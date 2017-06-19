“Scarlett Johansson’s last two films have bombed pretty hard” links

Rough Night bombed, mostly because it was not a great movie. [LaineyGossip]

There’s been another terrorist attack in London, this one targeting Muslims. [Buzzfeed]

Deplorables interrupted a weekend show of Julius Caesar. [Dlisted]

While I like Rihanna’s dress, I just wish it was a blouse. [Go Fug Yourself]

A story about director Colin Trevorrow and “upward failing.” [Pajiba]

Seattle police officers killed a pregnant black woman, Charleena Lyles. [Jezebel]

Elle Fanning is morphing into her sister Dakota. [Popoholic]

Rihanna & DJ Khaled made music together. [OMG Blog]

The Duggars & the people in their orbit all really hate Catholics. [Starcasm]

Chris Hemsworth talks about his body and his diet. [Wonderwall]