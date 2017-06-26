Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to president: ‘I try to stay out of politics’

It’s been awhile since Precious Ivanka Trump deigned to go on the record with any kind of journalist. Now that Melania Trump is in the White House, blinking out an S-O-S whenever she’s near a camera, I guess Precious Ivanka wants to remind everyone that she’s still very important and precious. So that’s how Ivanka came to sit down for a friendly interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt this morning. Some quotes from the senior adviser to the president:
On her father’s tweets: “I try to stay out of politics. I — his political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he’d be able to accomplish. There were very few who thought, early on. I feel blessed just being part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don’t profess to be a political savant.”
Whether she disagrees with her father: “So naturally, there are areas where there is disagreement. We’re two different human beings. I think it’s normal to not have 100 percent aligned viewpoints on every issue. I don’t think anyone operates like that with a parent, or within the context of an administration, and I think that all different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing. And I think one of the things that, in this country we don’t have enough of, is dialogue.”
Again, Precious Ivanka is senior adviser to the president. Her job description is not “baby-whispering face of fascism” or “daddy’s most precious angel.” Her job is supposed to be ADVISING HER FATHER ON POLITICS. And Precious Ivanka can’t hack it. “I try to stay out of politics,” she baby-whispers, playing to her father’s base, the men who only want their women with big boobs and no political opinions.
Ivanka’s father is currently in the midst of another tweet-storm this morning too. Remember, Precious Ivanka has no opinion about any of this, you guys. She’s just a humble shoe designer and apolitical baby-whisperer who just happened to find herself in the White House. That will be her defense when the treason charges come.
The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017
…and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017
Some clips of Ivanka’s fascistic baby-whispers.
.@IvankaTrump to @ainsleyearhardt on what grade she would give her father: "I'm slightly biased but definitely an A." pic.twitter.com/K7gYfultsy
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2017
.@IvankaTrump to @ainsleyearhardt: "You can't help but feel goosebumps when you walk into [the White house]." pic.twitter.com/O3QjpK52hJ
— Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2017
She tries to stay out of politics? Can she suggest the same to her sociopath father/husband/brothers?
I am stunned by the scary-serious irony of this woman with no practical or academic experience in politics (she has a BA in Economics) being a political advisor to the President of the United States. If Hillary had won and had planted Chelsea (who has a BA in History from Stanford, two Masters degrees, one of them in Public Health, and a PhD from Oxford University in International Relations) in a West Wing office as Presidential advisor, the Republicans and Fox News would be screaming about how inexperienced and undeserving Chelsea is and would have had 100 special committees by now attempting to impeach crooked Hillary for nepotism.
So very true.
Yes. But the thing is Hillary doesn’t need to surround herself with family to shield herself from criticism or because she has no connections to real advisers. She would have had an experienced team happy to work for her and hitting the ground running on Day One instead of this sh^tshow we currently are dealing with.
Spot on! One rule for them of course
Two extremes: Hillary with her team of number crunchers who couldn’t wonk their way to predicting she had a serious chance of losing (when Mike Moore and co predicted it months ahead) and then the anti-fact administration.
That hideous top photo is what she wore to meet with the House of Representatives. The skirt is very short and she paired it with stilettos. But at least she wore a skirt after wearing a long t-shirt to her meeting at the Senate. The woman has no sense of what appropriate attire is for working in Washington.
Why would she think that neutral, long sleeved, cool weather top goes with a flowery summer skirt?
Exactly what I was going to say. They look awful together. She must’ve dressed in a dark closet
That top does those inflated boobs no favors. Looks very matronly. I used to have a similar sweater. Finally Goodwilled it.
I’m guessing the top was a rare nod to her supposed religious Jewish “identity.” *cough*
The other day she went for a pap stroll with Jared wearing a skirt that looked like a tablecloth with sleeves in a hideous mustard color, paired with a flimsy, see through, white tank and no bra. Money can’t buy taste or class.
She’s a truly terrible person.
Want to stay out of politics? Get the hell out of that WH office. You lie as easily as your daddydearest. You’ll lie about stealing others’ designs when you’re testifying, I’m sure.
I think that is what she is setting herself up for. We are going to be hearing more stories about trips to NYC to ‘connect’ with friends ( I do not think she has any left and the associates she has will not admit it to the public). This is all laying the groundwork to return a single mother to NYC and rebrand herself as a victim. And there are people who will believe it.
Too late for that. The district court of NY just ordered her to submit to a deposition for the shoe copy cat case. She tried the weasel her way out of it by saying she’s working in the WH.
Honey you can’t have it both ways when it suits you. I do hope that Italian shoe designer sues the panties off her.
O RLY!!?!?! Ok Then so wtf is this Pinchy nosed-fresh veneers- whispering- way out her depth *ssclown doing in Washington D.C In the white House ffs?? Other Than Openly grifting and looking for a less fey looking side piece ( We See You Looking at Trudeau, Trashbag)
Thank you QQ! This is much more coherent than what I was going to say – it was mostly swear words.
QQ x 1,000,000. The rest of us can go home now.
She lies just like Daddy.
She lies down with daddy? Oh I see she lies just like daddy. When you lie down with pigs all you get is dirty. Sanctimonious beotch.
She makes about as much sense as her honey glazed pappy. She should have divested herself from Team Crazy a long time ago. But money talks, as well as being known as the favorite child. That’s no prize, though. The woman is the damaged product of an obviously dysfunctional family. Sick (or bad). Sad!
Yes.
F&ck this bi$ch and the horse she rode in on. Work fast, Mueller, we can’t take much more.
No shit. This is painful.
The most appropriate post for the day.
Yes, please hurry it up!
Yes, to that.
That headline is such an oxymoron, with MORON for the operative word for Ivanka even suggesting.
Yet another morning waking up to astonishing stupidity
+1
Omg the delusion is strong……
She knows good words. Do you think her Dad is smart enough to realize she is putting on her life jacket and is about to jump ship?
OMG! What a liar, just like daddy!
Like all members of the Trump family, Ivanka is a liar.
Also I hope Aquazzura wins in their lawsuit against her company.
This complicit goblin b!tch is the worst thing for women since Paul Ryan
Botox has migrated to her brain, I think.
By “trying” to stay out of politics, she only intends to use the WH as the means to grift more money like the Orange one and his hideous spawn and his Russian buddies are doing. She has no special talent other than using people’s ideas and platforms. And she just sounds so disingenuous and evil trying to look innocent. Her hideous father made sure she gave him an “A.” They all are hideous.
Love that image of Melania “blinking out an S-O-S” every time she’s near a camera. Good one.
It’s a travesty these people are in the White House. How can an Advisor to the President of the United States try to stay out of politics and still do their job at the same time? Oxy Moron.
But I thought she was baby whispering in daddy’s ear about women’s issues and bombing Syrian airports? That’s politics, dear heart.
What a revealing, slight misstep in her wording. She pretty well confirms that in the Trump camp no one thought he was going to win. That they didn’t think he’d have to be performing this role, and that now, without a plan or even a philosophy towards governing, they’re flying by the seat of their pants. It’s almost like we’re all supposed to excuse their bumbling mistakes because, hey, they weren’t prepared!
I also think the whole lot of them, the Trumps and extended family, expect him to figure out what to do, just enough to keep him in office without the scandal of impeachment and the stripping of the position. Just enough to keep it going until they can go back to the way things were. I think that’s how these people operate, like a shark, just keep swimming. They’re never going to live in poverty, they’ll always have some kind of business shit to occupy them, so they live with no worry about the end of his term. Their hurt feelings from the criticism heal daily, probably reassure themselves by only reading or listening to praise from their deluded fan base. Just like most people that crave celebrity, wealth and the spotlight.
That none of them seem to care about what kind of nation they’re creating, or leaving behind is appalling. But no one should be surprised about their lack of morals or empathy. Trump’s tarnished empire is built on cheating anyone he can out of their fair share. It’s almost like he believes if you’re stupid enough to go into a business deal with him, you deserve to be cheated. He’s pretty well operated the same way all his life, he’s passed on these lessons to his family. If you haven’t figured out what the deal is with him, then the jokes on you.
This isn’t going to end well… for us. Sadly, they will dust Themselves off when this is all over and go about their lives as if nothing ever happened.
I had to read the lines about no one thinking he would win again, esp the part “There were very few who thought, early on.” I know she basically wants to say no one believed in him in the beginning, but it also sounds as if no one was actually thinking. And I believe that in a heartbeat! No one thought, people would be dumb enough to fall for his shit. No one thought this orange POS would win. And NO ONE thought what to do if he actually wins. Thinking is not the strong suit in this family.
She’s so dumb and it shows what a bubble she (and Jared) are in.
Stop it, y’all. She’s just there to make sure her dad’s wig is on straight and change his diapers.
Stay out of politics? You just try to stay out of jail, honey.
F**k her shoes…and gtfo of our White House!!
Slightly off topic: Does she ever wear trousers??
“I try to stay out of politics”?????? WTF?????? You ARE in politics you idiotic SFB (Sh*t For Brains). You know what Ivanka? You’re not trying hard enough!!
Is it too early in the day to start drinking…? It’s 11:00AM in B.C. *SIGH*
In German we have a saying which roughly translates to: “Dear God, let brains rain from above…or stones – as long as you hit the target”
ehm…yup, that’s all I’m going to say about this
Those two extracts alone show she’s intellectually incompetent to be anywhere near the WH. Just a bizarre administration.
