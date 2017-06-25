Johnny Depp meant ‘no malice’ with his ‘bad joke’ about assassinating Trump

Maybe I just insulate myself from the crazier recesses of the right-wing outrage machine, but did anyone else feel like the Johnny Depp controversy just fell flat on Friday? Depp made some comments at Glastonbury about an actor assassinating the president – for reference, here they are again:
“I think [Donald] Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go. I’m not insinuating anything – By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it….When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”
The comments were appalling, stupid, and ill-conceived. They were all over the place too, on the news, online, and on social media. Depp was trending on Twitter most of Friday as right-wing types tried to make Depp into some kind of representative of all things liberal or whatever. That’s what I meant by the controversy falling flat – everyone, right and left, acknowledged the comments as stupid and asinine, and then one side was like “okay, but you get that we don’t particularly like him anyway, right?” And the other side was like “No, he represents everything evil and he’s everyone’s liberal boyfriend!!!” He’s no one’s liberal boyfriend and no liberal is standing in line to defend him. Which is probably why Depp offered up a half-assed apology late Friday, and the White House issued their own statement too:
“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump. It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone,” Depp said in a statement.
The White House also released a statement regarding Depp’s comments, telling CNN, “President [Donald] Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.”
Depp’s original comment was not a “no malice” bad joke. It just wasn’t. As for the White House statement… literally, at the same time the White House spokesperson was getting all huffy to CNN, Donald Trump was doing a signing ceremony with a guy who said, just last year, that Hillary Clinton should be “shot for treason.” Because Donald Trump condemns violence in all forms, remember? It’s sad that no one follows Donald Trump’s lead, especially when he’s inviting people to the White House who have threatened to shoot sitting presidents or presidential candidates. I’m not saying this as a way to justify Depp’s comments – I literally couldn’t care less about Depp – but I’m merely pointing out the massive hypocrisy exhibited by the emperor, his idiot staffers and the Deplorables.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I don’t like him, but, whatever. I think he said what is on a lot of people’s minds. I sometimes wake up in the morning, look at the news and am surprised it hasn’t happened yet..TBH 😬 and, Let’s not forget that Trump has also made other comments encouraging violence with his followers and more…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JD said what’s on a lot of people’s minds? No, no he did not. From what I’ve seen most people want babyfists and his people investigated for collision and obstruction and, if guilty, jailed.
On another note, JD looks terrible. The outside now matches the inside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about saying he (45) could stand in the middle of Times Square and shoot someone…yeah, no violence there 😖
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“joking” about assassinating anyone. Should never be ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m old enough to remember John Hinckley trying to assassinate Reagan to impress Jodi Foster. Who knows what some sicko is going to take and twist to “impress” Scarfy? Words DO matter! Choose wisely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t want Trump martyred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it’s not ok. But as pointed out, others have said stuff about Hillary and Obama, so I point that out. Did you guys see that Depp’s former managers admitted he abused amber heard?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and wasn’t it super special of the jerks to keep that knowledge quiet until it benefited them? Lousy pieces of shyte.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It fell flat but I knew it would. This man will continue to get a pass even after all the crap he has and continues to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t matter if it was a joke, Johnny. Celebs need to realize that anything they say that gives the right any reason for (faux) outrage is hurting the resistance. Gah. Use your platform to talk about how Trump’s policies are going to hurt or even kill people, including the deplorables. Stop with the cheap and easy “jokes.” They don’t help, not at all. Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO it was a poor attempt at deflection from the DV confirmation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People definitely have to think twice before they speak. Especially someone well known who lots of people hear.
I honestly have to say that I have wondered how Trump has made it this far without being assaulted or assassinated. At all of his rallies, he encouraged violence and I remember he said that if he shot someone on the street, he wouldn’t lose any votes. Disgusting.
It’s not right at all to joke about murder, but it’s a million times worse when it’s the president of the free world making the comments. It’s not right for anyone to say
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It says so much when a person saying similar things about HRC gets invited to the White House…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I honestly have to say that I have wondered how Trump has made it this far without being assaulted or assassinated.” The security is overwhelming. Obama must have gotten a huge amount of threats and also attempts on his life but did we ever really see anything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Trump will have any problems with violence towards him. Obama had way more hateful, violent threats just because of his skin color and thankfully he was safe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That all of Glastonbury is far far more in love with Jeremy Corbyn than his Deppster self must just slay him. And so perplexing too! Thinks: hmm, this politics thing seems to be getting over, watch this: performs “political joke.” Desperation City. What a tool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like to think a majority sees him for the washed up tool he is and that’s why no one could get much traction from his comments. ( Possibly wishful thinking) Studios/associates will continue to ignore that fact if there’s money to be made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that people still care what this abusive a$$hole says about anything. Not only is he full of malice, his “joke” (if he meant as one) is just so STUPID. Like, he’s not funny at all, it’s not clever at all, it’s like someone asked a 6 year old to write political humour.
Johnny Depp is a malicious dirtbag who abused his wife and then sent out his army of bro-minions to smear her name and make her life hell. He is NOT the liberal hero we need or want, he’s just a stupid old man who has never had anyone tell him that he’s not the brilliant rock god he thinks he is. I hate him less than I hate Trump, but not by a whole lot.
I woke up on the grumpy side of the bed. Sorry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its OK @Megan2, I whole heartily agree, and yeah I am grumpy too 😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the Kathy Griffin thing was okay?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey Andi, this is an article about Jonny Depp, not Kathy Griffin. And no, most people (at least, a LOT of people) thought that what Kathy did was also stupid, not clever, and offensive.
You know what is the worst? When you can’t even have a conversation about one stupid circumstance, without someone trying to make it a conversation about some other un-related circumstance. AND, just to point out, Kathy lost shows and there were real consequences to her actions and a lot of collective outrage. So no, it wasn’t “fine”. I have to wonder though if Johnny will face any consequence as well, or just a collective shrug like all of his apologists had when the pictures and video proof of his domestic violence came out? Is it a gender thing that had Kathy fired from jobs and now something of a pariah, but Johnny has people popping up on message boards to “what about Kathy” everyone to death? It has a distinct whiff of “what about her emails” about it, and honestly you need to get a grip. Do you have an opinion about what Johnny did, or do you just want to defend your movie star boyfriend? Because your comment brings a whole lot of nothing to the table.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan2 standing ovation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing. I don’t know about the “grumpy side of the bed” but you sure woke up firing on all cylinders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t mind him, he’s an actor. Wait, he’s not. That’s what he said, implying he wouldn’t assassinate old Drump. Johnny is playing mind games but he’s lost the plot himself. Amber Heard is well shot of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A man with a substance abuse problem with history of abusing his wife should be taken seriously and everyone (no matter their political views) should be disgusted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how many people were outraged by Depp’s comments but defended him when he was smashing things on Amber’s face, trying to strangle her and other niceties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect a lot of the Trump supporters foaming at the mouth about his fantasy violence aimed at their idol were sneering at what a whore and gold-digger the woman on the end of the real life version was, yes.
Not that any contradiction will occur to them, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate: Good point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well gee, aren’t most assassination jokes just good-natured fun?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depp is a jackass, for a various reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, this guy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stupid-ass comments from non-credible d-bags do nothing to help the cause. Plus there’s a big blind out there about his long-term abuse of yet another significant other who apparently has all the receipts. So he’s got way worse inflammatory matters to consider besides his lame diarrhea of the mouth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now let’s compare this to Kathy Griffin …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think his apology makes it even worse.
I totally condoned his statements and thought that they were so incredibly unwitty and dumb and just gave ammunition to the other side.
But at least stand by your words or take the heat. But a lame ass excuse makes the entire situation even more pathetic and makes him come out an even bigger loser. Why say something immensely unoriginal and stupid and suddenly backtrack?
Report this comment as spam or abuse