Bill Cosby’s case ended in mistrial because of two juror holdouts

As we discussed over the weekend, Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case ended in mistrial. All we knew at the time was that the jury was deadlocked and they couldn’t come to a unanimous decision on the three charges in fifty-plus hours of deliberation. Since then, people have wondered about the breakdown in the jury room, and just how many jurors really thought Cosby was not-guilty. Cosby’s lawyer Angela Agrusa told the Hollywood Reporter a few days ago that “I heard it was a split, I don’t believe it was a single holdout.” Well, she was wrong. There were two holdouts, according to one juror’s anonymous interview:
Nearly every juror — 10 out of 12 — believed Bill Cosby was guilty of two counts of sex assault, a juror has revealed to ABC News. The juror, who spoke to the network on condition of anonymity, revealed that ten out of the 12 jurors agreed he was guilty on two sex assault counts — for digitally penetrating accuser Andrea Constand without her consent, and for giving her drugs without her knowledge in order to prevent her from resisting.
But the weakest charge turned out to be a third sex assault count, which required proof that Constand was unconscious or unaware during the attack. Only one juror believed Cosby was guilty of that count, the report said. Surprisingly, the jurors began their deliberations with a non-binding poll, just to see where they stood before digging into the case — and they all voted that the comedian was not guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault, the juror said.
But as they deliberated, nearly every juror shifted over to the conviction side. The deadlock became intractable about 30 hours into the 52 hours of deliberations, the juror — who asked not to be identified — told the network.
“There was no budging” after the first deadlock, the juror said. “And there was none from there on out.”
On Sunday, The Post revealed that Cosby had boasted during deliberations “All I need is one” holdout to hang the jury.
The most startling thing to me is that their first vote was all not-guilty. WTF?? There’s a larger conversation to be had about consent, about believing women when they tell their stories, about how the justice system doesn’t work for sexual assault victims. But there’s also a conversation to be had about how people just want to willfully ignore Bill Cosby’s own admissions of all of the sh-t he’s done in the past. He’s said, in depositions, that he drugged women without their consent. He’s said that he doesn’t believe in consent. How is it that no one wants to believe him?
I am so disgusted
It’s not that they don’t believe him, it’s that they agree with him.
Could be. Some people still have the mindset if the woman knew she was partying with a married celebrity, she was asking for or expecting something. And…to some, they look at an old man who doesn’t resemble who he was then, and to some, he will always be Cliff Huxtable. It truly is an atrocity of justice.
I’ll bet my bank Balance that these were men?
You read my mind.
Maybe. Maybe not. Look how many moronic women support rapist/assaulter/pervert trump.
+1 Never underestimate some women’s ability to internalize patriarchal beliefs. The Trump phenomenon definitely reinforced that.
tracking, you are right on the money!!
Whew! preach a WORD you Guys….
This is sad news. At least he will be forever remembered as one of the most prolific serial rapists of our time, regardless of whatever legal consequences he will face.
+1 some small comfort
Kind of like the US version of Jimmy Savile, perhaps.
Another not guilty verdict for a murdering cop and a mistrial for a serial rapist. Does the justice system even work any more? Has it ever? Oh and WTF, they ALL voted not guilty in the non-binding first vote? I’d love to know the sex of the holdouts. I’m going to guess they were male.
The fact that they flipped to “guilty” when they actually discussed the evidence is encouraging to me. It suggests that whatever bias they brought into the deliberations, they were (except for two) able to set it aside when they started to talk about the circumstances of the case. And apparently they wanted to hear a lot of it read back to them again; so this jury at least really tried to take these charges seriously, whatever the outcome; and 10 of them came to an understanding of what sexual assault is.
As for Cosby, he and his legacy are ruined, even if he doesn’t get a conviction.
You make an excellent point, I agree.
Good point, and I agree, I do appreciate them trying and doing their job. I wish the outcome had been different, but I think 10/12 made the right decision.
Devil’s advocate for a moment. The burden of proof in a criminal trial is beyond a reasonable doubt. This is the absolute highest burden in the legal system–higher than what the state must prove to take someone’s children away, even. The jury was not tasked with determining whether or not Cosby had ever raped, fondled, drugged, etc. women. They were tasked with determining, in this specific instance, whether or not Cosby did those things to Ms. Constand.
That being said, I think that Cosby is a rapist and misogynist and I hope that he’s found guilty and tarred and feathered when the state retries this case.
I’ve come to the conclusion that our culture is so twisted that there is at least 1 person on every jury that wants to support a celebrity and get them off no matter what they did and no matter how compelling the evidence is.
Same with cops. Every thread is littered with apologists who watch different videos than the rest of us. Usually older white women.
OK, BUT for the record….I wasn’t intending to make it a “racially sympathetic juror” post as we don’t know which jurors hung the jury in this instance, My comment was more founded in the cult of celebrity in the USA.
