Battle of the Bellas: Bella Hadid & Bella Thorne hate each other, apparently

I’ve said before that I actually sort of like the Hadid sisters. They are not my favorite people or anything, but I’m okay with them as celebrities/models. So… I guess I’m on Team Bella Hadid in the upcoming Bella Wars: Rise of the Bellas. According to Star Magazine, Bella Hadid was very irritated when someone referred to her as Bella “Look At Me, I’m A Hot Mess” Thorne. Yeah, I can understand the irritation. I would not want to be associated with Thorne either.
Same name, very different stars! During a trip to New York, model Bella Hadid didn’t appreciate an autograph-seeker mistaking her for wild-child actress Bella Thorne.
According to one witness, Bella “snapped, ‘I’m not her, I’m the classy Bella – and I wear more clothes!’” The witness says it was obvious Hadid didn’t have much respect for the 19-year-old Thorne, who regularly steps out in see-through tops and tattooed “Wild Kitty” on her thighs.
But a Thorne source says the former Disney darling couldn’t care less if her name twin likes her or not. “The Hadids may rule fashion, but Bella Thorne finds her whole crew so pretentious and snotty,” sniffs a pal. “One woman’s ‘classy’ is another woman’s ‘stuck up!’”
My guess is that Hadid didn’t really call herself “the classy Bella,” because ew, so judgy. How about “I’m the Bella who isn’t trying to be a messier Lindsay Lohan”? Or “I’m the Bella who isn’t banging Scott Disick for attention”? I’m just saying, I doubt The Hadid One thinks of herself as “classy.” But I could definitely see The Thorne One milking this grudge for attention for a long-ass time. May you stay safe in the upcoming Bella Wars. Choose your alliances carefully – one day, you could be talking to an Izzy and suddenly she turns into a Bella.
Also: can we just agree that the “Wild Kitty” thigh tattoo was always going to be a tacky choice?
Ugh, Thorne looks like she crawled straight out of a crack den. Sad.
I’m not familiar with this girl other than seeing her on the daily fail but she seems to her gone off the rails lately.
Bella Thorne is a mess and a half, but I do really hope Bella Hadid didn’t actually call herself “classy.” That truly is just gross.
yeah, and i’m not sure the person who does nude photo shoots and showed up to a gala in a lace catsuit for ex-bf revenge should be throwing hate about a lack of clothing and class.
These made up fights make me upset. Theres absolutely no reason for these girls to be having it out. There’s room for both twits.
I believe Bella H. Absolutely said that classy belle comment. And that is was meant in fun/promoting herself and playing off the mistake. It sounds like a genuine, in the moment comeback.
I don’t see the problem with classy.
(Go hiding shamefully)
Its one of those things, when you call youself it, it proves you aren’t.
No one who says, “I’m classy” is actually classy, the very act negates it.
Plus when directly comparing yourself to someone else, and putting them down, thats the opposite definition of class.
Ah, ok. I didn’t know.
Detritus
This. Just this.
Indeed. The late Classy Freddie Blasse comes to mind.
What Detritus said, plus Hadid is revealing what she bases her worth and other women’s worth on with that attitude. There’s a difference between someone like Adele or Zendaya who’s just content to ‘wear more clothes’ but is woke about it and someone who’s catty and sexist enough to actually think that makes them superior to other women in 2017.
Bella Hadid is growing on me as a model. I like the Hadid sisters.
Bella Thorne is a Lohan in the making. She should take cues from her former cast mate, Zendaya.
To be fair, so should everyone lol.
Bella Thorne looks like she will have “issues” in the future, but she’s very pretty.
Agree! Her hair and clothes are horrendous to me but B.Thorne is unquestionably very beautiful whereas B.Hadid has a face that looks “wrong”, unbalanced and not appealing … her figure is great though
I understand Bella Hadid’s frustration at being confused w a total mess; but she does *not* wear more clothes than Bella Thorne – she just wears *nicer* clothes than Bella Thorne
These nobodies
I have a weird soft spot for Bella Hadid. I know almost nothing about her or her sister but I like her. That said, LOL at being mistaken for Thorne. That’s gotta sting.
Bella Thorne may be a mess and a half, but she’a also a working actress since she was a kid, and everything she has she has hustled for herself. Bella Hadid, on the other hand, is sitting in judgement at the top of a pile of her father’s money.
Not to mention, Bella Thorne is just one giant reminder of how much show business can screw up a kid. That is not a girl who looks like she’s in a good place in life.
I know, one at least had to work for what she has. The other one would be nowhere without her corrupt father.
So glad someone mentioned her disgusting father.
This
Yup. +1 million.
#teamnoone
Bella Hadid also makes racist remarks on twitter about stealing a black mans chicken. I can’t stand her and her equally clueless sister.
Oh my god really? That’s sick. What a b*tch!
Swifty feminism hard at work. Ugh. I wish I could banish her entire squad to a herring canning factory in Warsaw or something. Nothing against Warsaw but just making sure it’s somewhere where the residents have zero shits to give.
What does Taylor have to do with this?
Really? I’m not allowed to draw a comparison between good girl, slut shaming Swift and a good girl, slut shaming member of her squad? Mmkay.
Bella Hadid is not in Taylor’s “squad”and never has been. Her sister Gigi is, so you may be confusing sisters.
When Ariana Grande was the rumored other woman in the Weeknd break-up Swifty’s squad went after her. Granted, Bella could have had nothing to do with that but I’m not convinced that set doesn’t think/feel the same. Internet consensus is divided and now I’m mad I’ll never get those five minutes of my life back lol.
Well, I think Swift is the most famous woman who embodies the negative aspects of white feminism. Caring only for herself, using feminism as a stepping stone only when neccessary, and throwing other women under the bus when they don’t conform to Swifts idea of worthwhile/feminist. She also furthers the madonna/whore trope with her innocent school girl act, and her treatment of Kanye was racist. Especially since she is fully aware of the narratives she creates.
So yeah, T Swift comes up a lot when discussing feminism and slut shaming and good girls. I tihnk she’s a fairly easy to use benchmark as most people are aware of her image and what she stands for.
Well said.
Full body leotard to a gala hardly screams classy.
Bella Thorne is a mouth breather. Literally.
Bella Thorne was actually very pretty once and has worked since she was a kid. Bella Hadid is made of plastic surgery and nepotism. Given the choice I’d rather hang with Thorne. She seems like she needs a real friend anyway.
I’m actuality team the other Bella. Hadid supposedly called Selena a wh…e at the Met Gala. She just seems very mean girl. I actually think Thorne has talent and screen presence from a couple movies and shows I’ve seen her in. If it weren’t for nepotism, this facially challenged Hadid would be nowhere.
+1 Plus that whole used tampons in the car daddy bought for you stuff doesn’t really scream class in the way Hadid may think it does…
+2 Nepotism and plastic surgery.
“I’m the classy Bella- and I wear more clothes!” Ew. Guess neither Bella is particularly likable then. In this case the messier* one is right about something: One woman’s “classy” is another one’s ‘stuck-up prude’.
*Didn’t Bella Hadid get a DUI when she was 18? Classy.
This isn’t even a fight, it’s like a scuffle between instagram nobodies.
Let’s ask Zendaya what she thinks.
Hmm. No comment.
Dunno if Hadid actually said that, but it does sound like something her mother would say.
