Jennifer Lopez denies that she photoshopped her abs in a selfie

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Even if you’re not famous, and I’ve seen it happen, if you post a selfie on social media, expect to get some haters. The latest celebrity who took on the trolls is Jennifer Lopez, who should be no stranger to a little criticism.

The 47-year-old singer, fresh off a European jaunt with current beau Alex Rodriguez, posted a bathroom selfie to Instagram on Thursday. In it, she’s showing surprisingly little skin for her, clad in a midriff-baring top and pajama pants (I think). As for a caption, she simply wrote, “Ayyyyy…” All I know is if I looked like that after a vacation, where my primary goal is to eat all of the things, I’d be so happy. She looks fab.

Of course, the picture brought out not only the admiration and compliments from her fans, but also accusations that she did a little Photoshop magic on the image. Comments ranged from “Photoshop fail” to “LMAO I CANT BELIEVE SHE HASNT DELETED THIS.” Jennifer took to the comments section, most likely in between shooting new episodes of her NBC series Shades of Blue, to clap back at her critics, adding the comment, “Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.”

Hey, I’m guilty of experimenting with poses before taking selfies – and I don’t have time for Photoshop. Did Jen suck it in for the pic? Sure. Did she use Photoshop? No. I really do tend to agree with the “smudge theory.” If I can work Photoshop, anyone can. Jennifer seems like she’s very on top of her public image and I don’t think for a moment she’d post a picture that would look so sloppily ‘shopped. Just saying.