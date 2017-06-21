Alex Rodriguez gushes about J-Lo, calls her ‘brilliant’ & ‘a role model’

Fresh off his European vacation with Jennifer Lopez, former baseball player/current ABC fixture Alex Rodriguez made the media rounds to talk about how wonderful his new love is.

Alex Rodriguez discussed his upcoming appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank at a press event in L.A. on Monday night. (He’s also going to be on Good Morning America.) And, as the media would much rather talk about his love life than whether or not he’s going to help finance a wannabe entrepreneur trying to sell wine for cats, the red carpet chatter revolved around Jennifer.

The 41-year-old former athlete talked about the trip, dubbed “Baecation 2017” by Jennifer (ugh), telling Extra, “The museums are always good, and just walking around Paris is awesome.” As for his 47-year-old lady love, Alex asserted that she is a huge baseball fan, with the MLB game package in all of her homes. Sure she is. I’ve been an “avid fisherwoman,” “hockey fan” and more for the love of a guy – and I definitely think I’m not the only one who has ever adopted someone’s interests.

Alex also noted how he and Jennifer are able to make their relationship work, despite their work and child rearing obligations. He said, “If you want to be together you are together. Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life.” Of Jennifer, he fawningly said, “she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the same event, he kept the “praise train” rolling, admitting, “Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met. She’s the hardest working lady.” He went on to say how Jen has had a positive influence on his daughters, 9-year-old Ella and 12-year-old Natasha, stating, “I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women’s equality. I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model.”

I don’t know what to make of this whole thing. I know when you’re in love, you tend to get a little mushy when talking about your other half, but this just seems like he’s trying too hard to make us believe the depths of their love. Those cheating accusations are probably influencing my opinion here. I tend to agree with the commenters who accuse Jennifer of having a bad picker. There’s just something “off” about this whole thing to me. And, as someone who also has suffered the consequences of having a bad picker, I hope she finds happiness, even if it’s not in her current situation. My one request, Jennifer, is that you never use “bae” again. I hate that term…and girl, you’re 47. Leave that one for the kids.

🇫🇷#baecation2017. SWIPE for more pics A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT