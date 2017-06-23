Johnny Depp: ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’

Fresh off the revelations made by his ex-managers’ latest legal filings, Johnny Depp has decided that what he really needs now is an invasive Secret Service investigation into his conduct and public statements. It’s not enough that Depp’s ex-managers paint a portrait of a chronic liar, sh-tty boss and abusive husband. No. Depp had to suggest that an actor assassinate the current president. He did so at the Cinemageddon stage at Glastonbury, which is where he was supposed to be giving a little introductory speech ahead of a screening of The Libertine. In his speech, Depp said:

“I think [Donald] Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go. I’m not insinuating anything – By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it….When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

[From The Telegraph]

The Secret Service opens investigations with these kinds of public statements, correct? I can’t wait to see TMZ try to spin a Secret Service investigation into Depp’s favor. As for the threat Depp is making… it’s bad and it should be condemned by everybody, of course. Just as Ted Nugent’s comments should have been condemned far and wide and Nugent should never be taken seriousl-oh, he was invited to the Trump White House? Nevermind.

Also: I looked at some of the headlines and this is already being exhaustively covered by the conservative media. To those conservative journalists: please don’t refer to Johnny Depp as a “Hollywood liberal.” He’s not. He’s a drunk scarf monster and an abusive jackass. Actual liberals inside and outside of Hollywood don’t want anything to do with him.

Hi @SecretService, we have video evidence of Johnny Depp threatening to assassinate President Trump. Please do something! pic.twitter.com/CRvnpzZsef — Tennessee (@TEN_GOP) June 23, 2017