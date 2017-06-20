Enquirer: Renée Zellweger and Doyle Bramhall are getting married

Well, Renée Zellweger is a singleton no more. The 48-year-old actress is set to walk down the aisle with her blues guitarist beau, Doyle Bramhall, who is also 48.

The couple have been together since 2012, but cited schedule conflicts as a reason that they’ve waited so long to make it legal. Renée was married (briefly) to country singer Kenny Chesney and Doyle was also married to frequent Prince collaborator Susannah Melvoin (sister to Wendy Melvoin, of Wendy and Lisa fame) before his relationship with Renée.

A source told the National Enquirer that “Doyle’s proposed to Renée so many times that even she’s lost count! But she’s finally gotten over her fears. Renée and Doyle are deeply in love and their feelings have only gotten stronger.”

As for the wedding, which sources say won’t be happening unit fall at the earliest, the couple plans on having a small dinner party and a honeymoon in Europe. Renée and Doyle will do some wedding planning in Germany, where she will be working on a new project, the romantic anthology film Berlin, I Love You.

Mild spoiler for Bridget Jones’ Baby

One project Renée would love to work on is a fourth movie in the Bridget Jones franchise. When asked by US Magazine about the series at the Greenwich International Film Festival in Connecticut earlier this month, Renee said of the possibility of revisiting the role, “Selfishly I hope so!” She added, “She’s a lot of fun!” I’m not a huge fan of the series, but there’s definitely enough material for another film. Fans surely want to see Bridget endure the trials and tribulations of motherhood and, as the Huffington Post noted (spoiler in link), the last film left open the possibility of Hugh Grant’s character returning.

Renée is also reportedly looking to do some work behind the camera, telling US, “I have something that I’m going to do this summer that I haven’t done before and so I’m looking forward to that.” And, when asked if that “something” was directing, she replied, “Yeah, we’ll see. We’ll see how that goes. We’ll see what happens!” I always like to share good news around here, so I have nothing but good wishes for these two.