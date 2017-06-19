“Scarlett Johansson’s last two films have bombed pretty hard” links
  June 19, 2017

  By Kaiser
  Links

"Rough Night" New York Premiere

Rough Night bombed, mostly because it was not a great movie. [LaineyGossip]
There’s been another terrorist attack in London, this one targeting Muslims. [Buzzfeed]
Deplorables interrupted a weekend show of Julius Caesar. [Dlisted]
While I like Rihanna’s dress, I just wish it was a blouse. [Go Fug Yourself]
A story about director Colin Trevorrow and “upward failing.” [Pajiba]
Seattle police officers killed a pregnant black woman, Charleena Lyles. [Jezebel]
Elle Fanning is morphing into her sister Dakota. [Popoholic]
Rihanna & DJ Khaled made music together. [OMG Blog]
The Duggars & the people in their orbit all really hate Catholics. [Starcasm]
Chris Hemsworth talks about his body and his diet. [Wonderwall]

  1. tanesha86 says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Another fatal police encounter. At this point I’m no longer even capable of surprise just hurt and frustration. I’m so tired of three senseless killings by the men and women who are supposed to be helping people and we already know there will be no consequences for the officers involved.

  2. Nem says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Londoners have it really hard these times.
    So sorry for the victims, as in France some medias don’t take it seriously (like for canada attack) as islamophobia is doing great here.
    Scarlett got what she desserves, she needs to come back home, finish her divorce, and reflect deeply on her career and public image for a reboot.

  3. Kate says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    It’s such a shame ScarJo is doing so bad. I was rooting for an Asian American actress.

  4. Phaedra says:
    June 19, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Ick at that popohollic link , why do link them, the comments are so creepy.
    I mean why do we need to read about some d-bag drooling over boobs?

  5. Margo S. says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    That article from pajiba is worth the read. Just wow. When the facts are all laid out in front of you, it’s hard to not riot.

    • Mia4s says:
      June 19, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      I made the mistake of clicking on a link to a short film Colin Trevorrow made..dude has MAJOR issues with women. I’m not 100% sure he even realizes. Short of Michael Bay he’s looking like one of the worst choices to direct the finale of a Star Wars trilogy focused on a young woman. I hope then have some serious oversight on him all through production, or hire a writer with better instincts! I mean, his current co-writer’s last two credits were Kong Skull Island (Meh, OK) and Monster Trucks (WTF?!?!?!?!?).

      But you know women just don’t have the experience blah blah blah…*head explodes in rage*

  6. tw says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Kate McKinnon is SO funny in Rough Night, but otherwise it’s not a great film. I still had fun though because of Kate.

  7. detritus says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    There is twitter video that shows the officers promising not to shoot Lyles. When she opened the door, they shot.
    A tiny pregnant woman, and they showed up armed to kill. I do not like this world.
    https://twitter.com/KeeganNYC/status/876762346294837249/video/1

  8. Mia4s says:
    June 19, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    How many Marvel movies does Scarlett have left on her contract? I keep hearing about Chris #3…and possibly #4…finishing up after the next two but is she still under contract? I can’t see them being that keen to give her a raise so my guess is she’s done soon. But after the year she’s had maybe she will take whatever they offer. Yikes.

  9. Tiffany says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Miles Teller got a public intoxication in San Diego.

    And to think all he had to do was sleep it off in the drunk tank.

  10. Pandy says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    Ah the Duggars. So holy!! Let’s count the ways.

  11. TheOtherOne says:
    June 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I kind of figured that Rough Night would suck since the only review they used in TV ads was the ONE review from Elle Magazine.

  12. Pam_L says:
    June 19, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Zoe Kravitz is killing it in that red jumper with her sleek, short hair!

