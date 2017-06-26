Prince Harry ‘wanted out’ of the royal family at one point, but decided to ‘stay in’

I saw this story over the weekend and I honestly thought that the Mail on Sunday had just reorganized Prince Harry’s quotes from the Newsweek cover interview and claimed that they (the Mail) had an exclusive. The quotes in the two pieces sound very similar, but that’s because the Mail on Sunday apparently got some unprinted quotes from the same Newsweek journalist. So, these quotes are actually from the Newsweek interview sessions, they just didn’t make it into the Newsweek story? I guess. In this part of the interview, Harry admits that he spent years “not wanting to grow up” and he apparently indicated that at one point, he “wanted out” of the royal family, but he ended up staying because he could “work out a role for myself.”

Prince Harry has admitted that he once ‘wanted out’ of the Royal Family and considered turning his back on the privilege he was born into to live an ‘ordinary life’. In an extraordinarily candid interview, the 32-year-old Prince opens up about his troubled 20s and says how, after leaving the Army, he ‘didn’t want to grow up’ and struggled to find a meaningful role for himself. Speaking to journalist Angela Levin – who revealed last week that Harry believes ‘no one in the Royal Family wants to be King or Queen’ – the Prince gave an astonishing insight into how he once felt directionless, and sought an escape from the pomp and pageantry surrounding him. ‘I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn’t want to grow up,’ he admitted. Several years of partying, drinking and heavy smoking followed – which he has previously described as ‘total chaos’ – and Harry admitted coming ‘very close’ to a breakdown several times. And when he finally decided to be more constructive, he even questioned whether remaining a junior Royal would allow him to use his talents effectively – and considered life as a commoner instead. ‘I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself,’ he said, making it clear he was primarily motivated by his loyalty to the Queen. It was obvious his life in the ‘goldfish bowl’ had left its mark. He added: ‘We don’t want to be just a bunch of celebrities but instead use our role for good.’ With professional help, recommended by his brother William, Harry found a way to reinvent himself and carve out a role which has won public respect and affection: promoting the cause of injured servicemen and women, and tackling mental health issues, among other things. He said that he and William were ‘incredibly passionate with our charities and they have been chosen because they are on the path shown to me by our mother’. But when asked whether his girlfriend Meghan Markle had in any way advised him on mental health issues, he replied: ‘Absolutely she did not.’ In a sure sign of his maturity, Harry showed he had given serious thought to the future of ‘The Firm’ in the 21st Century. ‘We want to make sure the Monarchy lasts and are passionate about what it stands for,’ he said. ‘But it can’t go on as it has done under the Queen. There will be changes and pressure to get them right.’

“But it can’t go on as it has done under the Queen…” Well, that sounds ominous. Granted, everyone knows that all bets are off – and the royal sh-t will hit the fan – once the Queen passes away. Charles will make some modernization to the monarchy, but he will never be as popular as his mother, nor will he even be king for very long. And when it comes time for King William… my God, it will be terrible. As for Harry “wanting out” but deciding to “stay” and try to carve out a role… sure. If he had abdicated/withdrawn from his position in the line of succession in his 20s, that would have only increased the pressure on William, honestly, which is the point in time when it should have been William abdicating (just my opinion). It’s no secret that both Harry and William were rather rudderless in their 20s, but they need to stop behaving like their gilded cage is the worst thing ever, in the history of tortures.