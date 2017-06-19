Donald Trump & his lawyer can’t get their stories straight about anything

Emperor Baby Fists was not as crazy this weekend, or maybe this is just our new normal and we’ve all become jaded to the Crazy. Donald Trump tweeted about the “Witch Hunt” a bit, because that’s who he is – he rants and raves about conspiracies and witch hunts and he truly believes he’s the most aggrieved man in the world.

The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017

This followed a tweet from Friday where Bigly confirmed that he was under investigation, although he bungled the actual reason for the investigation:

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

So, what’s even the point? Well, Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, told Meet the Press that Trump is not under investigation, regardless of his tweet confirmation:

President Donald Trump is not under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a member of his legal team said repeatedly Sunday morning. “The president is not under investigation by the special counsel,” Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s legal team, told “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd on NBC. He also made similar comments to Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” and Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” Despite his persistent efforts, Sekulow was unable to get any of the hosts to stop pushing him on the seeming contradictions in his remarks. Trump seemed to confirm he was under investigation in a tweet Friday. “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” he wrote, offering no clarification on the tweet. Speaking to Todd, Sekulow said the president was responding to that report and is not under investigation. “The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources that were purportedly leaking information to The Washington Post about a potential investigation of the president,” Sekulow said. “But the president, as James Comey said in his testimony and as we know as of today, the president has not been and is not under investigation.” “He’s not afraid of the investigation. There is no investigation,” Sekulow added. In his discussion with Tapper, Sekulow repeatedly stated that Trump’s tweet was a response to a Washington Post article in the tight confines of a Twitter post — and that the Post report was of a dubious nature because of the use of anonymous sources. On “Fox News Sunday,” Sekulow made the same basic points but also got testy with Wallace, the host. “I do not appreciate,” Sekulow said, “you putting words in my mouth, when I’ve been crystal clear that the president is not and has not been under investigation.”

The exchange with Chris Wallace is the one that went viral because Wallace actually challenged Sekulow on his lies in real time:

That exchange was actually pretty amazing. So, basically, the Trump propaganda machine continues unabated. He’s not under investigation but the investigation into Trump is a witch hunt but there’s no investigation and the grass is blue and the sky is red and up is down. Oh, and Trump really believes his approval ratings are at 50% and that’s “higher than O’s.”

The new Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election, just out with a Trump 50% Approval Rating.That's higher than O's #'s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017