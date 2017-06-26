Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to president: ‘I try to stay out of politics’

Ivanka Trump steps out in Washington D.C.

It’s been awhile since Precious Ivanka Trump deigned to go on the record with any kind of journalist. Now that Melania Trump is in the White House, blinking out an S-O-S whenever she’s near a camera, I guess Precious Ivanka wants to remind everyone that she’s still very important and precious. So that’s how Ivanka came to sit down for a friendly interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt this morning. Some quotes from the senior adviser to the president:

On her father’s tweets: “I try to stay out of politics. I — his political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he’d be able to accomplish. There were very few who thought, early on. I feel blessed just being part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don’t profess to be a political savant.”

Whether she disagrees with her father: “So naturally, there are areas where there is disagreement. We’re two different human beings. I think it’s normal to not have 100 percent aligned viewpoints on every issue. I don’t think anyone operates like that with a parent, or within the context of an administration, and I think that all different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing. And I think one of the things that, in this country we don’t have enough of, is dialogue.”

[From Politico]

Again, Precious Ivanka is senior adviser to the president. Her job description is not “baby-whispering face of fascism” or “daddy’s most precious angel.” Her job is supposed to be ADVISING HER FATHER ON POLITICS. And Precious Ivanka can’t hack it. “I try to stay out of politics,” she baby-whispers, playing to her father’s base, the men who only want their women with big boobs and no political opinions.

Ivanka’s father is currently in the midst of another tweet-storm this morning too. Remember, Precious Ivanka has no opinion about any of this, you guys. She’s just a humble shoe designer and apolitical baby-whisperer who just happened to find herself in the White House. That will be her defense when the treason charges come.

Some clips of Ivanka’s fascistic baby-whispers.

Photos courtesy of BACKGRID.

 

50 Responses to “Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to president: ‘I try to stay out of politics’”

  1. Clare says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:23 am

    She tries to stay out of politics? Can she suggest the same to her sociopath father/husband/brothers?

    Reply
    • Pam_L says:
      June 26, 2017 at 11:57 am

      I am stunned by the scary-serious irony of this woman with no practical or academic experience in politics (she has a BA in Economics) being a political advisor to the President of the United States. If Hillary had won and had planted Chelsea (who has a BA in History from Stanford, two Masters degrees, one of them in Public Health, and a PhD from Oxford University in International Relations) in a West Wing office as Presidential advisor, the Republicans and Fox News would be screaming about how inexperienced and undeserving Chelsea is and would have had 100 special committees by now attempting to impeach crooked Hillary for nepotism.

      Reply
    • Green says:
      June 26, 2017 at 6:40 pm

      Two extremes: Hillary with her team of number crunchers who couldn’t wonk their way to predicting she had a serious chance of losing (when Mike Moore and co predicted it months ahead) and then the anti-fact administration.

      Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:23 am

    That hideous top photo is what she wore to meet with the House of Representatives. The skirt is very short and she paired it with stilettos. But at least she wore a skirt after wearing a long t-shirt to her meeting at the Senate. The woman has no sense of what appropriate attire is for working in Washington.

    Reply
  3. Kate says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    She’s a truly terrible person.

    Reply
  4. SusanneToo says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Want to stay out of politics? Get the hell out of that WH office. You lie as easily as your daddydearest. You’ll lie about stealing others’ designs when you’re testifying, I’m sure.

    Reply
    • Tiffany says:
      June 26, 2017 at 9:55 am

      I think that is what she is setting herself up for. We are going to be hearing more stories about trips to NYC to ‘connect’ with friends ( I do not think she has any left and the associates she has will not admit it to the public). This is all laying the groundwork to return a single mother to NYC and rebrand herself as a victim. And there are people who will believe it.

      Reply
    • holly hobby says:
      June 26, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      Too late for that. The district court of NY just ordered her to submit to a deposition for the shoe copy cat case. She tried the weasel her way out of it by saying she’s working in the WH.

      Honey you can’t have it both ways when it suits you. I do hope that Italian shoe designer sues the panties off her.

      Reply
  5. QQ says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    O RLY!!?!?! Ok Then so wtf is this Pinchy nosed-fresh veneers- whispering- way out her depth *ssclown doing in Washington D.C In the white House ffs?? Other Than Openly grifting and looking for a less fey looking side piece ( We See You Looking at Trudeau, Trashbag)

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    She lies just like Daddy.

    Reply
  7. Radley says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:33 am

    She makes about as much sense as her honey glazed pappy. She should have divested herself from Team Crazy a long time ago. But money talks, as well as being known as the favorite child. That’s no prize, though. The woman is the damaged product of an obviously dysfunctional family. Sick (or bad). Sad!

    Reply
  8. Megan says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:36 am

    F&ck this bi$ch and the horse she rode in on. Work fast, Mueller, we can’t take much more.

    Reply
  9. Seraphina says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:37 am

    That headline is such an oxymoron, with MORON for the operative word for Ivanka even suggesting.

    Reply
  10. Li says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Yet another morning waking up to astonishing stupidity

    Reply
  11. Lucky says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Omg the delusion is strong……

    Reply
  12. lily says:
    June 26, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She knows good words. Do you think her Dad is smart enough to realize she is putting on her life jacket and is about to jump ship?

    Reply
  13. Jan says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:05 am

    OMG! What a liar, just like daddy!

    Reply
  14. Merritt says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Like all members of the Trump family, Ivanka is a liar.

    Also I hope Aquazzura wins in their lawsuit against her company.

    Reply
  15. Shambles says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:17 am

    This complicit goblin b!tch is the worst thing for women since Paul Ryan

    Reply
  16. Honeybadger says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Botox has migrated to her brain, I think.

    Reply
  17. Indiana Joanna says:
    June 26, 2017 at 10:58 am

    By “trying” to stay out of politics, she only intends to use the WH as the means to grift more money like the Orange one and his hideous spawn and his Russian buddies are doing. She has no special talent other than using people’s ideas and platforms. And she just sounds so disingenuous and evil trying to look innocent. Her hideous father made sure she gave him an “A.” They all are hideous.

    Reply
  18. crazydaisy says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Love that image of Melania “blinking out an S-O-S” every time she’s near a camera. Good one.
    It’s a travesty these people are in the White House. How can an Advisor to the President of the United States try to stay out of politics and still do their job at the same time? Oxy Moron.

    Reply
  19. jwoolman says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:28 am

    But I thought she was baby whispering in daddy’s ear about women’s issues and bombing Syrian airports? That’s politics, dear heart.

    Reply
  20. Teebee says:
    June 26, 2017 at 11:49 am

    What a revealing, slight misstep in her wording. She pretty well confirms that in the Trump camp no one thought he was going to win. That they didn’t think he’d have to be performing this role, and that now, without a plan or even a philosophy towards governing, they’re flying by the seat of their pants. It’s almost like we’re all supposed to excuse their bumbling mistakes because, hey, they weren’t prepared!

    I also think the whole lot of them, the Trumps and extended family, expect him to figure out what to do, just enough to keep him in office without the scandal of impeachment and the stripping of the position. Just enough to keep it going until they can go back to the way things were. I think that’s how these people operate, like a shark, just keep swimming. They’re never going to live in poverty, they’ll always have some kind of business shit to occupy them, so they live with no worry about the end of his term. Their hurt feelings from the criticism heal daily, probably reassure themselves by only reading or listening to praise from their deluded fan base. Just like most people that crave celebrity, wealth and the spotlight.

    That none of them seem to care about what kind of nation they’re creating, or leaving behind is appalling. But no one should be surprised about their lack of morals or empathy. Trump’s tarnished empire is built on cheating anyone he can out of their fair share. It’s almost like he believes if you’re stupid enough to go into a business deal with him, you deserve to be cheated. He’s pretty well operated the same way all his life, he’s passed on these lessons to his family. If you haven’t figured out what the deal is with him, then the jokes on you.

    This isn’t going to end well… for us. Sadly, they will dust Themselves off when this is all over and go about their lives as if nothing ever happened.

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      June 26, 2017 at 12:33 pm

      I had to read the lines about no one thinking he would win again, esp the part “There were very few who thought, early on.” I know she basically wants to say no one believed in him in the beginning, but it also sounds as if no one was actually thinking. And I believe that in a heartbeat! No one thought, people would be dumb enough to fall for his shit. No one thought this orange POS would win. And NO ONE thought what to do if he actually wins. Thinking is not the strong suit in this family.

      Reply
    • Green says:
      June 26, 2017 at 6:03 pm

      She’s so dumb and it shows what a bubble she (and Jared) are in.

      Reply
  21. It'sJustBlanche says:
    June 26, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Stop it, y’all. She’s just there to make sure her dad’s wig is on straight and change his diapers.

    Reply
  22. Who ARE These People? says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    Stay out of politics? You just try to stay out of jail, honey.

    Reply
  23. SolitaryAngel says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    F**k her shoes…and gtfo of our White House!!

    Reply
  24. Hannah says:
    June 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Slightly off topic: Does she ever wear trousers??

    Reply
  25. Jaded says:
    June 26, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    “I try to stay out of politics”?????? WTF?????? You ARE in politics you idiotic SFB (Sh*t For Brains). You know what Ivanka? You’re not trying hard enough!!

    Is it too early in the day to start drinking…? It’s 11:00AM in B.C. *SIGH*

    Reply
  26. Ariana says:
    June 26, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    In German we have a saying which roughly translates to: “Dear God, let brains rain from above…or stones – as long as you hit the target”
    ehm…yup, that’s all I’m going to say about this

    Reply
  27. Green says:
    June 26, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Those two extracts alone show she’s intellectually incompetent to be anywhere near the WH. Just a bizarre administration.

    Reply

