Ivanka Trump, senior adviser to president: ‘I try to stay out of politics’

It’s been awhile since Precious Ivanka Trump deigned to go on the record with any kind of journalist. Now that Melania Trump is in the White House, blinking out an S-O-S whenever she’s near a camera, I guess Precious Ivanka wants to remind everyone that she’s still very important and precious. So that’s how Ivanka came to sit down for a friendly interview with Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt this morning. Some quotes from the senior adviser to the president:

On her father’s tweets: “I try to stay out of politics. I — his political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he’d be able to accomplish. There were very few who thought, early on. I feel blessed just being part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don’t profess to be a political savant.” Whether she disagrees with her father: “So naturally, there are areas where there is disagreement. We’re two different human beings. I think it’s normal to not have 100 percent aligned viewpoints on every issue. I don’t think anyone operates like that with a parent, or within the context of an administration, and I think that all different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing. And I think one of the things that, in this country we don’t have enough of, is dialogue.”

Again, Precious Ivanka is senior adviser to the president. Her job description is not “baby-whispering face of fascism” or “daddy’s most precious angel.” Her job is supposed to be ADVISING HER FATHER ON POLITICS. And Precious Ivanka can’t hack it. “I try to stay out of politics,” she baby-whispers, playing to her father’s base, the men who only want their women with big boobs and no political opinions.

Ivanka’s father is currently in the midst of another tweet-storm this morning too. Remember, Precious Ivanka has no opinion about any of this, you guys. She’s just a humble shoe designer and apolitical baby-whisperer who just happened to find herself in the White House. That will be her defense when the treason charges come.

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

…and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

Some clips of Ivanka’s fascistic baby-whispers.

.@IvankaTrump to @ainsleyearhardt on what grade she would give her father: "I'm slightly biased but definitely an A." pic.twitter.com/K7gYfultsy — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2017

.@IvankaTrump to @ainsleyearhardt: "You can't help but feel goosebumps when you walk into [the White house]." pic.twitter.com/O3QjpK52hJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 26, 2017