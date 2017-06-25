Johnny Depp meant ‘no malice’ with his ‘bad joke’ about assassinating Trump

Maybe I just insulate myself from the crazier recesses of the right-wing outrage machine, but did anyone else feel like the Johnny Depp controversy just fell flat on Friday? Depp made some comments at Glastonbury about an actor assassinating the president – for reference, here they are again:

“I think [Donald] Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go. I’m not insinuating anything – By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it….When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

The comments were appalling, stupid, and ill-conceived. They were all over the place too, on the news, online, and on social media. Depp was trending on Twitter most of Friday as right-wing types tried to make Depp into some kind of representative of all things liberal or whatever. That’s what I meant by the controversy falling flat – everyone, right and left, acknowledged the comments as stupid and asinine, and then one side was like “okay, but you get that we don’t particularly like him anyway, right?” And the other side was like “No, he represents everything evil and he’s everyone’s liberal boyfriend!!!” He’s no one’s liberal boyfriend and no liberal is standing in line to defend him. Which is probably why Depp offered up a half-assed apology late Friday, and the White House issued their own statement too:

“I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump. It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone,” Depp said in a statement. The White House also released a statement regarding Depp’s comments, telling CNN, “President [Donald] Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead. I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a democrat elected official.”

[From E! News]

Depp’s original comment was not a “no malice” bad joke. It just wasn’t. As for the White House statement… literally, at the same time the White House spokesperson was getting all huffy to CNN, Donald Trump was doing a signing ceremony with a guy who said, just last year, that Hillary Clinton should be “shot for treason.” Because Donald Trump condemns violence in all forms, remember? It’s sad that no one follows Donald Trump’s lead, especially when he’s inviting people to the White House who have threatened to shoot sitting presidents or presidential candidates. I’m not saying this as a way to justify Depp’s comments – I literally couldn’t care less about Depp – but I’m merely pointing out the massive hypocrisy exhibited by the emperor, his idiot staffers and the Deplorables.