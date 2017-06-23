“Is Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja the real Banksy?” links

There’s some additional evidence (a quote from an interview) that the artist Banksy is actually Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja. [Jezebel]
Please read this essay about rape, power and how we treat survivors. [Buzzfeed]
Real question: does Chadwick Boseman do too many bio-pics? [LaineyGossip]
Chris Brown doesn’t have to attend domestic violence prevention classes. [Dlisted]
The glorious hats of Royal Ascot! [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s the trailer for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Boston accent. [Pajiba]
I don’t get Emma Watson’s ensemble here. [Popoholic]
This is Miles Teller’s girlfriend Keleigh Sperry. [Moe Jackson]
This is what Britney Spears dreams of every night. [OMG Blog]
I’ve felt like doing this a few times over French fries. [Starcasm]
Is Lisa Kudrow getting a Friends spinoff? [Wonderwall]
I absolutely love Massive Attack. Unfinished Sympathy is one of my favourite songs and I love the video too. I hope he is Banksy.
Me too! I was surprised for seeing the band here, and with the speculation lol I love them!!
I really miss the quality and diversity of music i was exposed to from the nineties to the aughts.
Now i m the old spinster that keeps repeating it was better before.
Massive attack was so good in a rich musical era of cool Britannia.
I ‘m perplexed now about Banksy, after reading in a Tumblr about his stealing space of other artists, and his underwhelming dreadful disneyland like experience in England.
I can’t believe that knowing and loving Massive Attack makes me an old.
What’s next, grey pubes?
Gah. Get off my lawn and get me my Werther’s.
Me too. Love Massive Attack. Now that I think of it, it makes perfect sense that he is Banksy
I like this idea of Banksy, especially Banksy being a collective of artists
Wtf that would blow my mind I love Massive Attack.
Omg? I love MA and Banksy. Part of me hopes it’s him, the other part wishes he would remain anonymous. Oh, well.
Hoping it is just some normal dude, with a normal life, working 9-5, walking among us.
Not knowing who Banksy is keeps me up at night. I need to know. So please let this be true.
WHAAAAAAAAAA??!?! my eyes are so Big at this!!…. Ahhh God Bless MA Im a Live with Me, person.. i can play that all day in a loop, but generally speaking I still think Heligoland is just endlessly listenable (Ugh I;’m diving head first into it NOW)
Omg I love live with me. So haunting! My favourite is mezzanine but I really dig all of their work. And I can’t believe there’s a Massive Attack article on CB.
Did anyone watch Fargo? I loved the ambiguous ending…so good!!
Is there a new season?
Season Three just ended Thursday night. Great cast….didn’t think I would love it, please check it out!
Absolutely loved it.
Have episodes on my DVR. Didn’t like the first few episodes and wasn’t motivated to watch them Sounds like it got better toward the end.
I think Chadwick Boseman is the our generation’s Denzel Washington. He has done too many biographies…. so what? Chadwick is an incredible actor and I hope to see him do well.
I do, too! And I’m very excited for Black Panther!
Agreed. Give him more time on screen-in anything!
nevermind I don’t want to be ugly
I LOVE Massive Attack. I listened to them as a teenager and still do today. They are one of the very few bands that stayed with me, another one is Portishead. They music is really timeless.
I hope it’s him!
I love the fact that in the featured link about Goop’s new product, the official comment from a NASA scientist is “What a load of BS.” I cackled so hard when I read that.
Doesn’t matter what our background, IQ or education is, we all have the same reaction to Goop.
That Buzzfeed article about rape is horrifying. At least people are calling out the rapist’s company on FB and calling more attention to it, because apparently at the time, it didn’t even make the local news.
Although curiousity is natural, at the end of the day I don’t want to know who Banksy is. The mystery, in this day and age of over-sharing, is kind of awesome. In fact, I hope that one day Banksy trains a suitable like-minded apprentice, and the mystery continues.
