Ryan Murphy:  Versace’s killer got away with it due to homophobia

The cast of Ryan Murphy’s latest TV project, American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace graces the cover of this week’s issue of Entertainment Weekly. Inside the magazine are photos of the show’s cast in character. The photos were taken at Versace’s actual former home in Miami. In recalling the photo shoot, Penelope Cruz, who plays Donatella Versace, said the experience was “very moving, sometimes disturbing.”
The pictures prove that the casting for this project was spot-on. In addition to Penelope, you can see Edgar Ramirez as the late fashion designer, Darren Criss as killer Andrew Cunanan and Ricky Martin as Versace’s longtime partner, model Antonio D’Amico. Oh, Ricky Martin…let’s all take a moment to drink this in…
Okay, I’m back. Inside the magazine, Ryan says that the issues surrounding the murder, primarily sexuality and homophobia, are just as relevant today as they were back in 1997, when the crime was committed.
The more I had read about it the more I was startled by the fact that [Versace killer Andrew Cunanan] really was only allowed to get away with it because of homophobia. There was this great apathy about it and nobody cared and I think part of that was because it seemed like gay people were disposable in our culture.
Ryan, who had hinted that the next season of American Horror Story would deal with the 2016 election, says that Versace’s tale is also very relevant in our current tense political climate regarding issues in the LGBTQ community:
I think it does open a discussion and I think it’s the perfect timing based on this president we have. One of the reasons I wanted to do this was I felt that Obama was a president who I revered. He was my president. I felt there was so much progress in terms of gay rights and rights for any marginalized group of people. Suddenly, it felt like Trump is inaugurated and the door closed and there’s fear again and they’re trying to take away everything that we fought for for so long. This is a bracing cold slap against the policies that the current government has. We celebrate gay people and gay creativity. So I think it’s the perfect time to put that on.
This new season of American Crime Story isn’t slated to debut for months (it’s looking like sometime early in 2018), and I don’t know if I’ll be able to wait. Ryan’s been putting out some quality work (well, with the exception of Scream Queens) and I cannot wait to see this one.
Step inside the Versace mansion. See exclusive photos of ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: #AmericanCrimeStory’: https://t.co/1UYCXChyWR pic.twitter.com/BCQIhm4mtu
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 21, 2017
Ryan Murphy says The Assassination of Gianni Versace is a 'bracing cold slap' against Trump https://t.co/c8RThABFhj
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 22, 2017
God he looks so much like Gianni it’s crazy.
Also never would have guessed that was Penelope.
I think Penelope still needs an extra tan to play Donatella, but the cast looks sooooo good.
I really, really thought that was Holly Madison.
The casting looks perfect. Can’t wait to see it.
I can’t wait to see it. I was so excited to see this photoshoot, I sort of assumed that the series would come out soon, like by the end of summer.
I don’t understand what he means with: “he got away with it”. ????
Versace was surprised outside his home.
Cunanan was then aggressively hunted down by the police and surrounded until he took his own life.
So, while that may not have been a “bad” outcome given the crimes… I don’t understand what he got away with.
I was kind of confused by that too…
Ditto.
Even if i don’t remember the events, the BBC aired a documentary a few years ago that showed that the killer was aggressively hunted down and surrounded before he killed himself within 9days of killing Gianni.
What i found interesting was that the killer had been on a multiple state killing spree lasting 3mths, and Gianni was the latest in a long line of victims.
By the time he killed Gianni, he had already been placed on the FBI’s most wanted list.
I think he means the crimes leading up to the Versace shooting. Cunanan had killed several other gay men across the country for months before he got to Florida and no one seemed to care about that at the time until the 3rd or 4th victim and then the FBI got involved.
It wasn’t until he killed someone famous that the manhunt began and police got involved.
Agreed. Milk’s killer got away with it by using the Twinkie defense. That was outrageous. This guy killed himself to avoid prison. Not the same thing
Alex, just a note on the so-called Twinky defense. This was coined by a journalist. Twinkies were never mentioned at the trial. The defense was diminished capacity, but because diet was mentioned, the term stuck. White was convicted of voluntary manslaughter [outrage, of course] He later committed suicide. I do not mean to be argumentative. I am glad you brought up Harvey Milk. I’m 64, and my daughter is gay. Milk is a true hero of mine.
@third ginger I know the phrase was coined by a reporter. He basically got off though because that was clear murder 1. That was my point with the comparison. I hope that makes more sense.
I wasn’t around for Milk either but I got to know him (through articles and stories) after Penn played him in Milk. With Pride coming up in NYC it happened to be on my mind. I’m sure he means a lot to the LGBTQIA community still. It’s sad that his ability to DO more was cut short
I think he means before the killing. Cunanan killed several (non-famous) gay men before Versace. At least five older wealthy men were murdered by him in a period of about 3 months. He was a serial killer. He was definitely being hunted by law enforcement but maybe Murphy feels that more could have been done and wasn’t because it was gay man killing gay men. I don’t know enough of the details to have an opinion on whether that’s true.
Ok that makes more sense. I wasn’t alive when this occurred so I only know that vague details.
@Mia4s, I wasn’t aware of that! I was reading the other day that Gianni was into money laundering, that he was heavily involved with the Italian Mafia, and that was the reason he was killed.
I’m sorry to hear other gay men died, but it’s a relief that Cunanan wasn’t hired by the mafia, or anything like that.
Naomi Klein was right when she said the media is addicted to Trump.
I think we’re all addicted to Trump. He has too much power and exercises it completely irresponsibly.
Ricky is looking hot!
I vividly remember the nationwide manhunt for Cunanan – it was the top story on 24 hour news. Hell, I even remember the police trade-off with him on the houseboat in a harbor. Had he not killed himself I have no doubt he’d, at the very least, be in prison for life. I wonder if they will highlight the other people Cunanan murdered or just reference it in passing?
Apparently Finn Wittrock is playing one of the other murdered men, so I imagine we’ll be seeing one more victim’s story (although not as in depth) at least.
It looks great and can’t wait to see it. Anything by Ryan Murphy is worth checking out to me. But I don’t understand what Murphy is referring to, that Cunanan got away with it. Cunanan was a serial killer across state lines and I think that always makes catching them much more difficult, if not impossible. Maybe Cunanan was already a suspect and authorities didn’t act on it until he murdered someone famous?
He is right almost nobody outside of the gay community cared about him killing gay men until he murdered a famous gay man.
