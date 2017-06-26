Jennifer Lawrence, 26, and Darren Aronofsky, 48, are still going strong

Is anyone else surprised that Jennifer Lawrence, 26, and Darren Aronofsky, 48, are still a thing? It’s been a while. For real, I had to look it up – they’ve been happening since March 2016. They made past one year and they’re still going strong. These are photos of J-Law and Aronofsky heading into Nobu in Malibu over the weekend. Jennifer brought her beloved dog, Pippi, with her into the restaurant, because Pippi goes everywhere with her mom.
As for this relationship and its surprising longevity, yeah… I think in Jennifer’s case, she thinks an older boyfriend makes her look more mature. That’s what sources indicated several months back, that Jennifer was “mesmerized” by Aronofsky’s brilliance and maturity, because she’s the kind of person who pees on someone’s lawn when she’s drunk.
Aronofsky’s latest movie, Mother!, comes out this fall too, and J-Law is the star of it. I imagine that regardless of the state of their relationship in real life, they will “stay together” throughout the promotion, because that’s the way it goes. Mother! comes out in October of this year, and sources tell WWD that Anna Wintour plans on putting Jennifer Lawrence on the cover of the September issue of Vogue.
One more thing – J-Law is one of many celebrities taking part in a Planned Parenthood campaign to encourage people to contact their senators about the GOP health care bill. You can see more about that here.
Also: those wedges should be burned.
Photos courtesy of BACKGRID.
Nah, the wedges are fine… compared to K Mid’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tried to look cool in a pair a few years ago, then twisted my ankle. Never worn one since but I admire those who can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the New Balance shoes that truly need to be burned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, i’m V V V into the Wedges.. and the puppy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love wedges, unapologetically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of like them to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
count me in. I even tried to ID them, no luck yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here! They’re really cute and I like the color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too, for the most part. I also have WAY less of a struggle walking in wedges than I do in other forms of heels. Long live the wedge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The same, I own so many but the troble is they get dirty pretty easily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait to see Mother! At last a project without David O’ Russel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be honest I find Aronofsky even worse than O.Russell. “Black swan” was the pinnacle of all things banal and vulgar. I am still puzzled about its success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aronofsky is one of the greatest directors of his generation, on a wholly different level from Russell. Requiem, Pi and the Wrestler are supreb films, and even his less successful films are never ‘banal’. He also consistently writes great female parts. The idea that he’s just another standard alpha male douche bag Hollywood director is off the mark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you about Black Swan. I honestly have no idea why it garnered so much attention. The entire film was completely absurd, and the production design appeared to be incredibly low budget. I honestly found it to be laughably bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
alizia1234 , “The idea that he’s just another standard alpha male douche bag Hollywood director is off the mark.”
Yeah…. no. This is how they “met”:
“In mid-October (2015), Darren Aronofsky pitched his next project by reading his entire screenplay to Lawrence over a bottle of wine in his apartment in New York and she signed up on the spot.”
Unless you are being sarcastic casting couch is the very definition of a standard alpha male douche bag Hollywood director. And he called her right after the photos of her posing for the camera in various camgirl poses naked were leaked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That movie thought it was a lot smarter than it actually was. I remember laughing at the scene where Natalie Portman turns into a swan, because it looks so cartoonish – and I don’t think we were meant to laugh at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Black Swan is actually a total rip off a Japanese movie called Perfect Blue that came out in the late 90′s. The plots are bear an uncanny resemblance to one another (it’s not a ballerina getting the lead role, it’s a singer switching careers to acting), the themes are similar down to some shots (the end of Black Swan/Perfect Blue). Aronofsky was also “heavily inspired” by that movie for Requiem for a Dream: the scene in the bathroom is exactly the same as in perfect blue.
So yeah..genius director indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Black Swan was totally overated, and pretentious .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@hikaru
Do you have links? If he really did contact her the day after leaked photos, that’s kind of suspicious. I don’t think that a why she gets parts- she is really talented. I would just think he’s being a gross old man…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tanguerita .
Agreed and I say that as someone who enjoys Natalie Portman’s performances and considers Mila Kunis one of the few actress today with range.
Kunis can segue between drama and comedy without missing a beat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha! I am apparently alone in my like of Black Swan. Party of one over here!
I thought it was really about the pre-pubescent confines of ballet (and her home life), and the mental inability to be both innocent and sexually commanding. The incredible toll that her training, the mind games of her director, and her mother took on her mental health made it so that she couldn’t see herself as sexual unless she was seeing herself as someone else entirely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t like Black Swan at first. I was younger and watched it on a night when I was needing to unwind not focus. I then rewatched it by DVD like five years later and I loved it. I saw it multiple times. I liked that it dealt with both mental illness and sexual maturity and its not always clear what theme a particular scene is. Perhaps both.
Not trying to changer your minds but there are also so many easter eggs in that film. Scenes framed around mirrors in the background to indicate cracking realities. Sometimes blatantly but many times you miss it. The body choreography (not dancing), the way she and her mother or Winona or Mila stand in certain scenes in curious angles and sometimes with backs turned to each other indicate ying and yang, black and white. Some scenes were actually posed exactly the same as a similar one earlier maybe to emphasis Natalies increasing loss of innocence. And on my third viewing I caught a glimpse of the evil prince in the ballet in the scene at club. Its a single frame and I had missed it every other time but he appears sinisterly for a milli second in the background and God is it freaky.
I think one of the reasons it was loved by the industry was likely because of these technical perfections. David Fincher throws in those kinds of easter eggs too. Anyways, unlike something like The Wrestler, it’s not a chill out film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her meeting him at his apartment and hearing him read the screenplay to her doesn’t automatically mean we’re looking at a ‘sex or you don’t get this role’ situation though, (Casting couch). After those pics of her were leaked, any role she would have been offered would have been seen as ‘suspicious’. When that hack happened, a lot of people were implying that the fact that she took nude photos of herself was proof that she sleeps with directors to get roles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At long f*cking last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s no better than Russell when it comes to verbally berating actresses. Just look up stories from the set of this movie or Black Swan. He’s equally as gross
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s true that Aronofsly does not have the best reputation but I do like most of his movies. O’Russel is not only an idiot is also extremely overrated. I’m an hypocrite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Berating and then knocking up. What a class act.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do not like her style. Never have so she gets a pass for wearing whatever she wants. I can see why she likes him, I mean he made Requem for a dream. Having said that, he probably is just happy to be with someone young, who is not looking for a family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has always had terrible street style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always find the director-actress romantic pairing a bit weird, probably because of the power imbalance but Hollyood is different than most workplaces and J Law has a lot of power so I just hope they’re happy. And good for her for taking part in the PP campaign!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some young girls don’t think about the future. If they were going to get married, when she’s in her 40′s, he’ll be 70. She might see a big difference then
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s only 26, maybe she’s not concerned with her future yet, or has no desire to get married or have kids?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re probably right but sometimes it works. Bo Derek husband was 30 years older than her but she stayed with him until his death.
JMO, JLAW is probably not going to marry this guy anyways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. 40′s is still young. I wouldn’t want to be with a senior citizen while I’m still young. Fine for some people, but not for me. Celebrity couples don’t usually last forever though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely disagree. My husband is 20 years older than me and we have two young children. I could not imagine being with someone else. The age difference doesn’t really come into play. You build a life together and grow together. Also, I like her and his movies too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Honey
maybe if she was part of the old generation like yours. she’s part of my generation, and we dont plan our lives around marriage and kids like you guys did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An OLD generation like mine?! I’m 33. Last time I checked, that wasn’t very old!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find this pairing gross esp when you get stories about how she’s mesmerized by him. Another gross power imbalance that makes JLaw look stupid. The pairing doesn’t favor her at all except she’s “mature” and wasn’t that her issue before? How immature she is? Got it.
Anyways this movie interests me sorta but I haven’t enjoyed her movies lately so it may be a VOD for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait to see how she’s gonna promote this movie. Is Jennifer going to sound like Jake Gyllenhaal now? Always talking about her craft and how intense and tortured artist she is. I was never really here for the fart jokes but if she’s going for this new persona it’s gonna be hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not seeing any ‘power imbalance’ here. If anything, J-Law has more clout than Aronofsky. And isn’t the assumption that this relationship shows that she’s a bit dumb and immature just a little bit sexist? (It assumes she fits the mould of a vacant-headed ‘starlet’ – but, while J-Law has a taste for juvenile humour, nothing in her career suggests she’s anything other than very smart and cued-in.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You think JLaw has more clout than a white male director known for berating actresses and knocking them up? Really? Try again.
If her working with Russell (while people berated on that set too) proves anything is that people think JLaw has more clout than she does. The last two movies she did with “genius” directors there have been stories of her being screamed at on set.
She definitely does not have the power here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t speak for Nicole but I think she based her comment on People magazine reports and the terms used in it were a textbook of power imbalance. Basically she’s the actress who worship her director. He’s genius, so clever and understand everything. And what I took from this article was Jennifer thinks dating an older man is going to make the public, the media, and her own industry take her more seriously. Not in the work aspect but overall as a woman. Of course I’m only speculating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rachel not only the article but knowing Hollywood in general. No one has more power than a white male director. At all.
Plus as a director he’s her boss. That’s a power imbalance. Plus stories from the set said she was screamed at during this movie as well. Second time that’s happened to her for “art”.
I think people equate her A list as power. I think Hollywood has taught us that women in this industry do not hold the cards
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would her career choices speak to her maaturity level? It would just mean she has a good agent or has good taste in material, if even that. Oscar or no Oscar I find her to be immature and annoying af.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think a power imbalance between adults automatically means any sexing or dating that’s going on has to be exploitation/abusive, and she is 26 not 16. But I didn’t know he was someone who had a reputation for being verbally abusive as an employer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumour has it that Aronofsky is incredibly controlling of her to a point of screaming at her, controlling her wardrobe and her presentation of herself. I mean, she used to be everywhere, and now she’s been weirdly absent. I’ve personally learned to recognise such sudden changes in someone’s modus operandi as warning signs, especially when they get into a new relationship.
I have mixed feelings about JLaw but I think she should run like the wind before this control freak wrings any vibrancy out of her and puts a baby in her like he’s done before (hello Natalie Portman).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its called abuse of spirit, when someone kills everything that makes you, you.
This is bad news for her for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s just completely untrue. She has always vanished in between film promotion, it’s entirely disingenuous to suggest her latest vanishing act is because of Aronofsky. Like her or not, she has never actively courted press attention without a film to promote or done needless pap strolls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand what Shijel is saying. Her funny joy seems gone. My friends and I call it hostage face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Although Mr. Aronofsky is attractive and in good shape he is much too old for her and soon she will get tired of dating someone old enough to be her dad. If I took a guess, Jennifer wanted to date someone much older because she noticed how the media criticizes Taylor Swift for dating younger men and she wanted to avoid being put in the same category as Swift -a boy-crazy girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s more that the media criticized her for being immature at 26.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither is Aronofsky fit and attractive nor does Jennifer Lawrence think about Taylor Swift that much. Jennifer is pretty private about her love life, Taylor is the complete opposite. And sadly enough Jennifer I love fart jokes Lawrence is a lot more mature than Swift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You said everything I wanted to say and then some.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was not attacking JL. And beauty must really be in the eye of the beholder because JL found him attractive enough to date him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t find him attractive or particularly fit, at all. He also has a mean face, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt Taylor Swift is relevant enough in Hollywood for an A-lister like Jlaw to give a f-k about looking at her tabloid love life strategy for pointers.
Also, let’s not fool ourselves that Aronofsky would pull women in the league of Jlaw or Rachel Weisz if he wasn’t a white male director in Hollywood. He’s not good looking, and by all accounts of his on-set behaviour, his personality is shit too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor Swift happens to be an A-lister in music. JL IS an A-lister in the movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Music A lister =/= movie star A lister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lolo86lf –
Yup. There can be cross over too. See Adele.
Swift is one of the few music stars that has been nommed across the board in both music and movie, Globes , Grammys e.t.c.
Got the clout to appear on on mags from Vogue, to Time.
Superstar or punchline? Goes with the territory.
Swift’s definitely A List.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jegede – Exactly. U don’t have to stan- for Swift to disbelieve some BS that Swift is not some power player in her own right. Both Lawrence and Swift dominate movie theatres and stadia. If JLaw wanted to go to the Grammys am sure they would send a limo for her; and Swift would be welcome with open arms to the Oscars. Both are regulars on Forbes list, MET Gala chairing, pop culture referencing, with praise or diss.
And JLaw herself has said she texts with Swift regularly. It’s pi** to imply Swift is some nobody, looking up at Jlaw’s radar.😫
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dunno why my laughing emoji, after my ‘pi** ‘ take wording came out like that.😆
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had no idea that they’re still together and that their age gap is 22 years. It reminds me of my own relationship with my fiancé. He recently turned 52 and I’m turning 26 in two weeks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not trying to sound judgy, but I feel like I can ask this since you offered up the info freely. What are your thoughts on what life will be like when you’re 56 and he’s 82? Genuinely curious, no snark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think about that quite a lot and honestly, it makes me sad knowing he isn’t going to be there when our children have children. (We plan to start a family by the end of next year.) I don’t mind taking care of him when he gets older because I’ve always been natural caregiver, though. All I know is that I refuse to remarry when he passes away because I don’t want to be with someone who isn’t him. I don’t mind being a widow with two adult children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for your thoughtful reply. Best of luck in your life together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to weigh in on this as a person dating a man 22 years my senior. It was fine at first, and it’s still fine intermittently, but we are beginning to have to navigate some of the age-related differences. I am 42 and he is 64. I did not get involved with him thinking that he was going to be my life partner, but we’ve been together 2.5 years now, and he would like to be together forever (I was clear I will not marry) and I am uncertain if that is in my best interest. Some stuff:
He needs afternoon naps now, which is fine, generally, but sometimes bums me out when I’d like to be be out doing stuff. He has very much less patience/ability to manage when my 7 year old is acting up, which translated to his bringing her to me, in pjs, at work when she should have gone to camp (she was resisting and he couldn’t out maneuver her because he didn’t have the patience/desire). He wants to retire and move somewhere else for retirement and I am 25 years away from that, building my professional reputation and practice. Also I cannot spend the time with him that he would like because I work long hours. I am concerned that we will not have a sex life in a couple of years (although it’s fine now). I have the utmost respect and love for him and I don’t have a reason to end the relationship but I am beginning to wonder whether we will both be well-served by this relationship in the next 5-10 years, and beyond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Embee –
To be fair, I’m 27 and plan my naps when I wake up on the weekend xD But I’m also dealing with fatigue/pain issues, so I guess I’m in the same ballpark as an older person in a lot of ways. My husband (27 as well) has a love hate with it. He sometimes naps with me because hey – naps are great. Or he’ll go take the time to watch a show I don’t generally enjoy. Works out for us – but we both are on M-F schedules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 63 year old friend who just retired and loves to travel is now increasingly tied down as a caregiver to her 82 year old husband. He has lost lots of mobility and docs think it’s Parkinson’s. She’s going to basically be a nurse/nanny for the next 5-10 years. I don’t envy her, when they married at ages 38-58 she didn’t think about things like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
my in-laws have a 22 year age difference, and are now 82 and 60. He is my husband’s step-father, and they have been married for 30 years.
He wants to experience his retirement, she knows she still has to have enough money to retire and live on for potentially 20-30 more years (her dad and grandma lived well into their 90′s), and she really likes her job. This is a huge source of tension for them. He has started to do his own thing because he doesn’t want to just wait around for her all day until she gets home, and she is lonely. She sort of wants to hang out with our kids (only kind of though, she likes the idea but not the reality), her grandkids, and he can’t hear them and can’t be bothered to put the effort into their interests. He used to be the one that was more involved, but his age precludes that which has impacted how they spend time with our family. She seems much closer to his age than he to hers, and they hang out with his peers more because he has already ‘been 60′ and his body hasn’t kept up with his mind so he doesn’t have the same stamina as he did at 60 (he used to be a pro athlete so he is still very active though).
They really enjoy each other, but there are chasms in their interests and needs right now. Watching them navigate the changes in their respective interests, maturity and financial considerations has been interesting and a bit heartbreaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shambles, that’s exactly what I always think about. While one spouse is still pretty young, the other will be a lot older and may not be around. My grandfather had alzhiemers in his 60′s and couldn’t speak by the time he was 70. I wouldn’t want to have to take my husband out of the nursing home to bring him to our kids graduation.
AJ, I truly wish you and your fiancé the best luck. Be happy being with the man you love
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My parents had a 14 year gap, my aunt and uncle had an 18 year gap. I never thought much of it, nor did they, until both my dad and my uncle developed dementia and had to be put in long-term care facilities. Both men have passed and my mom and aunt are in their 60s and in fantastic physical and mental health. After seeing that, a big age gap is not something I would want for myself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why on earth would she take a dog to Nobu? I can understand a dog outside at a cafe. But this? Weird. Does it have its own chair at the table? I almost think it’s cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a weird pairing. Hopefully she’s not too serious about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He seems smarmy as hell. I’ve never understood the incentive towards dating someone twenty years younger than you. Like what do you bond over? She’s still young enough to see the appeal of dating an older man, but he looks like he’s her father. Girl had Nicholas Hoult!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the age difference it’s how old they are when they start dating. I was 35 when I met my then 51 year old husband. Not a big deal but it would have been cringeworthy had I been 22 and he 40, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was super rude to a TMZ guy at LAX. Everyone knows TMZ is partially going for a laugh with their questions. She seems full of herself in the video I saw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao. TMZ. She should be rude to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with rachel. TMZ has rudeness built into its very foundation, everyone who works there is petty and rude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@rachel
AMEN.
lol khavement defending tmz, thats cute sweetie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh, of all the things she could be criticised for, you’re going with ‘was rude to a TMZ guy’? Seriously?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you have a link?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ID on her handbag?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the denim jacket?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both give me the feeling of being pretentious and arrogant. I used to think about her as a girl having a genuinely funny personality, at the beginning of her career. Lately I find her annoying. She may be a good actress and have won an Oscar (undeserved, to me), but no way she is Gena Rowlands, so…chill out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Random. What’s the connection with Gena Rowland?
Is it cause Rowland’s other half was a director too, only this time a director who was actually attractive?- The lush John Cassavetes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find his little squinty black eyes so creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you think someone’s involved with an older partner for over 15 months just to look mature? A bit judgemental, isn’t it? Especially because neither of them have been flaunting the relationship anywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a 47 year old, who’s getting no action, hearing about this 48 year old having a relationship with a 26 year old A-lister is not a good way to start the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse