I’ve said before that I actually sort of like the Hadid sisters. They are not my favorite people or anything, but I’m okay with them as celebrities/models. So… I guess I’m on Team Bella Hadid in the upcoming Bella Wars: Rise of the Bellas. According to Star Magazine, Bella Hadid was very irritated when someone referred to her as Bella “Look At Me, I’m A Hot Mess” Thorne. Yeah, I can understand the irritation. I would not want to be associated with Thorne either.

Same name, very different stars! During a trip to New York, model Bella Hadid didn’t appreciate an autograph-seeker mistaking her for wild-child actress Bella Thorne.

According to one witness, Bella “snapped, ‘I’m not her, I’m the classy Bella – and I wear more clothes!’” The witness says it was obvious Hadid didn’t have much respect for the 19-year-old Thorne, who regularly steps out in see-through tops and tattooed “Wild Kitty” on her thighs.

But a Thorne source says the former Disney darling couldn’t care less if her name twin likes her or not. “The Hadids may rule fashion, but Bella Thorne finds her whole crew so pretentious and snotty,” sniffs a pal. “One woman’s ‘classy’ is another woman’s ‘stuck up!’”

My guess is that Hadid didn’t really call herself “the classy Bella,” because ew, so judgy. How about “I’m the Bella who isn’t trying to be a messier Lindsay Lohan”? Or “I’m the Bella who isn’t banging Scott Disick for attention”? I’m just saying, I doubt The Hadid One thinks of herself as “classy.” But I could definitely see The Thorne One milking this grudge for attention for a long-ass time. May you stay safe in the upcoming Bella Wars. Choose your alliances carefully – one day, you could be talking to an Izzy and suddenly she turns into a Bella.

Also: can we just agree that the “Wild Kitty” thigh tattoo was always going to be a tacky choice?

2017 Los Angeles Film Festival Screening Of 'You Get Me'

44 Responses to “Battle of the Bellas: Bella Hadid & Bella Thorne hate each other, apparently”

  1. InVain says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Ugh, Thorne looks like she crawled straight out of a crack den. Sad.

  2. Shambles says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Bella Thorne is a mess and a half, but I do really hope Bella Hadid didn’t actually call herself “classy.” That truly is just gross.

    • detritus says:
      June 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

      yeah, and i’m not sure the person who does nude photo shoots and showed up to a gala in a lace catsuit for ex-bf revenge should be throwing hate about a lack of clothing and class.

      These made up fights make me upset. Theres absolutely no reason for these girls to be having it out. There’s room for both twits.

    • FLORC says:
      June 27, 2017 at 4:48 pm

      I believe Bella H. Absolutely said that classy belle comment. And that is was meant in fun/promoting herself and playing off the mistake. It sounds like a genuine, in the moment comeback.

  3. Anya says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I don’t see the problem with classy.
    (Go hiding shamefully)

  4. Sherry Phillips says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Bella Hadid is growing on me as a model. I like the Hadid sisters.

    Bella Thorne is a Lohan in the making. She should take cues from her former cast mate, Zendaya.

  5. Pandy says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Bella Thorne looks like she will have “issues” in the future, but she’s very pretty.

  6. burnsie says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I understand Bella Hadid’s frustration at being confused w a total mess; but she does *not* wear more clothes than Bella Thorne – she just wears *nicer* clothes than Bella Thorne

  7. Ebon says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:39 am

    These nobodies

  8. FishBeard says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I have a weird soft spot for Bella Hadid. I know almost nothing about her or her sister but I like her. That said, LOL at being mistaken for Thorne. That’s gotta sting.

  9. Bridget says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Bella Thorne may be a mess and a half, but she’a also a working actress since she was a kid, and everything she has she has hustled for herself. Bella Hadid, on the other hand, is sitting in judgement at the top of a pile of her father’s money.

    Not to mention, Bella Thorne is just one giant reminder of how much show business can screw up a kid. That is not a girl who looks like she’s in a good place in life.

  10. Miss b says:
    June 27, 2017 at 10:49 am

    #teamnoone

  11. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 27, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Swifty feminism hard at work. Ugh. I wish I could banish her entire squad to a herring canning factory in Warsaw or something. Nothing against Warsaw but just making sure it’s somewhere where the residents have zero shits to give.

  12. Tw says:
    June 27, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Full body leotard to a gala hardly screams classy.

  13. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 27, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Bella Thorne is a mouth breather. Literally.

  14. Alisha says:
    June 27, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Bella Thorne was actually very pretty once and has worked since she was a kid. Bella Hadid is made of plastic surgery and nepotism. Given the choice I’d rather hang with Thorne. She seems like she needs a real friend anyway.

  15. Twink says:
    June 27, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    I’m actuality team the other Bella. Hadid supposedly called Selena a wh…e at the Met Gala. She just seems very mean girl. I actually think Thorne has talent and screen presence from a couple movies and shows I’ve seen her in. If it weren’t for nepotism, this facially challenged Hadid would be nowhere.

  16. Otaku fairy says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    “I’m the classy Bella- and I wear more clothes!” Ew. Guess neither Bella is particularly likable then. In this case the messier* one is right about something: One woman’s “classy” is another one’s ‘stuck-up prude’.
    *Didn’t Bella Hadid get a DUI when she was 18? Classy.

  17. teacakes says:
    June 27, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    This isn’t even a fight, it’s like a scuffle between instagram nobodies.

  18. Mar says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Let’s ask Zendaya what she thinks.

  19. Plibersek says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Hmm. No comment.

  20. Zelda says:
    June 27, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Dunno if Hadid actually said that, but it does sound like something her mother would say.

