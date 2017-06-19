Donald Trump & his lawyer can’t get their stories straight about anything

Emperor Baby Fists was not as crazy this weekend, or maybe this is just our new normal and we’ve all become jaded to the Crazy. Donald Trump tweeted about the “Witch Hunt” a bit, because that’s who he is – he rants and raves about conspiracies and witch hunts and he truly believes he’s the most aggrieved man in the world.

This followed a tweet from Friday where Bigly confirmed that he was under investigation, although he bungled the actual reason for the investigation:

So, what’s even the point? Well, Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, told Meet the Press that Trump is not under investigation, regardless of his tweet confirmation:

President Donald Trump is not under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a member of his legal team said repeatedly Sunday morning.

“The president is not under investigation by the special counsel,” Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s legal team, told “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd on NBC. He also made similar comments to Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” and Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” Despite his persistent efforts, Sekulow was unable to get any of the hosts to stop pushing him on the seeming contradictions in his remarks.

Trump seemed to confirm he was under investigation in a tweet Friday. “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” he wrote, offering no clarification on the tweet. Speaking to Todd, Sekulow said the president was responding to that report and is not under investigation.

“The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources that were purportedly leaking information to The Washington Post about a potential investigation of the president,” Sekulow said. “But the president, as James Comey said in his testimony and as we know as of today, the president has not been and is not under investigation.”

“He’s not afraid of the investigation. There is no investigation,” Sekulow added. In his discussion with Tapper, Sekulow repeatedly stated that Trump’s tweet was a response to a Washington Post article in the tight confines of a Twitter post — and that the Post report was of a dubious nature because of the use of anonymous sources. On “Fox News Sunday,” Sekulow made the same basic points but also got testy with Wallace, the host.

“I do not appreciate,” Sekulow said, “you putting words in my mouth, when I’ve been crystal clear that the president is not and has not been under investigation.”

The exchange with Chris Wallace is the one that went viral because Wallace actually challenged Sekulow on his lies in real time:

That exchange was actually pretty amazing. So, basically, the Trump propaganda machine continues unabated. He’s not under investigation but the investigation into Trump is a witch hunt but there’s no investigation and the grass is blue and the sky is red and up is down. Oh, and Trump really believes his approval ratings are at 50% and that’s “higher than O’s.”

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

80 Responses to “Donald Trump & his lawyer can’t get their stories straight about anything”

  1. Eric says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:42 am

    MAGA
    Making Attorneys Get Attorneys

    Reply
  2. HK9 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:43 am

    That’s because they’re lying liars who lie a lot.

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:46 am

    That photo with Barron just breaks my heart. How awful for a child to be exposed to this indecency.

    Reply
  4. Msw says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I cannot believe this gas lighting has been so effective. They don’t even bother with spin, it’s just bald faced lies.

    Reply
    • Bobbysue says:
      June 19, 2017 at 12:38 pm

      We’re not supposed to be smart enough to figure out they’re up to no good. There was no good reason for Trump to undo the Cuba deal except to clear the deck for Vlad”s new military base. As for Mr. Jeffery Beauregard Sessions, well I”ll just swan.

      Reply
  5. Beth says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:49 am

    OMG! Sekulow is on CNN right now talking so fast,that I can’t understand what the hell he’s talking about. Do these people realize everytime they try to make excuses and defend Trump that their completely contradicting whatTrump has tweeted and said? This is beyond embarrassing

    Reply
  6. Neelyo says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Is that last tweet a comparison to Obama? He just can’t control himself, can he?

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:51 am

    So much to choose from:

    Rather than mentioning his kids on Father’s Day (it s probably just as well, since he would proclaim that he is the best father in the history of fathers) he tweets factually untrue approval numbers about a man that hasn’t been in office for six months. Worse, even if they were true, crowing about a 50% approval rating is insane.

    Then not being able to match stories with literally ANYONE. I’m not under investigation and never have been-suck it haters! I am under investigation, but they guy involved is totally mean and is investigating me for no reason.

    Not to mention, the MAGA agenda is only going well if you’re a Klan member with ties to Wall Street.

    Oh, and I assume it will be crickets from 45 on the attack by a white terrorist in London yesterday.

    Reply
  8. TheOtherOne says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:51 am

    The entire exchange with Wallace and Jay is really good.

    Reply
  9. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:54 am

    When even your lawyer gets a lawyer to protect him from incrimination due to working with you is when a 5-year Old can say “you in danger man!”.

    Reply
  10. Alex says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Legit everyone involved with this mess has a lawyer. The lawyers have lawyers. I couldn’t script a better Shonda show if I tried.

    Also while he was tweeting this 7 sailors lost their lives. Not a peep from him. Nor did anyone call the administration out for not having a Japanese ambassador or a SecNav. Putting our troops in danger with his incompetence
    I also realized while watching Parks and Rec that Bobby Newport is Trump. What a scary realization

    Reply
  11. Indiana Joanna says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:01 am

    It’s like baby fists and his team are cutting and pasting from Nixon’s playbook of constant lies and confusion.

    The trash heap of lies and desperation point to something monumentally illegal. Mueller will uncover it.

    Reply
    • ArchieGoodwin says:
      June 19, 2017 at 9:10 am

      agree. this is just more deflection, trump deliberately phrased his tweet (or had ivanka word it) so it was as confusing as possible, so his lawyer could then add more confusion, to deflect from the actual investigation.

      I believe the sources- he is being looked at because of his tweets and his actions.

      Reply
  12. Karen says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Appalling that he does not make a statement about the 7 sailors who died. It is always about him.

    Reply
  13. Tiffany says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Someone from the Bar Association has to be watching this and recommending Jay for disbarment, right? The stuff he is saying can be seen as negligence, right?

    Reply
  14. Escaped Convent says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:15 am

    He believes his approval rating is 50%?!?! And that’s not even enough for his Obama Mania. He has to add that this imaginary approval rating is “better than O’s!”

    It’s astonishing that the people around him do not get him to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

    Reply
  15. Honey says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Someone must have hidden Trumps phone last night to keep him from tweeting ridiculous, mean things during the attack at the mosque in London.

    Reply
  16. SusanneToo says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Every so often CBS This Morning brings together a group of trump voters and interviews them. Today’s episode went something like this:
    One word or phrase to describe how you think trump is doing after five months.
    “strong,” “determined,” “effective”
    You said effective. What do you mean?
    “He accomplished more than Obama did in eight years.”
    Like what?
    “He kept his promises.”
    What did he do?
    “He did what he said he would.”

    And so on and so forth. Kool-Aid must be selling out.

    Reply
  17. MellyMel says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Ugh that last tweet. He’s so obsessed with Obama, it’s sickening! No mention of the seven sailors. No mention of that poor 17 year old Muslim girl that was murdered. No mention of the attack in London. Hell, no mention of Father’s Day. But let me tweet about how I’m “better” than O! He’s such a garbage person.

    Reply
  18. Lora says:
    June 19, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I’m from germany and this feels like a hollywood movie… How the hell can this happen, without anybody stopping him?

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      June 19, 2017 at 10:14 am

      Hello. Our remedy is impeachment [charges written and presented] by our House of Representatives. Then the president would be tried in the Senate. His party currently controls both. I am sorry to repeat this, if you already know it. You are right that it’s as improbable as a movie. The leading lady from our popular show HOUSE OF CARDS says the Trump administration keeps “stealing their ideas.” Best to you.

      Reply
  19. third ginger says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Sekulow is a right wing hack with a history of lying on TV. If this is the quality of Trump’s defense team, he’s in real trouble. Some in the media remarking that Trump’s legal team lacks criminal defense experience.

    Reply
  20. why? says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:10 am

    How much did Ivanka pay for that poll to give Trump a 50% approval rating? So Ivanka’s gift to her father for his birthday and Father’s Day was a fake increase in poll numbers.

    The spin that they are putting on Trump’s tweet about being investigated is interesting. Now it’s the tweet doesn’t actually say what it says, even though in weeks before this they were saying that Trump’s tweets speak for themselves? Notice how he didn’t put any of it in quotes(his excuse for saying that wiretap didn’t actually mean wiretap)? If Trump was just quoting reports like his lawyer said, why wasn’t any of it in quotes?

    The press and people defending Trump need to stop saying that there is no evidence of collusion because the best evidence of collusion is Trump’s speech where he asks Russia to hack Hilliary, Trump repeating leaks from WL before they were even made public, and Trump bragging about how much he loves WL. If Trump’s tweets and speeches were strong enough to be evidence to stop his Muslim ban, then why aren’t his words and speeches strong enough to be used against Trump for collusion and obstruction?

    Reply
  21. Sansa says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    The judicial intelligence committees continue to drill into this and if Trump fires Muelleur , and he is stupid enough to do that, I believe the blow back will cause his complete melt down. Trump looks older and meaner every day. You can see his own wife doesn’t like him. People keep telling me nothing is going to make him go away, but the press made this monster, they could not stop covering him, and now, the press is going to take him down. I just hope he doesn’t take us all out when he goes down. I love your coverage of this jerk.

    Reply
  22. tw says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    At least we have a momentary respite from Melania’s thick, high-wasted belts. There’s something very constricting and controlled about that look and it creeps me out.

    Reply
  23. Exeter1990 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    One thing that i haven’t noticed anyone in the media commenting on is that Comey said Trump was not the subject of a “counterintelligence investigation”. He did not exclude the possibility of investigations of financial crimes or obstruction of justice.

    Reply
  24. Sharon says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    The problem is with Trump is that he thinks he is smarter than anyone else, even his lawyers. Let him keep tweeting. He’ll hang himself and the rest of his cronies. Worst part is that he still attacks Hillary. Funny, but Hillary did not win the election, he did, so stop blaming her for your missteps. You are really delusional and severly need help. It is a shame that the people of not only the US but our allies will suffer because of your narcissism.

    Reply
  25. Magnoliarose says:
    June 19, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    It will take something big that affects his followers to blow torch their heads out of his coral colored butt. Now they are just grudge supporting. I am sure a few of them have this sick feeling that maybe something isn’t right but then they put on the hat and watch old rallies to keep the faith. I think they self-hypnotize. Hurricane season is among us and Tangerine doesn’t have FEMA ready to step up to a disaster and the states most affected are strongholds. I pointed this out to my relatives who are right smack in the danger zone and there was a long pause. I hope I planted a seed. Who is going to come to the rescue? Crooked Jared? Complicity Barbie? There is no one capable surrounding him so what do people think will happen?
    They don’t get that this situation is very dangerous. Right now we haven’t needed emergency responses but how long can that last? Mother Nature doesn’t gaf about Tangerine.

    Barron I think will be ok. By the time he is an adult Tangerine will be a grumpy old guy screaming and spitting at the imaginary Obama that stalks him.

    Reply
    • SusanneToo says:
      June 19, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      Yep, I live in Mobile which has been hit by many, many hurricanes. Mobile is where trump held his first national rally, with session’s nose firmly up his butt. It’s a trump stronghold. If we’re hit again, they’ll find a way to blame it on BHO or HRC. Just wait.

      BTW, Nature(the magazine) is predicting more killer heat waves out West and soon, but noted climatologist rick perry says CO2 has nothing to do with climate change.

      Reply
  26. holly hobby says:
    June 19, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Of course there’s “high enthusiasm” in business. He’s giving them carte blanche control. Ask the rest of us if we’re enthusiastic.

    That attorney is deluded. Where does he hire these people?

    Reply

