“Is Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja the real Banksy?” links
  • June 23, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

There’s some additional evidence (a quote from an interview) that the artist Banksy is actually Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja. [Jezebel]
Please read this essay about rape, power and how we treat survivors. [Buzzfeed]
Real question: does Chadwick Boseman do too many bio-pics? [LaineyGossip]
Chris Brown doesn’t have to attend domestic violence prevention classes. [Dlisted]
The glorious hats of Royal Ascot! [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s the trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Boston accent. [Pajiba]
I don’t get Emma Watson’s ensemble here. [Popoholic]
This is Miles Teller’s girlfriend Keleigh Sperry. [Moe Jackson]
This is what Britney Spears dreams of every night. [OMG Blog]
I’ve felt like doing this a few times over French fries. [Starcasm]
Is Lisa Kudrow getting a Friends spinoff? [Wonderwall]

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to ““Is Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja the real Banksy?” links”

  1. Manjit says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    I absolutely love Massive Attack. Unfinished Sympathy is one of my favourite songs and I love the video too. I hope he is Banksy.

    Reply
  2. Wilma says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I like this idea of Banksy, especially Banksy being a collective of artists

    Reply
  3. Luca76 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Wtf that would blow my mind I love Massive Attack.

    Reply
  4. Lucy says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Omg? I love MA and Banksy. Part of me hopes it’s him, the other part wishes he would remain anonymous. Oh, well.

    Reply
  5. Keely says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Not knowing who Banksy is keeps me up at night. I need to know. So please let this be true.

    Reply
  6. QQ says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    WHAAAAAAAAAA??!?! my eyes are so Big at this!!…. Ahhh God Bless MA Im a Live with Me, person.. i can play that all day in a loop, but generally speaking I still think Heligoland is just endlessly listenable (Ugh I;’m diving head first into it NOW)

    Reply
  7. BengalCat2000 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Did anyone watch Fargo? I loved the ambiguous ending…so good!!

    Reply
  8. Kiki says:
    June 23, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I think Chadwick Boseman is the our generation’s Denzel Washington. He has done too many biographies…. so what? Chadwick is an incredible actor and I hope to see him do well.

    Reply
  9. Amy Tennant says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    nevermind I don’t want to be ugly

    Reply
  10. Elisa the I. says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    I LOVE Massive Attack. I listened to them as a teenager and still do today. They are one of the very few bands that stayed with me, another one is Portishead. They music is really timeless.
    I hope it’s him!

    Reply
  11. Norman Bates' Mother says:
    June 23, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I love the fact that in the featured link about Goop’s new product, the official comment from a NASA scientist is “What a load of BS.” I cackled so hard when I read that.

    Doesn’t matter what our background, IQ or education is, we all have the same reaction to Goop. ;-)

    Reply
  12. Izzy says:
    June 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    That Buzzfeed article about rape is horrifying. At least people are calling out the rapist’s company on FB and calling more attention to it, because apparently at the time, it didn’t even make the local news. :(

    Reply
  13. Bee says:
    June 23, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    Although curiousity is natural, at the end of the day I don’t want to know who Banksy is. The mystery, in this day and age of over-sharing, is kind of awesome. In fact, I hope that one day Banksy trains a suitable like-minded apprentice, and the mystery continues.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment