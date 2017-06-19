Donald Trump & his lawyer can’t get their stories straight about anything

Emperor Baby Fists was not as crazy this weekend, or maybe this is just our new normal and we’ve all become jaded to the Crazy. Donald Trump tweeted about the “Witch Hunt” a bit, because that’s who he is – he rants and raves about conspiracies and witch hunts and he truly believes he’s the most aggrieved man in the world.
The MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN agenda is doing very well despite the distraction of the Witch Hunt. Many new jobs, high business enthusiasm,..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017
This followed a tweet from Friday where Bigly confirmed that he was under investigation, although he bungled the actual reason for the investigation:
I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017
So, what’s even the point? Well, Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, told Meet the Press that Trump is not under investigation, regardless of his tweet confirmation:
President Donald Trump is not under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a member of his legal team said repeatedly Sunday morning.
“The president is not under investigation by the special counsel,” Jay Sekulow, a member of President Trump’s legal team, told “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd on NBC. He also made similar comments to Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” and Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.” Despite his persistent efforts, Sekulow was unable to get any of the hosts to stop pushing him on the seeming contradictions in his remarks.
Trump seemed to confirm he was under investigation in a tweet Friday. “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt,” he wrote, offering no clarification on the tweet. Speaking to Todd, Sekulow said the president was responding to that report and is not under investigation.
“The tweet from the president was in response to the five anonymous sources that were purportedly leaking information to The Washington Post about a potential investigation of the president,” Sekulow said. “But the president, as James Comey said in his testimony and as we know as of today, the president has not been and is not under investigation.”
“He’s not afraid of the investigation. There is no investigation,” Sekulow added. In his discussion with Tapper, Sekulow repeatedly stated that Trump’s tweet was a response to a Washington Post article in the tight confines of a Twitter post — and that the Post report was of a dubious nature because of the use of anonymous sources. On “Fox News Sunday,” Sekulow made the same basic points but also got testy with Wallace, the host.
“I do not appreciate,” Sekulow said, “you putting words in my mouth, when I’ve been crystal clear that the president is not and has not been under investigation.”
The exchange with Chris Wallace is the one that went viral because Wallace actually challenged Sekulow on his lies in real time:
Holy crap. This exchange between Chris Wallace and Trump's lawyer is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/Wem33Lc1VK
— David Mack (@davidmackau) June 18, 2017
That exchange was actually pretty amazing. So, basically, the Trump propaganda machine continues unabated. He’s not under investigation but the investigation into Trump is a witch hunt but there’s no investigation and the grass is blue and the sky is red and up is down. Oh, and Trump really believes his approval ratings are at 50% and that’s “higher than O’s.”
The new Rasmussen Poll, one of the most accurate in the 2016 Election, just out with a Trump 50% Approval Rating.That's higher than O's #'s!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
MAGA
Making Attorneys Get Attorneys
Moronic Assholes Governing Again
Haha perfect
Haha that’s great
That’s because they’re lying liars who lie a lot.
That photo with Barron just breaks my heart. How awful for a child to be exposed to this indecency.
Check the expression on melania’s face: “When will this sh1t end?”
I know. And I haven’t bothered to check if it’s true but I read that she didn’t wish Bigly a happy father’s day. Heehee.
She just wants to be with Hank in New York.
I’m not so sure that the RogueMelania twitter account isn’t run by melania herself.😅😅😅
She did tweet something but only after many, many people pointed out she hadn’t. Same with Princess Nagini
She can’t even fake it much.
It was the most generic tweet she could muster. Although the comments were major suckups.
http://twitter.com/flotus/status/876490216739090432
SusanneToo, thanks for the link! Yeah, that was not exactly gushing with affection, lol. I had to laugh at the second commenter who said “let’s not get carried away” to the first commenter who said “best FLOTUS ever.” I love that guy, he trolls Bigly too.
Melania’s expression is the first thing I noticed in that pic. Reminds me of the Rise Against lyric, “…anywhere but here, away from you…” Her face is like thunder.
That picture of the three of them together says a thousand words: Melania is walking as far away from him as possible, Barron is walking by his mothers’ side instead of in the middle of his parents. However he appears to be a happy kid doing what preteens and teens do, taking a selfie as he walks. From Donald’s own mouth, he doesn’t give a dam about his children until they are adults. He just pays for their upkeep. So I’m guessing he was the same way to the other 3 kids until Ivanka found a way to keep his attention.
Yes, I do like how cute and normal Barron seems in this photo. I’m imagining the dynamic between him and Bigly isn’t so much son-father affection as it is son-doddy old uncle whose presence is to be endured. Who knows, though, lol.
Ivanka found a way to get his attention via extensive plastic surgery and a modeling contract. Gross but true.
The other 4 kids. But then I am sure, that TheTangerineTerror keeps forgetting the existence of What’shernameTiffy all the time.
Ivanka was able to get him to pay attention to her before she was an adult. there are plenty of…ahem…questionable pictures of her sitting on his lap at age 12-13, one with her caressing his face.
they are icky and uncomfortable to look at.
I cannot believe this gas lighting has been so effective. They don’t even bother with spin, it’s just bald faced lies.
We’re not supposed to be smart enough to figure out they’re up to no good. There was no good reason for Trump to undo the Cuba deal except to clear the deck for Vlad”s new military base. As for Mr. Jeffery Beauregard Sessions, well I”ll just swan.
OMG! Sekulow is on CNN right now talking so fast,that I can’t understand what the hell he’s talking about. Do these people realize everytime they try to make excuses and defend Trump that their completely contradicting whatTrump has tweeted and said? This is beyond embarrassing
Is that last tweet a comparison to Obama? He just can’t control himself, can he?
No, he cannot.
Yes. It’s always about besting President Obama. The man will go to his grave trying to outdo Obama and the sad thing is he will never be able to. Such a pathetic excuse for a human being.
It’s not that he’s trying to best Obama. I think he wants to completely eradicate Obama’s presidency. I think it’s always been that in his Orange brain. All of this mess has been born of Cheeto Covfefe Mussolini’s hatred for Barack Obama. And it’s this insane hatred, fixation and obsession that will take Cheeto down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That loser trump will never have what President Obama has – a truly loving family.
http://twitter.com/michelleobama/status/876454925131288580
Or respect, intelligence, thoughfulness, a great smile and a killer jump-shot. Oh, and a loving, equally wonderful and intelligent wife. God, I miss them. LOL
Better than O’s #s HAHAHAHAHAHA! What a lying jerk.
So much to choose from:
Rather than mentioning his kids on Father’s Day (it s probably just as well, since he would proclaim that he is the best father in the history of fathers) he tweets factually untrue approval numbers about a man that hasn’t been in office for six months. Worse, even if they were true, crowing about a 50% approval rating is insane.
Then not being able to match stories with literally ANYONE. I’m not under investigation and never have been-suck it haters! I am under investigation, but they guy involved is totally mean and is investigating me for no reason.
Not to mention, the MAGA agenda is only going well if you’re a Klan member with ties to Wall Street.
Oh, and I assume it will be crickets from 45 on the attack by a white terrorist in London yesterday.
Bragging that only half the people hate you is so sad.
The entire exchange with Wallace and Jay is really good.
When even your lawyer gets a lawyer to protect him from incrimination due to working with you is when a 5-year Old can say “you in danger man!”.
Legit everyone involved with this mess has a lawyer. The lawyers have lawyers. I couldn’t script a better Shonda show if I tried.
Also while he was tweeting this 7 sailors lost their lives. Not a peep from him. Nor did anyone call the administration out for not having a Japanese ambassador or a SecNav. Putting our troops in danger with his incompetence
I also realized while watching Parks and Rec that Bobby Newport is Trump. What a scary realization
No US ambassador in Japan?
One of the first things Loser-in-Chief did was can Caroline Kennedy.
He canned all ambassadors (or most of them) iirc.
Almost ALL ambassador positions have not even been nominated. We have posts just sitting open leaving everyone working abroad vulnerable
Unbelievable. Another shade of orange.
He fired all ambassadors and US attorneys on January 21. Several acting ambassadors, including the acting ambassador to Qatar, have quit as have several acting US attorneys. He has named only a handful and blames democrats for his failure to do his job. And then, there are the people he fired like the FBI director
I’ve been binge watching Parks & Rec (missed it entirely the first time around), and it really confuses me how on point the political comedy is in today’s madness. Either the writers were extremely prescient to predict our current events, or our country’s politics are really no better than situational comedy.
Don’t really see the parallel myself. Bobby Newport is an idiot but he’s very cute (Paul Rudd) and a decent but clueless person. Trump is neither cute nor decent.
It’s like baby fists and his team are cutting and pasting from Nixon’s playbook of constant lies and confusion.
The trash heap of lies and desperation point to something monumentally illegal. Mueller will uncover it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe the sources- he is being looked at because of his tweets and his actions.
Appalling that he does not make a statement about the 7 sailors who died. It is always about him.
Someone from the Bar Association has to be watching this and recommending Jay for disbarment, right? The stuff he is saying can be seen as negligence, right?
Well, since all the lawyers for baby fists’ team have their own lawyers you know that there is a lot of lying and knowledge of illegal activity going on. Everyone associated with Trump is tainted.
He believes his approval rating is 50%?!?! And that’s not even enough for his Obama Mania. He has to add that this imaginary approval rating is “better than O’s!”
It’s astonishing that the people around him do not get him to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.
Someone must have hidden Trumps phone last night to keep him from tweeting ridiculous, mean things during the attack at the mosque in London.
Every so often CBS This Morning brings together a group of trump voters and interviews them. Today’s episode went something like this:
One word or phrase to describe how you think trump is doing after five months.
“strong,” “determined,” “effective”
You said effective. What do you mean?
“He accomplished more than Obama did in eight years.”
Like what?
“He kept his promises.”
What did he do?
“He did what he said he would.”
And so on and so forth. Kool-Aid must be selling out.
Just WOW. Smh
That actually made me laugh. In an “it’s sad people are so ignorant” way. It’s exactly what I’ve been telling my sister every time she texts me with “people have to see how horrible he is now.” She’s giving his followers too much credit.
It’s appalling, but I refuse to let the 70,000 [I think that's right] Trump voters in key states that gave Trump his win ruin my life and my child’s. Also, it’s not human nature to publicly admit you were so, so wrong. On with the resistance!!
They did a similar thing on CNN this morning and whoo boy, Trump supporters struggled mightily and also contradicted themselves.
Why won’t they give up the ghost? They don’t owe El Diablo Naranja anything. Just admit you were wrong and get on with your lives.
El Diablo Naranja! LOL!!!! I nearly spit out my coffee laughing when I read that
“Just admit you were wrong and get on with your lives. ”
aye, there’s the rub. they CANNOT admit they got duped by this carnival barker. they’d rather go to the grave being wrong but BELIEVING they were right than admit they made a mistake.
It must be exhausting twisting and spinning and lying to yourself.
Ugh that last tweet. He’s so obsessed with Obama, it’s sickening! No mention of the seven sailors. No mention of that poor 17 year old Muslim girl that was murdered. No mention of the attack in London. Hell, no mention of Father’s Day. But let me tweet about how I’m “better” than O! He’s such a garbage person.
I read a funny comment yesterday about 45′s. obsession with Obama. “Obama is living rent free in Trump’s head”. That Is 😂.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BRILLIANT ☝️ Oh my goodness 😂 Thank you, this comment will get me through a pity crappy Monday so far. On another note my prayers and love are with the families of Charleena Lyles and Nabra Hussan. R.I.P. 😪🙏🏼💙
Gina, I have another comment I came across, I think you will get a chuckle out of it. “I’m shocked that someone hasn’t given him a block of wood and told him to tweet away”.
I’m from germany and this feels like a hollywood movie… How the hell can this happen, without anybody stopping him?
Hello. Our remedy is impeachment [charges written and presented] by our House of Representatives. Then the president would be tried in the Senate. His party currently controls both. I am sorry to repeat this, if you already know it. You are right that it’s as improbable as a movie. The leading lady from our popular show HOUSE OF CARDS says the Trump administration keeps “stealing their ideas.” Best to you.
Sekulow is a right wing hack with a history of lying on TV. If this is the quality of Trump’s defense team, he’s in real trouble. Some in the media remarking that Trump’s legal team lacks criminal defense experience.
How much did Ivanka pay for that poll to give Trump a 50% approval rating? So Ivanka’s gift to her father for his birthday and Father’s Day was a fake increase in poll numbers.
The spin that they are putting on Trump’s tweet about being investigated is interesting. Now it’s the tweet doesn’t actually say what it says, even though in weeks before this they were saying that Trump’s tweets speak for themselves? Notice how he didn’t put any of it in quotes(his excuse for saying that wiretap didn’t actually mean wiretap)? If Trump was just quoting reports like his lawyer said, why wasn’t any of it in quotes?
The press and people defending Trump need to stop saying that there is no evidence of collusion because the best evidence of collusion is Trump’s speech where he asks Russia to hack Hilliary, Trump repeating leaks from WL before they were even made public, and Trump bragging about how much he loves WL. If Trump’s tweets and speeches were strong enough to be evidence to stop his Muslim ban, then why aren’t his words and speeches strong enough to be used against Trump for collusion and obstruction?
Rasmussan is a right wing polling site, so best to take it with a giant block of salt.
http://www.newsweek.com/president-donald-trump-approval-rating-626967
And I believe I read somewhere that the same poll showed Obama at 56% this time in his presidency, so Trump-O-Latern is STILL losing at winning.
Rasmussen also polls landlines and, increasingly, they skew older.
And collusion is not the only issue. Russia hacked us. How did they do it and how do we stop it? And why do all those screaming “no evidence of collusion ” not care about the underlying hack? The issue of collusion is just a secondary issue of whether Russia has help.
Yes. And Sessions has told the country that Russian hacking and how to prevent it in the future is not even discussed by the White House.
I entirely agree. Even if there is no collusion, the total lack of interest in trying to stop the Russians repeating their hacking is totally irresponsible. Where is the high-powered team charged with coming up with a plan to stop a repeat? The three potential explanations for the disgraceful inertia seem to me to be 1) no collusion, trump’s too stupid and lazy to bother trying to deal with the issue; 2) no collusion but trump is afraid that investigation will reveal that hacking had an impact on voting, which could bring the legitimacy of the election result into question; 3) collusion took place and trump wants to hide it. It’s ridiculous that the GOP that cheered Reagan’s “let’s bomb Russia” are now ” let’s sit and look the other way while Russia influences our election”.
The judicial intelligence committees continue to drill into this and if Trump fires Muelleur , and he is stupid enough to do that, I believe the blow back will cause his complete melt down. Trump looks older and meaner every day. You can see his own wife doesn’t like him. People keep telling me nothing is going to make him go away, but the press made this monster, they could not stop covering him, and now, the press is going to take him down. I just hope he doesn’t take us all out when he goes down. I love your coverage of this jerk.
At least we have a momentary respite from Melania’s thick, high-wasted belts. There’s something very constricting and controlled about that look and it creeps me out.
One thing that i haven’t noticed anyone in the media commenting on is that Comey said Trump was not the subject of a “counterintelligence investigation”. He did not exclude the possibility of investigations of financial crimes or obstruction of justice.
I thought the same thing because Comey is a person who chooses his words carefully.
The problem is with Trump is that he thinks he is smarter than anyone else, even his lawyers. Let him keep tweeting. He’ll hang himself and the rest of his cronies. Worst part is that he still attacks Hillary. Funny, but Hillary did not win the election, he did, so stop blaming her for your missteps. You are really delusional and severly need help. It is a shame that the people of not only the US but our allies will suffer because of your narcissism.
It will take something big that affects his followers to blow torch their heads out of his coral colored butt. Now they are just grudge supporting. I am sure a few of them have this sick feeling that maybe something isn’t right but then they put on the hat and watch old rallies to keep the faith. I think they self-hypnotize. Hurricane season is among us and Tangerine doesn’t have FEMA ready to step up to a disaster and the states most affected are strongholds. I pointed this out to my relatives who are right smack in the danger zone and there was a long pause. I hope I planted a seed. Who is going to come to the rescue? Crooked Jared? Complicity Barbie? There is no one capable surrounding him so what do people think will happen?
They don’t get that this situation is very dangerous. Right now we haven’t needed emergency responses but how long can that last? Mother Nature doesn’t gaf about Tangerine.
Barron I think will be ok. By the time he is an adult Tangerine will be a grumpy old guy screaming and spitting at the imaginary Obama that stalks him.
Yep, I live in Mobile which has been hit by many, many hurricanes. Mobile is where trump held his first national rally, with session’s nose firmly up his butt. It’s a trump stronghold. If we’re hit again, they’ll find a way to blame it on BHO or HRC. Just wait.
BTW, Nature(the magazine) is predicting more killer heat waves out West and soon, but noted climatologist rick perry says CO2 has nothing to do with climate change.
Of course there’s “high enthusiasm” in business. He’s giving them carte blanche control. Ask the rest of us if we’re enthusiastic.
That attorney is deluded. Where does he hire these people?
