alive Alexander McQueen would have probably banned Kate from wearing his clothes like Victoria Beckham.
It would be wonderful to hear him rip and rant at this.
The photos of the children are adorable. I thought George is looking less Middleton and looking much more like William now.
I think they all look great, and Kate’s pink dress was a nice contrast to the Queen in blue.
I think her dress is nice. I like the colour too. I just don’t get the hat.
Maybe Diana wore such good hats (that seemed to visually make sense), this hat looks kind of weird to me (and something that Eugenie and Beatrice might wear). Are these the kind of hats that are in style now? I don’t remember even Fergie wearing hats like that, and she wore some weird outfits.
Whenever Kate starts talking to someone or looking at the sky in awe, the photographer seems to capture the weirdest facial expressions on her. I doubt she looks like that in person, but the photos that get printed…yikes.
I like the color, not the cut.
I’m not too bothered about the colour; I actually think it looks good on her.
However, I’m not here for that ugly ass dress design or the overly rouge cheeks (which the bright pink kind of dims it, but it’s there).
Please stop with the imitation dressing of the children. It was a lovely gesture the first time, now it’s bordering on a weird fixation.
That thing at the waist is called paperbag design – but it is meant for trousers and worn with a belt.
I love the neck. That’s not my preferred pink, or waistline.
I think she looks beautiful and sophisticated. I love that her hair is up and she’s wearing real jewelry. The kids are adorable.
The bubblegum pink outfit makes you zero in on Kate, but the matronly look is saying “I’m the future queen; take me seriously”. If Meghan joins the Firm Kate is going to have to step up her style game. Kate is used to be the primary focus when it comes to outfits and Meghan would give her competition.
No need for Kate to worry about Meghan. Kate’s position is secured in the RF. Kate will be the future queen whether anyone likes it or not. Meghan, if she marries Harry, and that is a big IF, will always play second fiddle to Kate. No comparison.
If W&K remain married, she might one day be queen consort. Nothing is a given, see Diana and Fergie. Whomever Harry marries? The press will pit the two women against each other no matter what. If she puts her nose to the royal grindstone and gets to work? She’ll be liked much more by the people than KM.
Horrible dress as usual. I just don’t buy the perfect mom act. The very few genuine pap pics of Kate with George make her look like a teenage babysitter annoyed at her charge. A few years back at a polo event George was saved at the las minute from getting between the horses by Autumn. But Waity knows that Diama was a hands-on, touchy feely mother, so she puts on the Diana-like act when she’s in public with the kids. To me it seems obviously overacted and fake, like everything Waity does. As for the kids, they’re Mini Mike and Mini Carole.
Kids mum Nanny Maria was at the window before the balcony, holding c – with g pressing on the doir glass – Maria was not in Nord uniform. So the kiddies were beehaving as they were just with their Maria – no need for waity pretence .
Really? I’ll ding her for lazy ways but I’m not faulting her as a mom. Of course she adores her kids. And in terms of Autumn pulling George out of the way-that does occasionally happen that someone else steps in to help or notices danger before you do. I will agree that the kids look just like the Middletons. Charlotte is the spitting image of Carole.
Kate Middleton was sitting 100 yards away ignoring her son as he played in the horse path. Autumn swept him up, the horses came through soon after. It wasn’t a case of KM turning her head and missing something; she was far away posing on the hillside.
@notasugharhere: maybe she thought someone else was watching him. I criticize her for a lot of things-she’s lazy and does a lame job at being a royal duchess, she’s got awful style, the Middletons are ridiculous–but I see that she loves her kids. I really doubt she let her son wander into a dangerous situation intentionally.
Kate starts to remind me of brunette Barbie. Too much rouge and makeup, too. Too much pink. She could have worn a more sombre hat.
The Royal family could have made a nod to the victims of Greenfell Towers: white roses for mourning, perhaps?
Kate’s earrings look like those acorn earrings she got from her parents for her wedding. Acorn is on the family emblem.
Does the Queen shoot an annoyed glance into Kate’s direction?
It’s nice to see her in colour (although I am still in two minds about that particular shade of pink) .
But it was totally inappropriate (and too loud) for this year’s Trooping. I am disappointed she and her advisers seemed not to have considered the backdrop: the tragedy of the Grenfell fire, the simmering feelings of inequality, especially in her borough of K&C and the sombre mood of the city, what with all that London has witnessed these last few weeks. TQ gets it – as she always does. Witness the fact she is wearing a repeat dress in a muted shade of blue too. Camilla is also wearing a repeat.
Why was it necessary for her to spend thousands of pounds to commission a designer outfit, hat etc when there must be suitable dresses in her wardrobe that could have done the trick ?
SMDH
Totally spot on!
(above threads of mine -unable to edit)
Exactly, she & her staff can never read an event right.
I would guess that this was the dress she’d ordered for this event way long ago, picked matching outfits for the kids, and didn’t want to change it.
But that’s part of my complaint, that she values the appearance of the Cambridge Family Portrait occasion more than the-support-the-monarch-as-she-represents-the-nation occasion.
@Graymatters
I get the same vibe from KM at every Royal Family event. KM attends the event but is never really one of the family. Wills is marginally part of the family. KM is very focused on playing the role of W’s wife. She doesn’t seem to understand the Royal Family’s historical role or why she is even at a particular event. Just lots of hair and inappropriate outfits.
Kate looks good in pinks, reds. So I don’t mind the color.
I hate her Mrs. Danvers hairdo.
The color on Kate is pukey. Why do they dress those kids like they’re from the 1930s? There are alot of cute modern toddler clothing out there for those kids to be wearing this bland crap.
I like the top of the dress, but overall it’s too matronly. She seems to have two speeds, twee and matronly. Sophisticated doesn’t seem to be in her vocabulary.
What was that look called in the 80′s when pants and shorts were bunched at the waist like that? Paper bag style? That’s what the waist reminds me of.
Twee and matronly, exactly. Which is too bad because she is slim and attractive, has access to the best designers. She needs a stylist, yesterday.
That dress is hideous. Looks like a junior high sewing project gone bad.
Pepto Dismal!
She’s beautiful and I like the color on her. Very pretty! The children are adorable.
I didn’t like the dress in baby blue on Ivanka either. See photos of her on November 8.
George looks like he ready for cosplay at the Sound of Music convention. Don’t do that to the little boy.
The color suits her but it would be more appropriate for a garden party and definitely not that cut. The little ones are adorable as usual.
That color…just no for this occasion. She has no sense of what is and is not appropriate dress. Or she does have a sense and ignores it in favor of attention–even she *had* to know she’d stand out mightily on the balcony in screaming pink. Ugh.
I actually like the dress, it’s the cow-flop hat I don’t like. And what’s with the constant fussing with the kids?
I love the color on her, but it’s too much of it, especially with that hat and heavy blush. The cut of the dress and that crap at the waistline are just a horror. Maybe a more muted shade of pink, especially given the state of mind in England with the tragedies they have endured recently?
the rest of the family on the front row moved along a step for George to stand on to see better, and I immediately thought “don’t fall over” so I guess she was worried as I was.
The kids were props as well as the RF, it’s all about her, she is putting on the same charade as Diana did. “See we are all happy and together and fit for this life, and it is actually all about well meeeeeee!”
