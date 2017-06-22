Zoe Kravitz: Directors still think ‘the black girl needs to be married to the black guy’

Zoe Kravitz has a bunch of new interviews to promote her role in Rough Night, the raunchy girl comedy about a bunch of friends who go wild in Miami for a bachelorette party. Zoe covered the most recent issue of The Edit too, although the interview was pretty boring. That’s not a knock on Zoe – I think Zoe is interesting, but she’s gotten used to talking about herself and she comes across as very sanitized and press-friendly these days. Some highlights from The Edit:

Doing a raunchy girl comedy: “I think it’s good to see women behaving like that. We don’t just sit at home doing our makeup and waiting for the boys to come home – we go hard ourselves sometimes.” Whether her race still comes up in casting decisions: “I’m sure it would still happen now. When my name is brought up in a casting office, I’m sure the fact that I’m black comes up in discussions. I just read a script in which there were two couples, and one was written as black. When I talked to the directors, they said I should play the wife of the black guy. It’s insane that they still think the black girl needs to be married to the black guy, and everyone else is white. Their thinking is so compartmentalized.” On boyfriend Karl Glusman: “We’re happy, he’s wonderful,” she grins. They met through mutual friends at a bar one night. “And that was it, done. We just never separated.” Her half-siblings: She also finds time to record and perform with her band, Lolawolf. The name is a conjugation of her two younger half-siblings’ names, Lola, 9, and Wolf, 8 – her mother’s children with her stepfather, Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa. “I always wanted siblings, and I’m totally obsessed with them,” she beams. “But I still have only-child syndrome. I’m bossy.”

[From The Edit]

That’s sweet that she met Karl through friends and they’ve never been apart since. I enjoy love stories like that. Let’s see, what else did she say in other interviews? She was asked about the beef between Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy during Mad Max: Fury Road, and she confirmed that they hated each other: “Yeah. They didn’t get along. We were also in the desert for so long I think everyone was tired and confused and homesick and we saw nothing but sand for six months. You go crazy, you do. I don’t know if there was one issue, I just think they weren’t vibing. It was like summer camp. At some point everybody has some kind of issue with somebody.”

Zoe also confirmed to Andy Cohen that she maybe-probably fooled around with Drake at some point. She said, “We hung out for a minute. But we are very good friends. You know. We hung out a little bi. You know, it’s like how I hang out, I don’t know how you hang out.” Didn’t we know that already? It was widely rumored several years ago that Drake and Zoe had some kind of brief fling. He really gets around.