Alex Rodriguez gushes about J-Lo, calls her ‘brilliant’ & ‘a role model’

Fresh off his European vacation with Jennifer Lopez, former baseball player/current ABC fixture Alex Rodriguez made the media rounds to talk about how wonderful his new love is.
Alex Rodriguez discussed his upcoming appearance on ABC’s Shark Tank at a press event in L.A. on Monday night. (He’s also going to be on Good Morning America.) And, as the media would much rather talk about his love life than whether or not he’s going to help finance a wannabe entrepreneur trying to sell wine for cats, the red carpet chatter revolved around Jennifer.
The 41-year-old former athlete talked about the trip, dubbed “Baecation 2017” by Jennifer (ugh), telling Extra, “The museums are always good, and just walking around Paris is awesome.” As for his 47-year-old lady love, Alex asserted that she is a huge baseball fan, with the MLB game package in all of her homes. Sure she is. I’ve been an “avid fisherwoman,” “hockey fan” and more for the love of a guy – and I definitely think I’m not the only one who has ever adopted someone’s interests.
Alex also noted how he and Jennifer are able to make their relationship work, despite their work and child rearing obligations. He said, “If you want to be together you are together. Our kids get along really well, we’re both from New York, we’re both Latin, we’re both in our forties, we’re really enjoying life.” Of Jennifer, he fawningly said, “she really is one of the most impressive and smartest human beings I have ever met.”
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the same event, he kept the “praise train” rolling, admitting, “Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met. She’s the hardest working lady.” He went on to say how Jen has had a positive influence on his daughters, 9-year-old Ella and 12-year-old Natasha, stating, “I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women’s equality. I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model.”
I don’t know what to make of this whole thing. I know when you’re in love, you tend to get a little mushy when talking about your other half, but this just seems like he’s trying too hard to make us believe the depths of their love. Those cheating accusations are probably influencing my opinion here. I tend to agree with the commenters who accuse Jennifer of having a bad picker. There’s just something “off” about this whole thing to me. And, as someone who also has suffered the consequences of having a bad picker, I hope she finds happiness, even if it’s not in her current situation. My one request, Jennifer, is that you never use “bae” again. I hate that term…and girl, you’re 47. Leave that one for the kids.
Photos: WENN.com and Backgrid
Maybe she’s found her Justin Theroux? Although I agree, baecation is THE WORST
Did Justin Theroux cheat on Jennifer Aniston? The A Rod cheating rumors are persistent. I’m guessing these photos are trying to put that all to rest.
I don’t know about the cheating – I was just thinking more along the lines of being with someone who enjoys the celebrity game. Jen Anniston seemed to find her match in that with Theroux, I feel like JLo and ARod are the same.
She will continue to use the word ‘bae’ in anything as long as it’s still a thing. She’s 47 but she will really really do & say anything to remain “cool” & relevant to the younger crowd.
As far as these 2 go…..I’m sorry to say, it won’t last. It just won’t. I believe he’s likes her, maybe even a lot right now, but he’ll get bored. Not to mention that he’s a huge opportunist & being with her raises his relevancy once again. Plus, she’s super needy. She needs her man around 24/7 & he’ll tire of it. Once he’s gotten all he can get from her & from being with her, he’ll bail…sooner or later
I agree.
I’m not particularly up to the play on Alex but from what I’ve seen & read he seems like a giant douche. JoLo has always had appalling taste in men so it seems she is running true to form. She’ll probably marry him for 6-9 months.
Love the not even trying to be ‘candid’ photos.
It’s Bennifer all over again, except she’s actually managed to downgrade.
For one, I like that she is wearing something comfortable, sneakers insteadof high heels. So it seems they were on a proper holiday instead of just a self promotion tour in Paris. It still is weird they invite paparazzi to tag along while exploring the sights. And I think the feeling of this relationship being off is because we all know how such public display of affection ends
So Jennifer is *the* role model for his daughters? What a lovely compliment about their mother. 🙄
I know right! I tought the same thing. A role model who forbids anyone to look her in the eyes, must have all rooms painted white, Jo Malone candles, etc. Someone who writes “must not have an ego” as a pre-requisite for an assistant job.
And then sings that she is still Jenny from the block. The hypocrisy is overwhelming. Bad model. Absolutely.
All true, but i meant what a “compliment” for his daughters’ mother, referring to his girlfriend of a few months as *the* role model for them. I’m not very good at typing out sarcasm. 😉
smcollins that was was my exact thought when I read that statement. As a daughter (of a wonderful mother) who is also a stepdaughter, (of a wonderful stepmother) that made my hair stand up. You don’t have to discount one to elevate the other.
It’s hard to believe that she’s 47, she looks a lot younger. Just really lucky with genetics, or..?
Or, exactly.
It’s good genes, no sun, no dairy, clean meat (no hormones or antibiotics added) no smoking, no booze, the most expensives skincares (laser, peeling, oxygen, botox in very little amount…)
And the fact that she’s sporting a full-face makeup during la ballade des paparazzis.
I’m always wondering about het packing for a trip like this. Every day different shoes, accesories, full makeup. I wonder how many people travel with her.
yes! The amount of luggage she must take is probably insane
How many people travel with her – my guess is she has some kind of an entourage, and not just two-three people.
This reminded me of an interview with her on Oprah maybe, she said she’s never been out alone on the street for smth like 20years.
Role model? WHY?
The first thing I ever knew about her was the big tush (no body shaming here) and romantic (or not) history. Her voice and music are mediocre and she’s mediocre in movies too, imo. Not that it matters, I don’t see her as a role model and there is nothing I admire about her. Although she’s orange sometimes, it’s an ugly orange and we don’t like it in my land. She was very ambitious from the beginning, ok, and reached a high level of success. But did so other people. And her part in MA’s marriage breakup with the his wife at that time? I am still wondering, sigh.
Add me in. Everything about her is overproduced, because there’s no real talent behind it. We can say she dances well, but her dance moves are completely generic, nothing that Ciara or Beyonce can’t do (and way better).
He needs her. It’s exhausting. I won’t be shocked on if they milk it for a long time or breakup tomorrow.
Her ambition is to be admired. Dating men not on her level who cheat is not!
I’m so glad I’m not the only one who dislikes the “Bae” thing ( I refuse to call it a word). Who am I kidding, I hate it with a passion,lol.
I think her life is exhausting. Trying so hard to look cool and young,her true self melts in every relationship, trying to stay relevant , not counting her professional life.
I read that bae means poop in Danish, so when people say “my bae” they’re kind of calling someone a piece of sh*t.
Hahaha sweet!!
He seems to have the ability to make women fall really hard for him – has them thinking he’s the one, etc. Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson come to mind, though of course JLo does this sort of thing all the time with any random dude.
With this couple specifically, me thinks doth protest a bit too much
And, I forgot to add, he seems to really mess up the women he’s involved with. Didn’t Diaz and Hudson both reportedly get breast implants because he wanted it?
All of his exes except maybe Wojcicki had or got really bad, really fake looking implants
I thought Drake was the one about four months ago. Anyone remember when P Diddy was the one, when Casper was the one. Jlo has all the money in the world and appears to be searching for love ❤️ with all the wrong men. Wishing her luck with ARod.
Meh. She was staunchly NY when she was with Ben, a loyal Red Sox fan. I mean, there are several pics of her over the years at a ballgame.
Does she like the attention? Oh yes.
But more than Eva Longoria, Scarlett Johansson, or Halle Berry, both who have also had tumultuous love lives these past few years but seem to escape the extent of scrutiny.
Thing is Jennifer has never been to rehab or glamorize drugs or violence. She dances and sings and makes millions and now she is happy–good for her.
I can’t hate her for that. She likes to use the word “bae,” language is organic. Who cares? What’s the harm?
None of this social media blitz can convince me that he’s anything but a d-bag with a wandering dong. Chica has terrible taste in men.
What in the world is going on in the last photo? Looks like she’s half sitting on- half backed into him to the point where he’s in actual pain!
Lol, “baecation”– she cracks me up! I love it. But him, “I’m a big, big promoter of women’s equality”–what an extensive vocabulary! he reminds me of a certain other BS’er, just a hairs breadth away from saying “bigly.”
Jennifer will always be Jennifer and I love her for it.
She is a role model. In the Hollywood world of nepotism she rose to the top because of hard work. She’s the hardest working woman in the business and only one of three WOC in the Forbes list of the Highest paid women in Hollywood. 25 years and still on top.
I love them together. I can’t help it. I hated when she dated that creepy looking back up dancer. They are both gorgeous and look amazing together. Will it last? Of course not. But let’s all enjoy it while we can!
she has marginal talent but she really does work her butt off. That I can not hate on. I am from Miami and these 2 have both been a huge presences here and I know they have been friends for a while so it seems weird to me that it took this long for them to hook up.
JLo is drama! I like her and I like the black off the should shirt. But Arod, not feeling it. I don’t think either is that into each other.
