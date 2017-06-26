Jennifer Lopez denies that she photoshopped her abs in a selfie

Even if you’re not famous, and I’ve seen it happen, if you post a selfie on social media, expect to get some haters. The latest celebrity who took on the trolls is Jennifer Lopez, who should be no stranger to a little criticism.

The 47-year-old singer, fresh off a European jaunt with current beau Alex Rodriguez, posted a bathroom selfie to Instagram on Thursday. In it, she’s showing surprisingly little skin for her, clad in a midriff-baring top and pajama pants (I think). As for a caption, she simply wrote, “Ayyyyy…” All I know is if I looked like that after a vacation, where my primary goal is to eat all of the things, I’d be so happy. She looks fab.

Of course, the picture brought out not only the admiration and compliments from her fans, but also accusations that she did a little Photoshop magic on the image. Comments ranged from “Photoshop fail” to “LMAO I CANT BELIEVE SHE HASNT DELETED THIS.” Jennifer took to the comments section, most likely in between shooting new episodes of her NBC series Shades of Blue, to clap back at her critics, adding the comment, “Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.”

Hey, I’m guilty of experimenting with poses before taking selfies – and I don’t have time for Photoshop. Did Jen suck it in for the pic? Sure. Did she use Photoshop? No. I really do tend to agree with the “smudge theory.” If I can work Photoshop, anyone can. Jennifer seems like she’s very on top of her public image and I don’t think for a moment she’d post a picture that would look so sloppily ‘shopped. Just saying.

Jennifer Lopez on 'Shades of Blue' set

"World of Dance" Photo Call

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez visit The Louvre

Photos: WENN.com

 

57 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez denies that she photoshopped her abs in a selfie”

  1. Runcmc says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:02 am

    That doesn’t look shopped to me either! Plus we’ve seen pap photos of her abs…she actually looks like that!

    Reply
    • SM says:
      June 26, 2017 at 7:08 am

      And who can blame her for posting those abs? I mean if I had that coming off the holiday, I would want to rub that in everyone’s faces too. I really do not understand the hate. She may be wreckless with men and I may not like her music but she looks fine and seems like a good natured person.

      Reply
      • Naddie says:
        June 26, 2017 at 8:44 am

        Funny, I have the opposite feeling about her, probably due to her body language and stories about her supposedly evil nature.

      • SM says:
        June 26, 2017 at 8:55 am

        I never heard those, of course this site it my only source of gossip and I can’t say I have much interest in her so maybe you are right. However, she hardly deserves hate for her selfies, she seems to be someone who works hard for her figure and there is nothing wrong with celebrating it. In general, I reserve my criticism for women and child abusers, homophobes and racists, populist politicians and fake faminists, etc.

      • Anna says:
        June 26, 2017 at 11:49 am

        No hate here. She’s super likable even though she did not record her breakout album and paid another singer to do it. I still like her.

      • kimbers says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:57 pm

        Girl stole a song from usher and released it when he was already doing it. She’s extremey ambitious to the point of “beauty pageant diva push the competition down the stairs” level. I defiantly don’t buy what she sells. I don’t hate her. I don’t trust her words, but have to will say those abs aren’t photoshopped. I know she’s gotten work done, anyone can google what she looked like pre american idol oe 2008/09 before her “comeback” her bags and thighs are gone, so good for her clinging to her star with both hands.

  2. Chelly says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:04 am

    That definitely looks like a smudge. She looks amazing all the time, this woman never takes a bad pic

    Reply
  3. Crowdhood says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:10 am

    I’ll have whatever she and Lucy Liu are having

    Reply
  4. Feedmechips says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:11 am

    I cant even find the smudge in question!

    Reply
  5. V4Real says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:12 am

    The woman works out and has a personal trainer. I think it’s all real. Even on vacation they can afford the finest and healthiest meals.

    Reply
  6. Lucy2 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:25 am

    She is in amazing shape, but ab selfies seems like kind of an immature thing to do.

    Reply
  7. cleveland girl says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Her abs are not photoshopped….her back is
    and BTW…WHO wears sunglasses in their OWN bathroom???

    Reply
  8. Zuzus Girl says:
    June 26, 2017 at 7:55 am

    She looks good but I find doing those kind of selfies so sad. She should have more confidence by now.

    Reply
  9. JeanGrey says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:28 am

    If that’s Photoshop then she’s really bad at it and it’s in an awkward, unnecessary place.
    I have a love hate relationship with Jlo but one thing I give her is that she keeps herself in top form. I’m only 40 and so far, so good, although i have my moments where I get lazy, stop working out, love to eat and dough -iness sets in. But when I get back in form I’m proud of it and I admit I may or may not post a selfie of it at times. She has kids but she has a life aside from them as well, which includes knowing she’s 47 and still wanting to feel fit/attractive and perhaps wanting to show that off her commitment to it a little. Do you Jen and eff the haters.

    Reply
  10. SolitaryAngel says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    OMG that third photo! Is she going square-dancing?!?!? Yikes.

    Reply
  11. Kevin says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Waiting for a photoshop expert to confirm this because I can’t tell if it’s real or not. All I know is celeb photo shop fails are so funny and WAY TOO COMMON. Hopefully she isn’t guilty though. She works out and might have real abs, so I’ll wait for an official verdict…

    Reply
  12. OTHER RENEE says:
    June 26, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Why why why must people take photos of themselves in the bathroom? WHY?

    Reply
  13. Slowsnow says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I’m more offended by the sunglasses indoors than by the smudge on her back.
    But honestly we could all, under certain angles and in certain postures take good selfies. WE DON’T CAUSE IT’S RIDICULOUS.
    Jeez.

    Reply
  14. Ann says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

    She may not have photoshopped it but she sure af beautyfiltered the heck out of her stomach. It looks like a silicone painting and not like real skin.

    Reply
    • Persistent Cat says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:44 am

      Exactly. I think people are using the word “photoshop” as a generic term or are thinking it’s just used to distort size. She (or someone) used the blur tool to an extreme and used the shading feature to emphasize her abs. The photo is not the original.

      Reply
    • Erica_V says:
      June 26, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      This. She did a great job of commenting on the smudge and directing everyone’s attention over there when really the photoshop is the heavy filter she applied to the entire photo that smoothed her skin out to airbrushed perfection.

      Reply
  15. lizzie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:41 am

    i believe her abs really look like that but she had twins when she was 40. she had to have had some skin removed right?

    Reply
    • Jaded says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      If she’d had skin removed you would be able to see the scar – when they do a tummy tuck there’s a massive scar below the belly button which has to be repositioned and generally looks quite fake. She’s always been an ardent exerciser, before and after her twins, and it shows.

      Reply
  16. NeoCleo says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I can clearly see a smudge on the mirror. This woman has always been in top shape–she’s showed so much skin over the years that I feel like I know her body better than mine. Definitely NOT Photoshop.

    Reply
  17. KiddVicious says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I don’t believe those are photoshopped. I’m not a JLo fan, I find her very overrated in everything she does, but I do believe those abs are real. She’s been dating A-Rod, he’s as vapid and shallow as a Kardashian, I’m sure working out is a big part of their relationship. I can’t imagine A-Rod would date anyone without abs.

    If I had those abs right now at 53, I’d be selfie-ing them all over the place. Unfortunately, I’m far too lazy to get those abs. *sigh*

    Now, can we talk about why she has clothes hanging in a bathroom? That’s kind of gross. It’s like she poops in her closet.

    Reply
  18. Twink says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:59 am

    She has the best body in Hollywood. It’s obviously a smudge. Good thing she responded, all the people criticizing on IG have no photos of themselves on their profiles, wonder why?

    Reply
  19. me says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    We’ve all seen her in pap vids with those abs. That is clearly a smudge on the mirror. This girl actually works out and eats right.

    Reply
  20. reverie says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Hahaha. I love people who hate selfies and read into like its some sort of indication of mental problems. Go have a bottle wine, get laid and chill out.

    Reply
  21. kelile4 says:
    June 26, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    did anyone here actually look at her back? a chunk of flesh is messing between where her shirt should come out with skin! it’s an awful photoshop job.

    Reply
  22. Marianne says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Jennifer has been incredibly fit for years. I highly doubt she needs to photoshop lol

    Reply

