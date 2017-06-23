Johnny Depp: ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’

Fresh off the revelations made by his ex-managers’ latest legal filings, Johnny Depp has decided that what he really needs now is an invasive Secret Service investigation into his conduct and public statements. It’s not enough that Depp’s ex-managers paint a portrait of a chronic liar, sh-tty boss and abusive husband. No. Depp had to suggest that an actor assassinate the current president. He did so at the Cinemageddon stage at Glastonbury, which is where he was supposed to be giving a little introductory speech ahead of a screening of The Libertine. In his speech, Depp said:
“I think [Donald] Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go. I’m not insinuating anything – By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it….When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”
The Secret Service opens investigations with these kinds of public statements, correct? I can’t wait to see TMZ try to spin a Secret Service investigation into Depp’s favor. As for the threat Depp is making… it’s bad and it should be condemned by everybody, of course. Just as Ted Nugent’s comments should have been condemned far and wide and Nugent should never be taken seriousl-oh, he was invited to the Trump White House? Nevermind.
Also: I looked at some of the headlines and this is already being exhaustively covered by the conservative media. To those conservative journalists: please don’t refer to Johnny Depp as a “Hollywood liberal.” He’s not. He’s a drunk scarf monster and an abusive jackass. Actual liberals inside and outside of Hollywood don’t want anything to do with him.
Hi @SecretService, we have video evidence of Johnny Depp threatening to assassinate President Trump. Please do something! pic.twitter.com/CRvnpzZsef
— Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 23, 2017
He is an embarrassment to scarves.
#prayforscarves
#notallscarves
This is an embarrassment but if the Secret Service are going to investigate him then they need to do some work on who’s allowed in the WH.
But I think they’re a little busy.
He is disgusting and a POS but everyone always make an excuse for him, the amount of people always defending him and his abuse addiction and biphobia campaign is beyond my comprehension.
these people are not helping things at all. It only emboldens his supports to use such talk to help the Orange one. Those of us that oppose Trump need to fight dirty; but not like this. Because Johnny is not a spokesperson for any cause. He has never been political. So please don’t let him and those like him be the voice of the Resistance. We can do better. We have to do better.
+1 – thanks for nothing, Johnny – just giving the other side ammunition.
A once very interesting actor in complete free fall, mirroring a piece of crap like Ted Nugent, who regularly made grotesque threats against President Obama.
That last picture looks like a promo still for the season finale of ‘Intervention’.
Back off Republicans and right wingers! We were boycotting him first!! Bunch of copycats.
Dude just keep sinking to lower lows… does no one advise this jackass that maybe talking about assassinating the president is probably not a good idea? Oh wait, these are the same folks that covered up his abusive wife beating ways… smh…
Maybe he’s trying to win back our love by threatening to murder potus…? What a loon.
My thought too!
I don’t think it’s working.
I doubt that JD cares what other people think about him. Plus, he still has a lot of supporters.
People were up in their arms about the Kathy G photoshoot now I’m curious if this idiot will have any bad repercussions because this speech or if white male privilege will keep saving him like always.
Ps: if there will be a repercussion please let it be him out of fantastic beasts
Yes! I want him replaced so badly.
Just goes to show that being anti-Trump doesn’t automatically make you a decent person.
Don’t know how much Johnny actually knows about John Wilkes Booth. He was not only a vile racist, but more in line with Depp, he was a narcissist.
If you like history, there is a great scholarly but entertaining book about Booth, AMERICAN BRUTUS. It allows a reader insight into how someone comes to believe that murder is justified.
Well thank you, I was scanning comments to make sure we got in the mention of John Wilkes Booth. So, Johnny, here’s your answer: April 14, 1865 was the last time an actor assassinated a president. (Lincoln died early the following morning.)
Johnny Depp is both an actor AND a liar, and he’s not too bright either.
What I found interesting is that the Daily Mail commenters were some of his biggest supporters during and after his divorce from Amber Heard. They were constantly smearing her at every turn, while lavishing Depp with praise.
After this, they have now turned on him. And many are saying they believe he abused Amber. It just goes to sow… You can get away with abusing your wife, but don’t go after a rich, powerful man, whom conservatives like, no matter how vile he is.
Well the DM is a right-winger paper and most of the readers love Trump. They even hate on Angelina Jolie because she wants to help refugees etc.
Yeah I know it’s right wing. I just thought it was a sad commentary on society’s standards and tolerance of violence against women.
Like you didn’t believe her when she was crying about being abused. But now that he’s insulted a politician you like, you’ve decided that you believe he’s capable of abuse.
I agree with that.
WTAF? This is so not cool Depp.
Well that’s one way to get out of your Disney contract…
Dude be trippin’…be then when is he ever coherent?
Meh. I thought we were living in the post PC era where free speech was not followed by liberal ourage? You cant have it both ways. If the president and his peopke expect me to suck it up when people make “offensive jokes” about rape, gender, racism and even disability they can suck it up when a coked up actor jokes about killing the most protected man in the world. They made this world, they can now f-king live in it. I have no intention of going high to their low.
