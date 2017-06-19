“Scarlett Johansson’s last two films have bombed pretty hard” links

Rough Night bombed, mostly because it was not a great movie. [LaineyGossip]
There’s been another terrorist attack in London, this one targeting Muslims. [Buzzfeed]
Deplorables interrupted a weekend show of Julius Caesar. [Dlisted]
While I like Rihanna’s dress, I just wish it was a blouse. [Go Fug Yourself]
A story about director Colin Trevorrow and “upward failing.” [Pajiba]
Seattle police officers killed a pregnant black woman, Charleena Lyles. [Jezebel]
Elle Fanning is morphing into her sister Dakota. [Popoholic]
Rihanna & DJ Khaled made music together. [OMG Blog]
The Duggars & the people in their orbit all really hate Catholics. [Starcasm]
Chris Hemsworth talks about his body and his diet. [Wonderwall]
Another fatal police encounter. At this point I’m no longer even capable of surprise just hurt and frustration. I’m so tired of three senseless killings by the men and women who are supposed to be helping people and we already know there will be no consequences for the officers involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s indeed very frustrating and disheartening, especially on the heels of Philando Castille’s killer recently being acquitted over his death. I just can’t understand why this continues to happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is terrible. I have no words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Londoners have it really hard these times.
So sorry for the victims, as in France some medias don’t take it seriously (like for canada attack) as islamophobia is doing great here.
Scarlett got what she desserves, she needs to come back home, finish her divorce, and reflect deeply on her career and public image for a reboot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s such a shame ScarJo is doing so bad. I was rooting for an Asian American actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000000
Hell waits for her and this sanders for this racist shame fest they put on the ghost in the shell franchise..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We will always have Oscar winner Emma Stone representing asians, dont worry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Crazy rich asians needs to be a success and a beginning to a real change.
I recall my teen self so happy to see crouching tiger hidden dragon and believing i was to see a more diverse choice in my suburbs theater. I don’t want to live this kind of disappointment again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nem, did you read the book? I want to read it before the movie comes out and I would love to have some feedback.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kate sorry for the wait i have phone problems.
I ve read the first two books of the trilogy and found them really fun as a beach read.
It’s good as it doesn’t only rely on the two protagonists, it describes their family and friends, and social network.
They are perfect for film adaptation, with high drama, family secrets, etc.
It s was refreshing to have a story about non white people without clichés.
Now you have the advice of a french speaker who may not have understood all the details but it was a very very nice read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read the first two as well — didn’t even know that it was a trilogy. I totally agree with your assessment of the first two. I also like the view of upper-crust Asian society as it brushes up against British values. So much fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you graymatters and Nem! I think I’m going to read the first one this summer. And French is also my first language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ick at that popohollic link , why do link them, the comments are so creepy.
I mean why do we need to read about some d-bag drooling over boobs?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That article from pajiba is worth the read. Just wow. When the facts are all laid out in front of you, it’s hard to not riot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I made the mistake of clicking on a link to a short film Colin Trevorrow made..dude has MAJOR issues with women. I’m not 100% sure he even realizes. Short of Michael Bay he’s looking like one of the worst choices to direct the finale of a Star Wars trilogy focused on a young woman. I hope then have some serious oversight on him all through production, or hire a writer with better instincts! I mean, his current co-writer’s last two credits were Kong Skull Island (Meh, OK) and Monster Trucks (WTF?!?!?!?!?).
But you know women just don’t have the experience blah blah blah…*head explodes in rage*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here it is:
https://vimeo.com/13767360
I think it’s important for people to understand not just his issues with women, but what an obviously sh-t filmmaker he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate McKinnon is SO funny in Rough Night, but otherwise it’s not a great film. I still had fun though because of Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is twitter video that shows the officers promising not to shoot Lyles. When she opened the door, they shot.
A tiny pregnant woman, and they showed up armed to kill. I do not like this world.
https://twitter.com/KeeganNYC/status/876762346294837249/video/1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frickin sad. Sad for the kids. Sad for the victim. Sad for the family of the victim. UGH! Just so tired of these sensless tragedies. This world is so shi**y right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many Marvel movies does Scarlett have left on her contract? I keep hearing about Chris #3…and possibly #4…finishing up after the next two but is she still under contract? I can’t see them being that keen to give her a raise so my guess is she’s done soon. But after the year she’s had maybe she will take whatever they offer. Yikes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scarlett will be fine. I’m sure she’ll bounce back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She must be seething as Wonder woman proves she could have had a black widow solo film with box office success.
And there is no way they will give her it now after this double mess on her name, she is not johnny depp.
Must be karma GITS + woody allen, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. I still think she’ll be fine. Btw WW was awesome Gal Gadot is haf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miles Teller got a public intoxication in San Diego.
And to think all he had to do was sleep it off in the drunk tank.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah the Duggars. So holy!! Let’s count the ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of figured that Rough Night would suck since the only review they used in TV ads was the ONE review from Elle Magazine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zoe Kravitz is killing it in that red jumper with her sleek, short hair!
Report this comment as spam or abuse