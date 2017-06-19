Who else is worried about Kim Kardashian’s new puppy, No-Name West?

I don’t have strong feelings about most of the Kardashian clan members owning pets. By all accounts, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are responsible “moms” to their assorted fur babies. I believe Kourtney’s kids have animals too, and I’ll buy that Kourtney is probably a responsible pet owner. But Kim? Kim Kardashian shouldn’t have animals. Her kitten Mercy died after only being in the Kardashian orb for a few months, and after Kim gave the cat away (Mercy was a gift from Kanye). Some people aren’t meant to have animals. Kim is one of those people.
So, bad news. Kim got a puppy for North for North’s birthday. She’s said before that North really, really wanted a dog, and I think Kim and Kanye were looking for excuses for not following through. But North got her dog. North and Penelope actually got sister puppies and Penelope named hers “Honey.” North’s dog remains nameless.
The puppy is adorable, but I worry that none of this will end well. Incidentally, I’m still without a pet. Is it weird that I still don’t feel ready for another animal? I still think about my late dog all the time. I miss him so much.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Good Lord. Is it possible for dogs to be more inbred and sickly looking? At least it doesn’t have gigantic plastic implants?
Kim’s face on that header pic is probably the look that puppy had on its face when it found out Kim was adopting it.
I’m already sad for these puppers 😬
They are a rich woman’s accessory dogs. It is a sad day for them.
Penelope’s will do ok. Her mom will look out for the pup even though P is really too young to be even around the puppy without adult supervision.
But Nori’s pup – oh, dear! I hope the nannies love dogs and supervise pup and kid carefully.
The whole idea is a tad stupid. Would have been better to let the kids help walk shelter dogs or something if they wanted doggie time, it’s really too much at that age unless there’s already a dog that’s part of the family, although at least they have hired help. Kim will probably declare that she’s allergic to the pup and give it away, though… Poor Mercy always had a “Help me!” look to her. I hope someone persuades Kim to leave the pup at home when she and Nori go for pap strolls or anywhere. She tried to treat poor Mercy like an accessory cat and that doesn’t usually end well.
Yeah… I feel bad for designer dogs and cats (and now they’re doing bunnies!). Over-selectively breeding is not good for the animals. Persian cats, bulldogs, spaniels, and other animals commonly have serious health risks because selfish humans thought it was cute/profitable to overbreed them. Animals need to be protected from gross humans who think their lives don’t matter. >:O
It is a bad day for these puppies! They can barely handle the kids, yet alone new puppies, which require daily effort on training and exercise. This will not end well.
ugh, I’m sure they went to a breeder to buy them and, obviously, not a good one since no reputable breeder will sell litter mates together
I’m still pissed about that poor beautiful kitty. I just can’t with these puppies. Crossing my fingers that the childrens’ nannies take good care of them. Hope the puppies aren’t allergic to silicone…
Me too! So sad.
Kaiser, It’s not odd to not want to get a new pet yet. I lost my dog & cat a few years back and haven’t “replaced” either one. I will get one when the time feels right.
I agree that it’s not odd at all. I’m in the same boat, I said goodbye to my cat in January 2016 and still don’t feel like adopting another. Sometimes I miss the companionship, but at the same time it doesn’t seem like I’m mentally or emotionally ready to get another pet.
When my dog died of dementia I was seeking another within 3 days. I knew there were many dogs at the SPCA just waiting for a home. Think of honoring your pet by saving another.
I was so sad for years after my 2 pets died.. then one day I decided to get another pet and wondered why I waited so long. I realized I missed having a pet so very much and was scared to go through the loss again but it made me really happy to have another one to care for and love but go at your own pace.
When the time is right for you.
Time will tell you when you are ready. I lost my first cat in 2010. It took 2 years for me to get another cat. It was a “little lemon of a kitty” and after his bladder stones came back, he was put to sleep 2015. Then I waited about 7 months and started fostering cats. That way, I get my kitty time and because I only have them a short time, I don’t get too attached and am always so happy to see them get better and be adopted.
It took me over five years to feel ready for another pet after my dog died. My children were also very young at the time, so I’m sure that contributed. You’ll know when the time is right.
Agree. Three years passed before I would consider another cat, and just thinking about my dogs eventually dying saddens me terribly. It’s normal to grieve.
This is so irresponsible on so many levels.
You get a dog as a family, but you do not buy a dog for your little daughter, who will not see it as anything than a toy instead of a living thing you have to take responsibility for.
Matching dogs for toddlers, GET THE EFF OUT OF HERE. Nothing about this entire thing rings true, but more like a cutesy snapchat story. You do not do that to animals
I feel bad for that puppy. They definitely see pets as toys for kids, not members of the family. Hopefully they will hire a dog nanny who will take good care of that little puff ball.
I am strongly against people buying pets for their kids. Especially those who do it so “kids could learn responsibilities”. It’s an animal, not a toy, and kids learning on them is torture. Not walking them often enough, too little food, too much food … Sure your kid learns his lessons when the dog sh!ts in the house and the kid has to clean it up, but what about the poor dog who was forced to hold it as long as he was capable to and then he couldn’t anymore? FFS!
Even living with a Kardashian is better than living in a cage
We took almost a year before we adopted another cat. And we only agreed to adopt her because she was removed from a terrible situation and we have experience rehabbing abused cats. It’s only been three months, but she is a happy little critter who brings us much needed joy in today’s world.
I lost my beloved dog two years ago and I’m still grieving. I’ll miss her for the rest of my life.
Another prop.. poor thing.
Kaiser, sometimes you have to take the time to mourn and heal. When the time is right, it will happen. One of my cats was with me through some of the best (college, law school graduation, starting my adult life) and definitely the worst times of my life (bad breakups, cancer) I had to be pet free for three years after she died. And then, somebody at work posted that her son had to find new homes for his pets, could anyone help? And there was my new girl, needing a home.
And I fear for this puppy. You don’t bring a dog into a troubled marriage
I feel like the puppy will find it’s way to the same farm that the Gosselin kids dogs went to.
let’s be real – none of them take care of their animals. The help does.
There are stories on the internet representing 29 (TWENTY-NINE!!) Kardashian/Jenner pets with there photos. Obviously Kris (the evil one) hates animals. Of those 29, there is POSSIBLY evidence of Kylie maintaining her 4-5 dogs. (I’m not convinced she still has them) Khloe has the old dog Gabbana, AND THAT’S IT! Kourtney is one of the worst offenders!! She ditched the very expensive cat we have seen in commercials/clips of their show after about a year. You don’t give pets away!!! They are rich with TONS OF SPACE and plenty of family members to commit to the life of these pets. As the oldest freak in this freakshow, she should have been there to stop all of this temporary pet adoption and dumping of pets. SHAME ON HER AND ALL OF THEM. I borderline HATE these pigs.
Thanks Anna, I commented below about one of those instances before seeing your reply here. I vividly remember one episode of their show where it was treated as funny that Kendall’s large dog was locked in a hallway or entryway all day long and sh-t and piss were everywhere because the dog was abandoned there daily without contact. It made me so fuming and it’s another animal that quietly disappeared.
WOW that is f*cking disgusting.
I just cannot with people who mistreat or abandon their pets.
@Susan That was Blu, the Great Dane. I think it was a birthday present from Rob. These losers shouldn’t be allowed to own an animal, especially Kim. Although I’ll give credit where credit due, Kylie seems to take care of her pets. None of hers have “disappeared,” yet.
This makes me so mad. If you don’t value animal lives, you should NOT be a caretaker for animals. Get a stuffed animal or a virtual pet! And get off my lawn.
29 nine pets for one family? That is insane! They are so obnoxious and toxic.
I would rather see the puppy go to Michael Phelps and see Kim swim race the great white shark.
Knowing them, they only get purebred animals, which are more susceptible to various ailments. If they wanted to improve their reputation, they’d rescue one of the many homeless animals.
I don’t buy that North didn’t immediately pick out a name for her dog. Kim just loves attention and is asking the public to help name the dog just to get a good story out of it.
I don’t know how great Kendall is as a pet parent either. I remember her getting a Great Dane right as she started modeling and traveling the world. That dog was left at her mothers house locked up in a hallway or laundry room and left to shit and piss everywhere. It made me so sad that not only would she get a pet when she couldn’t be around to take care of it, but that Kris’ idea of caring for it was to lock it up for hours on end.
Not to mention that this animal seemed to disappear too, so probably another animal dumped.
Just look at this article that lists MULTIPLE dogs that Kylie, Kendall and other Kardashians have seemingly abandoned over the years. They are the worst type of pet owners.
https://www.bustle.com/articles/92378-a-definitive-ranking-of-kardashian-family-pets-from-mercy-the-cat-to-the-many-disappearing-dogs
Caitlin also got a new puppy. Hoped she will be a better owner.
It was two years before we replaced our cats. That only happened because our little Miss Pumpkin showed up crying on the back fence. Our dog is 8 and I think it will take a lot longer to have another after she dies.
she acts like they are accessories instead of the living, breathing creatures they are. i feel so sad for them.
What happened to kourtneys designer cat?
