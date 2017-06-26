Heidi Klum’s boyfriend: photo of me kissing another woman ‘entirely innocent’

Heidi Klum’s boyfriend Vito Schnabel, 30, has a history of romancing older women. He started seeing Heidi in early 2014, when he was 27, but prior to that he was with Demi Moore and Elle Macpherson. In case you’re wondering how this guy lands such hot older women, he must have excellent game because he’s not male model material. Vito is an art dealer described as confident and self-possessed, he’s apparently preferred older women for some time, and he is well known in celebrity circles.

Anyway Vito was photographed at 3:30 am Friday morning after leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London with another woman. The photo, which you can see on The Daily Mail, shows him leaning in to kiss a woman in a back of a cab. Both of their eyes are closed and it’s like a makeout kiss it’s not like a “thanks for a fun night” peck. Vito is still with Heidi, he was just seen at a book signing event she had two weeks ago, and the photo above is from May 28. He’s been on vacation with her several times this year and they regularly go to events together. Vito issued a statement claiming that the woman he’s kissing is “an old family friend” (read: ex girlfriend) and that the kiss was “entirely innocent.”

After British tabloid published blurry photos of the 30-year-old art dealer allegedly kissing a mystery woman during a night out in London early Friday morning, Schnabel is clearing the air, explaining that it was an “innocent situation.”

“The claims that have been made are a misinterpretation of an entirely innocent situation,” Schnabel said in a statement to PEOPLE. “There is nothing more to this than I was simply saying goodnight to a family friend and we went on our separate ways.

A source also tells PEOPLE that there is no trouble brewing for the couple and they are “happier than ever” after three-and-a-half years of dating.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old supermodel and mother of four was all smiles in drizzly New York on Friday, stepping out in a strapless leather dress and black pumps.

Last May, Klum revealed she was “very much in love” at the Billboard Music Awards.

“I’m very much in love, so my eyes only have the hearts for someone else,” Klum told E! News when asked if she had a musical crush she was looking forward to meeting inside.

[From People]

That quote about from Heidi that she’s “very much in love” comes from an interview from May, 2016. A lot can change in a year, but they were putting on a united front up until earlier this month. We’ll see if she buys his excuse. He’s a smooth operator, he surely knows exactly what to say to wiggle out of this. He’s an art dealer and there’s a remote possible he’s telling the truth and had to schmooze a client. Heidi has stayed with Vito for over three years at this point, which is surprising. Surely he doesn’t want the gravy train to end.

Photos credit: WENN and Backgrid

 

43 Responses to “Heidi Klum’s boyfriend: photo of me kissing another woman ‘entirely innocent’”

  1. Renee2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:24 am

    His father is Julian Schnabel, an extremely well known painter and film director. Just thought I’d throw that in there :) Edited to add: he is well-connected through his father, he was on the gravy train long before he hooked up with Heidi.

    Reply
  2. astrid says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I find it hard to believe Heidi is a supermodel when looking at these photos

    Reply
  3. Dbw says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

    She was never a supermodel. She was “just” a Victoria’s secret model, barely was on the runway. She successfully inserted herself everywhere, from the very beginning where she was married to or was sleeping with/Whatever this famous NY hair stylist guy.
    Anyway, this Vito guy is HIDEOUS so he must be either a poet or a god in bed, because damn…
    ALSO, I too always make out / sleep with “old family friends” when saying goodbye. i mean who doesn’t? Very reasonable, Vito.

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      June 26, 2017 at 8:39 am

      Yes, I agree. She never really was a Supermodel like Naomi, Cindy, Lina and Co. She was a Sports Illustrated and Vicotria’s Secret Model. That’s a league of their own. She knew how to sell herself, the out- and easygoing german girl wearing her heart on her sleeve. Heidi sold a cliche and turned it into gold.

      Reply
      • HereForTheTea says:
        June 26, 2017 at 10:48 pm

        Ummmm…anyone who doesn’t find Heidi Klum to be RIDICULOUSLY gorgeous – both now AND then (during the time of the supes) – is straight-up jealous. This isn’t directly related to the posts on this sub-thread – but a comment I’m making in general.

        Heidi has become a supermodel in her own right – and that’s fantastic!

        I’m not a stan, but credit where credit is due, come on now. She’s beautiful, with brains enough to cash in on what is often fleeting fame. Much respect to her for making the best of what she has to offer.

    • Esmom says:
      June 26, 2017 at 8:59 am

      Lol. She’s always seemed to be the clingy one in that relationship. I don’t see the attraction to him at all, seems like she could do better.

      My husband saw her in person a couple years ago in LA and said she was “smoking hot,” far more than he imagined based on seeing her on Project Runway, which I used to watch back in the day.

      Reply
    • Erica_V says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      She was also a SI swimsuit model for years before VS.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      It is overused. Apparently Melania was a Supermodel too. Unbeknownst to the entire world. She is a hustler and I give her credit for stretching what she had into something much more but she has crap taste in men.

      Reply
  4. Snowflake says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I just don’t get what these women see in him. Maybe he’s a younger that makes them feel good? Idk but he is definitely not good looking.

    Reply
  5. HadToChangeMyName says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:34 am

    That is one old-looking 30 year old.

    Reply
  6. Kevin says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Is he really 30? That must be a typo. He looks like a botoxed 50 year old.

    Reply
  7. Shelley says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Actually she upgraded and has access to circles not normally associated with just celebrities. He’s also very loaded from his art dealings not to mention dad.

    Reply
  8. hey-ya says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:43 am

    …those two are well matched…

    Reply
  9. Svea says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Even though his history shows he prefers mature women, one day the switch will flip. I wonder what she expects? Maybe she is just living in the moment.

    Reply
    • hannah89 says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      the girl he kissed in those photos looks about 30s, maybe early 30s.

      so not an ‘older woman’ by any means. maybe he thinks older women will put up with stuff bc they are more insecure and desiring of romantic validation from someone youthful, like him (comparably)?

      Reply
  10. QueenB says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    From the pics he went alone into his hotel so its certainly harder to guess what happened. I wouldnt be surprised if their relationship was over. We’ll see if Heidi has a new guy soon, she cant stay alone.

    Reply
    • Luca76 says:
      June 26, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Yes the big thing to me is he got out of the cab and went to his own hotel room even according to the DM. And the photos are of two people kissing on the mouth but I don’t see any groping so it is hard to tell if it was some langogrous kiss or just an intimate one.

      Reply
  11. Cherise says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I really dont think exclusivity is that big a deal for most Hollywood couples. The problem is maybe if someone is too sloppy or if they turn their affection to the jump offs or if the jumpoff is an employee. He got a little sloppy but not something a PR rep couldnt fix. They’ll be fine.

    Reply
    • poorlittlerichgirl says:
      June 26, 2017 at 7:48 pm

      I agree. A lot of Hollywood relationships/marriages are open ones. A rule is that if you get sloppy, that is when it becomes a problem. I also think they will recover from this. An open relationship definitely isn’t for everyone but for some couples it really works for them.

      Reply
  12. Tiffany says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:05 am

    The Daily Fail was the one to break that Seal adopted Leni ( bio father finally relenguished parental rights for it to happen) and now they are only acknowledging that he and Heidi have 3 kids instead of 4. Racist gonna racist.

    Reply
  13. Daisy says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Heidi enlarged her implants, the first one’s weren’t that big.

    Reply
  14. MellyMel says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:14 am

    That’s a hard 30. If you would have said he was 40, I would have believed you.

    Reply
  15. susanne says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:21 am

    The kiss may be innocent, but the hair screams, ‘guilty!’
    I could never trust someone with hair like that, claiming to be 30.

    Reply
  16. Idky says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Heidi is coming off as desperate and a try hard at this point. From all the photos, she’s practically hanging off of him. He always looks uncomfortable with her. Tone it down a notch Heidi and find a new boyfriend.

    Reply
  17. angie0717 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Have some pride Heidi and dump him! He’s a cheater and there is photographic evidence for HEIDI and the WORLD to see. Nothing to discuss. Period.

    Reply
    • Mari says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      I agree the evidence shows he cheated. Even if he “went home alone”, he still made out for 30 seconds in the back of a cab with another woman. That’s cheating in my book. From the photos, it doesn’t look like a friendly kiss goodbye. He has his arm around her head. The body language says it was a lot more than that. He’s trying to do damage control but I hope Heidi sees through it and leaves him.

      Reply
  18. lisa says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:56 am

    i thought that was a picture of heidi with the other woman

    Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I predict they break up and he moves on to Christie Brinkley.

    Reply
  20. magnoliarose says:
    June 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    She is a poster child for a sunscreen PSA. He helps models with their art collections and he doesn’t live off his father though I am sure the connections didn’t hurt. He’s lived around glamorous beautiful women his whole life and his father hung with models so it seems he copies him right down to his look and womanizing.

    Reply
  21. Paisley says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I predict Heidi will dump him in 2-3 weeks.

    Reply
  22. Kristen says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Yeah, it’s so strange. It’s like some people are interested in each other for reasons having nothing to do with looks. Weird.

    Reply
  23. Birdie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Well, it seems I’m alone with my opinion that he’s handsome.

    Reply

