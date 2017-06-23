Bill Cosby will tour America, educating men about sexual assault. Seriously.

Bill Cosby arrives for the second full day of jury deliberations

Bill Cosby’s sexual abuse case ended in mistrial last weekend. Apparently, two jurors were holdouts, because some people just can’t wrap their heads around actual consent, and how if you drug a woman into submission, that is not the same thing as consent. The whole thing is pretty awful and I would have thought that Bill Cosby would just go home and wait quietly for the retrial (which the DA says will happen). But Cosby will be going back to work, according to his lawyer. What work? Well, he’s going to tour the country with a series of “town hall meetings” to educate people about “sexual violence.” No, really.

Less than one week after a judge declared Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case a mistrial, the embattled actor-comedian is gearing up to “get back to work.” On Thursday, Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, told Good Day Alabama host Janice Rogers that the actor is planning to hold a series of town hall meetings starting “sometime in July” to help educate young men and women about sexual violence – specifically, the threat of being accused of inappropriate behavior.

“This is bigger than Bill Cosby,” Wyatt said on the show. “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes, of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things they shouldn’t be doing. And it also affects married men.”

Wyatt’s reference to married men is a nod to the primary argument made by Cosby’s defense attorney Brian McMonagle, that Cosby was a man who had been unfaithful to his wife, but not a perpetrator of sexual assault, as accuser Andrea Constand had testified. Added Ebonee Benson, a spokeswoman for Camille Cosby, “Laws are changing, the statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended, so this is why people need to be educated on … a brush against the shoulder. Anything at this point can be considered sexual assault. It’s a good thing to be educated about the laws.”

[From Rolling Stone]

Some people don’t believe “rape culture” is a thing. Please don’t be one of those people. This is rape culture. When a man who has admitted to drugging and sexually assaulting women considers himself a sexual assault educator, that is rape culture. When Rolling Stone contacted Cosby’s lawyer to clarify some of the topics of Cosby’s speeches, he said: “Laws are changing. Statute of limitations are being amended. It’s important to educate people that you could be at a baseball game and it could be crowded and a young man could try to squeeze through and accidentally touch a young lady’s butt or breast by mistake and that could be considered sexual assault. It’s imperative that we educate people that want to be educated.” I have no words. Way to minimize and normalize what Cosby actually did and what he’s been accused of.

Photos courtesy of BACKGRID and Getty.

 

67 Responses to “Bill Cosby will tour America, educating men about sexual assault. Seriously.”

  1. Chaine says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:42 am

    “To avoid being accused of rape, don’t drug women and rape them.” Naaaah, he’s not going to say that.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      June 23, 2017 at 9:58 am

      It would be a very short lecture (tour) if he did. I can’t believe this, or that people would actually go to listen to this disgusting POS “educate” them about sexual violence. Will people have to pay for the privilege and benefit of his vast experience in the subject? What is the world coming to?

      Reply
  2. Bridget says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Anything can be considered sexual assault nowadays. A brush on the shoulder, drugging them and having sex without their consent… it’s a fine line to make the distinction.

    Has no one explained to these idiots that a mistrial is not an acquittal?

    Reply
  3. NeexKC says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I hope he has a stroke on stage.

    Reply
  4. HadToChangeMyName says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Shut the F**k up, Bill. At his age, you would think he’d have some self-awareness. Tired of these entitled a-holes.

    Reply
  5. CynicalAnn says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Um. What the what.

    Reply
  6. Alisha says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:47 am

    “Educate” you mean “advise them on how to get away with it”. F*ck him with a rusty jackhammer.

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      June 23, 2017 at 10:18 am

      Yes, exactly. How to get away with sexual assault 101.

      Poor, poor men. They have fallen victim to vicious women everywhere who are luring in dark back alleys for any men to come by and accuse him of rape. Or standing in crowds waiting for an innocent man who is walking by and yell “SEXUAL ASSAULT”. Good thing, that precious Bill comes to their rescue! To all of our rescue to be exact. I hope he also holds seminars for women, so us dummies will finally understand that when a man squeezes our butts or breasts it was just an accident!

      Reply
  7. minx says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Nobody wants to hear what this guy says.

    Reply
  8. Birdix says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:49 am

    It’s amazing that a person known for his humanity and wisdom would end up having so little of both. He did a great job of creating a public persona that was entirely different than his true self. Interesting to see that unravel–guess he realizes it’s too late to save his legacy? Or this is a desperate last ditch effort to create a different one?

    Reply
    • MC2 says:
      June 23, 2017 at 11:02 am

      I thought that he was wise & a humanitarian too until this came out & then I went back into his past. There were inklings into the kind of man he was from throwing others under the bus to save himself, telling black men how to be & putting them down, manipulating the press, being controlling, etc. I think he is an example of a control freak run awry that had a great PR persona that was total crap all along. He was always a good actor & a psycho.

      Reply
  9. Sitonit says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:50 am

    This is diplorable and this man is disgusting. Misogyny has got to stop and let us begin with no longer supporting this pig. Go away Cosby.

    Reply
  10. QueenElisabeth says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Perhaps Casey Anthony can open for him, on ‘Coping with toddlers’
    or Oj simpson could give a speech about ‘Divorcing for Dummies’

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:52 am

    What the f-k
    What the f-k
    What the f-k
    This cannot be happening. This is insane. He really thinks anyone wants to hear what he has to say? Naw bitch. How about apologizing for being a rapist for the last 40 years huh?? How about some of that. That’s the only think I wanna hear coming out of his mouth.

    Reply
  12. Tania says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I’m sure Donald Trump will join him up on stage.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      June 23, 2017 at 10:24 am

      This is the world we live in: a sexual assaulter for a POTUS, my childhood hero a serial rapist. Neither of these two ass-wipes being held accountable for their actions.

      Philando Castile? I’m just…I cannot.

      AND I just finished The Keepers last night and it’s just all too f*cking depressing.

      Reply
      • greenmonster says:
        June 23, 2017 at 10:38 am

        I was just thinking about the world we live in and how to describe it best. I compared it to Handmaid’s Tale. This is what could have happened in the early stages of the story.
        Misogyny, racism and hate has made it’s way out of the shadows and is hiding now in plain sight. But so many people don’t take it seriously and I don’t get that. This story drives me nuts, but many people I know react to it as if it just some silly gossip. It is not. It’s rape culture. It’s a slap in the face of every rape suvivor and every woman.

  13. Lorelai says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:54 am

    This is another batshit INSANE story in a year where we literally can’t keep up because they’re coming at us so fast.
    Unbelievable.

    Reply
  14. Chelly says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:55 am

    He always gave me creepy vibes. When I would watch the Cosby show he was always so touchy, grabby, kissy. I knew he wasn’t right, & every damn day he’s proving what a vile pos he really is. Pig

    Reply
  15. The New Classic says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I don’t wanna live on this planet anymore.

    Reply
  16. Harryg says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I’m… speechless.
    Repulsive!!!

    Reply
  17. Jensies says:
    June 23, 2017 at 9:59 am

    This is beyond repulsive, it’s incredibly triggering to those of us who have suffered sexual assault. F this guy, f the culture that serves him, f anyone who goes to these rape seminars. This is what protests are for.

    Reply
  18. attackofthekb says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I have just sat here in stunned silence since I read this. Y’all we are never going to win. Maybe it’s the hangover getting me down. His face is the last thing I wanted to see but to read the story is a jaw dropper. His poor victims.

    Reply
  19. third ginger says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I love how the representative singles out “athletes” and “married men” Are they really going to peddle this bullshit to a public who knows how many male college athletes have gotten away with sexual assault. Here in Virginia, we had a case in which the offenders were punished AFTER they graduated. As for the married men. Avoid criminal behavior first, and then try giving a thought as to why you are cheating on your wife.

    Reply
  20. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:05 am

    My stomach actually did one of those involuntary nausea flips. There have been so many times in this past year when I just want to give up on the world and hole up in a bunker or something but then I remind myself that that’s what the racists and misogynists and violent assholes want us to do – they want good people to collapse under the weight of their assaults and give up so tney can do what tney want, unchecked. So nope, I’ll keep fighting and educating running my mouth and reading and posting. Sad times.

    Reply
  21. Beth says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    How could his wife let him do this?

    Reply
  22. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:09 am

    You mean he’s going to tell them the secrets of getting away with it?

    To me, he showed his true colors years ago at an awards show. He was such a hateful MFer when approached…I despise him & Camille. She makes me sick how she’s always laughing her ass off. I have a gut feeling that she’s as evil a bitch as he is.

    Reply
  23. Monsy says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:10 am

    The phrase ” everything is possible”has taken a terrifying new meaning lately

    Reply
  24. Capepopsie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I’m lost for words!

    Reply
  25. Cleo says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:14 am

    He’s a repugnant troglodyte.

    Reply
  26. Emma33 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I’m starting to think this guy is a sociopath, this doubling-down is all about power…he felt like these women took some of his power away, and now he’s going to get them back.

    Reply
  27. Emily says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:33 am

    I have a lot of thoughts, but the most pervasive is:

    GRRROOOOOOOOSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!

    Reply
  28. Tiffany :) says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:34 am

    “You could be at a baseball game and it could be crowded and a young man could try to squeeze through and accidentally touch a young lady’s butt or breast by mistake and that could be considered sexual assault”

    Wtf?!?! I’ve had my bits grabbed intentionally so MANY f’ing times, this ENRAGES me!!!! Stop with the “accidentally touch” bullsh*t! We know you, we’ve dealt with it before. Your lies will not stand.

    Reply
  29. QQ says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:37 am

    A) What is he Trolling for fresh vics now??
    B) They might as well DNA swab all the “students” that show up to Learn how to not get accused??!!? .. just for Future sex assault kits??! WTF this is so Bizarre
    C) He Needs to go with God IMMEDIATELY.. well Spike Lee said Go With God, In this Case, Satan Can come pick him up already, Old Moley Aberrant F*ck

    Reply
  30. BJ says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Accidentally touch a young lady’s breast or butt VS putting pills in a young lady’s drink ,disrobing her and inserting your penis in her while she is unconscious or semi conscious .
    No woman claimed Pill Cosby only touched her breast or butt.

    Let the idiot do his little tour,everything he says will be recorded and can be used as evidence in the retrial.

    Reply
  31. Northern_Girl 20 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:39 am

    This just .. I have no words. I really didn’t think his story could get worse – even after the acquital or whatever and now this.

    Reply
  32. Cannibell says:
    June 23, 2017 at 10:49 am

    He must be living in some celebrity echo chamber hall of mirrors to come up with an idea like this. And woe betide the lesser mortals (publicists, promoters, marketing people) who sign on, unless they’re endgame is career suicide or a position in the Trump White House.

    Reply
  33. JezMyOpinion says:
    June 23, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Is he going to tell them how to purchase quaaludes on the down low and to just pay cash for them?

    Reply
  34. NeoCleo says:
    June 23, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Well, the man IS an expert on all the how to’s. At this point the jokes for comedians will just write themselves.

    Reply
  35. Squiggisbig says:
    June 23, 2017 at 11:57 am

    It’s amazing to me that he has so quickly gone from stumbling, blind, and near death to able to do a speaking tour so quickly. Just the medicinal properties of a mistrial I guess.

    Reply
  36. HoustonGrl says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    OMG all the minimizing. Please let them minimize their way into disappearing. For good.

    Reply
  37. Reece says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Comment deleted by user due to multiple expletives.

    Reply
  38. Tia says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Jesus take the wheel – who is this guys PR person? Idi Amin?

    Reply
  39. Melanie Coombs says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Won’t help him gain back love and adoration. He’s a pig. I hope he drops dead. Alone.

    Reply
  40. lls says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    This man, and I use that term loosely, needs to be hung up by his saggy balls!

    Reply

