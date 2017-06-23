Johnny Depp: ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’

Fresh off the revelations made by his ex-managers’ latest legal filings, Johnny Depp has decided that what he really needs now is an invasive Secret Service investigation into his conduct and public statements. It’s not enough that Depp’s ex-managers paint a portrait of a chronic liar, sh-tty boss and abusive husband. No. Depp had to suggest that an actor assassinate the current president. He did so at the Cinemageddon stage at Glastonbury, which is where he was supposed to be giving a little introductory speech ahead of a screening of The Libertine. In his speech, Depp said:

“I think [Donald] Trump needs help. There are a lot of dark places he could go. I’m not insinuating anything – By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it….When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time.”

The Secret Service opens investigations with these kinds of public statements, correct? I can’t wait to see TMZ try to spin a Secret Service investigation into Depp’s favor. As for the threat Depp is making… it’s bad and it should be condemned by everybody, of course. Just as Ted Nugent’s comments should have been condemned far and wide and Nugent should never be taken seriousl-oh, he was invited to the Trump White House? Nevermind.

Also: I looked at some of the headlines and this is already being exhaustively covered by the conservative media. To those conservative journalists: please don’t refer to Johnny Depp as a “Hollywood liberal.” He’s not. He’s a drunk scarf monster and an abusive jackass. Actual liberals inside and outside of Hollywood don’t want anything to do with him.

27 Responses to “Johnny Depp: ‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’”

  1. Singtress says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:27 am

    He is an embarrassment to scarves.

    Reply
  2. Alex says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:30 am

    This is an embarrassment but if the Secret Service are going to investigate him then they need to do some work on who’s allowed in the WH.
    But I think they’re a little busy.

    Reply
  3. Really says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:30 am

    He is disgusting and a POS but everyone always make an excuse for him, the amount of people always defending him and his abuse addiction and biphobia campaign is beyond my comprehension.

    Reply
  4. nemera34 says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:31 am

    these people are not helping things at all. It only emboldens his supports to use such talk to help the Orange one. Those of us that oppose Trump need to fight dirty; but not like this. Because Johnny is not a spokesperson for any cause. He has never been political. So please don’t let him and those like him be the voice of the Resistance. We can do better. We have to do better.

    Reply
  5. third ginger says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:32 am

    A once very interesting actor in complete free fall, mirroring a piece of crap like Ted Nugent, who regularly made grotesque threats against President Obama.

    Reply
  6. Penny says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:32 am

    That last picture looks like a promo still for the season finale of ‘Intervention’.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Back off Republicans and right wingers! We were boycotting him first!! Bunch of copycats.

    Reply
  8. Yawn says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Dude just keep sinking to lower lows… does no one advise this jackass that maybe talking about assassinating the president is probably not a good idea? Oh wait, these are the same folks that covered up his abusive wife beating ways… smh…

    Reply
  9. Margo S. says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Maybe he’s trying to win back our love by threatening to murder potus…? What a loon.

    Reply
  10. Just wondering says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:34 am

    People were up in their arms about the Kathy G photoshoot now I’m curious if this idiot will have any bad repercussions because this speech or if white male privilege will keep saving him like always.
    Ps: if there will be a repercussion please let it be him out of fantastic beasts

    Reply
  11. Plibersek says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Just goes to show that being anti-Trump doesn’t automatically make you a decent person.

    Reply
  12. third ginger says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Don’t know how much Johnny actually knows about John Wilkes Booth. He was not only a vile racist, but more in line with Depp, he was a narcissist.

    If you like history, there is a great scholarly but entertaining book about Booth, AMERICAN BRUTUS. It allows a reader insight into how someone comes to believe that murder is justified.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      June 23, 2017 at 8:09 am

      Well thank you, I was scanning comments to make sure we got in the mention of John Wilkes Booth. So, Johnny, here’s your answer: April 14, 1865 was the last time an actor assassinated a president. (Lincoln died early the following morning.)

      Johnny Depp is both an actor AND a liar, and he’s not too bright either.

      Reply
  13. Goldie says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:48 am

    What I found interesting is that the Daily Mail commenters were some of his biggest supporters during and after his divorce from Amber Heard. They were constantly smearing her at every turn, while lavishing Depp with praise.
    After this, they have now turned on him. And many are saying they believe he abused Amber. It just goes to sow… You can get away with abusing your wife, but don’t go after a rich, powerful man, whom conservatives like, no matter how vile he is.

    Reply
  14. Snowpea says:
    June 23, 2017 at 7:55 am

    WTAF? This is so not cool Depp.

    Reply
  15. Senaber says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Well that’s one way to get out of your Disney contract…

    Reply
  16. Jane says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Dude be trippin’…be then when is he ever coherent?

    Reply
  17. Craven says:
    June 23, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Meh. I thought we were living in the post PC era where free speech was not followed by liberal ourage? You cant have it both ways. If the president and his peopke expect me to suck it up when people make “offensive jokes” about rape, gender, racism and even disability they can suck it up when a coked up actor jokes about killing the most protected man in the world. They made this world, they can now f-king live in it. I have no intention of going high to their low.

    Reply

